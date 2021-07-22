Global Pressure Ulcer Relief Products Market to Reach $6.9 Billion by 2027

New York, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pressure Ulcer Relief Products Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112920/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Wound Care Dressings, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.2% CAGR and reach US$2.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Wound Care Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.5% CAGR



The Pressure Ulcer Relief Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$649.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 5.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR.



Active Therapies Segment to Record 5.6% CAGR



In the global Active Therapies segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$605.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$874.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$524.4 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.3% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 117 Featured)



3M

ArjoHuntleigh

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Coloplast A/S

ConvaTec Group PLC

Essity AB

GF Health Products

Inc.

Hill-Rom Company

Inc.

Integra LifeSciences

Invacare Corp.

James Consolidated Inc.

Joerns Healthcare

Linet spol. s.r.o

Mölnlycke Health Care AB

Permobil

Smith & Nephew plc

Span-America Medical Systems

Inc.

Steigelmeyer Group

Stryker Corp.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112920/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Providing Wound Care Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

EXHIBIT 1: US Percentage Change in Weekly Outpatient Visits in

First Quarter of 2020 Vs 2019

Telemedicine, Remote Patient Monitoring Takes Center Stage

Home Care Gains Preference Led by Low Risk of Exposure

Physician Visits and Office-Based Labs and Ambulatory Surgery

Centers Emerge as Other Viable Options

Pressure Ulcer: A Pressure Perpetrated Wound

Underlying Causes of Pressure Ulcers

Risk Factors for Pressure Ulcers

Stages of Pressure Ulcer Formation

NPUAP Revision of Pressure Ulcer Stages

Prevention: The Basic Remedy

Prevention with Support Surfaces

Treatment of Pressure Ulcers

Global Market for Pressure Ulcer Treatment Products: Prospects &

Outlook

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead

Future Growth

Competition

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Prevalence of Pressure Ulcers Drives Focus onto Novel

Treatment Solutions

EXHIBIT 2: Prevalence and Incidence of Wounds: Select Statistics

EXHIBIT 3: Healing Time by Type of Wound (in Days)

EXHIBIT 4: Pressure Ulcer Occurrence Rate Based on the Length

of Surgery

Rising Awareness About Pressure Injuries Driving Adoption of

Advanced Treatment Options

Pressure Ulcer Treatment Market Shifting More Towards

Preventive Care

Malnutrition: An Important Factor for Pressure Ulcers in Least

Developed Countries

Aging Population at High Risk of Developing Pressure Ulcers

Emerges as a Key Target Patient Category

EXHIBIT 5: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group

in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035

and 2050

EXHIBIT 6: Global Prevalence of Diabetes: Number of Adults

Diagnosed with Diabetes (in Million) by Gender for 2019, 2030,

and 2045

Rising Incidence of Diabetes and the High Risk of Pressure

Ulcers in Diabetics Augurs Well for the Market

EXHIBIT 7: World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 &

2045)

EXHIBIT 8: Global Diabetes Mellitus Population Breakdown by

Geographic Region: 2019, 2030 and 2045

EXHIBIT 9: World Diabetes Prevalence (2000 - 2019)

High Risk of Pressure Ulcers in Patients Undergoing Surgeries

Drives Need for Pressure Ulcer Preventive and Treatment

Solutions

With Obese Individuals at Increased Risk of Developing Pressure

Ulcers, Increasing Obesity Prevalence to Drive Demand

EXHIBIT 10: Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight,

Obese, and Severely Obese Adults for 2014 & 2025

With Sacral Area Prone to Pressure Ulcers, Demand Rises for

Sacral Pressure Ulcer Treatment Products

Topical Ointments Remain Preferred Wound Management Solution

Wound Dressings: An Essential Part of Pressure Ulcer Management

Keratin-based Wound Dressings Gain Prominence in Pressure Ulcer

Treatment

Collagen Wound Dressings Find Use in Treatment of Pressure

Ulcer Wounds

Alginate Dressings Present Promising Outlook

Advanced Wound Care: Addressing Treatment Needs of Complex

Pressure Ulcers

Biodegradable Dressing: An Advanced Wound Care Product for

Venous Ulcers

Tissue Engineering Gains Traction in Treatment of Pressure Ulcers

Growing Focus on Developing Patient-Centric Products

Support Surfaces Play a Key Role in Minimizing Pressure Ulcers

Prevention and Treatment of Pressure Ulcers/Injuries: New

Clinical Practice Guidelines

Digital Transformation Boosting Wound Management Protocols

Technological Innovations in Pressure Ulcer Wound Care &

Prevention to Drive Market Growth

New Wound Care Dressing Products and Therapies to Pressure

Ulcer Care

Opera® Impulse Pressure Care Mattresses System

Standard Textile?s DermaTherapy® Silk-Like Linens

Impact of Healthcare Expenditure on Market Growth

EXHIBIT 11: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2017-2023



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Ulcer

Relief Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Pressure Ulcer Relief

Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Ulcer Relief

Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Wound Care

Dressings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Wound Care Dressings by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Wound Care Dressings by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Wound Care Devices

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Wound Care Devices by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Wound Care Devices by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Active Therapies

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Active Therapies by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Active Therapies by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Treatments

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Treatments by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Treatments by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospital

Inpatient Settings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Hospital Inpatient Settings

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospital Inpatient

Settings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospital

Outpatient Settings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Hospital Outpatient

Settings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospital Outpatient

Settings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Community Health

Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Community Health Centers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Community Health

Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Home Healthcare

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Home Healthcare by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Home Healthcare by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

United States: A Major Market for Pressure Ulcer Relief Products

EXHIBIT 12: Pressure Ulcer Incidence and Prevalence in the US

by Setting

Pressure Ulcers in the US: In a Nutshell

Aging Demographics: A Key Market Driver

EXHIBIT 13: Population of 65+ Age Group (in Thousands) in the

US for 2019 and 2030

EXHIBIT 14: North American Aging Population (in Thousands) by

Age Group: 1975-2050

Diabetes Emerges as a Risk Factor for Pressure Ulcers, Drives

Demand for Pressure Ulcer Relief Products

EXHIBIT 15: Diabetes and Population Statistics in North America

and Caribbean Region (2019, 2030 & 2045)

EXHIBIT 16: Diabetes Prevalence in the US: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Number of Diabetics by Age Group for 2019

EXHIBIT 17: Diabetes Prevalence by Ethnicity: 2019

Increasing Emphasis on Preventive and Awareness Programs

ICD Coding for Pressure Ulcers

Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Ulcer

Relief Products by Treatment - Wound Care Dressings, Wound Care

Devices, Active Therapies and Other Treatments - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Pressure Ulcer Relief

Products by Treatment - Wound Care Dressings, Wound Care

Devices, Active Therapies and Other Treatments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Ulcer Relief

Products by Treatment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Wound Care Dressings, Wound Care Devices, Active Therapies and

Other Treatments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Ulcer

Relief Products by End-Use - Hospital Inpatient Settings,

Hospital Outpatient Settings, Community Health Centers and Home

Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Pressure Ulcer Relief

Products by End-Use - Hospital Inpatient Settings, Hospital

Outpatient Settings, Community Health Centers and Home

Healthcare Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Ulcer Relief

Products by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospital Inpatient Settings, Hospital Outpatient Settings,

Community Health Centers and Home Healthcare for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Ulcer

Relief Products by Treatment - Wound Care Dressings, Wound Care

Devices, Active Therapies and Other Treatments - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Pressure Ulcer Relief

Products by Treatment - Wound Care Dressings, Wound Care

Devices, Active Therapies and Other Treatments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Ulcer Relief

Products by Treatment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Wound Care Dressings, Wound Care Devices, Active Therapies and

Other Treatments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Ulcer

Relief Products by End-Use - Hospital Inpatient Settings,

Hospital Outpatient Settings, Community Health Centers and Home

Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Pressure Ulcer Relief

Products by End-Use - Hospital Inpatient Settings, Hospital

Outpatient Settings, Community Health Centers and Home

Healthcare Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Ulcer Relief

Products by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospital Inpatient Settings, Hospital Outpatient Settings,

Community Health Centers and Home Healthcare for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Ulcer

Relief Products by Treatment - Wound Care Dressings, Wound Care

Devices, Active Therapies and Other Treatments - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Pressure Ulcer Relief

Products by Treatment - Wound Care Dressings, Wound Care

Devices, Active Therapies and Other Treatments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Ulcer Relief

Products by Treatment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Wound Care Dressings, Wound Care Devices, Active Therapies and

Other Treatments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Ulcer

Relief Products by End-Use - Hospital Inpatient Settings,

Hospital Outpatient Settings, Community Health Centers and Home

Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Pressure Ulcer Relief

Products by End-Use - Hospital Inpatient Settings, Hospital

Outpatient Settings, Community Health Centers and Home

Healthcare Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Ulcer Relief

Products by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospital Inpatient Settings, Hospital Outpatient Settings,

Community Health Centers and Home Healthcare for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Market Overview

Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Ulcer

Relief Products by Treatment - Wound Care Dressings, Wound Care

Devices, Active Therapies and Other Treatments - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: China Historic Review for Pressure Ulcer Relief

Products by Treatment - Wound Care Dressings, Wound Care

Devices, Active Therapies and Other Treatments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Ulcer Relief

Products by Treatment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Wound Care Dressings, Wound Care Devices, Active Therapies and

Other Treatments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Ulcer

Relief Products by End-Use - Hospital Inpatient Settings,

Hospital Outpatient Settings, Community Health Centers and Home

Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: China Historic Review for Pressure Ulcer Relief

Products by End-Use - Hospital Inpatient Settings, Hospital

Outpatient Settings, Community Health Centers and Home

Healthcare Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Ulcer Relief

Products by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospital Inpatient Settings, Hospital Outpatient Settings,

Community Health Centers and Home Healthcare for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Overview

Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Ulcer

Relief Products by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Pressure Ulcer Relief

Products by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Ulcer Relief

Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Ulcer

Relief Products by Treatment - Wound Care Dressings, Wound Care

Devices, Active Therapies and Other Treatments - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Pressure Ulcer Relief

Products by Treatment - Wound Care Dressings, Wound Care

Devices, Active Therapies and Other Treatments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Ulcer Relief

Products by Treatment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Wound Care Dressings, Wound Care Devices, Active Therapies and

Other Treatments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Ulcer

Relief Products by End-Use - Hospital Inpatient Settings,

Hospital Outpatient Settings, Community Health Centers and Home

Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Pressure Ulcer Relief

Products by End-Use - Hospital Inpatient Settings, Hospital

Outpatient Settings, Community Health Centers and Home

Healthcare Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Ulcer Relief

Products by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospital Inpatient Settings, Hospital Outpatient Settings,

Community Health Centers and Home Healthcare for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Ulcer

Relief Products by Treatment - Wound Care Dressings, Wound Care

Devices, Active Therapies and Other Treatments - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: France Historic Review for Pressure Ulcer Relief

Products by Treatment - Wound Care Dressings, Wound Care

Devices, Active Therapies and Other Treatments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Ulcer Relief

Products by Treatment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Wound Care Dressings, Wound Care Devices, Active Therapies and

Other Treatments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: France Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Ulcer

Relief Products by End-Use - Hospital Inpatient Settings,

Hospital Outpatient Settings, Community Health Centers and Home

Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: France Historic Review for Pressure Ulcer Relief

Products by End-Use - Hospital Inpatient Settings, Hospital

Outpatient Settings, Community Health Centers and Home

Healthcare Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Ulcer Relief

Products by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospital Inpatient Settings, Hospital Outpatient Settings,

Community Health Centers and Home Healthcare for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Ulcer

Relief Products by Treatment - Wound Care Dressings, Wound Care

Devices, Active Therapies and Other Treatments - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Pressure Ulcer Relief

Products by Treatment - Wound Care Dressings, Wound Care

Devices, Active Therapies and Other Treatments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Ulcer Relief

Products by Treatment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Wound Care Dressings, Wound Care Devices, Active Therapies and

Other Treatments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Ulcer

Relief Products by End-Use - Hospital Inpatient Settings,

Hospital Outpatient Settings, Community Health Centers and Home

Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Pressure Ulcer Relief

Products by End-Use - Hospital Inpatient Settings, Hospital

Outpatient Settings, Community Health Centers and Home

Healthcare Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Ulcer Relief

Products by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospital Inpatient Settings, Hospital Outpatient Settings,

Community Health Centers and Home Healthcare for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Ulcer

Relief Products by Treatment - Wound Care Dressings, Wound Care

Devices, Active Therapies and Other Treatments - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Pressure Ulcer Relief

Products by Treatment - Wound Care Dressings, Wound Care

Devices, Active Therapies and Other Treatments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Ulcer Relief

Products by Treatment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Wound Care Dressings, Wound Care Devices, Active Therapies and

Other Treatments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Ulcer

Relief Products by End-Use - Hospital Inpatient Settings,

Hospital Outpatient Settings, Community Health Centers and Home

Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Pressure Ulcer Relief

Products by End-Use - Hospital Inpatient Settings, Hospital

Outpatient Settings, Community Health Centers and Home

Healthcare Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Ulcer Relief

Products by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospital Inpatient Settings, Hospital Outpatient Settings,

Community Health Centers and Home Healthcare for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Impact of Pressure Ulcers on the UK Healthcare Industry

Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Ulcer

Relief Products by Treatment - Wound Care Dressings, Wound Care

Devices, Active Therapies and Other Treatments - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: UK Historic Review for Pressure Ulcer Relief Products

by Treatment - Wound Care Dressings, Wound Care Devices, Active

Therapies and Other Treatments Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Ulcer Relief

Products by Treatment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Wound Care Dressings, Wound Care Devices, Active Therapies and

Other Treatments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: UK Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Ulcer

Relief Products by End-Use - Hospital Inpatient Settings,

Hospital Outpatient Settings, Community Health Centers and Home

Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: UK Historic Review for Pressure Ulcer Relief Products

by End-Use - Hospital Inpatient Settings, Hospital Outpatient

Settings, Community Health Centers and Home Healthcare Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Ulcer Relief

Products by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospital Inpatient Settings, Hospital Outpatient Settings,

Community Health Centers and Home Healthcare for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 85: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Ulcer

Relief Products by Treatment - Wound Care Dressings, Wound Care

Devices, Active Therapies and Other Treatments - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Pressure Ulcer Relief

Products by Treatment - Wound Care Dressings, Wound Care

Devices, Active Therapies and Other Treatments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Ulcer Relief

Products by Treatment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Wound Care Dressings, Wound Care Devices, Active Therapies and

Other Treatments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Ulcer

Relief Products by End-Use - Hospital Inpatient Settings,

Hospital Outpatient Settings, Community Health Centers and Home

Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Spain Historic Review for Pressure Ulcer Relief

Products by End-Use - Hospital Inpatient Settings, Hospital

Outpatient Settings, Community Health Centers and Home

Healthcare Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Ulcer Relief

Products by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospital Inpatient Settings, Hospital Outpatient Settings,

Community Health Centers and Home Healthcare for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 91: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Ulcer

Relief Products by Treatment - Wound Care Dressings, Wound Care

Devices, Active Therapies and Other Treatments - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Pressure Ulcer Relief

Products by Treatment - Wound Care Dressings, Wound Care

Devices, Active Therapies and Other Treatments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Ulcer Relief

Products by Treatment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Wound Care Dressings, Wound Care Devices, Active Therapies and

Other Treatments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Ulcer

Relief Products by End-Use - Hospital Inpatient Settings,

Hospital Outpatient Settings, Community Health Centers and Home

Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Russia Historic Review for Pressure Ulcer Relief

Products by End-Use - Hospital Inpatient Settings, Hospital

Outpatient Settings, Community Health Centers and Home

Healthcare Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Ulcer Relief

Products by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospital Inpatient Settings, Hospital Outpatient Settings,

Community Health Centers and Home Healthcare for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Pressure

Ulcer Relief Products by Treatment - Wound Care Dressings,

Wound Care Devices, Active Therapies and Other Treatments -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Pressure Ulcer

Relief Products by Treatment - Wound Care Dressings, Wound Care

Devices, Active Therapies and Other Treatments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Ulcer

Relief Products by Treatment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Wound Care Dressings, Wound Care Devices, Active

Therapies and Other Treatments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Pressure Ulcer Relief Products by End-Use - Hospital Inpatient

Settings, Hospital Outpatient Settings, Community Health



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112920/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________