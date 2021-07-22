Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) Market to Reach $3 Billion by 2027

New York, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05069925/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.5% over the period 2020-2027. Conventional, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Highly Reactive segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $320 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.3% CAGR
The Polyisobutylene (PIB) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$320 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$702.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 15 Featured)
- BASF SE
- Chevron Oronite Company LLC
- Daelim Industrial. Co. Ltd.
- INEOS Group
- Lubrizol Corporation
- TPC Group Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
COVID-19 Crisis Set to Derail Momentum in the Polyisobutylene
Market
COVID Crisis Weakens Global Economic Environment, Triggering
Negative Tide in GDP & Industrial Output Forecasts
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual
% Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
Industrial Activity to Remain Subdued in the Immediate Term,
Inducing Weakness into PIB Market
EXHIBIT 2: Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
EXHIBIT 3: Business Climate Indicator in the Euro Area for the
Period June 2019 to May 2020
Polyisobutylene (PIB): An Introduction
Chemical and Physical Properties of PIB
Types of Polyisobutylene
Major Grades of PIB Resins by Weight
Applications of PIB
Outlook
Asia-Pacific to Exhibit Faster Growth
Production Landscape
EXHIBIT 4: World Polyisobutylene Breakdown of Annual Production
Capacity by Region: 2019
Competitive Landscape
EXHIBIT 5: Market Share of Leading PIB Producers: 2020E
Recent Industry Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Despite the Crushing Impact of COVID-19 Crisis, Automotive
Industry Remains an Important Consumer of Polyisobutylene
EXHIBIT 6: World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
EXHIBIT 7: Automobile Production % YoY Change Across Select
Countries: 2020 Vs 2019
Automotive Tires Remains a Major Market for PIB
Composition of Passenger Car/Light Truck Tires by Weight
EXHIBIT 8: World Tires Market by Region: Percentage Breakdown
of Revenues for China, Other Emerging Regions and Developed
Regions for the Years 2019 & 2025
EXHIBIT 9: World Tires Market: Geographic Regions Ranked by
Value CAGR for 2018-2025
Trend Towards Tubeless Tires Benefits PIB Demand
Unique Benefits of PIB Drive Use as Additives in Lubricants
EXHIBIT 10: Global Lubricant Additives Market Split by
Automotive and Industrial Sectors: 2019
Exhibit 11: Global Lubricant Demand (In Million Metric Tons)
for the Years 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021
COVID-19 Weakens Demand for Lubricant Additives
Use of PIBs as a Substitute for Bright Stocks
PIB to Garner Significant Growth as an Edge Sealant in Solar Power
EXHIBIT 12: Global Solar Power Market: Solar PV Capacity
(in GW) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
Rise in Application of PIB as a Binding Agent in Plastic
Explosives to Push Demand
Exhibit 13: Global Explosives Market (In Million Metric Tons)
for the Years 2020, 2022, 2025 and 2027
PIB Makes Inroads into Medical Arena
Environment Issues Continue to Hinder Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05069925/?utm_source=GNW
