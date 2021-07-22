Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) Market to Reach $3 Billion by 2027

New York, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05069925/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.5% over the period 2020-2027. Conventional, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Highly Reactive segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $320 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.3% CAGR



The Polyisobutylene (PIB) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$320 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$702.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 15 Featured)



BASF SE

Chevron Oronite Company LLC

Daelim Industrial. Co. Ltd.

INEOS Group

Lubrizol Corporation

TPC Group Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05069925/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Crisis Set to Derail Momentum in the Polyisobutylene

Market

COVID Crisis Weakens Global Economic Environment, Triggering

Negative Tide in GDP & Industrial Output Forecasts

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual

% Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Industrial Activity to Remain Subdued in the Immediate Term,

Inducing Weakness into PIB Market

EXHIBIT 2: Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

EXHIBIT 3: Business Climate Indicator in the Euro Area for the

Period June 2019 to May 2020

Polyisobutylene (PIB): An Introduction

Chemical and Physical Properties of PIB

Types of Polyisobutylene

Major Grades of PIB Resins by Weight

Applications of PIB

Outlook

Asia-Pacific to Exhibit Faster Growth

Production Landscape

EXHIBIT 4: World Polyisobutylene Breakdown of Annual Production

Capacity by Region: 2019

Competitive Landscape

EXHIBIT 5: Market Share of Leading PIB Producers: 2020E

Recent Industry Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Despite the Crushing Impact of COVID-19 Crisis, Automotive

Industry Remains an Important Consumer of Polyisobutylene

EXHIBIT 6: World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

EXHIBIT 7: Automobile Production % YoY Change Across Select

Countries: 2020 Vs 2019

Automotive Tires Remains a Major Market for PIB

Composition of Passenger Car/Light Truck Tires by Weight

EXHIBIT 8: World Tires Market by Region: Percentage Breakdown

of Revenues for China, Other Emerging Regions and Developed

Regions for the Years 2019 & 2025

EXHIBIT 9: World Tires Market: Geographic Regions Ranked by

Value CAGR for 2018-2025

Trend Towards Tubeless Tires Benefits PIB Demand

Unique Benefits of PIB Drive Use as Additives in Lubricants

EXHIBIT 10: Global Lubricant Additives Market Split by

Automotive and Industrial Sectors: 2019

Exhibit 11: Global Lubricant Demand (In Million Metric Tons)

for the Years 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021

COVID-19 Weakens Demand for Lubricant Additives

Use of PIBs as a Substitute for Bright Stocks

PIB to Garner Significant Growth as an Edge Sealant in Solar Power

EXHIBIT 12: Global Solar Power Market: Solar PV Capacity

(in GW) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Rise in Application of PIB as a Binding Agent in Plastic

Explosives to Push Demand

Exhibit 13: Global Explosives Market (In Million Metric Tons)

for the Years 2020, 2022, 2025 and 2027

PIB Makes Inroads into Medical Arena

Environment Issues Continue to Hinder Growth



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Polyisobutylene

(PIB) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Polyisobutylene (PIB) by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Polyisobutylene (PIB) by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Conventional by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Conventional by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Conventional by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Highly Reactive by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Highly Reactive by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Highly Reactive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for High by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for High by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for High by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Medium by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Medium by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Medium by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Low by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Low by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Low by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Food by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Food by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Food by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Polyisobutylene

(PIB) by Product - Conventional and Highly Reactive -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Polyisobutylene (PIB) by

Product - Conventional and Highly Reactive Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Polyisobutylene (PIB) by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Conventional

and Highly Reactive for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Polyisobutylene

(PIB) by Molecular Weight - High, Medium and Low - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Polyisobutylene (PIB) by

Molecular Weight - High, Medium and Low Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Polyisobutylene (PIB) by

Molecular Weight - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

High, Medium and Low for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Polyisobutylene

(PIB) by End-Use - Automotive, Industrial, Food and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Polyisobutylene (PIB) by

End-Use - Automotive, Industrial, Food and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Polyisobutylene (PIB) by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,

Industrial, Food and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



CANADA

Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Polyisobutylene

(PIB) by Product - Conventional and Highly Reactive -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Polyisobutylene (PIB) by

Product - Conventional and Highly Reactive Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Polyisobutylene (PIB)

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Conventional and Highly Reactive for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Polyisobutylene

(PIB) by Molecular Weight - High, Medium and Low - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Polyisobutylene (PIB) by

Molecular Weight - High, Medium and Low Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Polyisobutylene (PIB)

by Molecular Weight - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

High, Medium and Low for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Polyisobutylene

(PIB) by End-Use - Automotive, Industrial, Food and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Polyisobutylene (PIB) by

End-Use - Automotive, Industrial, Food and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Polyisobutylene (PIB)

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Industrial, Food and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Polyisobutylene

(PIB) by Product - Conventional and Highly Reactive -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Polyisobutylene (PIB) by

Product - Conventional and Highly Reactive Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Polyisobutylene (PIB)

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Conventional and Highly Reactive for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Polyisobutylene

(PIB) by Molecular Weight - High, Medium and Low - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Polyisobutylene (PIB) by

Molecular Weight - High, Medium and Low Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Polyisobutylene (PIB)

by Molecular Weight - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

High, Medium and Low for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Polyisobutylene

(PIB) by End-Use - Automotive, Industrial, Food and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Polyisobutylene (PIB) by

End-Use - Automotive, Industrial, Food and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Polyisobutylene (PIB)

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Industrial, Food and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Polyisobutylene

(PIB) by Product - Conventional and Highly Reactive -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: China Historic Review for Polyisobutylene (PIB) by

Product - Conventional and Highly Reactive Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Polyisobutylene (PIB)

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Conventional and Highly Reactive for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Polyisobutylene

(PIB) by Molecular Weight - High, Medium and Low - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: China Historic Review for Polyisobutylene (PIB) by

Molecular Weight - High, Medium and Low Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Polyisobutylene (PIB)

by Molecular Weight - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

High, Medium and Low for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Polyisobutylene

(PIB) by End-Use - Automotive, Industrial, Food and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: China Historic Review for Polyisobutylene (PIB) by

End-Use - Automotive, Industrial, Food and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Polyisobutylene (PIB)

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Industrial, Food and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Polyisobutylene

(PIB) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Polyisobutylene (PIB) by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Polyisobutylene (PIB)

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Polyisobutylene

(PIB) by Product - Conventional and Highly Reactive -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Polyisobutylene (PIB) by

Product - Conventional and Highly Reactive Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Polyisobutylene (PIB)

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Conventional and Highly Reactive for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Polyisobutylene

(PIB) by Molecular Weight - High, Medium and Low - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Polyisobutylene (PIB) by

Molecular Weight - High, Medium and Low Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Polyisobutylene (PIB)

by Molecular Weight - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

High, Medium and Low for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Polyisobutylene

(PIB) by End-Use - Automotive, Industrial, Food and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Polyisobutylene (PIB) by

End-Use - Automotive, Industrial, Food and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Polyisobutylene (PIB)

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Industrial, Food and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Polyisobutylene

(PIB) by Product - Conventional and Highly Reactive -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: France Historic Review for Polyisobutylene (PIB) by

Product - Conventional and Highly Reactive Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Polyisobutylene (PIB)

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Conventional and Highly Reactive for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for Polyisobutylene

(PIB) by Molecular Weight - High, Medium and Low - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: France Historic Review for Polyisobutylene (PIB) by

Molecular Weight - High, Medium and Low Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Polyisobutylene (PIB)

by Molecular Weight - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

High, Medium and Low for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for Polyisobutylene

(PIB) by End-Use - Automotive, Industrial, Food and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: France Historic Review for Polyisobutylene (PIB) by

End-Use - Automotive, Industrial, Food and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Polyisobutylene (PIB)

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Industrial, Food and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Polyisobutylene

(PIB) by Product - Conventional and Highly Reactive -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Polyisobutylene (PIB) by

Product - Conventional and Highly Reactive Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Polyisobutylene (PIB)

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Conventional and Highly Reactive for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Polyisobutylene

(PIB) by Molecular Weight - High, Medium and Low - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Polyisobutylene (PIB) by

Molecular Weight - High, Medium and Low Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Polyisobutylene (PIB)

by Molecular Weight - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

High, Medium and Low for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Polyisobutylene

(PIB) by End-Use - Automotive, Industrial, Food and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Polyisobutylene (PIB) by

End-Use - Automotive, Industrial, Food and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Polyisobutylene (PIB)

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Industrial, Food and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 97: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Polyisobutylene

(PIB) by Product - Conventional and Highly Reactive -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Polyisobutylene (PIB) by

Product - Conventional and Highly Reactive Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Polyisobutylene (PIB)

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Conventional and Highly Reactive for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 100: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Polyisobutylene

(PIB) by Molecular Weight - High, Medium and Low - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Polyisobutylene (PIB) by

Molecular Weight - High, Medium and Low Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Polyisobutylene (PIB)

by Molecular Weight - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

High, Medium and Low for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 103: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Polyisobutylene

(PIB) by End-Use - Automotive, Industrial, Food and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Polyisobutylene (PIB) by

End-Use - Automotive, Industrial, Food and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Polyisobutylene (PIB)

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Industrial, Food and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 106: UK Current & Future Analysis for Polyisobutylene

(PIB) by Product - Conventional and Highly Reactive -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: UK Historic Review for Polyisobutylene (PIB) by

Product - Conventional and Highly Reactive Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: UK 15-Year Perspective for Polyisobutylene (PIB) by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Conventional

and Highly Reactive for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 109: UK Current & Future Analysis for Polyisobutylene

(PIB) by Molecular Weight - High, Medium and Low - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: UK Historic Review for Polyisobutylene (PIB) by

Molecular Weight - High, Medium and Low Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: UK 15-Year Perspective for Polyisobutylene (PIB) by

Molecular Weight - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

High, Medium and Low for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 112: UK Current & Future Analysis for Polyisobutylene

(PIB) by End-Use - Automotive, Industrial, Food and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: UK Historic Review for Polyisobutylene (PIB) by

End-Use - Automotive, Industrial, Food and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: UK 15-Year Perspective for Polyisobutylene (PIB) by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,

Industrial, Food and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



SPAIN

Table 115: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Polyisobutylene

(PIB) by Product - Conventional and Highly Reactive -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 116: Spain Historic Review for Polyisobutylene (PIB) by

Product - Conventional and Highly Reactive Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 117: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Polyisobutylene (PIB)

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Conventional and Highly Reactive for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 118: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Polyisobutylene

(PIB) by Molecular Weight - High, Medium and Low - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 119: Spain Historic Review for Polyisobutylene (PIB) by

Molecular Weight - High, Medium and Low Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 120: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Polyisobutylene (PIB)

by Molecular Weight - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

High, Medium and Low for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 121: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Polyisobutylene

(PIB) by End-Use - Automotive, Industrial, Food and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 122: Spain Historic Review for Polyisobutylene (PIB) by

End-Use - Automotive, Industrial, Food and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 123: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Polyisobutylene (PIB)

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Industrial, Food and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 124: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Polyisobutylene

(PIB) by Product - Conventional and Highly Reactive -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 125: Russia Historic Review for Polyisobutylene (PIB) by

Product - Conventional and Highly Reactive Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 126: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Polyisobutylene (PIB)

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Conventional and Highly Reactive for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 127: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Polyisobutylene

(PIB) by Molecular Weight - High, Medium and Low - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 128: Russia Historic Review for Polyisobutylene (PIB) by

Molecular Weight - High, Medium and Low Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 129: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Polyisobutylene (PIB)

by Molecular Weight - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

High, Medium and Low for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 130: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Polyisobutylene

(PIB) by End-Use - Automotive, Industrial, Food and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 131: Russia Historic Review for Polyisobutylene (PIB) by

End-Use - Automotive, Industrial, Food and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 132: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Polyisobutylene (PIB)

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Automotive, Industrial, Food and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 133: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Polyisobutylene (PIB) by Product - Conventional and Highly

Reactive - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05069925/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________