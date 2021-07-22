Worldwide Mining Chemicals Industry to 2026 - Increasing Mining Activities in Canada and Mexico

Dublin, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mining Chemicals Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global mining chemicals market is expected to register a CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period. The market is likely to witness moderate growth during the forecast period, owing to a steady rise in the metal prices, increasing mining exploration spending, and new mining projects in various countries, like Canada, United States, Australia, India, Russia, and South Africa.

Increasing demand of specialty chemicals in mining processes is expected to drive the demand for the market during the forecast period. Stringent Environmental Regulations is likely to hinder the market's growth. Increasing investments and new mining projects in Africa are projected to act as an opportunity for the market in future.

Key Market Trends



Increasing Mining Activities in Canada and Mexico

Mining chemicals aid the mining and mineral processing industries to attain the maximum efficiency through improved selectivity, higher recovery, while providing environmental benefits.

The consumption of base metals (like iron, steel, aluminum, etc.) and precious metals (such as silver, gold, and platinum) has increased steadily, owing to their various applications in many industries.

With the increase in the consumption of these metals, mining activities for these metals have surged globally, especially in Canada and Mexico. In the metal mining processes, mining chemicals are required at the stage of processing the respective ores.

The investments in the mining industry have been rising in Canada and Mexico, which is further expected to simultaneously increase the demand for mining chemicals in the coming years.

Additionally, Chinese companies invested in 12 countries across Africa, to extract twelve mineral deposits at four sites in Zambia, three sites in South Africa, and DR Congo, and two sites in Zimbabwe.

Such factors are expected to increase mining activities in these countries, which may further augment the usage of mining chemicals through the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific dominates the demand for mining chemicals market and is also expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period.

In the region, China serves as the largest market for mining chemicals. China is the largest producer of various minerals, along with coal and gold. Additionally, it is the largest consumer of such mining products.

Besides this, Chinese manufacturers export large volumes of mining chemicals to neighboring countries.

India is well endowed in terms of most of the minerals. The country produces nearly 87 minerals, including four fuel minerals, 10 metallic minerals, 47 non-metallic minerals, 3 atomic minerals, and 23 minor minerals (including building and other materials).

Furthermore, after years of witnessing a decline, there has been an increase in the production of gold. This has significantly benefitted the market for mining chemicals.

The demand for mining chemicals shall further rise with rapid industrialization and rising expenditure on infrastructure projects in railways, roads & highways. Hence, the rising demand for steel is likely to boost the market for mining chemicals.

Since there are limited opportunities for mining activities in Japan, the demand for mining chemicals is not very high from this sector in the country.

The country's mineral industry consists of a small mining sector of coal and nonferrous metals, a large mining sector of industrial minerals, and a large minerals-processing sector of ferrous and nonferrous metals and industrial minerals.

Owing to such factors and being one of the major markets for mining chemicals, the country is expected to witness substantial growth in the demand for mining chemicals during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



The global mining chemicals market is partly consolidated, with the top five players accounting for about 40% of the market share. Key players in the mining chemicals market include BASF SE, Solvay, Chevron Phillips Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Clariant AG and AECI, amongst others.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Mining Activities in Canada and Mexico

4.1.2 Increasing Demand of Specialty Chemicals in Mining Processes

4.2 Market Restraints

4.2.1 Stringent Environmental Regulations

4.2.2 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

4.2.3 Other Restraints

4.3 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Function

5.1.1 Flotation Chemicals

5.1.1.1 Collectors

5.1.1.2 Depressants

5.1.1.3 Flocculants

5.1.1.4 Frothers

5.1.1.5 Dispersants

5.1.2 Extraction Chemicals

5.1.2.1 Diluents

5.1.2.2 Extractants

5.1.3 Grinding Aids

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Mineral Processing

5.2.2 Wastewater Treatment

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Indonesia

5.3.1.6 Malaysia

5.3.1.7 Australia & New Zealand

5.3.1.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Mexico

5.3.2.3 Canada

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 France

5.3.3.4 Italy

5.3.3.5 Russia

5.3.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle-East and Africa

5.3.5.1 Nigeria

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Tanzania

5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle-East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Ranking Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 3M

6.4.2 AECI

6.4.3 Arkema

6.4.4 BASF SE

6.4.5 Betachem (Pty) Ltd

6.4.6 Chevron Phillips Chemicals Co. Ltd

6.4.7 Clariant AG

6.4.8 CP Kelco US Inc.

6.4.9 CTC Mining (Tennant Chemicals Company Limited)

6.4.10 Ecolab

6.4.11 FMC Corporation

6.4.12 Huntsman International LLC

6.4.13 Kemira

6.4.14 NASACO

6.4.15 Orica Limited

6.4.16 Qingdao Ruchang Mining Industry Co. Ltd

6.4.17 Sasol

6.4.18 SNF

6.4.19 Solvay

6.4.20 SUEZ

6.4.21 The Chemours Company



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Investments and New Mining Projects in Africa



