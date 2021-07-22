Half-Year Review of Inventiva’s Liquidity Contract with Kepler Cheuvreux

English French

Daix (France), July 22, 2021 – Inventiva (Euronext Paris and Nasdaq: IVA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS) and other diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced the half-year report of its liquidity contract with Kepler Cheuvreux.

Under the liquidity contract granted to Kepler Cheuvreux by Inventiva, the following resources were available in the liquidity account as of June 30, 2021:

Cash: € 689,129.05

Number of shares: 46,603

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,511

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,435

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 289,008 shares for € 3,547,633.77

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 257,898 shares for € 3,208,144.47

At the last half-year report as of December 31, 2020, the following resources were available in the liquidity account:

Cash: € 1,028,694.86

Number of shares: 15,493

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 751

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 902

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 166,752 shares for € 1,784,836.46

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 165,620 shares for € 1,818,124.84

When the contract was initially implemented, the following resources were included in the liquidity account:

Cash: € 163,510.42

Number of shares: 34,063

Achats Ventes Nombre de transactions Nombre de titres Capitaux en EUR Nombre de transactions Nombre de titres Capitaux en EUR Total 1 511 289 008 3 547 633.77 1 435 257 898 3 208 144.47 04/01/2021 - - - 17 5 000 61 200.00 05/01/2021 2 500 5 950.00 - - - 06/01/2021 9 2 000 23 760.00 4 1 000 12 030.00 07/01/2021 6 2 133 25 318.71 1 500 6 050.00 08/01/2021 1 500 5 900.00 9 1 500 17 925.00 11/01/2021 2 500 6 230.00 72 10 500 132 195.00 21/01/2021 - - - 13 800 12 680.00 22/01/2021 6 400 5 880.00 - - - 25/01/2021 62 8 397 116 550.36 - - - 26/01/2021 29 5 500 75 460.00 30 7 000 97 930.00 27/01/2021 48 13 000 170 820.00 - - - 28/01/2021 45 8 438 106 065.66 16 2 591 32 931.61 29/01/2021 13 3 500 44 205.00 32 5 409 69 127.02 01/02/2021 26 2 000 24 960.00 18 3 000 37 980.00 02/02/2021 6 1 500 18 915.00 41 9 500 125 210.00 03/02/2021 - - - 46 10 500 144 480.00 04/02/2021 - - - 15 4 000 57 640.00 05/02/2021 4 500 7 200.00 - - - 09/02/2021 10 4 000 58 120.00 - - - 10/02/2021 28 5 500 78 100.00 5 1 500 21 975.00 11/02/2021 - - - 26 4 500 64 800.00 12/02/2021 44 9 000 126 090.00 18 3 083 43 716.94 15/02/2021 - - - 44 8 549 124 045.99 16/02/2021 35 7 339 104 140.41 1 500 7 400.00 17/02/2021 39 5 661 78 121.80 - - - 18/02/2021 28 7 000 93 590.00 1 500 6 900.00 19/02/2021 - - - 31 6 500 88 790.00 22/02/2021 22 4 131 55 685.88 3 576 7 816.32 23/02/2021 39 5 000 65 600.00 - - - 24/02/2021 21 3 630 47 516.70 22 3 828 50 797.56 25/02/2021 - - - 25 3 000 39 720.00 26/02/2021 30 3 451 44 207.31 2 1 000 12 880.00 01/03/2021 4 1 419 18 063.87 13 2 038 26 351.34 02/03/2021 13 2 076 26 635.08 51 6 462 84 393.72 03/03/2021 4 1 424 18 013.60 - - - 04/03/2021 32 7 801 96 654.39 - - - 05/03/2021 36 7 000 84 070.00 16 4 200 51 618.00 08/03/2021 12 2 867 33 486.56 10 2 000 24 160.00 09/03/2021 49 10 000 112 800.00 1 101 1 187.76 10/03/2021 13 2 500 27 650.00 34 4 000 45 680.00 11/03/2021 14 3 000 32 760.00 4 1 038 11 604.84 12/03/2021 14 3 000 32 340.00 10 2 500 27 650.00 15/03/2021 14 2 000 21 860.00 14 2 980 33 465.40 16/03/2021 9 1 000 10 830.00 14 2 871 31 638.42 17/03/2021 5 1 600 17 440.00 5 1 500 16 665.00 18/03/2021 2 900 9 747.00 9 2 000 22 060.00 19/03/2021 7 2 000 21 760.00 - - - 22/03/2021 2 500 5 450.00 25 4 595 51 280.20 23/03/2021 13 3 500 38 535.00 2 9 101.34 24/03/2021 4 1 000 10 930.00 86 20 077 240 321.69 25/03/2021 55 12 500 146 125.00 - - 26/03/2021 7 2 000 22 860.00 15 3 500 41 125.00 29/03/2021 16 4 101 47 817.66 5 1 000 11 890.00 30/03/2021 - - - 20 2 500 29 400.00 31/03/2021 - - - 17 5 463 66 156.93 01/04/2021 - - - 9 2 500 30 900.00 06/04/2021 4 1 500 18 315.00 12 1 500 18 600.00 07/04/2021 8 2 500 30 750.00 - - - 08/04/2021 5 1 000 12 230.00 3 1 000 12 380.00 09/04/2021 14 2 500 30 250.00 6 500 6 150.00 12/04/2021 18 9 500 111 815.00 6 350 4 270.00 13/04/2021 28 5 284 60 607.48 4 422 4 962.72 14/04/2021 17 3 092 34 908.68 6 2 000 22 740.00 15/04/2021 2 500 5 680.00 14 1 500 17 175.00 16/04/2021 15 2 000 22 460.00 - - - 19/04/2021 18 1 000 11 280.00 7 1 500 17 115.00 20/04/2021 22 4 000 44 520.00 2 217 2 465.12 21/04/2021 1 500 5 450.00 - - - 22/04/2021 1 94 1 020.84 - - - 23/04/2021 5 1 406 15 184.80 - - - 26/04/2021 3 500 5 380.00 19 4 000 44 120.00 27/04/2021 6 2 000 21 960.00 6 1 094 12 132.46 28/04/2021 3 500 5 430.00 5 1 242 13 662.00 29/04/2021 2 1 000 10 980.00 50 7 135 81 267.65 30/04/2021 6 1 000 11 080.00 1 1 11.30 03/05/2021 - - - 46 6 389 74 240.18 04/05/2021 10 1 500 17 415.00 32 5 262 63 144.00 05/05/2021 29 4 500 53 100.00 12 1 500 18 165.00 06/05/2021 6 2 500 29 250.00 5 1 000 11 900.00 07/05/2021 - - - 25 3 205 38 363.85 10/05/2021 6 2 000 23 660.00 11 1 185 14 267.40 11/05/2021 23 3 714 43 230.96 13 3 000 35 340.00 12/05/2021 8 1 080 12 819.60 7 1 551 18 643.02 13/05/2021 4 1 920 22 636.80 3 1 000 12 030.00 14/05/2021 13 3 000 35 340.00 16 2 500 29 750.00 17/05/2021 1 60 717.60 21 3 500 42 560.00 18/05/2021 1 500 6 080.00 4 1 500 18 540.00 19/05/2021 50 3 500 42 735.00 4 1 000 12 280.00 20/05/2021 11 1 940 23 241.20 7 2 000 24 360.00 21/05/2021 2 500 6 010.00 15 3 336 40 866.00 24/05/2021 7 2 335 27 949.95 - - - 25/05/2021 44 8 500 98 600.00 13 3 000 35 790.00 26/05/2021 - - - 15 3 000 35 190.00 27/05/2021 5 1 500 17 415.00 8 828 9 753.84 28/05/2021 7 1 507 17 255.15 - - - 31/05/2021 - - - 8 364 4 251.52 01/06/2021 4 500 5 740.00 1 136 1 588.48 02/06/2021 33 3 808 43 220.80 - - - 03/06/2021 5 1 000 11 230.00 13 2 000 22 860.00 04/06/2021 28 1 000 11 280.00 18 2 442 28 180.68 07/06/2021 29 500 5 780.00 12 1 417 16 578.90 08/06/2021 - - - 31 3 583 42 816.85 09/06/2021 8 2 000 23 740.00 6 1 500 18 075.00 10/06/2021 - - - 3 1 000 12 080.00 11/06/2021 1 1 12.06 21 3 500 43 085.00 14/06/2021 12 1 500 18 375.00 7 1 000 12 460.00 15/06/2021 7 1 000 12 280.00 7 2 000 24 860.00 16/06/2021 7 1 500 18 525.00 3 500 6 230.00 17/06/2021 33 5 999 72 827.86 3 379 4 722.34 18/06/2021 5 1 000 11 980.00 8 190 2 310.40 21/06/2021 11 3 000 35 910.00 - - - 22/06/2021 10 2 000 23 560.00 3 500 5 910.00 23/06/2021 12 4 000 46 520.00 - - - 24/06/2021 4 1 000 11 480.00 1 500 5 780.00 25/06/2021 12 1 500 17 115.00 14 608 6 998.08 28/06/2021 5 1 500 17 085.00 - - - 29/06/2021 - - - 15 1 500 17 175.00 30/06/2021 - - - 11 1 392 16 077.60



Attachment