Commercial Electric Vehicle Company Endera Adds Jason Shaver as CFO

SAN DIEGO, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endera, a technology company specializing in all-electric commercial vehicles, charging infrastructure and software solutions, announces the appointment of Jason Shaver as the Endera Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Shaver is a seasoned financial executive with experience in accounting, finance, energy and administration.



As CFO, Shaver will lead the company’s corporate finance, strategic planning, and accounting functions. He provides leadership to plan and grow profit efficiently, including developing budgets and projections supporting business strategy, operations, and product results.

“With Endera’s recent increase in sales and key acquisitions, this newly created CFO position is a critical accounting role for a growing company,” said John Walsh, Endera’s Chief Executive Officer. “I am simply thrilled that Jason has joined the Endera leadership team. The extraordinary skills he brings us in leadership, management, and teamwork — drawing upon his wide administrative and energy experience, consummate professionalism, and deep understanding of finance are second to none. With Jason stepping in to lead Endera’s accounting and finance operations, I can take more of a focused, strategic role as CEO and will be an integral part of Endera’s continued expansion.”

Jason brings a multitude of industry knowledge to Endera with experience in both the transportation and finance fields. Before joining Endera, Jason served as the Director of Asset Management and Operations for American Electric Power leading the commercial and operational management of wind, solar and energy storage assets across the United States with over 2GW of generation capacity. Previously, he served as the Wind Portfolio Manager for Sempra Energy, leading the $2.2B divestiture of the company’s renewable energy portfolio, with prior roles in Sempra’s financial planning and corporate financial reporting groups. Jason was also a public accountant for a national accounting firm performing financial audits and consulting services in clean transportation, manufacturing, advance condition monitoring, defense, services organization, and biotechnology.

“I look forward to serving as CFO of Endera, with our focus on technological innovation and vertically integrated electric vehicles. America’s transportation industry is at the forefront of a progressive shift, and I intend to put my utility experience and deep regard for making high-quality commercial electric fleet vehicles to work for Endera. With our customers demanding environmentally responsible zero-emission fleet solutions, we are excited to meet their needs for a cost-effective and reliable platform,” said incoming CFO Jason Shaver. “Having spent nearly a decade in the renewable energy generation industry, I am so excited to join this extraordinary team and have the opportunity to put the country’s growing supply of green energy to good use,” concluded Shaver.

About Endera

Endera is a transportation technology company specializing in commercial electric vehicles, charging stations and software solutions. We design American-made electric vehicles and provide transportation and energy services that leverage leading technologies and American manufacturing. With one of the lowest total costs of ownership over other commercial electric vehicle offerings, Endera provides sustainable solutions that rival its fossil fuel counterparts in price, technology, longevity, profitability and service.

