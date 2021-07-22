What role does technical writing play in the life sciences? Three Day Virtual Seminar Online (August 16-18, 2021) - Worldcomplianceseminars.com

RALEIGH, N.C., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What is FDA’s expectation for quality of written text in submitted documents?

World Compliance Seminars (WCS) a leader in providing training and consulting services announced instructor led virtual seminar online on Technical Writing for professionals in the Life Sciences on August 16-18, 2021, provided by WCS Consulting.

Unfortunately, technical writing is not a skill that is given much emphasis in college curriculums if any. Technical writing is a skill life sciences workers are assumed to have and are expected to demonstrate at a level of skill usually beyond the capability of most. Unfortunately, most readers of technical writing are also in the “same boat.” They “don’t know a good one when they see one.” At the end of the day, in most cases, you have mediocre writing at best that may or may not convey the message intended.

This training will kick off with a discussion of technical writing and its role in life sciences discussing about the document types, their importance and the consequences if the messages are unclear or misunderstood. After setting the stage for this content, we delve into the writing process beginning with the audience and how the audience must be analysed to determine the level of writing that must be employed to complete the document.

We will address the most effective techniques for extracting information from SMEs as well as those techniques that work best when observing procedures and activities to be documented.

Also emphasis will be laid on the mechanics of technical writing ranging from planning and organizing the content through grammar, spelling and punctuation ending with writing simplification.

This 3 Day virtual seminar by World Compliance Seminars (WCS) will walk you through the technical writing process from start to finish. Each critical aspect of writing technical documents for the life sciences will be addressed with the goal of helping you become a better technical writer.

A Broad Overview of the Course

Module 1 Technical Writing Overview

Module 2 Technical Writing Basic rules and skills required for technical writers

Module 3 Knowing the Audience

Module 4 Regulatory Requirements

Module 5 Final Document

Module 6 Summary (Q/A session , case study and exercises)

Time 12:30 PM - 05:00 PM EDT - 12 hrs Virtual Seminar Online By Video Conference Live

Certificates are also awarded after completion of this course. The tips and skills presented can be applied immediately and will be evident in the very first document that you write after this virtual seminar.

Who Should Attend Technical Writing Course

Anyone in the life sciences that is tasked with writing technical material to include standard operating procedures and work instructions. This course will benefit professionals from new joinees to managers in the pharmaceutical, medical device, biologics and related health industries who would like to write more effective documents.

For more information about this FDA training course online visit

https://worldcomplianceseminars.com/p/technical-writing-for-professionals-in-the-life-sciences-training

We are helping to find the right course for you. WCS Consulting Inc. has the top industry experts and consultants in the country. Our onsite trainers and consultants provide you with the most useful and up-to-date information available at the most reasonable price. Our trainers and consultants will exceed your expectations by providing top quality training that will meet your training objectives. For more information, visit https://worldcomplianceseminars.com Contact us for your Life science regulatory compliance training. Booking Toll Free 844-267-7299 or email us support@worldcomplianceseminars.com.This course is among a library of certified courses that is delivered in an innovative way to support learning, engagement, measurement, and achievement for professionals on the go.

Contacts

Worldcomplianceseminars.com

David Jones , Senior Press Manager

support@worldcomplianceseminars.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-347-282-5400

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-844-267-7299