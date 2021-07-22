Informa Tech Automotive Awards – Now Accepting Nominations

DETROIT, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Informa Tech Automotive Group has announced that the Informa Tech Automotive Awards (formerly TU-Automotive Awards) is now accepting nominations. The ceremony will take place at Automotive Tech Week (November 15-19), delivered both in-person and virtually, all around the world, throughout the year.



The awards are split into 3 category groups: People, Company, and Product & Service.

Please note that there is no charge for submitting a nomination. Nominations close August 20th.

People Category

· Leader in Automotive Tech

· Automotive Inspiration of the Year (under 30)

· Automotive Inspiration of the Year (under 40)

Company Category

· Software Supplier of the Year

· Start Up of the Year

· Tier 1 of the Year – NEW

· Collaborative Partnership of the Year

· Automotive Tech Company of the Year

· OEM of the Year

Product & Service Category

· Automotive Infotainment Product/Service of the Year

· Automotive AI Product/Service of the Year

· Automotive Cybersecurity Product of the Year

· Automotive Fleets Product/Service of the Year

· Mobility Product/Service of the Year

· Future Dealer Product/Service of the Year

· Connectivity Product/Service of the Year

· Cockpit of the Future Product/Service of the Year

· ADAS & Autonomous Product/Service of the Year

· Battery Product/Service of the Year

To view the full category list and the entry requirements, please visit https://wardsauto.informa.com/informa-tech-automotive-awards/

To learn more and remain up-to-date on Informa Tech Automotive Group’s Automotive Tech Week Series, please visit https://wardsauto.informa.com/events/.

ABOUT INFORMA TECH AUTOMOTIVE GROUP

Informa Tech Automotive Group combines the research expertise of Wards Intelligence, the reach and community of WardsAuto, and the connection and event power of TU-Automotive. Our trusted brand pillars provide expert direction into the automotive and technology industry with unrivaled opportunities to develop and differentiate your company’s position within it. Our mission is to look well beyond the headlines to research trends that will impact the bottom line of this innovative industry in the months and years to come. To learn more about Informa Tech Automotive Group, visit https://wardsauto.informa.com/.

