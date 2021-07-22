Challenged Athletes Foundation Flagship Fundraising Weekend Returns to Reunite the Community and Raise Millions of Dollars

SAN DIEGO, CA, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Returning live this October, the Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF) is set to host the CAF Community Weekend featuring the 28th Annual San Diego Triathlon Challenge from October 22-October 24, 2021. For the first time in the event’s history, Sunday’s legendary events will take place at Mission Bay in San Diego, the birthplace of triathlon. The weekend includes a full line-up of fundraising and community building events including the ceremonial finish of the Million Dollar Challenge seven-day coastal cycling event, the Celebration of Abilities Awards dinner, adaptive sports clinics, the EOS Fitness Tour de Cove stationary cyclethon, Yoga by the Sea, a 5K walk and the must-see Kids Run. The action-packed weekend celebrates the power of sport to transform lives, build community and change perceptions. Funds raised directly support CAF’s mission to provide opportunities and support to people with physical challenges so they can pursue sports, fitness and competitive athletics.

Sunday’s events introduce participants to a unique challenge-style triathlon offering a one-mile calm bay swim, a 41-mile scenic bike ride and 10 mile run course along the stunning California coastline. Participants can register for the entire triathlon, enter as a relay team, or choose one segment to conquer. The iconic course weaves through San Diego landmarks including Cabrillo Monument and Mt. Soledad, offering spectacular views of Pacific Beach, Mission Beach and the San Diego skyline.

The annual event showcases the inspirational athletic spirit of over 200 challenged athletes competing side-by-side with 600 plus athletes without physical challenges. From injured veterans to children born with physical challenges, each year the CAF Community Weekend welcomes athletes of all ages and abilities for an uplifting experience that celebrates what is possible for challenged athletes.

“After such an unprecedented year, we can’t wait to reunite the CAF community and re-ignite the heart and spirit of athletes of all abilities” said Virginia Tinley, CAF Chief Executive Director. “The move to Mission Bay will help provide an unparalleled sports experience for all, expanded accessibility for our challenged athletes and a chance to host all events of the weekend within close proximity of each other.”

Dubbed as the “best day in triathlon,” the life-changing weekend falls just weeks after the 2021 Paralympic Games, so guests can expect a star-studded attendance from Paralympians returning from Tokyo including Rudy Garcia-Tolson, Amy Dixon, Erik Hightower, Kym Crosby-Hightower and Justin Phongsavanh to name a few. Celebrities, legends, professional athletes and adaptive athletes from all over the country will raise funds to help individuals with physical challenges get the support needed to succeed in sports and in life.

CAF Community Weekend Schedule of Events:

Friday, October 22:

CAF will also host the Junior Seau Foundation Adaptive Surf Program Kids Clinic where kids of all ages and abilities learn adaptive surfing skills from specialized coaches. XTERRA Wetsuits Ocean Water Swim Clinic will be available for athletes looking to hone their open water skills. In the afternoon, CAF will welcome home 160 cyclists from the Million Dollar Challenge who will have completed a 7-day ride from San Francisco to San Diego to raise over a million dollars in support of CAF’s mission.

In the evening, guests and virtual viewers around the world will have the opportunity to experience the 2021 Celebration of Abilities Awards Dinner Program. Held for the very first time at Sea World, the celebration will recognize partners and challenged athletes from around the country for trailblazing and inspirational achievements in the prior year. Hosted by CAF co-founder, Ironman Hall of Famer and USA Triathlon Hall of Famer, Bob Babbitt, this uplifting program will honor athletes with physical challenges and supporters who have demonstrated extraordinary amounts of strength, resilience, and commitment.

Saturday, October 23:

CAF will host a series of adaptive sports clinics that provide expert coaching and mentoring for over 200 challenged athletes from across the nation. The sports clinics include Össur Running and Mobility, Wheelchair Tennis and Adaptive Swimming.

Sunday, October 24: San Diego Triathlon Challenge & EōS Fitness Tour de Cove

The morning starts with the Parade of Athletes, where challenged athletes, legends, and celebrities walk in preparation for the challenge-distance triathlon. Then, over 200 athletes with physical challenges and 600 athletes without physical challenges will participate in the San Diego Triathlon Challenge with the option to compete as an individual or as part of a three-person swim/bike/run relay team. Over 200 participants will also take part in the high-energy, EOS Fitness Tour de Cove stationary cycling marathon, consisting of 4.5 hours of riding individually, or on 3-person relay teams. Over 5,000 spectators and volunteers will be in attendance, not counting those watching from around the world on Live Stream.

October 1-24: Virtual Community Challenge

Open to everyone, the 2021 CAF Community Challenge begins virtually on October 1. Participants will enjoy fitness challenges, contests and earn fundraising incentives between Oct 1-Oct 24 and can take part anytime and anywhere by running, walking, rolling, swimming, cycling, fitness classes and much more. Additionally, athletes can join CAF sponsored activities and are encouraged to share progress and photos with the community through #CAFCommunityChallenge.

Sponsors of the 2021 CAF Community Challenge include: Nike, Toyota, Össur, 100%, Smoothie King, XTERRA Wetsuits, Philadelphia Insurance Companies, Lusardi Construction, EOS Fitness, Headsweats, SKLZ, Union Bank, LAZ Parking, Wild Wing Café, Bahia Resort Hotel, Montana Mex, Independent Trading Co., Wattie Ink, Cavignac & Associates, Race Guards, and Credo Tri.

About the Challenged Athletes Foundation

The Challenged Athletes Foundation® (CAF) is a world leader in helping people with physical challenges lead active, healthy lifestyles. CAF believes that participation in physical activity at any level increases self-esteem, encourages independence and enhances quality of life. Since 1994, more than $123 million has been raised and over 30,000 funding requests from people with physical challenges in all 50 states and dozens of countries have been satisfied. Additionally, CAF’s outreach efforts impact another 60,000 individuals each year. Whether it’s a $2,500 grant for a handcycle, helping underwrite a carbon fiber running foot not covered by insurance, or arranging enthusiastic encouragement from a mentor who has triumphed over a similar challenge, CAF’s mission is clear: give opportunities and support to those with the desire to live active, athletic lifestyles. To learn more, visit challengedathletes.org or call 858-866-0959.

