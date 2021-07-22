Struum Selects Evergent to Provide Customer Lifecycle Management and Monetization Tools for its Next Generation Streaming Service

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evergent, the CRM innovator providing flexible tools for direct-to-consumer businesses, today announced a partnership with Struum, the new credit-based subscription streaming service created by senior-level Disney and Discovery executives. The agreement will make Evergent’s agile monetization and customer management tools available across Struum’s subscription-based platform, which enables users to sample content from dozens of participating streaming services from around the globe.

Struum, recently launched with backing from former Disney CEO Michael Eisner through his Tornante Company, aims to streamline the video streaming experience by providing viewers with one central destination and a single monthly subscription to access the industry’s most diverse array of programming. The platform’s first-of-its-kind credit-based subscription model allows users to cut through the cluttered global streaming landscape to choose the films and TV episodes that best match their interest from an extensive range of participating services and content partners.



In an increasingly saturated and growing marketplace for OTT content, Evergent offers a range of agile monetization business models supporting multiple payment methods, with quick time to market and flexible customer management tools. With the consumer in control and choosing between an always-growing array of streaming options, Evergent enables services on a wide variety of content delivery platforms to rapidly adjust their business model and take advantage of new opportunities while minimizing churn and risk. Through their partnership with Struum, Evergent is making it seamless for participating content providers to not only reach new consumers, but also monetize in new ways

“Struum’s mission is to provide customers with a curated streaming experience that perfectly matches their tastes and interests. Evergent’s monetization and customer management tools are essential to facilitate that service, enabling content providers to deliver against these tailored offerings in an increasingly complex streaming environment. We look forward to shaping the next generation of the streaming experience together with Evergent,” said Eugene Liew, CTO and co-founder of Struum.



“Now more than ever, the consumer is in control as they choose between dozens of competing streaming services. Rather than force customers to make difficult selections with limited budgets for entertainment, Struum is breaking new ground by offering a credit-based, a la carte streaming experience,” said Vijay Sajja, founder and CEO of Evergent. “The values and mission of Struum’s new platform dovetails perfectly with Evergent’s goal to support flexible and agile monetization of digital video content. We are confident this partnership will reshape the streaming ecosystem and empower content providers to maximize the lifetime value of their customer relationships.”

ABOUT EVERGENT



Based in Sunnyvale, CA, Evergent delivers customer relationship management tools for global digital media, entertainment and telecommunications providers. With customers in 175 countries ranging from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies, Evergent creates flexible, user-friendly solutions that enable each customer to streamline their CRM processes and maximize monetization efforts. For more information, visit www.evergent.com .



ABOUT STRUUM



Struum is a groundbreaking platform that lets viewers access 1000s of shows and movies from over 50+ services with 1 monthly subscription. Struum simplifies streaming by providing viewers access to many of their favorite brands where they can search, seamlessly discover and redeem new content across services using credits. Struum offers a wide variety of programming including renowned documentaries, indie films, lifestyle series, classic films, true crime, LGBTQ+ and multicultural programming, as well as other beloved TV shows and movies. For more information, visit www.struum.com .

