Nate Morris Featured on Business Executives for National Security (BENS) Podcast

Lexington, Kentucky, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading entrepreneur and waste and recycling industry expert Nate Morris spoke to the Business Executives for National Security (BENS) “5 Questions with the CEO” Podcast on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 on topics ranging from the founding of Rubicon, a global business that has reimagined the waste and recycling sector, to the national defense implications of waste.

“I believe waste tells a story, and it can tell a story to your enemies as well about what you are doing, how you are manufacturing—sensitive information that can be left behind,” said Nate Morris. “The ultimate source of big data is your trash.”

In this wide-ranging conversation, Mr. Morris discussed how Rubicon was founded to address the lack of technology and innovation in the waste space, and how the company created the category of digital waste and recycling.

“Brands that have made most of the money in this space—the Fortune 500 companies—have made most of their profits by burying garbage in the ground,” said Morris. “When I heard this, I thought this was absolutely crazy. They own the landfill and when they pick up your garbage they try to take your garbage to the landfill that they own and charge you rent.”

The BENS “5 Questions with the CEO” podcast is comprised of short conversations of 10-15 minutes each, hosted by General Joseph Votel, former commander of the United States Central Command. Speakers include leading BENS members and experts in the topics driving trends in national security, American foreign policy, U.S. resilience, and issues with which the membership is engaging.

Nate Morris is the chairman and founder of Lexington, Kentucky-based Morris Industries, and its signature asset, Rubicon, a widely acclaimed software company focused on waste and recycling. Morris, a ninth-generation Kentuckian born in Lexington and raised by a single mother in a union household, attended public schools and was the first Kentuckian to be named to Fortune Magazine's 40 Under 40 list and to be recognized as a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum. He is also the youngest inductee ever to the Kentucky Entrepreneur Hall of Fame. Morris is a senior advisor to the Atlantic Council's Scowcroft Center for Security, a member of Business Executives for National Security (BENS), a member of the Trilateral Commission, and a Fulbright Specialist Scholar.

Rubicon is a software platform that provides smart waste and recycling solutions for businesses and governments worldwide. Using technology to drive environmental innovation, the company helps turn businesses into more sustainable enterprises, and neighborhoods into greener and smarter places to live and work. Rubicon’s mission is to end waste. It helps its partners find economic value in their waste streams and confidently execute on their sustainability goals. Learn more at Rubicon.com.

Founded by mining executive Stanley A. Weiss, Business Executives for National Security (BENS) is a unique nonprofit comprised of over 400 senior business and industry executives who volunteer their time and expertise to address the national security community’s most pressing challenges. Focused originally on restraining proliferation of nuclear arms and reducing defense overhead, BENS today leverages the diverse expertise of its membership to support government efforts that tackle other prominent challenges; from cybersecurity to talent management. For nearly four decades, BENS has been a trusted partner whose work has built a more effective and efficient military, saved billions in taxpayer dollars, and improved operations that protect our homeland.





