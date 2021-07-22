SeaBird Exploration Plc: Annual General Meeting 2021

22 July 2021, Limassol, Cyprus

The directors of SeaBird Exploration Plc convene the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders for the 13th of August 2021 at 11.00 (local time) at Diagoras House 7th Floor, 16 Pantelis Catelaris Street, CY 1097 Nicosia, Cyprus. The agenda, recommendations by the Nomination Committee, proxy form and other relevant documents are distributed to the shareholders, attached hereto. The Annual Report 2020 was released by announcement on 30 May 2021 and is available on the company's web-page.

For further queries contact:

Erik von Krogh

CFO

Mob: +47 930 38 075

All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include SeaBird`s reliance on a cyclical industry and the utilization of the company's vessels. Actual results may differ substantially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements.

