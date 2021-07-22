The Psychedelic Capital: July 2021 Conference Returns Seeks to Present Attendees With Insights Into the Latest Trends, Companies and Developments Within the Global Psychedelics Industry

NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkNewsWire -- Microdose Psychedelic Insights, a cutting-edge media company focused around promoting content, financial analysis, and engaging events designed to drive the psychedelics industry into the forefront of modern medicine, will be hosting the upcoming Psychedelic Capital: July 2021 conference in an entirely virtual format on July 29, 2021. The virtual event will seek to provide attendees with some of the top companies, latest IPOs, newest opportunities, and deepest industry insights within the sector.



Part of an investor conference series diving deep into psychedelic medicine investment, The Psychedelic Capital conference seeks to introduce investors and attendees to a curated group of CEOs, capital advisors and investment luminaries from around the world. Psychedelic Capital’s July conference will begin with an introductory talk, delivered by Patrick Moher, CEO of Microdose Psychedelic Insights; and Richard Skaife, Founding Partner at The Conscious Fund, an early stage venture capital investor within the plant powered medicine sector.

In addition to the opening panel, the conference will play host to a number of corporate presentations as well as an investor roundtable seeking to address some of the pressing issues affecting the global psychedelics industry.

The conference will seek to enable attendees to build relationships, network with professionals from across the psychedelics industry, and gain access to exciting and ground-breaking pre-IPO investment opportunities within the wider sector.

Additional information about the Psychedelic Capital: July 2021 conference, as well as details for registration, can be found on the Psychedelic Capital conference website at https://microdose.buzz/shop/events/psychedelic-capital/psychedelic-capital-jul-2021/

About Microdose Psychedelic Insights:

Microdose Psychedelic Insights is your guide to the psychedelic medicine industry. With a vision to shift the world's perception of psychedelic medicine, we distribute and create the most compelling content, financial analysis, engaging events, and ground-breaking education to drive the psychedelics industry to the forefront of modern medicine.

About Psychedelic Capital:

This online event programming is dedicated to providing investment grade information for the nascent psychedelic sector and presents a curated group of CEOs, financial experts, thought leaders and investment luminaries from around the globe. Presentations are 30 minutes in length, with 10 minutes always allocated to a one-on-one Q&A session with the audience. Psychedelic Capital features the top companies, latest IPOs, newest opportunities and deepest insights into the emerging psychedelic space.

