First Nations Power Authority and GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy announce collaboration on recruiting for 30 field services jobs in Ontario’s nuclear sector

TORONTO, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Nations Power Authority (FNPA) and GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy (GEH) today announced a collaboration on training and employment opportunities available to qualified Indigenous peoples in Canada. GEH has created 30 highly skilled field service technician roles. GEH and FNPA encourage Indigenous peoples to apply for consideration for this unique career opportunity. All qualified applicants will be considered.

As a participating organization in Canada’s SMR Action Plan, FNPA has identified that employment opportunities in the nuclear sector offer several benefits for Indigenous communities. Through the collaboration between FNPA and GEH, FNPA will engage communities to support the recruitment of qualified Indigenous peoples for these positions. GEH will train any Canadian Indigenous peoples hired as field service technicians to support maintenance and refueling outages at nuclear power plants.

“FNPA's collaboration with GE Hitachi is an important opportunity to engage Indigenous peoples in the creation of clean energy options with the future nuclear fleet in Canada,” said Guy Lonechild, President and CEO, First Nations Power Authority. “FNPA got its start connecting Indigenous communities with corporate Canada so our work with GE Hitachi is a natural next step towards economic reconciliation in the nuclear sector.”

GEH is planning to hire and begin training new field service technicians this year in preparation for the 2022 outage season at boiling water reactors (BWRs) that GEH services in the U.S. These employees will be trained and certified to service BWR technology and will receive critical hands-on experience servicing BWRs in advance of future SMR deployment in Ontario and across Canada.

“GE Hitachi values diversity in our workforce, including equal employment opportunities for Indigenous people,” said Lisa McBride, Canada SMR Country Leader for GEH. “We are working to develop a highly-skilled workforce to serve the current nuclear fleet, with the potential opportunity to service the BWRX-300 SMR fleet when deployed in Canada.”

Outages are scheduled at nuclear plants worldwide every 18-24 months to refuel, inspect and maintain the reactors. The field service technicians who perform this work are highly specialized and travel from plant to plant during the refueling outage seasons, normally scheduled in the spring and fall to align with lower energy consumption.

“In our conversations with GE Hitachi, it was evident there would be strong interest in this kind of highly-skilled but cyclical work in our communities,” said Guy Lonechild, President and CEO, FNPA. “Members of Indigenous communities can travel seasonally to work in technical roles, providing for their families without having to leave permanently.”

Postings for these 30 roles are live now. GEH welcomes all qualified candidates, including those among the FNPA member communities in Ontario, Saskatchewan and other provinces. Training is expected to begin in the fall of 2021.

GEH is an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer. Employment decisions are made without regard to race, color, religion, national or ethnic origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, disability, protected veteran status or other characteristics protected by law.

About FNPA

First Nations Power Authority (FNPA) was established in 2011 as a not-for-profit organization to facilitate the development of First Nations led power projects and promote Indigenous participation in power procurement opportunities. The organization bridges the gaps between industry, government, and Indigenous communities to evaluate and develop Indigenous owned power generation projects. FNPA leverages project development expertise, network of industry experts, and technical advisors to develop projects resulting in increased economic benefits for First Nation communities.

About GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy

GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy (GEH) is a world-leading provider of advanced reactors and nuclear services. Established in 2007, GEH is a global nuclear alliance created by GE and Hitachi to serve the global nuclear industry. The nuclear alliance executes a single, strategic vision to create a broader portfolio of solutions, expanding its capabilities for new reactor and service opportunities. The alliance offers customers around the world the technological leadership required to effectively enhance reactor performance, power output and safety. Follow GEH on LinkedIn and Twitter.