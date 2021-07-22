Narcotics Scanner Market to Reach USD 9.92 Billion in 2028; Increasing Production and Distribution of Illegal Drugs Worldwide to Boost Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global narcotics scanner market size is projected to grow from USD 6.32 billion in 2021 to USD 9.92 billion in 2028. Numerous scanner manufacturers are conducting extensive R&D activities to develop portable devices featuring user-friendly data analysis software and real-time detection. In April 2021, for instance, Smiths Detection Group Ltd. unveiled a new lithium batteries algorithm. It is meant for the company’s dual-view checked-baggage and air cargo screening system called HI-SCAN 10080 EDX-2is.

Fortune Business Insights™ published this information in a report, titled, “Narcotics Scanner Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Handheld/Portable, Scanner, and Fixed Scanner), By Technology (Contraband Detection Equipment, Infrared Spectroscopy, Ion Mobility Spectrum Technology, and Video Scope Inspection System), By End User (Airport, Sea Port, Railway Terminal, Law Enforcement, Defense & Military, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021 – 2028.” As per the report, the market stood at USD 6.20 billion in 2020. It is set to exhibit a CAGR of 6.64% in the forecast period 2021-2028.

COVID-19 Pandemic: Lesser Air Passenger Traffic & Reduced Production to Obstruct Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic lowered the demand for narcotics scanners in 2020 owing to the reduction in drug smuggling activities. Besides, declining production and low air passenger traffic have also affected the industry negatively. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) mentioned that in 2020, the domestic air passenger traffic in China and the U.S. lowered by 30.8% and 59.6%, respectively. But, the market is set to gain momentum on account of the urgent need to enhance security at public transportation.

CBP Selects Smiths Detection, Leidos, & Rapiscan to Provide X-ray Scanner Systems

In March 2021, Smiths Detection, Leidos, and Rapiscan Systems bagged spots on a potential indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract vehicle worth USD 480 million for delivering X-ray scanner systems. These will be given to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency for usage at border crossings in large conveyance inspection. These scanners are equipped with the MEP scanning technology that would enable border patrol agents to detect illicit items in vehicles as part of CBP’s Non-Intrusive Inspection program. Such initiatives by key companies would contribute to the high demand for such scanners in the upcoming years.

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Prevalence of Drug Use Disorder to Accelerate Growth

The rising drug trafficking activities has resulted in the surging prevalence of drug use disorder and the death count. The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) and the Global Burden of Disease Study declared that during 1990-2017, around 109,520 deaths took place because of opioid overdoses worldwide. These organizations have estimated that this number is most likely to increase in the near future.

At the same time, governments of various countries are investing huge sums to prevent illegitimate drug activities. The Indian government, for instance, implemented legislative policies associated with illegal drug control, namely, the Psychotropic Substances Act, 1988, Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs, and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. These factors are set to bolster the demand for narcotics scanners. However, in India and the U.S.-Mexico border, narcotics drug trafficking with the help of drones may hinder the narcotics scanner market growth.

Regional Insights-

North America Stood at USD 2.55 Billion in 2020, reports Fortune Business Insights™

Geographically, North America is likely to retain its leading position in the upcoming years on account of the rapidly surging drug usage in this region. It held USD 2.55 billion in 2020 in terms of revenue. As per the UNODC's World Drug Report 2019, around 47,000 deaths had occurred in the U.S. alone in 2017 backed by the overdose of

In Asia Pacific, the market is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR throughout the forthcoming years fueled by the development of new airports and major sea trade activities in India and China. It would spur the demand for these scanners.

Europe would grow significantly because of the implementation of strict laws regarding the distribution of illegal narcotics by government bodies.

Segments-

Airport Segment to Lead Stoked by Rising Investments in Maintenance of Security Systems

Based on the end-user, the market is classified into airport, seaport, railway terminal, law enforcement, defense & military, and others. Amongst these, the airport segment is likely to dominate the narcotics scanner market share. The rising air cargo trade and air passenger traffic would aid this segment’s growth. Coupled with this, surging investments by airport authorities in the regular procurement and maintenance of security systems would boost growth.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Companies Aim to Win New Contracts to Strengthen Their Positions in Market

Reputed manufacturers for narcotics scanners are striving persistently to bag new contracts from government agencies to provide them with their in-house devices. This would not only help them in strengthening their positions, but also generate more shares.

Fortune Business Insights™ presents a list of prominent narcotics scanner vendors operating in the global market. They are as follows:

OSI Systems Inc. (U.S.)

Bruker Corporation (U.S.)

FLIR Systems Inc. (U.S.)

Aventura Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

Leidos, Inc. (U.S.)

Smiths Detection Inc. (U.K.)

Thermofisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)

Mistral Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Autoclear, LLC (U.S.)

Nuctech Company Limited (China)

Astrophysics Inc. (U.S.)

Viken Detection (U.S.)

Chemring Group PLC (U.K.)

Klipper Enterprises (India)

Below are the two important industry developments:

March 2021: Hellenic Police chose Smiths Detection to provide two HCVMe High-Energy Mobile X-ray systems for cargo screening activities. These systems will help in uncovering frauds, contraband, threats, and illegal immigrants. Additionally, it would provide security in the EU’s Southern Border.

September 2020: OSI Systems, Inc. bagged a contract worth USD 59 million from the Qatar Company for Airports Operation and Management to supply trace detection systems, baggage screening systems, and similar other services for the Hamad International Airport, Qatar.

