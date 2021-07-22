Alpha Sigma Capital Announces F. Daniel Siciliano Joins Board of Advisors

Los Angeles, CA, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Alpha Sigma Capital announces today that F. Daniel Siciliano has joined the Board of Advisors.

Siciliano is currently Chairman of the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco (FHLBSF). The bank, with total assets in excess of $30 billion, is one of the largest liquidity providers and debt issuers in the world.

He is a Fellow at Stanford Law School and is the prior faculty director of the Rock Center for Corporate Governance at Stanford University which he co-founded in 2006 and, as a Professor of the Practice and Associate Dean at Stanford Law School, led until 2017. He is a recognized expert in corporate strategy and governance, capital financial markets, technological disruption (including fintech, AI and cybersecurity), and executive compensation.

“We look forward to working together with Dan Siciliano to reimagine, democratize, and improve how lending works through the use of Web 3.0 solutions,” said Enzo Villani, CEO, Alpha Sigma Capital.

Siciliano explains that “Tokenized and decentralized innovations in lending will improve the terms of ownership, fairness, and affordability of entire sectors of the economy including housing , small business commercial real estate, stock option exercise and share ownership, and even insurance products.”

Siciliano’s teaching has included Corporate Finance, Banking, Corporate Governance, and Venture Capital and alongside leading academics and business leaders such as Ben Bernanke, Paul Krugman, and Carl Icahn, Professor Siciliano was named three times to the “Directorship 100” – a list of the most influential people in corporate governance.

Siciliano is also a successful entrepreneur (co-founder and CEO to LawLogix, acquired by Thoma Bravo in 2015) and venture investor (alongside Heroic Ventures) including early investments in Airbnb, Scaylr, Vista Point Advisors, and Totum Labs. He has served as a board consultant to dozens of Fortune 1000 companies including Google, Microsoft, Fedex, Disney, Entergy, and Applied Materials and works with companies in Silicon Valley, Hong Kong, Singapore, India, and Latin America. He is an active member of the Latino Corporate Directors Association (LCDA), past President of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) Council #1057, and is currently the Chairman of the Silicon Valley Directors’ Exchange (SVDX).

