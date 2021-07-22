Jonathan Pritti and Andrew Redmond to Join Guggenheim Securities Healthcare Investment Banking

NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, announced today that Jonathan Pritti will join the firm as a Senior Managing Director and Andrew Redmond will join the firm as a Managing Director in its healthcare investment banking practice and will focus on covering healthcare-focused information technology companies. Messrs. Pritti and Redmond will commence work at Guggenheim in September and will be based out of its New York office.



Mr. Pritti joins Guggenheim with more than two decades of investment banking experience, most recently serving as Managing Director and Head of Healthcare Information Technology at Houlihan Lokey. Prior to joining Houlihan Lokey, he was a Managing Director at Cain Brothers, where he focused on advising healthcare services companies. Mr. Pritti was also previously a member of the Healthcare Investment Banking group at Goldman Sachs and he began his career in investment banking at BNP Paribas. Mr. Pritti received his B.B.A. at Emory University and his M.B.A. from Columbia Business School.

Mr. Redmond also comes to Guggenheim from Houlihan Lokey, most recently serving as a Director in the Healthcare Information Technology group. Prior to joining Houlihan Lokey, he was a member of the Technology and Tech-Enabled Services groups at TM Capital Corp. and began his career in investment banking at Mirus Capital Advisors. Mr. Redmond received his B.B.A. in finance and marketing at Emory University and his M.B.A. from Columbia Business School.

“The healthcare information technology sector continues to be an area of high growth and rapidly evolving business models. The addition of Jonathan and Andrew to our leading healthcare franchise will further enhance our ability to deliver world class advice to clients in this important area of focus,” said Mark Van Lith, CEO of Guggenheim Securities and Head of Investment Banking. “We look forward to welcoming Jonathan and Andrew to Guggenheim.”

About Guggenheim Securities

Guggenheim Securities is the investment banking and capital markets business of Guggenheim Partners, a global investment and advisory firm. Guggenheim Securities offers services that fall into four broad categories: Advisory, Financing, Sales and Trading, and Research. Guggenheim Securities is headquartered in New York, with additional offices in Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, San Francisco, and Houston. For more information, please contact us at GSinfo@GuggenheimPartners.com or 212.518.9200.

About Guggenheim Partners

Guggenheim Partners is a global investment and advisory firm with more than $315 billion1 in assets under management. Across our three primary businesses of investment management, investment banking, and insurance services, we have a track record of delivering results through innovative solutions. With over 2,300 professionals based in offices around the world, our commitment is to advance the strategic interests of our clients and to deliver long-term results with excellence and integrity. We invite you to learn more about our expertise and values by visiting GuggenheimPartners.com and following us on Twitter at twitter.com/guggenheimptnrs.

*Assets under management are as of 03.31.2021, and include consulting services for clients whose assets are valued at approximately $78bn.

