Powering Influencer Relationships for Major Brands, Agencies, and Networks, ChannelMeter Reaches One Million Creators on Its All-in-One Management and Payment System

San Francisco, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

ChannelMeter , the only all-in-one management and payment suite for the creator economy, today announced it has reached one million influencers on its platform. ChannelMeter automates the ability for brands, networks and agencies to source creators, manage contracts, terms and payments, and measure impact and results. Powering some of the largest networks and biggest brands collaborating with creators globally, it has now delivered more than a half billion dollars in successful payment activations.

“The size and scale of the creator economy is so much bigger than we ever anticipated,” said Eugene Lee, founder and CEO of ChannelMeter. “As the space blows up, more brands are requiring that influencers are a part of their business model. However, managing creators can be a Herculean task without the right tools. ChannelMeter streamlines every aspect of the partnership - all of which vary from creator to creator. And we have built a system that scales as brands move from hundreds to thousands of creators in the future.”

“ChannelMeter helped us focus on results and ROI, not paperwork and personalities,” said Kenneth Ash, GM & VP of Frederator Digital & Channel Frederator Network , a network dedicated to helping animators and artists become independent creators. “The platform serves as our mission control center that allows a small team like mine to manage and pay thousands of creators. This enables us to focus on what's most important -- building the network and growing creators.”

An All-in-One Management and Payment System Built for the Creator Economy

Through a custom-branded automated dashboard, ChannelMeter enables platform users to manage contracts, program analytics, and payments, all from one place, enabling brands, agencies, and networks to effortlessly source and manage the right influencers for their business initiatives, driving growth and effortless scale.

The ChannelMeter platform supports YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitch, Snapchat, and TikTok.

Features include:

Research, discovery and tracking of the best possible creators for a brand

Simplified onboarding and contracts, including collection of W-9s and payment information

Automated fast payouts based on real-time earnings, data, and terms. Payouts are delivered based on creator-specific rules, agreements, and even performance

Data and analytics to help track and analyze every creator, channel, or video, even those not yet engaged. No more screenshots or bugging creators for data

Creator CRM to build a roster of every creator worked with, and performance history

Automate, capture, and report campaign post and video data directly from creators

For more information on ChannelMeter, or to sign up for a free account, visit https://channelmeter.com/signup .

About ChannelMeter

ChannelMeter simplifies discovery, onboarding, management, and payments for creators to help brands succeed in a creator-driven world. Clients include Tinder, Philips, Whistle Sports, Channel Frederator Network, ESL Gaming Network, Gushcloud, CD Baby and meow. The creator economy continues to rapidly expand with an estimated 50 million creators in the world today . ChannelMeter is the only platform solving critical challenges for those that manage hundreds, or even thousands of creators, through a proven process for creating revenue and instantly unlocking the full potential of influencer marketing.

For more info follow on Twitter.com/ChannelMeter , Facebook.com/ChannelMeter ,

Linkedin.com or via email at info@channelmeter.com .

###



