Former Executives of Maxium Financial Announce Launch of Care Lending Group

NEWMARKET, Ontario, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Care Lending Group (CLG) is pleased to announce the launch of its new financing company. After a two-and-a-half-year break from the financing business, CEO Paul McLean is joined by former colleagues Andrew Sunn, Dan Gilchrist, and Tim Trimper. “Having shared many successes during our time together at Maxium, I am very excited to have the team working together again,” said McLean. As they begin this next chapter, CLG’s initial focus will be on providing financing solutions to the Golf and Healthcare markets, where the group has extensive industry expertise. The company anticipates entering other niche markets in the future that are currently underserved by traditional lenders.



CLG’s Golf Financing Division will service the golf industry, providing lending and leasing solutions for turf equipment, golf cars, golf course improvements, and golf course mortgages. With its head office in Newmarket, Ontario, Care Lending Group is proud to serve customers throughout Canada, with plans to expand its Golf Financing Division into the US. CLG’s new Executive VP, Golf Finance, Tim Trimper brings over 25 years of management experience within the Golf industry. As their name suggests, “caring” is at the heart of the new Lending Group’s mission and vision, putting people and relationships first. “The team aspires to continue to build on our reputation as trusted advisors and financing partners, and to foster and grow long-standing and caring customer, employee, vendor, and community relationships,” said Trimper. In addition to his new appointment, Trimper will retain his current position as President of Turf Care Products Canada.

Dan Gilchrist has been appointed Executive VP of Sales at Care Lending Group, bringing more than 25 years of experience in the financing industry, with extensive expertise in the Healthcare market. Under Gilchrist’s leadership, CLG’s Healthcare Financing Division will focus on creative solutions for Pharmacists, Dentists, Optometrists, Veterinarians, Physicians, nursing homes, and other healthcare professionals. Specializing in acquisition lending and equipment financing, “one of the group’s core strengths is our responsiveness and ability to operate at the speed of business,” explained Gilchrist. “We partner with our customers to support their objectives at the pace of their business.”

Differentiating themselves from traditional lenders, the Canadian financing group brings years of combined experience identifying and delivering truly customized solutions for each customer. Andrew Sunn, a Chartered Accountant since 1993 and CFO at Turf Care Products Canada, is also assuming the role of Executive VP, Finance and Operations at Care Lending Group. “The Executive Team has long-standing relationships with several funding partners, uniquely positioning CLG to offer innovative lending solutions tailored to our clients’ needs,” noted Sunn.

As CLG’s CEO, McLean has a breadth of experience in private and public companies, with proven success in establishing, developing, and managing a privately held leasing business. Currently serving as CEO of Turf Care Products Canada following his acquisition of the business in 2019, McLean is also the former CEO of Maxium Financial, a company he co-founded in 1993 and sold to Canadian Western Bank in 2016, which continues to operate as CWB Maxium Financial Inc. His vision and leadership have been instrumental at Maxium and Turf Care, with each organization being named one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies. McLean is an avid supporter of the golf community, serving as 2015 President of Golf Canada, a member of the Golf Canada Foundation Board, and the Boards of several other organizations.

About Care Lending Group

Care Lending Group (CLG) is a privately held Canadian financing company. CLG offers innovative and tailored lending solutions to the Golf and Healthcare industries and other niche markets. With an initial portfolio in excess of $60 million, serving a significant number of customers, Care Lending Group brings deep industry expertise along with a commitment to building long-term, caring relationships. More at: https://www.carelendinggroup.com