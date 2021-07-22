Global Wireless Phone Charging Market is estimated to be US$ 79.0 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period - by PMI

Covina, CA, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Wireless Phone Charging market accounted for US$ 11.9 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 79.0 million by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 20.9%. The delivery of energy from a power source to a consuming gadget without the use of wires or connections is known as wireless charging. A charging station (or transmitter) broadcasts the energy, while a receiver (embedded into a device) receives the energy and charges the battery. To power and charge electrical gadgets, wireless charging is a dependable, convenient, and safe method. Furthermore, by eliminating the use of physical connectors and wires, it delivers efficient, cost-effective, and safety advantages over traditional charging systems.

The report "Global Wireless Phone Charging Market, By Technology (Inductive, Resonant, and Radio Frequency (RF)), By Industrial Vertical (Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare, and Aerospace & Defense), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030"

Key Highlights:

Qualcomm Inc. presented its Quick Charge Technology for Wireless Power in February 2019.

Integrated Device Technology, Inc. introduced wireless power semiconductors “WattShare” in March 2019. In the same month, Apple Inc. released its AirPods wireless headphones.

Analyst View:

The target market is growing due to rising demand for smart wearables with improved charging systems, as well as laptops and smartphones. Furthermore, technical improvements in electronic gadgets that result in product miniaturization are increasing global market growth. The target market’s manufacturers are concentrating their efforts on the adoption of wireless charging capabilities in automobiles. Furthermore, government spending on car charging station infrastructure development is expected to have an impact on the worldwide wireless charging market’s growth.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Wireless Phone Charging Market, By Technology (Inductive, Resonant, and Radio Frequency (RF)), By Industrial Vertical (Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare, and Aerospace & Defense), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”

Key Market Insights from the report:

By Technology, the Global Wireless Phone Charging Market is segmented into Inductive, Resonant, and Radio Frequency (RF).

By Industrial vector, the market is segmented in Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare, and Aerospace & Defense.

By Region, the Global Wireless Phone Charging Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific wireless charging market is projected to register for highest share in the global market in terms of revenue, due to increasing number of users for wearable devices, smart phones, and lapAsia.

Competitive Landscape:

The key players operating in the global wireless phone charging market includes Qualcomm Inc., Texas Instruments, Inc., Oregon Scientific, Inc. Fulton Innovation LLC, WiTricity Corporation, Integrated Device Technology, Inc., Duracell Powermat (Procter & Gamble Co.), Convenient Power HK Ltd., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Energizer Holdings, Inc., and Anker.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

