U.S. News & World Report’s 360 Reviews Names Stax as the Best Credit Card Processing Company of 2021

ORLANDO, Fla., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stax by Fattmerchant , the industry’s only complete all-in-one solution for managing everything in the payments ecosystem, today announces its rank of first place on U.S. News & World Report’s list of Best Credit Card Processing Companies of 2021.



Stax earned a 360 overall rating of 4.2 out of 5 on the list, achieving the highest score given and beating out Stripe and Square, Inc. U.S. News’ online guide features in-depth information on choosing a credit card processing company and covers a range of topics including transaction fees and a number of auxiliary features. In total, U.S. News and World Report reviewed 11 credit card processing companies for this year’s list.

“Receiving recognition from U.S. News and World Report as one of the best credit card processing companies is a testament to our commitment to push the boundaries and provide our clients with the best possible payments experience,” said Sal Rehmetullah, president and founder of Stax. “It’s also an indication of what the future holds for Stax. As a leading technology and solutions provider, we’re positioned to experience tremendous growth as we continue to expand our offerings for businesses of all sizes, including the SaaS companies who serve them.”

U.S. News evaluated credit card processing companies based on everything from mobile app availability to third party integration capabilities. U.S. News’ 360 Reviews team applied an unbiased methodology that includes professional ratings and reviews, consumer ratings and reviews and research comparing various features of credit card processors.



“Stax remains dedicated to empowering every business by enabling them to use payments as a vehicle for growth,” said Suneera Madhani, CEO of Stax. “Now, more than ever, businesses need access to technology that provides greater visibility into the financial health of their business. We are proud of this recognition as Stax continues to deliver on those needs through our scalable solutions and industry leading all-in-one platform.”

Stax simplifies accepting and managing payments through its all-in-one platform, eliminating the need to work with multiple vendors while maintaining complete visibility into the health of the business. Through Stax, businesses have the ability to accept every type of payment and easily manage invoices through customizable digital invoicing, email and text payments, future and recurring payment scheduling and automatic payment reminders. Businesses can also access powerful tools including payment and sales analytics, financial reporting and business integrations.

For more information on Stax, please visit staxpayments.com .

About Stax

Stax is one of America’s fastest-growing fintech companies, recognized by U.S. News and World Report, Inc., and Fortune for its radically simple payment technology. Stax (formerly Fattmerchant) empowers more than 22,000 small businesses, large businesses and software platforms through the industry's only all-in-one payments API. Stax’ platform provides businesses and SaaS platforms the ability to manage their payment ecosystem, analyze data, and simplify their customer experience through fully integrated solutions. With access to everything they need to transact seamlessly, the one-stop tool allows companies to move faster, think smarter, and make better business decisions through the power of payments. Stax has powered more than $10 billion in transactions and expanded globally to international markets outside of the US.