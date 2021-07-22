Evolve MGA Successfully Implements Veruna

AUSTIN, Texas and BOSTON, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veruna, developer of the insurance industry’s only comprehensive agency management system (AMS) built on the Salesforce platform, is pleased to announce that Evolve MGA (Evolve), cyber insurance specialist, has successfully implemented Veruna for increased productivity and success.



One of the nation’s largest specialists in cyber insurance, Evolve not only provides cyber insurance coverage through thousands of agencies across the U.S., but also risk management and claim services, such as access to pre-breach vendors and post-breach resources. This emerging line of business (LOB) requires custom sales, marketing, and management tools not commonly available through legacy agency management systems.

This challenge led Anthony Howley, chief operating officer for Evolve, and his team to look for a new AMS which could truly provide a launchpad for the company’s future growth. After researching alternatives, Howley and the Evolve team selected Veruna because it is natively built on Salesforce, highly-customizable, and came with the enthusiastic recommendation of Evolve’s own agency customers.

“It was important to go with a platform dedicated to the insurance industry,” said Howley. “Customizing Salesforce by ourselves would have required hiring developers and taken twice as long. With Veruna, we had a foundation that was 70 percent of everything that we needed, even with all the customization we wanted.”

Following the implementation, Evolve realized an almost immediate return on investment (ROI). The automation inherent to Veruna improved efficiencies and increased productivity an estimated 60 percent, while increasing the level of accuracy in workflows and reporting. The new policy, claims, and accounts Kanban views Veruna provided allowed Evolve’s agent users to access account summaries, adjust layouts, and easily drag-and-drop cards from one stage to another without the intervention of IT resources.

“The productivity of our agent customers is a primary concern for us as we are developing new features that will eventually be part of new versions of the Veruna AMS,” said Jennifer Carroll, CEO of Veruna. “We believe in empowering agents and are committed to revolutionizing the way modern insurance organizations do business. We are so pleased and proud to be part of Evolve’s growth journey.”

Veruna delivers higher levels of reportability, actionable insights through real-time dashboards – configured by user, mobility, flexibility, customization, and integration all backed by the expansion capabilities inherent to the Salesforce AppExchange.

About Veruna

Veruna enables insurance agencies and MGAs to sell more insurance and retain valued customers. By providing a state-of-the-art agency management system built on Salesforce, Veruna empowers businesses to know their business so they can grow their business. To serve your customers better, Veruna allows agencies and MGAs to build custom configurations to capture your unique value propositions and integrate with numerous solutions. Create automated tasks and reminders for managing customer relationships, remarkets, lost business, or expanding coverages to meet your insureds' needs. For more information, please visit www.veruna.com.