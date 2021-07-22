Cities Management Names Kate Grutzmacher as Branch President

Minneapolis, MN, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cities Management, an Associa® company, recently named Kate Grutzmacher, CMCA®, AMS®, as branch president.

Ms. Grutzmacher joins Cities Management with more than 20 years of experience in facility and community management, marketing, sales, organizational operations, real estate, and land development. A skilled leader, strategist, and communicator, she has led operations for a number of property, apartment, and community management organizations, giving her a wealth of experience in the industry. As branch president, Ms. Grutzmacher will focus on day-to-day operations, business development, client growth, and employee training and retention.

“As a leader in community management in Minnesota, Cities Management remains focused on acquiring the brightest talent and building a strong team that successfully serves our communities, client boards, and valued residents,” stated Donald Kekstadt, Associa regional vice president. “Bringing Kate on board is an extension of that dedication. We look forward to watching her leverage her extensive experience and industry knowledge to help the branch continue to provide unmatched management services to our clients every day.”

