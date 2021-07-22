Result of AGM

22 July 2021

Octopus AIM VCT plc

Results of Annual General Meeting

 

Octopus AIM VCT plc announces the results of its Annual General Meeting held earlier today (22 July 2021). All Resolutions were voted by way of a poll and were passed. The results of the poll are shown in the table below:

ResolutionFor% of votes castAgainst% of votes castTotal votes cast as % of voting share capitalWithheld
15,199,25899.6916,1730.313.602,032
25,217,463100.0000.003.610
34,829,84897.40128,8892.603.43258,726
45,089,87499.0847,5120.923.5580,077
55,117,37099.2638,0010.743.5662,092
65,092,64399.1344,7430.873.5580,077
75,115,23399.6120,1210.393.5582,109
85,077,01698.06100,2001.943.5840,247
95,143,26299.3533,5300.653.5840,671
104,961,51298.8856,1801.123.47199,771
114,966,98199.5422,7490.463.45227,733
124,932,00999.6219,0050.383.42266,449
135,161,29099.6916,1730.313.580

The total number of ordinary shares in issue as at 22 July 2021 was 143,869,018. Shareholders are entitled to one vote per share.  A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes validly cast.

 In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions, passed as Special Resolutions, will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism document viewing facility at:

 https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For further information please contact:

 

Uloma Adighibe

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: 44 (0) 20 3935 4186

 

 