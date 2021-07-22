Result of AGM





22 July 2021

Octopus AIM VCT plc

Results of Annual General Meeting

Octopus AIM VCT plc announces the results of its Annual General Meeting held earlier today (22 July 2021). All Resolutions were voted by way of a poll and were passed. The results of the poll are shown in the table below:

Resolution For % of votes cast Against % of votes cast Total votes cast as % of voting share capital Withheld 1 5,199,258 99.69 16,173 0.31 3.60 2,032 2 5,217,463 100.00 0 0.00 3.61 0 3 4,829,848 97.40 128,889 2.60 3.43 258,726 4 5,089,874 99.08 47,512 0.92 3.55 80,077 5 5,117,370 99.26 38,001 0.74 3.56 62,092 6 5,092,643 99.13 44,743 0.87 3.55 80,077 7 5,115,233 99.61 20,121 0.39 3.55 82,109 8 5,077,016 98.06 100,200 1.94 3.58 40,247 9 5,143,262 99.35 33,530 0.65 3.58 40,671 10 4,961,512 98.88 56,180 1.12 3.47 199,771 11 4,966,981 99.54 22,749 0.46 3.45 227,733 12 4,932,009 99.62 19,005 0.38 3.42 266,449 13 5,161,290 99.69 16,173 0.31 3.58 0

The total number of ordinary shares in issue as at 22 July 2021 was 143,869,018. Shareholders are entitled to one vote per share. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes validly cast.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions, passed as Special Resolutions, will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism document viewing facility at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

For further information please contact:

Uloma Adighibe

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: 44 (0) 20 3935 4186