Dialysis Devices And Equipment Market Trends Allow For Flexible Treatment During COVID-19 Concerns

LONDON, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s dialysis market overview, the preference for home therapies is increasing due to their flexible treatment options, reduction in costs and fear of coronavirus infection. As per evidence found, COVID-19 causes serious immunity problems in the most severely ill patients. The studies also suggest that the COVID-19 infection causes acute kidney injury (AKI). People on dialysis need to visit clinics or hospitals 2-3 times per week, where patients fear catching the infection of coronavirus. The need to diagnose, treat and monitor patients without human contact has risen to contain the spread of COVID-19, resulting in increased preference for home dialysis among patients.

In July 2020, the US Federal government announced increasing Medicare reimbursement rates for home dialysis machines to encourage use of home dialysis. Companies such as NxStage Medical, Inc. and Outset Medical Inc. are engaged in the development of portable hemodialysis systems. To support the popularity for home remedies, in 2020, FDA cleared Baxter’s Homechoice Claria system to help patients with kidney disease manage their care remotely.



Peritoneal dialysis devices too are increasingly being used by patients due to the flexibility and freedom of peritoneal dialysis, which is driving the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market. The peritoneal dialysis device cleans the blood using the lining of the abdomen. The catheter is placed into part of the abdomen and the catheter helps in filtering blood through the peritoneum, a lining of the abdomen, by absorbing toxins and removes them together with excess water. This dialysis is less complex than hemodialysis treatment and it can be done anywhere – at home, at work or in travel.

According to the German dialysis products and services provider, Fresenius Medical Care’s 2019 report, globally, around 9% of chronic kidney failure patients are under peritoneal dialysis treatment and about 11% of all dialysis patients preferred peritoneal dialysis treatment. As reported by the Global Kidney Health Atlas, the number of patients requiring peritoneal dialysis treatment is estimated to be about 1.4 million worldwide.

The global dialysis devices and equipment market is expected to grow from $14.51 billion in 2020 to $16.12 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $18.49 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 3.5%.

North America is the largest region in the global dialysis devices and equipment, accounting for 34.5% of the total in 2020. It was followed by Asia-Pacific and Western Europe, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the dialysis devices and equipment will be the Africa and the Middle East, where growth will be at CAGRs of 6.6% and 5.9% respectively. These will be followed by Asia-Pacific and South America, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 5.6% and 4.9% respectively.

The global dialysis devices and equipment is concentrated, with a small number of large players in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 31.02% of the total hemodialysis market share in 2020. Major players in the dialysis industry include Fresenius Medical Care AG And Co. KGaA, Baxter International, Nipro Corporation, B Braun Melsungen and Medtronic plc. Expanding through strategic acquisitions and expansion through the launch of new devices are some player-adopted strategies that are recommended by TBRC for the opportunities available in the market.

