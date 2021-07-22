ConnectWise Announces New Billing and Data Tools for TSPs at IT Nation Explore

BrightGauge Essentials helps partners use data to drive business; ConnectWise Manage Billing Reconciliation helps partners efficiently reconcile vendor bills



TAMPA, Fla., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise , the leading provider of business automation software for technology solution providers (TSPs), today announced two new features at IT Nation Explore: BrightGauge Essentials and ConnectWise Manage Billing Reconciliation. BrightGauge Essentials delivers out-of-the-box dashboards to give smaller TSP partners immediate insight into the health of their business, while ConnectWise Manage Billing Reconciliation enables Manage partners to efficiently reconcile vendor bills, save time, reduce invoice errors, and build customer trust.

“With these two new, no-cost powerful business features, ConnectWise aims to help partners make it easier to use data to see their overall business performance, including comparing what they are charging customers, while also efficiently reconciling vendor bills,” said Jason Magee, CEO, ConnectWise. “BrightGauge Essentials uses data from Manage to deploy useful dashboards and reports, while Manage Billing Reconciliation is a new feature for TSPs who want insight into the performance of their business to be able to grow it.”

BrightGauge Essentials , a free version of the BrightGauge Business Intelligence solution is specifically designed to help TSPs who are just starting to use data-driven insights to help grow their business. It delivers four pre-built dashboards and three reports with actionable financial and operational metrics for a fast and easy setup experience to start learning the health of a partner’s business. It is designed to be lightweight and easy to implement with pre-selected metrics for partners just starting to use data to help drive their business. BrightGauge Essentials will launch to all ConnectWise Manage partners in the coming weeks.

, a free version of the BrightGauge Business Intelligence solution is specifically designed to help TSPs who are just starting to use data-driven insights to help grow their business.

ConnectWise Manage Billing Reconciliation is a new feature that provides accurate and timely usage-based cloud billing reconciliation of vendor bills. TSPs can reconcile their manual usage billing spreadsheets in less than 10 mins for any vendor or distributor. Manual auditing elimination replaced by automatic reconciliation of vendor bills. Month-to-month price discrepancies are automatically flagged and reconciled to ensure customer agreements are current and TSPs deliver accurate customer invoices. Integration with ConnectWise Marketplace, creating a single location for reconciling vendor bills. Community insights so that partners can compare what they are charging to customers with the average TSP community cost and price for greater insight into their profitability margins.



is a new feature that provides accurate and timely usage-based cloud billing reconciliation of vendor bills.