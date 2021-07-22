AXIA Supports Quinton Van der Burgh’s Charitable Release 100 Making a Difference

British Virgin Islands, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The AXIA Project has announced a donation of $10 million USD worth of AXIA Coin as part of its support for Quinton Van der Burgh’s new charity-focused release 100 Making a Difference. These funds will be distributed evenly across all the organizations featured in the book.

South African entrepreneur, philanthropist, and media mogul Van der Burgh explained AXIA’s involvement: “All monies from the sale of the 100 Making a Difference book will be divided equally between the foundations in the book. I have further partnered with AXIA and we have set up a Covid Relief fund that aims to help foundations around the world during these incredibly tough times. This will be the first global initiative of many that I plan to roll out in the years ahead.”

100 Making a Difference is released by the author’s own publishing company, Quinton Van der Burgh Media. It features a collection of photographs taken by world-renowned photographer John Russo as part of Van der Burgh’s effort to allow these high-profile donors to be “recognised for their philanthropy away from their usual celebrity status.”

From activists to celebrities representing 143 charities from around the world, the photographs showcase individuals who are dedicated to charitable work and the organizations they support. These include celebrities such as Christy Turlington, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Sugar Ray Leonard, Oprah, Pharrel, Usher, Elton John, Eva Longoria, Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova, Tommy Hilfiger, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Quinton himself.

The book is available for sale on its official website. Proceeds will be donated to all the organizations listed in the hardcover release.

AXIA Founder Nick Agar reflected on the project’s participation: “AXIA is fundamentally a socially-minded project. Our goal is to create a more inclusive and participatory economy and one step towards doing this is supporting organizations that are already in a line of work that helps underprivileged communities and individuals. We’re proud to work together with Quinton in advancing these worthy causes.”

The project has built an ecosystem of decentralized applications that offer today’s most popular internet services under a new economic model. One where users are able to create value through their activity on the network and are constantly rewarded in AXIA Coin for using these solutions. In this way, AXIA has implemented an inclusionary monetary framework that provides a better and more equitable alternative to the current financial system.

About AXIA

AXIA Coin is an asset-supported global currency, utilizing innovative blockchain and smart contract technology standards to upend traditional financial structures, lower participant costs and advance a more equitable and inclusionary economic model on a global scale. As a network, AXIA integrates multiple complementary applications and platforms that will pioneer the pace of the decentralized economy to drive mainstream adoption in improving business processes globally. The currency provides sophisticated solutions that serve as an ideal replacement to the fiat payment system and also improve on the existing cryptocurrency models.

About Quinton Van der Burgh

An entrepreneur with his finger on the pulse of business, Quinton Van der Burgh is one of South Africa’s ultimate success stories. One of the youngest billionaires, he is a true maverick with extensive knowledge of marketing, mergers and business development in the telecommunications industry; import/export; property development; automotive; industrial and trading and mining industries. As a philanthropist Quinton has made it his mission to help not only the people of South Africa but hundreds of thousands around the world. He founded the QVDB Foundation in hopes of making a difference for the people of South Africa and in doing so, inspiring others to do the same. The QVDB Foundation has projects ranging from building wells in underprivileged areas to development centres that focus on providing individuals with skills that they will need to go into the workplace. Additionally, Quinton has taken it upon himself to go beyond the clean water crisis and has launched the #PayMyBills initiative which aims to help as many South Africans to alleviate their burdens of outstanding bills in hopes to lighten their financial loads. His latest venture as publisher of the coffee table book “100 Making a Difference,” highlights the most impactful social champions in the world from activists, advocates and celebrities – including the likes of Christy Turlington, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Sugar Ray Leonard and more.

About John Russo

John Russo, a native of Ventnor, New Jersey, moved to Los Angeles in 1995 and through his tenacious attitude propelled himself to the forefront of Celebrity Photography. He has shot the likes of Brad Pitt, Leonardo Dicaprio, Angelina Jolie, Julia Roberts, just to name a few. Some of John’s clients include Sony Pictures, Warner Bros, NBC, FOX, P&G, and many worldwide. Russo’s work has been featured in Vogue, Elle, GQ, Vanity Fair, Harper’s Bazaar, Esquire, as well as many other top publications. John also teaches several workshops a year around the world where he inspires, motivates and educates students. Russo holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree from The Richard Stockton College of New Jersey and a Master’s Degree from Brooks institute in Santa Barbara.

