Ropers Majeski Partner Nicole S. Healy Appointed to San Mateo County Superior Court

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ropers Majeski, a multi-service law firm representing clients in litigation and transactions nationally and internationally, is proud to announce that Partner Nicole S. Healy has been appointed to serve as a judge in the San Mateo County Superior Court by California Governor Gavin Newsom. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge George A. Miram.



Healy joined Ropers in 2013 and her work focused on defending corporations and executives in a wide range of industries in complex individual, shareholder derivative and class action litigation. She has handled matters involving breach of fiduciary duty, fraud, corporate governance and control, securities and shareholder litigation, trade secrets, intellectual property, False Claims Act violations, and antitrust matters. In addition to trying cases in state and federal courts, Healy represented clients in arbitrations and in investigations by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC), various U.S. attorneys' offices, and other government agencies. Healy also designed and conducted corporate internal investigations into possible violations of federal and state law and regularly spoke on and authored articles related to white collar criminal law during her time at the firm.

Healy is an active member of the San Mateo County Bar Association, serving on its board of directors for the past three years, as well as on the board of its Women Lawyers Section.

“Nicole is an incredible lawyer and has been a tremendous asset to the firm and to our culture. We are proud of her accomplishments, and heartily congratulate her on this honor. We wish her all the best in this next stage of her career. She will be sorely missed at Ropers,” said Ropers Chairman Geoff Heineman.

Prior to joining Ropers, Healy served as a Trial Attorney in the Fraud Section at the U.S. Department of Justice, Criminal Division from 1992 to 1998. From 1991 to 1992, she was a member of the Attorney General’s Honors Program in the Criminal Division at the DOJ, during which time she served in several positions, including as a Special Assistant U.S. Attorney at the US Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of Virginia and as an Attorney in the Appellate Section. Healy earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law.

“We congratulate Nicole on her appointment and thank her for her invaluable service to Ropers,” said the firm in a statement.

