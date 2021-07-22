Flavourworks Taps Former ViacomCBS Executive As New CEO To Lead Next Phase Of Growth

Los Angeles, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flavourworks, the UK-based interactive content studio and developer of the proprietary TouchVideo technology, has officially appointed Zack Slatter, former SVP of Strategy & Distribution at ViacomCBS’s AwesomenessTV, as its new Chief Executive Officer. Slatter will work with founders Jack Attridge and Pavle Mihajlovic to build on the success of Flavourworks’ breakthrough PS4, iOS and Steam release ERICA, as well as future projects and titles that continue to push the boundaries of immersive and interactive entertainment. Slatter's appointment signals a new distribution focused growth phase for the company. In previous roles, Slatter successfully secured global content partnerships with mobile carriers, Pay TV platforms, as well as SVOD and AVOD platforms, and spearheaded rapid international growth in digital VOD distribution.

Further pursuing opportunities that make Flavourworks stand out as the future of storytelling studio, the company has officially partnered with Sky Studios to develop a scripted drama that leverages Flavourworks’ “know how” in the space, and its proprietary TouchVideo technology. Sky Studios is the production and development arm of Sky, Europe’s largest pay TV provider.

“Over the last few years, I have been watching the seismic shifts in storytelling formats driven by new technologies and connected audiences,” said Zack Slatter, CEO of Flavourworks. “Flavourworks is a true quantum leap for the sector and I have nothing but admiration for Jack and Pavle’s talent and vision. Our TouchVideo software and methodology opens up a new frontier between filmed content and gaming; and I firmly believe that we will bring the idea of playable films to mass audiences worldwide. Interactive stories will drive the next wave of engagement and incremental revenue for streaming platforms.”

Bringing on Slatter as the new CEO and partnering with Sky Studios is part of Flavourworks' long-term strategy to bring quality story-led interactive films, shows and gaming content to new platforms and devices. Flavourworks' patented TouchVideo playback engine enables a wide range of narrative interactions and features using innovative techniques including seamless transitions between different videos, reverse playback and variable speeds.

Flavourworks is a next generation technology and production studio that develops and produces cinematic interactive stories. Flavourworks is the inventor and proprietor of TouchVideo - a methodology and software for interacting with cinematic video whose inspiration is human intuition. The studio was co-founded by games industry veterans Jack Attridge and Pavle Mihajlovic in 2015. Their vision was to create live-action cinematic narratives imbued with responsive gameplay features which were simple and intuitive, allowing them to be played by anyone, on any platform. Soon after forming, Flavourworks was funded by games industry legends Peter Molyneux OBE, and Ian Livingstone CBE, who also serves as Non-Executive Chairman. Flavourworks’s patent-pending TouchVideo technology allows them to function simultaneously as both a game studio and film production company. Flavourworks’ first game, ERICA, was funded by Sony Interactive Entertainment and is now available on both PlayStation, Steam and iOS. For more information, please visit www.flavourworks.co.

