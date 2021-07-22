White Spot and Triple O's Announce British Columbia-Wide Fundraiser Day on July 29 to Support Wildfire Relief Efforts

VANCOUVER, BC, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, July 29, iconic B.C.-based restaurant chain White Spot and its Premium QSR brand Triple O’s will be holding a fundraising day to support Canadian Red Cross relief efforts for those impacted by the hundreds of wildfires currently burning in B.C.

Taking place at all 96 White Spot and Triple O’s restaurants throughout B.C. and on the 11 BC Ferries offering White Spot, $2 will be donated from the sale of every burger purchased that day for dine-in and to-go orders (excludes Pirate Paks, Kids Meals, delivery and other discounts). In addition, the Government of Canada and the Government of British Columbia will each match every dollar donated to the Canadian Red Cross 2021 BC Fires appeal, totaling a $6 donation for every burger sold.

“The B.C. Wildfires are having a devastating impact on our province including many of the communities in which we call home,” said Warren Erhart, President, White Spot Restaurants. “We are a community-first organization and are proud to have received immediate agreement from our family of franchisees and partners to provide support. We hope these much-needed funds will provide some relief to those who need it most during this extremely challenging time.”

“Thanks to the generosity of Canadians everywhere, the Canadian Red Cross is able to support the immediate and ongoing relief and recovery efforts during this wildfire season in British Columbia," said John Kim, Associate Director, Corporate Partnerships, Canadian Red Cross. "A special thank you to White Spot, Triple O’s, BC Ferries and all of their guests and passengers for their incredible support this July 29th.”

“In partnership with White Spot, BC Ferries supports this great initiative to assist our fellow British Columbians during this difficult time,” said Corrine Storey, Vice President of Customer Services with BC Ferries.

The born-in-B.C. brands continue to be strong supporters of their communities through ongoing charitable initiatives and fundraising efforts. In 2017, a similar fundraising initiative raised $60,000 to support B.C. wildfire relief efforts. This year, donations will be used for immediate and ongoing relief efforts, long-term recovery, resiliency, and preparedness for future events in British Columbia and impacted regions, including consequential events related to the fires.

For more information on the Canadian Red Cross Wildfire efforts, visit www.redcross.ca. Follow @WhiteSpot_Restaurants and @tripleosrestaurant on Instagram and the social media hashtags #BCWildfire #BCfires.

