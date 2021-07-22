Carahsoft Exhibiting at Sea-Air-Space in National Harbor, Maryland, August 2-4, 2021

RESTON, Va., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT:

Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, will be joined by 12 of its technology partners at Sea-Air-Space 2021, The Navy League’s Global Maritime Exposition at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland. This event brings the U.S. defense industry and key military decision makers together for the largest maritime exposition in the nation. Exhibitors and attendees will network and collaborate with end users and policy makers to explore the latest advances in maritime, defense and energy technology.

WHO:

Carahsoft vendors will be demonstrating their solutions that support defense agency missions in booth #911 on the following dates:

Monday, August 2 Tuesday, August 3 Wednesday, August 4 • SAP NS2 • Systecon • SolarWinds • ForgeRock • Salesforce • Markforged • Liferay • Forcepoint • Micro Focus • Nuvolo • SAP • RSA Security

Additional Carahsoft partners will also be exhibiting at the event, including:

• Cloudera Government Solutions (#3300) • NCS Technologies (#650) • Decision Lens (#3202) • ServiceNow (#703) • Microsoft (#1719) • Smartsheet (#916)

WHEN:



Monday–Wednesday, August 2-4, 2021

WHERE:

Gaylord National Convention Center

201 Waterfront Street

National Harbor, MD 20745

Directions

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

To learn more about Carahsoft’s participation in the Sea-Air-Space Exhibition, contact Ariana Crespo at (571) 662-4997 or SeaAirSpace@carahsoft.com; or visit Carahsoft’s Sea-Air-Space event site.

