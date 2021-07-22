AB Science today announced that an abstract reporting results from its Phase 3 AB09004 study on Alzheimer’s disease has been selected for an oral presentation at the annual Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC)

English French

PRESS RELEASE

AB SCIENCE TO PRESENT RESULTS FROM ITS PHASE III AB09004 STUDY IN MILD TO MODERATE ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE AT THE WORLD'S LARGEST CONFERENCE FOR ALZHEIMER’S AND DEMENTIA RESEARCH (AAIC 2021)

Paris, 22 July, 2021, 6pm CET

AB Science SA (Euronext - FR0010557264 - AB) today announced that an abstract reporting results from its Phase 3 AB09004 study on Alzheimer’s disease has been selected for an oral presentation at the annual Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC) (July 26-30, 2021).

The AAIC is the largest and most influential international meeting dedicated to the latest Alzheimer’s and dementia research. Last year’s virtual conference event attracted over 31,000 registered attendees and more than 3,000 scientific presentations. This year the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC) is taking place both in person (Denver, USA) and online (hybrid model of delivery).

Professor Bruno Dubois, director of the Institute of Memory and Alzheimer’s Disease at the Pitié-Salpêtrière Hospital in Paris and coordinating investigator of study AB09004, will present key results as part of the meeting’s session on human clinical trials.

Details for the presentation are as follows:

Presentation Title: Masitinib in mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease: Results from study AB09004

Date and time: Thursday, July 29, 2021, 8:00 AM - 9:15 AM (MT)

Professor Olivier Hermine, President of the Scientific Committee of AB Science and member of the Académie des Sciences in France, said: “There is an urgent need for innovative drug development approaches that target non-amyloid pathways in the fight against Alzheimer's disease. Selection of this abstract for an oral presentation at this year’s Alzheimer’s Association International Conference is an indication of masitinib’s potential impact on the treatment landscape for mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease and also of the level of interest being generated by this groundbreaking approach”.

About masitinib

Masitinib is an orally administered tyrosine kinase inhibitor that targets mast cells and macrophages, important cells for immunity, through inhibiting a limited number of kinases. Based on its unique mechanism of action, masitinib can be developed in a large number of conditions in oncology, in inflammatory diseases, and in certain diseases of the central nervous system. In oncology due to its immunotherapy effect, masitinib can have an effect on survival, alone or in combination with chemotherapy. Through its activity on mast cells and microglia and consequently the inhibition of the activation of the inflammatory process, masitinib can have an effect on the symptoms associated with some inflammatory and central nervous system diseases and the degeneration of these diseases.

About AB Science

Founded in 2001, AB Science is a pharmaceutical company specializing in the research, development and commercialization of protein kinase inhibitors (PKIs), a class of targeted proteins whose action are key in signaling pathways within cells. Our programs target only diseases with high unmet medical needs, often lethal with short term survival or rare or refractory to previous line of treatment.

AB Science has developed a proprietary portfolio of molecules and the Company’s lead compound, masitinib, has already been registered for veterinary medicine and is developed in human medicine in oncology, neurological diseases, inflammatory diseases and viral diseases. The company is headquartered in Paris, France, and listed on Euronext Paris (ticker: AB).

Further information is available on AB Science’s website:

www.ab-science.com.

Forward-looking Statements - AB Science

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts. These statements include projections and estimates as well as the assumptions on which they are based, statements based on projects, objectives, intentions and expectations regarding financial results, events, operations, future services, product development and their potential or future performance.

These forward-looking statements can often be identified by the words "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate" or "plan" as well as other similar terms. While AB Science believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of AB Science and which may imply that results and actual events significantly differ from those expressed, induced or anticipated in the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include the uncertainties related to product development of the Company which may not be successful or to the marketing authorizations granted by competent authorities or, more generally, any factors that may affect marketing capacity of the products developed by AB Science, as well as those developed or identified in the public documents published by AB Science. AB Science disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update the forward-looking information and statements, subject to the applicable regulations, in particular articles 223-1 et seq. of the AMF General Regulations.

