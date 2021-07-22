OnMi Transdermal Patches Give You Everything You Want and Nothing You Don’t

OnMi Patches Offer Wellness, Support, and Relief

| Source: OnMi Patch It On OnMi Patch It On

BOCA RATON, Florida, UNITED STATES

PALM BEACH, FL, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forty percent of Americans have trouble swallowing or dislike taking pills and tablets. 

OnMi, a Miami-based health and wellness company, has the perfect solution.

“We developed transdermal patches that deliver naturally derived vitamins and botanicals,” said Ryan McFarlane, COO of OnMi. “Our transdermal patches allow ingredients to be absorbed topically without the filler ingredients that many pills and tablets contain.”

McFarlane said consumers might not realize that pills and tablets contain ingredients used as a lubricant for the machines that make them.

“The filler ingredients, such as silicon dioxide or microcrystalline cellulose, are potentially harmful to you,” he said. “Our patch contains 100 percent vitamins and botanicals in contrast to other products that may contain 90 percent filler ingredients.”

Instead of swallowing a large pill or capsule, with OnMi Patches, you simply peel the patch from its protective backing, place it on a clean area of skin, and gently peel off when finished!

McFarlane said that users can enjoy wearing the patches for 12-plus hours.

OnMi has developed the following products that use the transdermal delivery system:

  • Vitamin is an easy way to get your daily essential vitamins, with no fillers or sugar.
  • Crave-Less helps you say no to cravings with focus and energy.
  • Relax promotes relaxation and helps you manage everyday stress.
  • Energy provides sustainable energy with a boost of antioxidants.
  • Healthy Weight supports healthy weight maintenance along with a balanced diet and exercise.
  • Hangover boosts your body's ability to bounce back by replenishing essential vitamins plus guarana.
  • Sleep supports healthy sleep cycles and promotes quality rest.

McFarlane said there is another benefit of the transdermal patch.

“Your body absorbs the ingredients without gastric-intestinal acids diluting the effectiveness of the ingredients, which commonly happens when you take capsules or tablets,” he said.

The patches also are responsibly sourced and hypoallergenic. 

“Our transdermal patches contain naturally derived ingredients with proven benefits,” he added. “We skipped the added sugars, artificial colors, and any other potentially harmful ingredient.”

OnMi products, which only contain plant-based ingredients and vitamins, are also Non-GMO, Paraben Free, Dye Free, Gluten Free, and Latex Free.

On Walmart.com, you can purchase OnMi Vitamin, Relax, Energy, Healthy Weight, and Sleep,  or visit OneLavi.com.

 

Attachments 

 

        




    

        

            

                OnMi developed the below collection of patches to fit everyone’s needs:
 
● Vitamin: This patch is an easy way to get your daily essential vitamins, with no fillers or sugar.
● Crave-Less: This patch helps you say no to cravings with focus and energy.
● Relax: This patch promotes relaxation and helps you manage everyday stress.
● Energy: This power-up patch provides sustainable energy with a boost of antioxidants.
● Healthy Weight: This patch supports healthy weight maintenance along with a balanced diet and exercise.
● Hangover: Boost your body's ability to bounce back by replenishing essential vitamins plus guarana.
● Sleep: This patch supports healthy sleep cycles and promotes quality rest.
                
            
            

                OnMi’s transdermal patches stand apart from conventional capsules or pills for two reasons:
● The patch delivers 100 percent vitamins and botanicals versus other brands that sometimes contain 10 percent vitamins and 90 percent filler ingredients.
● Transdermal patches allow the body to absorb the supplements without gastric-intestinal acids diluting the effectiveness of the ingredients, which commonly happens when you take capsules or tablets.
                
            
            

                
                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                OnMi
                            
                            
                                OnMi Patch it On
                            
                            
                                patch
                            
                            
                                vitamin patches
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data