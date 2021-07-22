BEND, Ore., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION



Name of person dealing (Note 1) Stonepine Capital, L.P. Company dealt in Strongbridge Biopharma plc Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) Ordinary Shares Date of dealing Purchase - 21/07/2021



2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS



(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)



Long Short Number (%)

Number (%) (1) Relevant securities 4,091,221 6.037% 0 (2) Derivatives (other than options) 0 0 (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell 0 0 Total 4,092,221 6.037% 0

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)





Class of relevant security: Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities N/A N/A (2) Derivatives (other than options) N/A N/A (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell N/A N/A Total N/A N/A

1. DEALINGS (Note 4)



(a) Purchases and sales



Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit (Note 5) Purchase

167,693 $ 2.7436



(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)



2. OTHER INFORMATION



Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated. None

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9) NO



