Automotive Side Window Sunshades Market to rise at CAGR of 17% through 2027 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automotive Side Window Sunshades Market Overview: According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Automotive Side Window Sunshades Market Research Report, Type, Sales, Vehicles and Region - Forecast till 2027” the market grow at a rate of 17% during the forecast period 2020-2027.

The Global Market to Grow Post COVID-19 Crisis

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most countries have been on complete lockdown for more than two months, which has had a direct impact on the automotive industry and car manufacturing. Automotive manufacturing units throughout the world have been shut down, which has had a significant influence on vehicle sales and production; this has also had an indirect impact on the automotive side window sunshade market. After a lockdown in several countries, some OEMs resumed manufacturing of their automobile vehicles and related equipment, although the market has seen a major downturn since then. With the global automotive sector resuming normal operations, many new expansions, product developments, collaborations, or supply contracts have occurred, signaling a favorable indication for the automotive side window sunshade market in the near future.



Key Players

Key players in the global automotive side window sunshades market are-

MACAUTO INDUSTRIAL

BOS Group

Ashimori Industry

Inteva Products

Webasto Group

EZ-Bugz/EZ-Cling

Car Shades

Window Sox

Hauck

Brica

X-ShadeCitroen

Eclipse Sunshade

Dreambaby

Kassa Inc.

Inalfa Roof Systems Group

Industry News

In March 2021, the Lexus was chosen Austin FC's official luxury automotive partner ahead of their inaugural Major League Soccer (MLS) season. Austin FC is set to become the 27th club in Major League Soccer and the city's first top-tier professional sports team.

In March 2019, ZF Friedrichshafen AG acquired a 60% stake in 2getthere B.V. The company provides completely automated transportation systems. Its headquarters are in Utrecht, Netherlands, and it has offices in San Francisco, Dubai, and Singapore.



Growth Prospects for a Variety of Related Businesses

The advance and modern vehicles are technology-intensive and more reliable to meet the growing needs of customers and regulatory pressures on countries. The increased usage of mechatronics in total automotive manufacturing has resulted from the rise of electronic and electrical engineering in automobiles, as well as the utilization of these fields of study in combination with other engineering majors such as mechanical engineering. This has created enormous growth prospects for a variety of related businesses, including semiconductor manufacturers, ICT players, telematics service providers, telecom operators, telecom hardware providers, and mobile device manufacturers.

Market Segmentation

The global automotive side window sunshades market has been segmented into type, sales, and vehicles.

On the basis of type, the global automotive side window sunshades market has been bifurcated into Roller/Retractable and Suction-Cups. The Roller/Retractable segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR in the coming years.

On the basis of sales, the global automotive side window sunshades market has been split into In-Built and Aftermarket. The aftermarket segment accounted for the biggest market share and is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR in the coming years.

On the basis of vehicles, the global automotive side window sunshades market has been split into passenger vehicles, premium/luxury vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles. The premium/luxury vehicles segment captured a sizeable share and is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR in the coming years.



Regional Analysis

Europe to Capture the Lion's Share

Europe accounted for the lion's share of the worldwide automotive side window sunshades market in 2019, followed by North America, owing to the region's high automotive manufacturing and growing preference for sutomotive side window sunshades over luxury vehicles. Furthermore, the existence of major ring manufacturing enterprises in both regions has been a significant influence on the increased output.

APAC to Witness Rapid Growth

The availability of huge production facilities, lower labor costs, and a broad consumer base in the Asia Pacific has attracted investment from the region's leading businesses. The presence of major automotive side window sunshade manufacturers in the Asia Pacific and Europe, such as Toyota Motor Corporation, Volvo AB, Daimler AG, and Volkswagen, led to the regions holding a significant automotive side window sunshade market share over the forecast period.

Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

Information By Type (Roller/Retractable, and Suction-Cup), By Sales (In-Built, and Aftermarket), By Vehicles (Passenger Vehicles, Premium/Luxury Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles, and Heavy Commercial Vehicles) By Region (North America, Europe and Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World)



