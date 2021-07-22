ConnectWise and SentinelOne Enhance Partnership to Offer TSPs Greater Cybersecurity Choice

TAMPA, Fla. , July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise, the leading provider of business automation software for technology solution providers (TSPs), and SentinelOne (NYSE: S), an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, announced a strategic technology partnership to support their unified fight against cyber criminals by offering SentinelOne Control and SentinelOne Complete as standalone products in the ConnectWise security product suite. While these products were previously only available with the security operations center (SOC) services as Fortify Endpoint, TSPs can now partner with ConnectWise for this next-generation endpoint detection and response (EDR) solution. The companies are also actively working on unique integrations within the ConnectWise platform for additional value for TSPs.



When TSPs partner with ConnectWise for these SentinelOne products, the customization of the offerings provides flexibility and choice that isn't available anywhere else. TSPs can provide end users the offerings with or without the SOC services and customize the offerings to each individual end user to help keep them safe from today’s cyber threats

TSPs who purchase directly from ConnectWise will also receive onboarding and front-line support directly from the company and will have access to the ConnectWise Partner Program and other resources for more successful cybersecurity go-to-market strategies.

SentinelOne Control, which is the current core of ConnectWise’s Fortify Endpoint solution, offers endpoint security essentials including prevention, detection, and response, as well as added security suite features like device control and endpoint firewall control. It also adds full remote shell execution to ease IT support and provide additional levels of granular control for managing endpoints.

SentinelOne Complete contains the Deep Visibility Threat Hunting module for advanced forensic mapping, visibility, and nuanced response capabilities for security professionals. When TSPs and managed security providers (MSPs) have a security incident, they have access to deeper analysis and data useful for threat hunting at the machine level. By identifying hardware level cyberattacks - or rootkits - TSPs can hunt for advanced persistent threats (APTs) typically being executed by advanced threat actors and take instant remediation action.

“TSPs and MSPs are realizing that the stakes have never been higher in cybersecurity as ransomware, cyberattacks and other emerging threats are increasingly causing major business catastrophes,” said Jason Magee, CEO, ConnectWise. “We’re proud to team up with SentinelOne and offer both of these EDR products available directly to our partners. Arming our partners with these critical cybersecurity tools is of the utmost importance.”

ConnectWise offers a full portfolio of security solutions and expert services for every step of a TSP’s cybersecurity journey that provides the ultimate in flexibility and choice. For TSPs that have purchased SentinelOne but decide they need additional assistance, they can purchase SOC services for continual threat monitoring and response, a fully staffed team of security experts and cutting-edge security intelligence. With ConnectWise, TSPs and their customers have access to the same level of enterprise-grade security, all while being easy to manage and stopping threats in their tracks.

“Many TSPs and MSPs still rely on legacy antivirus which has proven time and again to be ineffective against ransomware and the evolving threat landscape,” said Nicholas Warner, Chief Operating Officer, SentinelOne. “Our purpose-built AI-powered platform secures some of the world’s largest enterprises and seamlessly scales autonomous cybersecurity to ConnectWise’s global partner base.”

For more information on ConnectWise’s portfolio of security solutions, register for a webinar on August 5 at 2 pm ET to learn more about the products and benefits of purchasing them directly from ConnectWise.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.