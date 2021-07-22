Modular Data Center Market Worth USD 49.01 billion by 2025 Growing at a Healthy CAGR of 24.40% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Global Modular Data Center Market Information By Component, By Data Center Size, Tier Type, By End User - Forecast till 2027” the market is projected to reach US $49.01 billion by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 24.40%.

Market Scope:

There has been an increasing demand for green data centers that are boosting the market growth. Green data centers use highly energy-efficient management systems and facilities, providing enterprises with minimal environmental impact and optimum performance. Modular data centers are experiencing a growing demand from the surge in energy consumption and environmental protection regulations that have been imposed by the government all over the world. One of the most important benefits of modular data centers is that, as opposed to conventional data centers, they use less power and are more energy-efficient, which helps to meet the inherent need of organizations for lower consumption of energy.

Dominant Key Players on Modular Data Center Market Covered Are:

Silent-Aire Limited Partnership (Canada)

Cannon Technologies Ltd (UK)

BladeRoom Group Ltd (UK)

Flexenclosure AB (Sweden)

Eaton Corporation PLC (Ireland)

Schneider Electric (France)

CommScope Holding Company Inc (US)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (US)

Dell Technologies Inc. (US)

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China)

IBM Corporation (US)

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7701

Market USP Exclusively Encompassed:

Modular Data Center Market Drivers

The factors contributing to the Modular Data Center Market size include increased demand for advanced pre-fabricated data center infrastructure across various industries such as healthcare, IT, and telecom, among others, various benefits of data centers like easy deployment, density, and increased scalability, and increased investments by key players and the government in developing advanced data centers, and growing demand for services and solutions such as automation, robotics, artificial intelligence, and cloud-based networking.

Moreover, the high adoption of cloud-based services and solutions is expected to provide key players with numerous opportunities in the coming years. Advanced cloud applications and solutions are being used by leading brands and governments. Vendors are gearing up to build an advanced modular data center equipped with cutting-edge technology in order to store massive quantities of data and information.

However, customers may be unable to move to another vendor due to vendor lock-in problems, which may limit the market growth.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (168 Pages) on Modular Data Center:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/modular-data-center-market-7701

Market Segmentation:

The global modular data center market has been segmented based on component, data center size, tier type, and end-user.

Based on components, the global modular data center market has been segmented into services and functional modules. Of these, the functional module segment will dominate the market over the forecast period.

Based on data center size, the global modular data center market has been segmented into large data centers, enterprise data centers, and mid-sized data centers. Among these, the large data centers segment will lead the market over the forecast period.

Based on tier type, the global modular data center market has been segmented into tier 1, tier 2, tier 3, and tier 4.

Based on end-user, the global modular data center market has been segmented into manufacturing, IT and Telecom, energy, retail, education, healthcare, government and defense, BFSI, and others. Among these, the IT and Telecom segment will lead the market over the forecast period.

Share your Queries:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/7701

Regional Analysis:

By region, the global modular data center industry covers prospects and recent trends across North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), South America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Over the projected period, North America will continue to be the market leader. Increased investments by key players and the government in the development of advanced pre-fabricated data centers, increased investments by companies in Mexico, Canada, and the United States, and increased adoption of modular data centers in the IT and Telecom and BFSI sectors are all contributing to the region's modular data center market share. Other factors driving market growth include the expansion of mobile broadband, the emergence of cloud computing and big data analytics, the presence of many data centers, businesses moving away from hardware and toward software-based services, and the strong presence of key industry players.

Industry News:

December 2020- ALT Telecom Company Limited has collaborated with the Faculty of Architecture and Planning to develop a Smart Technology Space prototype in order to create the best environment for working and learning. In this collaboration, ALT provided a modular data center as well as the technology and equipment required to install telecommunication network engineering and systems.

October 2020- Modular data centers will be connected to Microsoft Azure Cloud via satellite. It would allow room for the deployment of modular data centers, which are self-sufficient computing facilities packed in enclosures close to shipping containers that can be plopped anytime large cloud customers need computing infrastructure.

To Buy:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=7701

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Modular Data Center Market:

The ongoing COVID-19 outbreak has had a major effect on the global economy. Because of the crisis, businesses have been forced to operate from home and embrace entirely remote services, which is driving market development. Furthermore, the market's growth is being fueled by the constant demand for SaaS (software-as-a-service). Work-from-home opportunities have increased the market for managed network services and advanced remote working apps. Along with this, massive investments from major brands such as Google LLC in the development of hyper-scale data centers would provide a boost to the industry in the coming years. Data centers have aided in the facilitation of online meetings and digital commerce, making digital infrastructure more important than ever. This has provided the world of digital centers with a victory, allowing digital businesses to continue to expand and operate. Again, the need to reduce the complexity of traditional data centers is influencing the market development.

Competitive Landscape:

The market for modular data centers is fragmented, with many major players. Some industry players currently dominate the market and, with a sizable market share, are concentrating on expanding their consumer base in various foreign countries. Furthermore, new players are joining the market through strategic alliances that cater to intense competition.

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter