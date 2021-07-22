SUNZ Insurance Achieves AM Best Excellent Rating for Financial Strength Amidst Nationwide Expansion

Bradenton, Fla., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SUNZ Insurance CEO Steve F. Herrig announced today that AM Best, the world’s largest insurance credit rating agency has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) to the SUNZ Insurance Company.

In late May, SUNZ reported a 13-state footprint expansion with licensing added in Colorado, Hawaii, Iowa, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.



“For a unique nationwide PEO-focused carrier offering technologically advanced and client-centric services for workers’ compensation, we are honored to receive this Excellent Rating from AM Best! Our people, process, and technology have proven SUNZ Insurance is a powerful national brand with proven sustainability and profitability. This really validates our vision and mission to develop unique workers’ compensation programs that deliver innovative and customized solutions to protect businesses and their employees,” said Herrig.



Founded in 2005, SUNZ’s bedrock of writing high deductible workers’ compensation coverage utilizing its proprietary technology-driven platform, has continued to deliver higher-level claims management producing significantly better results to its clientele. With the addition of the new states, SUNZ Insurance is now licensed to write workers’ compensation policies in 29 states and offers workers’ compensation insurance coverage in all 50 states through its fronting partnership.



According to Herrig, this Excellent Rating, expanded licensing, and a significant investment from the Blackstone Group’s (NYSE: BX) Tactical Opportunities arm in late 2020 will continue to accelerate unprecedented growth to keep the SUNZ’s brand and unique position moving forward in the industry.



“This trident of successes marks the next milestone in our strategic growth. We employ over 350 people across the country, including our headquarters in downtown Bradenton. As SUNZ continues to grow, we will continue to unveil new client-focused initiatives, additional state licenses, larger corporate clients, and an outstanding level of quality assurance with a sharp focus on client retention,” said Herrig.

About SUNZ Insurance

SUNZ Insurance is a national workers’ compensation insurance company headquartered in Bradenton, Florida and develops unique workers’ compensation programs that deliver innovative and tailored solutions to protect businesses and their employees. SUNZ understands its clients’ need for fluidity, offering workers’ compensation insurance options that do not begin and end with the printed policy. SUNZ believes that a safe work environment and a healthy workforce are the foundation for a successful business.



About AM Best

Founded in 1899, AM Best is the world’s first credit rating agency. It all began with the founder working out of a one-room office in New York City and grew to become what is now the largest credit rating agency in the world specializing in the insurance industry. AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher, and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

