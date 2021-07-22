Herbies Seeds, One of the Biggest Cannabis Seeds Resellers, Launches its Own Seedbank

LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Herbies Seeds is pleased to announce the launch of its own seedbank. Herbies Seeds, also known as Herbies or Herbies Head Shop, is a successful cannabis seeds distributor operating worldwide. In business since the early 2000s, Herbies has completed more than 800,000 orders from an inventory of over 2,000 cannabis strains. With decades of experience, as well as connections to some of the most experienced growers in Spain, Herbies Seeds is branching out into cannabis breeding and seed production. Thus, Herbies is also pleased to announce the release of nine new Herbies-branded cannabis strains.



Herbies has been working closely with notable Spanish breeders to create an exclusive line of cannabis seeds, which is characterized by stable, fool-proof genetics optimized for growers of all skill levels. Included in this release are feminized and autoflowering strains curated to be the perfect combination of potency, favorable effects, and relative ease of growth.

Of the nine new strains from Herbies’ seedbank, six are photoperiod cannabis strains. These strains are feminized to ensure that seedlings grow to be bud-producing female plants:

Godzilla Glue #4, a potent hybrid ideal for concentrates

Bruce Banner #3, a classic strain with a Herbies twist

Grandmommy Purple, an Indica-dominant strain with high THC levels of 30%

Blueberry Hill, a nearly pure Indica

DDoS #33, a hybrid with exceptional 2000g/plant yields

Runtz Punch, a compact Indica-dominant hybrid

In addition, Herbies is pleased to offer three autoflowering cannabis strains, which are easy and fast to grow without any compromise on potency:

Gelato Auto, a potent Sativa-dominant hybrid

Purple Juice Auto, a brightly-colored Indica

Godzilla Cookies Auto, an autoflower appropriate for commercial growers

All of Herbies’ cannabis seeds are presented in sustainable packaging intended for reuse or recycling. Herbies’ decision to start its own seedbank was motivated by a desire to provide growers with excellent genetics at a competitive price. Herbies Seeds is dedicated to providing a wide collection of quality cannabis seeds to over 160,000 website visitors each month.

About Herbies Seeds: Herbies Seeds has been an active part of the cannabis seed reselling industry since its inception in the United Kingdom in the early 2000s. The company relocated to Alicante, Spain in July 2019. Since its relocation, Herbies has expanded into blogging about all things cannabis cultivation, culture, and consumption. Already a household name supplier of cannabis seeds from over 120 seedbanks worldwide, Herbies will continue to be a trailblazer in the cannabis community with this exciting new venture into self-produced seeds.

Herbies Seeds

www.herbiesheadshop.com

US: 1-888-427-0772

sales@herbiesheadshop.com