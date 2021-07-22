Nonprofits Using Qgiv’s Online Fundraising Tools Raised 5% More Than the Average Nonprofit in 2020

Lakeland, FLA., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qgiv, Inc., a leading provider of nonprofit fundraising technology, announced today their nonprofit clients exceeded national fundraising averages provided by Giving USA’s 2021 Annual Report. Nonprofits using Qgiv’s tools last year raised 5% more than the national average—Qgiv clients in the arts sector raised 2% more, faith-based clients raised 5% more, human services raised 39% more, and international affairs raised 7% more.

“Nonprofit organizations were hit hard during the pandemic. The need for sustainable funding and technology that could be quickly adopted to facilitate online giving and virtual events became paramount,” said Todd Baylis, president and co-founder of Qgiv, Inc. “Qgiv’s online tools offered a way for our clients to easily create, customize, and brand their own fundraising campaigns so they could quickly respond to needs within their community—all with free, live, and unlimited support.”

A combination of unlimited customer support and easy-to-use fundraising technology helped Qgiv clients raise more than their peers last year. Nonprofits in need of sustainable revenue streams during the pandemic were able to take advantage of Qgiv’s newly redesigned donation forms featuring customizable recurring giving prompts and giving plans. These features were designed to encourage donors to provide ongoing support to the nonprofits of their choosing and offer a way for donors who were stretched thin during the pandemic to break up their donations into installments.

In addition to this technology, Qgiv’s Customer Experience (CX) team helped hundreds of organizations adopt virtual fundraising strategies and pivot to hosting either hybrid or virtual events. Unlimited support and training, plus free virtual workshops on a variety of fundraising and nonprofit leadership topics, provided extra support to Qgiv’s nonprofit clients throughout the pandemic.

“When the pandemic began, we realized we needed a dependable online fundraising solution—and fast,” said Gibbie Nauman, Qgiv client and director of development and community relations for CROS Ministries. “Qgiv was incredibly easy to set up and integrate into our website. Their Customer Experience Team was there to ensure our fundraising success and unlike other fundraising software we’d tried in the past, their support was truly free and unlimited. Seeing all the donations coming in just further confirmed that we had made the right choice to go with Qgiv.”

Nonprofits using Qgiv’s comprehensive fundraising platform can use digital tools for peer-to-peer fundraising, app and web-based auctions, text fundraising, online donation forms, events, and more. To learn more about Qgiv’s fundraising suite visit www.qgiv.com and request a demo.

About Qgiv: Qgiv, Inc. is a leading digital fundraising platform founded in 2007. From their headquarters in Lakeland, FL, they currently serve more than 5,000 nonprofit organizations in the United States and Canada. No long-term contracts, unlimited access to tools and support, and integrations with leading CRM and email tools make it easy for nonprofits to experiment with new technology and grow their digital fundraising programs. Qgiv is committed to helping nonprofits raise more by anticipating and addressing their needs and challenges through customer-led development and close attention to industry best practices. To learn more about the Qgiv platform visit www.qgiv.com.

###

Attachment