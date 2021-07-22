C&F Financial Corporation Announces Net Income for Second Quarter and First Six Months

TOANO, Va., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C&F Financial Corporation (the Corporation) (NASDAQ: CFFI), the one-bank holding company for C&F Bank, today reported quarterly consolidated net income of $8.1 million for the second quarter of 2021, which represents an increase of $4.3 million, or 116 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted net income increased $4.1 million, or 102 percent, for the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020.



Reported Adjusted1 For The Quarter Ended For The Quarter Ended Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited) 6/30/21 6/30/20 6/30/21 6/30/20 Net income (000's) $ 8,090 $ 3,743 $ 8,090 $ 4,009 Earnings per share - basic and diluted $ 2.19 $ 1.03 $ 2.19 $ 1.11 Annualized return on average assets 1.50 % 0.77 % 1.50 % 0.82 % Annualized return on average equity 16.49 % 8.41 % 16.49 % 9.00 %

1The Corporation uses non-GAAP measures of financial performance, including adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted annualized return on average assets (ROA) and adjusted annualized return on average equity (ROE), to provide meaningful information about operating performance by excluding the effects of certain items that management does not expect to have an ongoing impact on consolidated net income. Adjusted net income for the second quarter and first six months of 2020 excludes the effects of merger related expenses, branch consolidation charges and certain one-time tax benefits. For more information about these financial measures, which are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), please see “Use of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” below.

The Corporation reported consolidated net income of $15.3 million for the first six months of 2021, which represents an increase of $7.9 million, or 107 percent, as compared to the first six months of 2020. Adjusted net income increased $6.8 million, or 81 percent, for the first six months of 2021 compared to the first six months of 2020.

Reported Adjusted For The Six Months Ended For The Six Months Ended Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited) 6/30/21 6/30/20 6/30/21 6/30/20 Net income (000's) $ 15,255 $ 7,382 $ 15,255 $ 8,433 Earnings per share - basic and diluted $ 4.11 $ 2.01 $ 4.11 $ 2.30 Annualized return on average assets 1.43 % 0.78 % 1.43 % 0.89 % Annualized return on average equity 15.83 % 8.34 % 15.83 % 9.53 %

Key highlights for the second quarter and first six months of 2021 are as follows. Comparisons are to the corresponding periods in the prior year unless otherwise stated.

The Corporation recorded a net reversal of provision for loan losses of $600,000 on a consolidated basis for the second quarter of 2021 and a net reversal of provision for loan losses of $320,000 for the first six months of 2021 as a result of recoveries exceeding charge-offs at the consumer finance segment and decreases to the allowance for loan losses at the community banking segment and consumer finance segment as a result of strong asset quality, partially offset by loan growth. This represents a decrease in the provision for loan losses of $4.2 million and $6.6 million for the second quarter and first six months, respectively. During the second quarter of 2021, the consumer finance segment and community banking segment released a portion of the reserves recognized during 2020, as credit deterioration since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has so far not been experienced to the extent previously anticipated;

The community banking segment recognized net origination fees related to Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans of $1.2 million and $2.1 million for the second quarter and first six months of 2021, respectively, primarily as a result of PPP loans that were forgiven or repaid;

Interest expense decreased $1.2 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $3.0 million for the first six months of 2021 due primarily to lower rates on time deposits and a shift in funding to lower cost deposits;

Average loans outstanding at the community banking segment, excluding PPP loans, increased 2.8 percent for the second quarter and 3.4 percent for the first six months;

Consolidated annualized net interest margin was 4.37 percent for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 4.61 percent and 4.33 percent for the second quarter of 2020 and first quarter of 2021, respectively, and was 4.35 percent for the first six months of 2021, compared to 4.76 percent for the first six months of 2020. The increase in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the first quarter of 2021 was due primarily to higher average yields on loans (including higher net origination fees recognized on PPP loans) and lower cost of deposits;

Mortgage banking segment net income decreased 15 percent for the second quarter of 2021 and increased 17 percent for the first six months of 2021, respectively, as both periods were affected by higher margins on sales of mortgage loans, while mortgage loan originations decreased 15 percent for the second quarter of 2021 and increased 13 percent for the first six months of 2021;

The consumer finance segment experienced net recoveries at an annualized rate of 0.07 percent of average total loans for the first six months of 2021, compared to net charge-offs of 1.99 percent for the first six months of 2020, due to borrowers generally benefitting from government stimulus measures related to the COVID-19 pandemic, continued improvement in the credit quality of purchased loans and elevated values for used autos, which result in lower charge-offs upon sale of repossessed autos; and

The consumer finance segment’s average loan yield declined due to continued competition for non-prime auto loans and growth in higher quality, lower-yielding loans, including marine and recreational vehicle loans.

Tom Cherry, President and Chief Executive Officer of C&F Financial Corporation, commented, “We continue to see encouraging signs in the economies in our markets and in our business segments, although many of our business customers have struggled to hire needed employees. Each of our business segments has had an increase in net income for the first six months of the year. While we believe mortgage loan originations will decline in the second half of the year relative to last year, we are very optimistic about our 2021 earnings. Excluding the impact of PPP loans, loans continue to grow at both our community banking and consumer finance segments, and our asset quality remains very strong. We also continue to have growth in both consumer and business checking accounts, which has resulted in very strong core deposit growth compared to 2020. While net interest margin compression remains a challenge, we believe our diversified business strategy will continue to benefit us.”

Community Banking Segment. The community banking segment reported net income of $3.9 million and $6.7 million for the second quarter and first six months of 2021, respectively, compared to $294,000 and $951,000, respectively, for the same periods in 2020. Net income increased $3.6 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $5.8 million for the first six months of 2021, compared to the same periods in 2020, due primarily to higher adjusted net income, as described below, and merger related expenses and branch consolidation charges recognized in 2020, partially offset by benefits of a change in tax law recognized in 2020.

Adjusted net income for the community banking segment, which excludes the effects of merger related expenses, branch consolidation charges and one-time income tax benefits, was $3.9 million and $6.7 million for the second quarter and first six months of 2021, respectively, compared to $560,000 and $1.9 million, respectively, for the same periods in 2020. Adjusted net income for the community banking segment increased $3.4 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $4.8 million for the first six months of 2021, compared to the same periods in 2020 due primarily to (1) lower provision for loan losses, resulting from reserves recognized in 2020 related to the COVID-19 pandemic, a portion of which were released in the second quarter of 2021, partially offset by loan growth, (2) lower cost of deposits, (3) higher interest income on loans, due primarily to recognition of fees on PPP loans, higher average advances to fund loans at subsidiaries (primarily related to repayment of a third-party bank line of credit at the consumer finance segment in the second quarter of 2020), and loan growth, (4) higher income from debit card interchange and (5) the sale of an other real estate owned (OREO) property in the second quarter of 2021, which resulted in a gain of $399,000, partially offset by (1) higher occupancy expense related to the opening of two financial centers in the third quarter of 2020 and (2) lower fee income from interest rate swaps for commercial borrowers.

Average loans increased $37.7 million, or 3.8 percent, for the second quarter of 2021 and $82.0 million, or 8.5 percent, for the first six months of 2021, compared to the same periods in 2020. Excluding the impact of PPP loans, average loans increased $26.0 million, or 2.8 percent, for the second quarter of 2021 and $31.3 million, or 3.4 percent, for the first six months of 2021, compared to the same periods in 2020. In addition to the increase resulting from PPP loans, the increase in average loans outstanding for the second quarter and first six months of 2021 compared to the same periods in 2020 resulted primarily from growth in the commercial real estate segment of the loan portfolio. Average deposits increased $250.6 million, or 15.8 percent, for the second quarter of 2021 and $281.3 million, or 18.4 percent, for the first six months of 2021, compared to the same periods in 2020, and the mix of deposit balances shifted away from time deposits and toward lower cost savings, money market and demand deposits.

Average loan yields were higher for the second quarter of 2021 and lower for the first six months of 2021 compared to the same periods in 2020. Interest rates declined in 2020, resulting in lower repricing of variable rate loans and lower average yields on new lending, while recognition of net origination fees on PPP loans was higher for the second quarter and first six months of 2021 compared to the same periods in 2020 as a result of PPP loans that were forgiven or repaid. PPP loans earn interest at a note rate of one percent as well as net origination fees that are amortized over the contractual term of the related loan or accelerated into interest income upon repayment of the loan. Net PPP origination fees recognized in the second quarter and first six months of 2021 were $1.2 million and $2.1 million, respectively, compared to net PPP origination fees recognized in the second quarter and first six months of 2020 of $377,000. Since the second quarter of 2020, the community banking segment has recognized $3.7 million of net fees under the PPP, and there were unrecognized net deferred PPP fees at June 30, 2021 of $2.6 million, which are expected to be recognized primarily in 2021 and 2022. Also offsetting the effect of lower interest rates on loans for the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020 was higher interest income on purchased credit impaired (PCI) loans. The recognition of interest income on PCI loans, which were acquired in connection with past mergers and acquisitions, is based on management’s expectation of future payments of principal and interest, which are inherently uncertain. Earlier than expected repayments of certain PCI loans resulted in the recognition of additional interest income during the second quarters and first six months of 2021 and 2020. Interest income recognized on PCI loans was $1.0 million and $729,000 for the second quarters of 2021 and 2020, respectively, and was $1.5 million and $1.7 million for the first six months of 2021 and 2020, respectively.

C&F Bank’s total nonperforming assets were $3.7 million at June 30, 2021 compared to $3.9 million at December 31, 2020. Nonperforming assets included $2.9 million in nonaccrual loans and $857,000 in OREO at June 30, 2021 and included $3.0 million in nonaccrual loans and $907,000 in OREO at December 31, 2020. Nonaccrual loans were comprised primarily of one commercial relationship at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020. The community banking segment recorded a net reversal of provision for loan losses of $200,000 for the second quarter and first six months of 2021, compared to provision for loan losses of $1.4 million and $2.4 million for the second quarter and first six months of 2020, respectively. As of June 30, 2021, compared to December 31, 2020, there have not been significant changes in the overall credit quality of the loan portfolio, although management believes that the effects of PPP loans and government stimulus may still be delaying signs of credit deterioration. At June 30, 2021, the allowance for loan losses decreased to $14.8 million, compared to $15.0 million at December 31, 2020. Management believes that the level of the allowance for loan losses is sufficient to absorb losses inherent in the portfolio. However, if there are further challenges to the economic recovery, including a resurgence in COVID-19 cases or weaker than expected consumer spending, additional provision for loan losses may be required in future periods.

Mortgage Banking Segment. The mortgage banking segment reported net income of $2.0 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to net income of $2.3 million for the second quarter of 2020. For the first six months of 2021, the mortgage banking segment reported net income of $4.5 million, compared to net income of $3.9 million for the first six months of 2020.

The decrease in net income of the mortgage banking segment for the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020 was due primarily to higher salaries and benefits expense and lower volume of mortgage loan originations, partially offset by higher margins on loans originated for resale and higher lender services volume. The increase in net income of the mortgage banking segment for the first six months of 2021 compared to the first six months of 2020 was due primarily to higher margins on loans originated for resale and higher fee income as a result of higher volume of mortgage loan originations and higher lender services volume, partially offset by higher expenses, primarily tied to loan production, including salaries and benefits expense. Salaries and benefits expense was higher for the second quarter and first six months of 2021 compared to the same periods in 2020 as a result of higher average rates of loan officer commissions and due to the addition of operations staff to meet the demands of higher mortgage loan production volume.

Mortgage loan originations for the mortgage banking segment were $381.3 million and $803.8 million for the second quarter and first six months of 2021, respectively, compared to $448.3 million and $708.6 million for the second quarter and first six months of 2020, respectively. Mortgage loan originations for the mortgage banking segment during the second quarter of 2021 for refinancings and home purchases were $108.2 million and $273.1 million, respectively, compared to $199.6 million and $248.7 million, respectively, during the second quarter of 2020. Mortgage loan originations for the mortgage banking segment during the first six months of 2021 for refinancings and home purchases were $343.4 million and $460.4 million, respectively, compared to $335.4 million and $373.2 million, respectively, during the first six months of 2020.

Consumer Finance Segment. The consumer finance segment reported net income of $2.9 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to net income of $1.6 million for the second quarter of 2020. For the first six months of 2021, the consumer finance segment reported net income of $5.4 million, compared to net income of $3.6 million for the first six months of 2020.

The increase in net income of the consumer finance segment for the second quarter and first six months of 2021 compared to the same periods in 2020 was due primarily to lower provision for loan losses, resulting from reserves recognized in 2020 related to the COVID-19 pandemic, a portion of which were released in the second quarter of 2021, and lower net charge-offs, partially offset by lower interest income due to lower average yields on loans. The average yield on loans for the second quarter and first six months of 2021 was lower compared to the same periods in 2020 due to continued competition in the non-prime automobile loan business, including the effect of a lower interest rate environment, and the consumer finance segment’s pursuing growth in higher quality, lower yielding loans, which include prime marine and recreational vehicle (RV) loans.

The consumer finance segment experienced annualized net recoveries for the first six months of 2021 of 0.07 percent of average total loans, compared to net charge-offs of 1.99 percent for the first six months of 2020. The first six months of 2021 was the first reporting period in the consumer finance segment’s history that recoveries exceeded charge-offs. The decline in the net charge-off ratio for the first six months of 2021 compared to the first six months of 2020 reflects a lower number of charge-offs during 2021, due to improvement in loan performance, and lower losses per loan charged off as a result of a strong used car market. Improvement in loan performance has resulted from the consumer finance segment continuing to purchase higher quality loans as well as borrowers benefitting from the government’s stimulus measures in response to the pandemic. At June 30, 2021, total delinquent loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.77 percent, compared to 3.08 percent at December 31, 2020 and 2.05 percent at June 30, 2020. The allowance for loan losses was $23.4 million, or 7.04 percent of total loans at June 30, 2021, compared to $23.5 million, or 7.53 percent of total loans at December 31, 2020. The decrease in the level of the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans is primarily a result of lower net charge-offs and the release of a portion of the reserves recorded in 2020 related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Management believes that the level of the allowance for loan losses is sufficient to absorb losses inherent in the portfolio. However, if there are further challenges to the economic recovery, including a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, weaker than expected consumer spending or a reduction in government stimulus prior to a recovery in employment, additional provision for loan losses may be required in future periods.

Capital and Dividends. The Corporation increased its quarterly cash dividend by 5.3 percent compared to the previous quarterly dividend, to 40 cents per share during the second quarter of 2021. This dividend, paid to shareholders on July 1, 2021, represents a payout ratio of 18.3 percent of earnings per share for the second quarter of 2021. The Board of Directors of the Corporation continually reviews the amount of cash dividends per share and the resulting dividend payout ratio in light of changes in economic conditions, current and future capital requirements, and expected future earnings.

In November 2020, the Board of Directors authorized a program, effective November 17, 2020, to repurchase up to 365,000 shares of the Corporation’s common stock through November 30, 2021. During the second quarter and first six months of 2021, the Corporation repurchased $4.5 million of its common stock. As of June 30, 2021, the Corporation has made aggregate common stock repurchases of 97,714 shares for an aggregate amount repurchased of $4.7 million under the share repurchase program.

About C&F Financial Corporation. C&F Financial Corporation’s common stock is listed for trading on The Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol CFFI. The common stock closed at a price of $50.70 per share on July 21, 2021. At June 30, 2021, the book value of the Corporation was $56.02 per share and the tangible book value per share was $48.41. For more information about the Corporation’s tangible book value per share, which is not calculated in accordance with GAAP, please see “Use of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures, below.

C&F Bank operates 31 banking offices and 4 commercial loan offices located throughout the Hampton to Charlottesville corridor and the Northern Neck region in Virginia and offers full wealth management services through its subsidiary C&F Wealth Management, Inc. C&F Mortgage Corporation and its subsidiary C&F Select LLC provide mortgage loan origination services through offices located in Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina and West Virginia. C&F Finance Company provides automobile, marine and RV loans through indirect lending programs offered in Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia through its offices in Richmond and Hampton, Virginia.

Additional information regarding the Corporation’s products and services, as well as access to its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), are available on the Corporation’s website at http://www.cffc.com.

Use of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures. The accounting and reporting policies of the Corporation conform to GAAP in the United States and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, certain non-GAAP measures are used by management to supplement the evaluation of the Corporation’s performance. These include adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted ROE, adjusted ROA, tangible book value per share, and the following fully-taxable equivalent (FTE) measures: interest income on loans-FTE, interest income on securities-FTE, total interest income-FTE and net interest income-FTE.

Management believes that the use of these non-GAAP measures provides meaningful information about operating performance by enhancing comparability with other financial periods, other financial institutions, and between different sources of interest income. The non-GAAP measures used by management enhance comparability by excluding the effects of (1) items that do not reflect ongoing operating performance, including non-recurring gains or charges, (2) balances of intangible assets, including goodwill, that vary significantly between institutions, and (3) tax benefits that are not consistent across different opportunities for investment. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP-basis financial statements, and other bank holding companies may define or calculate these or similar measures differently. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used by the Corporation to evaluate and measure the Corporation’s performance to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is presented below.

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of the Corporation’s management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Corporation’s management, and reflect management’s current views with respect to certain events that could have an impact on the Corporation’s future financial performance. These statements, including without limitation statements made in Mr. Cherry’s quotes, relate to expectations concerning matters that are not historical fact, may express “belief,” “intention,” “expectation,” “potential” and similar expressions, and may use the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “intend,” “should,” “could,” or similar expressions. These statements are inherently uncertain, and there can be no assurance that the underlying assumptions will prove to be accurate. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements in this release may include, without limitation, statements regarding expected future operations and financial performance, potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on asset quality, the allowance for loan losses, provision for loan losses and interest rates, future dividend payments, strategic business initiatives and the anticipated effects thereof, including new or consolidated facilities, lending under the PPP loan program, future recognition of PPP origination fees, margin compression, mortgage loan originations, technology initiatives, our diversified business strategy, asset quality, credit quality, including the effect of PPP loans and government stimulus related to COVID-19 on credit quality, adequacy of allowances for loan losses and the level of future charge-offs, capital levels, the effect of future market and industry trends and the effects of future interest rate fluctuations. Factors that could have a material adverse effect on the operations and future prospects of the Corporation include, but are not limited to, changes in: (1) interest rates, such as volatility in short-term interest rates or yields on U.S. Treasury bonds and increases or volatility in mortgage interest rates, (2) general business conditions, as well as conditions within the financial markets, (3) general economic conditions, including unemployment levels, and slowdowns in economic growth, and particularly related to further and sustained economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the effectiveness of the Corporation’s efforts to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, the severity and duration of the pandemic, the pace and availability of vaccinations, the pace of economic recovery when the pandemic subsides and the heightened impact it has on many of the risks described herein, (4) potential claims, damages and fines related to litigation or government actions, including litigation or actions arising from the Corporation’s participation in and administration of programs related to COVID-19, including, among other things, the PPP under the Coronavirus Aid, Recovery, and Economic Security Act, (5) the legislative/regulatory climate, regulatory initiatives with respect to financial institutions, products and services, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and the regulatory and enforcement activities of the CFPB, (6) monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board, and the effect of these policies on interest rates and business in our markets, (7) the value of securities held in the Corporation’s investment portfolios, (8) the quality or composition of the loan portfolios and the value of the collateral securing those loans, (9) the inventory level and pricing of used automobiles, including sales prices of repossessed vehicles, (10) the level of net charge-offs on loans and the adequacy of our allowance for loan losses, (11) the level of indemnification losses related to mortgage loans sold, (12) demand for loan products, (13) deposit flows, (14) the strength of the Corporation’s counterparties, (15) competition from both banks and non-banks, including competition in the non-prime automobile finance markets, (16) demand for financial services in the Corporation’s market area, (17) reliance on third parties for key services, (18) the commercial and residential real estate markets, (19) demand in the secondary residential mortgage loan markets, (20) the Corporation’s technology initiatives and other strategic initiatives, (21) the Corporation’s branch expansions and consolidations, (22) cyber threats, attacks or events, (23) expansion of C&F Bank’s product offerings, and (24) accounting principles, policies and guidelines, and elections by the Corporation thereunder. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained herein, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. For additional information on risk factors that could affect the forward-looking statements contained herein, see the Corporation’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other reports filed with the SEC.

C&F Financial Corporation

Selected Financial Information

(dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

(unaudited)

Financial Condition 6/30/2021 12/31/2020 6/30/2020 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks $ 150,741 $ 68,927 $ 64,526 Investment securities - available for sale, at fair value 356,886 286,389 247,133 Loans held for sale, at fair value 119,038 214,266 180,137 Loans, net: Community Banking segment, excluding PPP loans 967,039 941,713 923,331 PPP loans 62,029 76,527 86,924 Mortgage Banking segment 9,801 6,271 4,590 Consumer Finance segment 309,424 288,739 278,051 Restricted stock, at cost 1,027 1,636 3,209 Total assets 2,168,644 2,086,310 1,983,204 Deposits 1,831,562 1,752,173 1,645,789 Repurchase agreements 23,570 20,455 22,648 Borrowings 55,840 55,714 68,688 Total equity 201,798 194,471 183,265





For The For The Quarter Ended Six Months Ended Results of Operations 6/30/2021 6/30/2020 6/30/2021 6/30/2020 Interest income $ 23,866 $ 23,584 $ 46,942 $ 48,362 Interest expense 2,138 3,330 4,538 7,505 Provision for loan losses: Community Banking segment (200 ) 1,400 (200 ) 2,400 Mortgage Banking segment 30 - 60 - Consumer Finance segment (430 ) 2,200 (180 ) 3,850 Noninterest income: Gains on sales of loans 5,947 4,605 13,005 8,281 Other 7,153 7,223 14,451 10,295 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 15,714 14,354 31,327 25,171 Other 9,188 9,438 18,875 18,706 Income tax expense 2,436 947 4,723 1,924 Net income 8,090 3,743 15,255 7,382 Fully-taxable equivalent (FTE) amounts1 Interest income on loans-FTE 22,491 22,235 44,324 45,162 Interest income on securities-FTE 1,468 1,466 2,809 2,881 Total interest income-FTE 24,007 23,753 47,227 48,693 Net interest income-FTE 21,869 20,423 42,689 41,188

1 For more information about these non-GAAP financial measures, please see “Use of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

For The For The Quarter Ended Six Months Ended Average Balances 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 6/30/2020 6/30/2021 6/30/2020 Securities $ 339,660 $ 288,696 $ 236,108 $ 314,319 $ 220,053 Loans: Community Banking segment, excluding PPP loans 959,169 952,802 933,211 957,648 926,339 PPP loans 79,530 93,074 67,824 84,620 33,912 Mortgage Banking segment 138,329 174,415 142,309 156,272 108,017 Consumer Finance segment 325,218 314,223 301,555 319,751 305,836 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 165,211 125,439 100,728 145,435 145,098 Total earning assets 2,007,117 1,948,649 1,781,735 1,518,291 1,374,104 Total assets 2,158,826 2,101,231 1,955,461 2,130,188 1,901,498 Time, checking and savings deposits 1,280,217 1,262,933 1,160,561 1,271,624 1,152,885 Borrowings 78,239 76,940 136,450 77,593 150,855 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,358,456 1,339,873 1,297,011 1,349,217 1,303,740 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 556,719 515,782 425,796 536,364 373,817 Total equity 196,292 189,105 178,110 192,718 177,017 Annualized Average Yields and Rates Loans: Community Banking segment 4.65 % 4.44 % 4.60 % 4.55 % 4.95 % Mortgage Banking segment 2.96 2.62 3.10 2.77 3.27 Consumer Finance segment 11.62 11.94 12.92 11.78 13.01 Deposits 0.44 0.54 0.86 0.49 0.94 Net interest margin 4.37 4.33 4.61 4.35 4.76





Asset Quality 6/30/2021 12/31/2020 6/30/2020 Community Banking Loans, excluding purchased loans and PPP loans $ 908,974 $ 863,293 $ 813,850 Purchased performing loans1 67,529 87,096 114,548 Purchased credit impaired loans1 5,370 6,359 7,831 PPP loans2 62,029 76,527 86,924 Total loans $ 1,043,902 $ 1,033,275 $ 1,023,153 Total nonaccrual loans3 $ 2,883 $ 2,971 $ 1,734 Other real estate owned (OREO)4 857 907 1,103 Total nonperforming assets $ 3,740 $ 3,878 $ 2,837 Accruing loans past due for 90 days or more $ - $ 145 $ 291 Troubled debt restructurings (TDRs)3 $ 2,898 $ 3,575 $ 3,790 Allowance for loan losses (ALL) $ 14,834 $ 15,035 $ 12,898 Nonperforming assets to loans and OREO 0.36 % 0.37 % 0.28 % ALL to total loans, excluding purchased credit impaired loans5 1.43 % 1.46 % 1.27 % ALL to total loans, excluding purchased loans and PPP loans 1.63 % 1.74 % 1.58 % ALL to total nonaccrual loans 514.53 % 506.06 % 743.83 % Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.01 % 0.01 % (0.01 ) % Mortgage Banking Nonaccrual loans $ 30 $ 31 $ 32 Total Loans $ 10,469 $ 6,879 $ 5,188 ALL $ 668 $ 608 $ 598 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.29 % 0.45 % 0.62 % ALL to total loans 6.38 % 8.84 % 11.53 % Consumer Finance Nonaccrual loans $ 138 $ 402 $ 369 Repossessed automobiles available for sale $ 151 $ 291 $ 265 Accruing loans past due for 90 days or more $ - $ - $ - Total loans $ 332,873 $ 312,252 $ 300,649 ALL $ 23,449 $ 23,513 $ 22,598 Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.04 % 0.13 % 0.12 % ALL to total loans 7.04 % 7.53 % 7.52 % Annualized net (recoveries) charge-offs to average total loans (0.07 ) % 1.54 % 1.99 %

1 Acquired loans are tracked in two separate categories: “purchased performing” and “purchased credit impaired.” The remaining discount for purchased performing loans was $1.3 million at 6/30/21, $1.8 million at 12/31/20 and $2.4 million at 6/30/20. The remaining discount for purchased credit impaired loans was $5.3 million at 6/30/21, $5.9 million at 12/31/20 and $6.2 million at 6/30/20.

2 The principal amount of outstanding PPP loans was $64.7 million at 6/30/21, $78.7 million at 12/31/20 and $89.8 million at 6/30/20.

3 Total nonaccrual loans include nonaccrual TDRs of $297,000 at 6/30/21, $257,000 at 12/31/20 and $459,000 at 6/30/20.

4 Includes $835,000 for all periods presented related to the land and buildings of the Bellgrade branch, which was consolidated into a nearby branch in 2019.

5 The ratio of ALL to total loans, excluding purchased credit impaired loans, includes purchased performing loans and loans originated under the PPP for which no allowance for loan losses is required.

For The For The Quarter Ended Six Months Ended Other Performance Data 6/30/2021 6/30/2020 6/30/2021 6/30/2020 Net Income (Loss): Community Banking $ 3,925 $ 294 $ 6,718 $ 951 Mortgage Banking 1,968 2,321 4,513 3,864 Consumer Finance 2,875 1,638 5,402 3,568 Other (678 ) (510 ) (1,378 ) (1,001 ) Total $ 8,090 $ 3,743 $ 15,255 $ 7,382 Net income attributable to C&F Financial Corporation $ 8,008 $ 3,746 $ 15,069 $ 7,324 Earnings per share - basic and diluted $ 2.19 $ 1.03 $ 4.11 $ 2.01 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 3,653,568 3,647,707 3,664,752 3,646,161 Annualized return on average assets 1.50 % 0.77 % 1.43 % 0.78 % Annualized return on average equity 16.49 % 8.41 % 15.83 % 8.34 % Dividends declared per share $ 0.40 $ 0.38 $ 0.78 $ 0.76 Mortgage loan originations - Mortgage Banking $ 381,308 $ 448,281 $ 803,811 $ 708,631 Mortgage loans sold - Mortgage Banking 437,554 395,494 895,737 621,532





Market Ratios 6/30/2021 12/31/2020 Market value per share $ 51.00 $ 37.11 Book value per share $ 56.02 $ 52.80 Price to book value ratio 0.91 0.70 Tangible book value per share1 $ 48.41 $ 45.32 Price to tangible book value ratio1 1.05 0.82 Price to earnings ratio (ttm) 6.25 6.09

1 For more information about these non-GAAP financial measures, please see “Use of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Minimum Capital Capital Ratios 6/30/2021 12/31/2020 Requirements3 C&F Financial Corporation1 Total risk-based capital ratio 15.8 % 15.2 % 8.0 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 13.0 % 12.5 % 6.0 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 11.4 % 10.9 % 4.5 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.6 % 9.6 % 4.0 % C&F Bank2 Total risk-based capital ratio 14.6 % 13.8 % 8.0 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 13.3 % 12.5 % 6.0 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 13.3 % 12.5 % 4.5 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.8 % 9.6 % 4.0 %

1 The Corporation, a small bank holding company under applicable regulations and guidance, is not subject to the minimum regulatory capital regulations for bank holding companies. The regulatory requirements that apply to bank holding companies that are subject to regulatory capital requirements are presented above, along with the Corporation’s capital ratios as determined under those regulations.

2 All ratios at June 30, 2021 are estimates and subject to change pending regulatory filings. All ratios at December 31, 2020 are presented as filed.

3 The ratios presented for minimum capital requirements are those to be considered adequately capitalized.

For The For The Quarter Ended Six Months Ended Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures 6/30/2021 6/30/2020 6/30/2021 6/30/2020 Adjusted Net Income and Earnings Per Share Net income, as reported $ 8,090 $ 3,743 $ 15,255 $ 7,382 Merger related expenses1 - 347 - 1,132 Branch consolidation2 - 222 - 222 Change in tax law - (303 ) - (303 ) Adjusted net income $ 8,090 $ 4,009 $ 15,255 $ 8,433 Weighted average shares - basic and diluted 3,653,568 3,647,707 3,664,752 3,646,161 Earnings per share - basic and diluted, as reported $ 2.19 $ 1.03 $ 4.11 $ 2.01 Merger related expenses - 0.10 - 0.31 Branch consolidation - 0.06 - 0.06 Change in tax law - (0.08 ) - (0.08 ) Adjusted earnings per share - basic and diluted $ 2.19 $ 1.11 $ 4.11 $ 2.30 Adjusted Return on Average Equity (ROE) Average total equity, as reported $ 196,292 $ 178,110 $ 192,718 $ 177,017 Annualized ROE, as reported 16.49 % 8.41 % 15.83 % 8.34 % Adjusted annualized ROE 16.49 % 9.00 % 15.83 % 9.53 % Adjusted Return on Average Assets (ROA) Average total assets, as reported $ 2,158,826 $ 1,955,461 $ 2,130,188 $ 1,901,498 Annualized ROA, as reported 1.50 % 0.77 % 1.43 % 0.78 % Adjusted annualized ROA 1.50 % 0.82 % 1.43 % 0.89 % Adjusted Net Income, Community Banking Segment Net income, community banking segment, as reported $ 3,925 $ 294 $ 6,718 $ 951 Merger related expenses1 - 347 - 1,032 Branch consolidation2 - 222 - 222 Change in tax law - (303 ) - (303 ) Adjusted net income, community banking segment $ 3,925 $ 560 $ 6,718 $ 1,902 Fully Taxable Equivalent Net Interest Income3 Interest income on loans $ 22,466 $ 22,204 $ 44,279 $ 45,101 FTE adjustment 25 31 45 61 FTE interest income on loans $ 22,491 $ 22,235 $ 44,324 $ 45,162 Interest income on securities $ 1,352 $ 1,328 $ 2,569 $ 2,611 FTE adjustment 116 138 240 270 FTE interest income on securities $ 1,468 $ 1,466 $ 2,809 $ 2,881 Total interest income $ 23,866 $ 23,584 $ 46,942 $ 48,362 FTE adjustment 141 169 285 331 FTE interest income $ 24,007 $ 23,753 $ 47,227 $ 48,693 Net interest income $ 21,728 $ 20,254 $ 42,404 $ 40,857 FTE adjustment 141 169 285 331 FTE net interest income $ 21,869 $ 20,423 $ 42,689 $ 41,188

1 Merger related expenses are net of related income tax benefits of $92,000 and $264,000 for the second quarter and first six months of 2020, respectively.

2 Branch consolidation charges are net of related income taxes of $59,000 for second quarter and first six months of 2020.

3 Assuming a tax rate of 21%.

6/30/2021 12/31/2020 Tangible Book Value Per Share Equity attributable to C&F Financial Corporation $ 201,201 $ 193,805 Less goodwill 25,191 25,191 Less other intangible assets 2,134 2,291 Tangible equity attributable to C&F Financial Corporation $ 173,876 $ 166,323 Shares outstanding 3,591,902 3,670,301 Book value per share $ 56.02 $ 52.80 Tangible book value per share $ 48.41 $ 45.32



