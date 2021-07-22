Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. Reports Record Earnings of $4,061,794 or $1.35 Per Share for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

HAMPSTEAD, Md., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”), the parent of Farmers and Merchants Bank (the “Bank”), announced that net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $4,061,794, or $1.35 per common share, both all-time semi-annual records, compared to $1,879,362, or $0.63 per common share, for the same period in 2020. The primary driver of the significant increase in net income was the acquisition of Carroll Bancorp, Inc. and its subsidiary, Carroll Community Bank (collectively, “Carroll”), that was completed in the fourth quarter of 2020. Also, income from Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans added approximately $507,000 to net income.

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $2,032,219, or $0.67 per share, which was a new quarterly record, compared to $1,036,055, or $0.35 per common share, for the second quarter of 2020 and $2,029,575, or $0.67 per common share, for the first quarter of 2021.

The Company incurred significant one-time costs during 2020 in connection with the acquisition of Carroll. The table below provides a comparison of the Company’s results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 versus the same periods of the prior year with and without $165,096 and $344,920 of acquisition costs incurred during the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2020, respectively.

 Three Months EndedSix Months Ended
 June 30, 2021June 30, 2020June 30, 2021June 30, 2020
   Excluding  Excluding
 As ReportedAs ReportedAcquisition CostsAs ReportedAs ReportedAcquisition Costs
       
Income before taxes$2,601,944 $1,266,626 $1,431,722 $5,217,220 $2,262,849 $2,607,769 
Income taxes 569,725  230,571  276,001  1,155,426  383,487  478,400 
Net income$2,032,219 $1,036,055 $1,155,721 $4,061,794 $1,879,362 $2,129,369 
Earnings per share$0.67 $0.35 $0.39 $1.35 $0.63 $0.72 
Return on average assets 1.16% 0.85% 0.94% 1.18% 0.80% 0.91%
Return on average equity 15.02% 8.05% 8.98% 15.18% 7.39% 8.38%

Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $3,480,039 higher than for the same period in 2020 due to a $199.5 million increase in average interest earning assets to $650.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to $450.8 million for the same period in 2020, and a slight increase in the taxable equivalent net yield on interest earning assets to 3.45% for the six months ended June 30, 2021 from 3.44% for the six months ended June 30, 2020. While the net yield remained flat, the taxable equivalent yield on total interest-earning assets decreased 32 basis points to 3.93% for the six months ended June 30, 2021 from 4.25% for the same period in 2020. This was offset by a 47 basis point decrease in the cost of deposits and borrowings to 0.60% for the six months ended June 30, 2021 from 1.07% for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The provision for loan losses totaled $100,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $475,000 for the same period in 2020.

Noninterest income increased by $195,273 for the six months ended June 30, 2021 when compared to the same period in 2020 primarily as a result of an $84,566 increase in mortgage banking income, a $67,818 increase in bank owned life insurance revenue, a $59,461 increase in service charges, and a $37,613 gain on sale of Carroll’s Westminster, Maryland branch office, offset by a $63,635 decrease in the gain on sale of SBA loans. Noninterest expense was $1,095,941 higher in the six months ended June 30, 2021 when compared to the same period in 2020 due primarily to additional personnel, locations and customers added with the acquisition of Carroll. Salaries and benefits increased $924,344, other expenses increased $335,422, and occupancy, furniture and equipment costs increased $181,095. These increases were offset by a decrease of $344,920 in one-time acquisition costs related to the Carroll acquisition. Income taxes increased by $771,939 during the six months ended June 30, 2021 when compared to the same period in 2020 due to higher income before taxes. The effective tax rate increased to 22% during the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to 17% during the same period last year due to a lower percentage of tax exempt income.

Total assets increased to $707 million at June 30, 2021 from $677 million at December 31, 2020. Loans decreased to $517 million at June 30, 2021 from $522 million at December 31, 2020 due to a $6 million decrease in PPP loans. Investments in debt securities increased to $120 million at June 30, 2021 from $78 million at December 31, 2020. Deposits increased to $612 million at June 30, 2021 from $573 million at December 31, 2020. The book value of the Company’s common stock was $18.00 per share at June 30, 2021, compared to $17.18 per share at December 31, 2020.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company has provided relief to our borrowers, as needed, including temporary deferral of payments. At the start of the pandemic in 2020, the Company modified loans totaling $109.2 million, or 30% of its loan portfolio. At June 30, 2021, modified loans totaled $5.1 million, or 1% of the loan portfolio. In addition, the Company has originated $60 million of PPP loans to customers, $38 million in 2020 and $22 million in 2021. The Company increased its loan loss reserve significantly in 2020 due to the pandemic, but has yet to incur any actual losses. Management has chosen to maintain an elevated loan loss reserve in light of loans that had payment deferrals longer than six months and for which six full monthly principal and interest payments have not yet been received.

James R. Bosley, Jr., President and CEO, commented “We are first and foremost very happy to see the pandemic wind down although our thoughts go out to those permanently impacted by it. We will continue to be diligent about the health and safety of our employees and customers. It is gratifying that our record earnings have continued into the second quarter. The Carroll acquisition continues to contribute as planned and income from PPP loans remains a significant addition to the bottom line.”

About the Company

The Company is a financial holding company and the parent of the Bank. The Bank was chartered in Maryland in 1919 and has over 100 years of service to the community. The Bank serves the deposit and financing needs of both consumers and businesses in Carroll and Baltimore Counties along the Route 30, Route 795, Route 140, and Route 26 corridors. The main office is located in Upperco, Maryland, with seven additional branches in Owings Mills, Hampstead, Greenmount, Reisterstown, Westminster, and Eldersburg. Certain broker-dealers make a market in the common stock of Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc., and trades are reported through the OTC Markets Group’s Pink Market under the symbol “FMFG”.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements (as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. These statements are evidenced by terms such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “should,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management’s good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. These projections involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, see the section of the periodic reports filed by Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission entitled “Risk Factors”.

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets

 June 30,December 31,
  2021  2020
 (Unaudited) 
Assets 
   
Cash and due from banks$31,687,027 $39,898,557
Federal funds sold and other interest-bearing deposits 769,123  1,077,113
          Cash and cash equivalents 32,456,150  40,975,670
Certificates of deposit in other banks 350,000  850,000
Securities available for sale 98,251,607  54,477,286
Securities held to maturity 21,401,599  23,078,519
Equity security at fair value 547,914  552,566
Restricted stock, at cost 675,169  900,500
Mortgage loans held for sale 1,317,820  1,673,350
Loans, less allowance for loan losses of $3,404,168 and $3,296,538 517,356,334  521,690,514
Premises and equipment 6,304,771  7,736,556
Accrued interest receivable 1,777,967  2,057,491
Deferred income taxes, net 1,521,861  1,219,668
Other real estate owned 1,411,605  1,411,605
Bank owned life insurance 15,150,383  11,297,342
Goodwill and other intangibles 7,055,274  7,059,408
Other assets 1,908,201  2,336,607
 $707,486,655 $677,317,082
   
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
   
Deposits  
  Noninterest-bearing$126,712,827 $103,155,113
  Interest-bearing 485,417,230  470,246,434
          Total deposits 612,130,057  573,401,547
Securities sold under repurchase agreements 13,686,564  24,753,972
Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta advances 5,000,000  5,000,000
Long-term debt 16,976,093  16,973,280
Accrued interest payable 154,780  409,622
Other liabilities 5,123,819  5,049,178
  653,071,313  625,587,599
Stockholders' equity  
  Common stock, par value $.01 per share,  
  authorized 5,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding  
  3,023,487 shares in 2021 and 3,011,255 shares in 2020 30,235  30,113
  Additional paid-in capital 28,557,249  28,294,139
  Retained earnings 25,917,571  22,698,954
  Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (89,713) 706,277
  54,415,342  51,729,483
 $707,486,655 $677,317,082
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)

 Three Months Ended June 30,Six Months Ended June 30,
  2021   2020  2021  2020
     
Interest income    
  Loans, including fees$5,783,660  $4,393,267 $11,768,317 $8,715,921
  Investment securities - taxable 329,731   191,255  540,955  401,761
  Investment securities - tax exempt 152,412   154,699  312,986  298,783
  Federal funds sold and other interest earning assets 15,308   16,007  29,445  48,799
          Total interest income 6,281,111   4,755,228  12,651,703  9,465,264
     
Interest expense    
  Deposits 533,437   832,464  1,128,957  1,738,663
  Securities sold under repurchase agreements 14,972   39,496  28,483  77,690
  Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings 190,181   12,865  378,287  12,974
          Total interest expense 738,590   884,825  1,535,727  1,829,327
          Net interest income 5,542,521   3,870,403  11,115,976  7,635,937
     
(Recovery of) provision for loan losses (20,000)  350,000  100,000  475,000
     
          Net interest income after (recovery of)provision for loan losses 5,562,521   3,520,403  11,015,976  7,160,937
     
Noninterest income    
  Service charges on deposit accounts 176,483   117,658  335,674  276,213
  Mortgage banking income 240,666   350,110  496,933  412,367
  Bank owned life insurance income 82,922   43,211  153,041  85,223
  Gain on sale of premises and equipment -   -  37,613  -
  Unrealized gain (loss) on equity security 511   4,535  411  13,045
  Gain on premium call of debt security -   -  8,569  -
  Gain on sale of SBA loans -   63,635  -  63,635
  Other fees and commissions 47,974   29,077  73,260  59,745
          Total noninterest income 548,556   608,226  1,105,501  910,228
     
Noninterest expense    
  Salaries 1,844,736   1,296,278  3,471,074  2,651,197
  Employee benefits 438,133   359,450  911,021  806,554
  Occupancy 245,318   185,394  495,530  368,546
  Furniture and equipment 183,689   165,812  380,372  326,261
  Acquisition -   165,096  -  344,920
  Other 797,257   689,973  1,646,260  1,310,838
          Total noninterest expense 3,509,133   2,862,003  6,904,257  5,808,316
     
Income before income taxes 2,601,944   1,266,626  5,217,220  2,262,849
Income taxes 569,725   230,571  1,155,426  383,487
Net income$2,032,219  $1,036,055 $4,061,794 $1,879,362
     
Earnings per share - basic and diluted$0.67  $0.35 $1.35 $0.63

