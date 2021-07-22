iCAD to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, August 5

NASHUA, N.H., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD), a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter and six-months ended June 30, 2021, after the market close, and host a conference call at 4:30pm Eastern Time on Thursday, August 5.

Thursday, August 5th @ 4:30pm ET
Domestic:888-254-3590
International:323-994-2082
Conference ID:6177004
Webcast:    
http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=145901

About iCAD, Inc.
Headquartered in Nashua, NH, iCAD is a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions. For more information, visit www.icadmed.com.

