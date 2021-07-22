Vicor Corporation Reports Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

ANDOVER, Mass., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. These results will be discussed later today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, during management’s quarterly investor conference call. The details for the call are presented below.  

Revenues for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 totaled $95.4 million, a 34.8% increase from $70.8 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and a 7.4% sequential increase from $88.8 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Gross margin increased to $49.9 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $30.3 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and increased sequentially from $44.7 million for the first quarter of 2021. Gross margin, as a percentage of revenue, increased to 52.3% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 42.8% for the corresponding period a year ago, and increased from 50.3% for the first quarter of 2021.

Net income for the second quarter was $19.4 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, compared to net income of $2.7 million or $0.06 per share, for the corresponding period a year ago and net income of $15.1 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021.        

Cash flow from operations totaled $12.3 million for the second quarter, compared to cash flow from operations of $4.7 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and cash flow from operations of $17.8 million in the first quarter of 2021. Capital expenditures for the second quarter totaled $15.0 million, compared to $5.7 million for the corresponding period a year ago and $9.3 million for the first quarter of 2021. The sum of cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments as of June 30, 2021 sequentially rose 3.2% to approximately $230.2 million compared to March 31, 2021.

Commenting on second quarter performance, Dr. Patrizio Vinciarelli, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Q2 revenues and gross margins reflected strong demand and improved manufacturing efficiencies. Vertical integration of power packaging processes and increased capacity in expanded facilities are on track for completion by Q1 ‘22, setting the stage for reduced factory cycle time, greater operational efficiency and significant margin expansion in 2022.”

Dr. Vinciarelli concluded, “Anticipating the need for even higher levels of performance in 48V power systems for AI and automotive applications, we are completing development of next generation components and processes that will enable considerably higher power density, scalability and bandwidth.”

For more information on Vicor and its products, please visit the Company's website at www.vicorpower.com.

Earnings Conference Call

Vicor will be holding its investor conference call today, Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Vicor encourages investors and analysts who intend to ask questions via the conference call to pre-register with BT Conferencing, the service provider hosting the conference call, so that he or she, on the day of the call, may avoid waiting for the BT Conferencing operator to register callers individually. Those pre-registering on BT Conferencing’s website will receive a special dial-in number and PIN for call access. Pre-registration may be completed at any time prior to 5:00 p.m. on July 22, 2021. Telephone participants who are unable to pre-register should dial 800-230-3019 at approximately 4:45 p.m. and use the Passcode 55293440. Internet users may listen to a real-time audio broadcast of the conference call on the Investor Relations section of Vicor’s website at www.vicorpower.com. Please go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register, download and install any necessary software. For those who cannot participate in the conference call, a replay will be available, shortly after the conclusion of the call, through August 6, 2021. The replay dial-in number is 888-286-8010 and the Passcode is 18601464. In addition, a webcast replay of the conference call will also be available on the Investor Relations section of Vicor’s website at www.vicorpower.com beginning shortly after the conclusion of the call.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, Vicor sells its products primarily to customers in the higher-performance, higher-power segments of the power systems market, including aerospace and defense electronics, enterprise and high performance computing, industrial equipment and automation, telecommunications and network infrastructure, and vehicles and transportation markets.
  
VICOR CORPORATION       
        
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS    
(Thousands except for per share amounts)       
        
 QUARTER ENDED SIX MONTHS ENDED
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
        
 JUNE 30, JUNE 30, JUNE 30, JUNE 30,
  2021   2020   2021   2020 
        
        
Net revenues$95,376  $70,761  $184,172  $134,162 
Cost of revenues 45,505   40,443   89,601   76,513 
Gross margin 49,871   30,318   94,571   57,649 
        
Operating expenses:       
Selling, general and administrative 16,589   15,455   33,543   31,824 
Research and development 13,273   12,830   26,299   26,165 
                
                
Total operating expenses 29,862   28,285   59,842   57,989 
        
Income (loss) from operations 20,009   2,033   34,729   (340)
        
Other income (expense), net 373   233   605   381 
        
Income before income taxes 20,382   2,266   35,334   41 
        
Less: Provision (benefit) for income taxes 999   (406)  856   (900)
        
Consolidated net income 19,383   2,672   34,478   941 
        
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to       
noncontrolling interest (11)  5   (8)  9 
        
Net income attributable to       
Vicor Corporation$19,394  $2,667  $34,486  $932 
        
        
Net income per share attributable       
to Vicor Corporation:       
Basic$0.45  $0.06  $0.79  $0.02 
Diluted$0.43  $0.06  $0.77  $0.02 
        
Shares outstanding:       
Basic 43,553   41,643   43,504   41,140 
Diluted 44,841   43,385   44,841   42,980 
        


VICOR CORPORATION   
    
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET   
(Thousands)   
    
    
 JUNE 30, DEC 31,
  2021   2020 
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Assets   
    
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$159,763  $161,742 
Short-term investments 70,469   50,166 
Accounts receivable, net 55,012   40,999 
Inventories, net 57,129   57,269 
Other current assets 6,657   6,756 
Total current assets 349,030   316,932 
    
Long-term deferred tax assets 221   226 
Long-term investment, net 2,561   2,517 
Property, plant and equipment, net 92,956   74,843 
Other assets 1,608   1,721 
    
Total assets$446,376  $396,239 
    
Liabilities and Equity   
    
Current liabilities:   
Accounts payable$22,081  $14,121 
Accrued compensation and benefits 15,794   14,094 
Accrued expenses 3,618   2,624 
Sales allowances 1,919   597 
Short-term lease liabilities 1,559   1,629 
Income taxes payable 890   139 
Short-term deferred revenue and customer prepayments 3,916   7,309 
    
Total current liabilities 49,777   40,513 
    
Long-term deferred revenue 573   733 
Contingent consideration obligations 46   227 
Long-term income taxes payable 649   643 
Long-term lease liabilities 2,439   2,968 
Total liabilities 53,484   45,084 
    
Equity:   
Vicor Corporation stockholders' equity:   
Capital stock 336,832   328,943 
Retained earnings 195,494   161,008 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (813)  (204)
Treasury stock (138,927)  (138,927)
Total Vicor Corporation stockholders' equity 392,586   350,820 
Noncontrolling interest 306   335 
Total equity 392,892   351,155 
    
Total liabilities and equity$446,376  $396,239 
    