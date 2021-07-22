Chemung Financial Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2021 Net Income of $6.8 million, or $1.45 per Share

ELMIRA, N.Y., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemung Financial Corporation (the “Corporation”) (Nasdaq: CHMG), the parent company of Chemung Canal Trust Company (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $6.8 million, or $1.45 per share, for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $5.8 million, or $1.20 per share, for the second quarter of 2020.



“Chemung Financial Corporation delivered strong financial results in the second quarter, with earnings per share increasing to $1.45, the highest-recorded number in our nearly 188-year-history,” said Anders M. Tomson, President & CEO. “The continued strong performance of our Corporation allowed us to reward our shareholders in May with a quarterly dividend increase of $0.05 per share, or 19.2 percent, which represented the Corporation’s first dividend increase since 2012,” Tomson added. “As we move into the second half of 2021, I am excited about the significant growth opportunities that lie ahead of us as we continue to execute on our strategic plan.”

Second Quarter Highlights1:

Second quarter earnings per share grew to $1.45 per share from the prior quarter, ended March 31, 2021, of $1.39 per share, representing the highest earnings per share recorded in the Corporation's nearly 188-year history.





Second quarter dividends per share increased 19.2% to $0.31 per share, from $0.26 per share in the prior quarter.





The total provision for loan losses was a credit of $0.2 million primarily due to the $1.5 million release of pandemic related provision, offset by the impairment of a commercial real estate loan.





Non-performing loans decreased from $9.3 million as of March 31, 2021 to $8.6 million as of June 30, 2021, representing 0.55% of total loans.





Book Value 1 per share increased 4.7% from $41.60 per share as of March 31, 2021, to $43.57 per share as of June 30, 2021.





per share increased 4.7% from $41.60 per share as of March 31, 2021, to $43.57 per share as of June 30, 2021. Tangible Book Value2 per share increased 5.4% from $36.91 per share as of March 31, 2021, to $38.90 per share as of June 30, 2021.



1 Balance sheet comparisons are calculated as of June 30, 2021 versus December 31, 2020.

2 See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations, included within.

2nd Quarter 2021 vs 2nd Quarter 2020

Net Interest Income:

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2021 totaled $16.1 million compared to $15.6 million for the same period in the prior year, an increase of $0.5 million, or 3.1%, due primarily to an increase of $0.6 million in interest and dividend income on taxable securities, offset by a decrease of $0.1 million in interest income on interest-earning deposits.

The increase in interest and dividend income on taxable securities was due primarily to an increase in average invested balances of $372.1 million. The decrease in interest income on interest-earning deposits was due primarily to the drop in interest rates on overnight deposits with the average yield on interest-earning deposits declining from 0.33% in the second quarter of 2020 to 0.15% in the second quarter of 2021, and a decrease in the average balance of interest-earning deposits in the second quarter of 2021 when compared to the same period in the prior year.

Fully taxable equivalent net interest margin was 2.76% for the second quarter 2021, compared to 3.26% for the same period in the prior year. Average interest-earning assets increased $421.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the same period in the prior year. The average yield on interest-earning assets decreased 55 basis points for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the same period in the prior year, while the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased six basis points, when compared to the same period in the prior year.

Non-Interest Income:

Non-interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $6.5 million compared to $5.1 million for the same period in the prior year, an increase of $1.4 million, or 27.8%. The increase in the current quarter was due primarily to increases of $0.5 million in wealth management group fee income, $0.3 million in interchange revenue from debit card transactions, $0.2 million in service charges on deposit accounts and a $0.7 million one-time refund of real estate, sales tax and Mastercard incentives as compared to the same period in the prior year. The increase in wealth management group fee income was primarily attributed to an increase in the market value of total assets under management or administration. The increase in interchange revenue from debit card transactions in the current quarter was primarily attributable to an increase in consumer spending when compared to the same period in the prior year. The increase in service charges on deposit accounts in the current quarter was primarily attributable to an increase in NSF and overdraft fees when compared to the same period in the prior year.

Non-Interest Expense:

Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2021 was $13.9 million compared to $13.2 million for the same period in the prior year, an increase of $0.6 million, or 4.7%. The increase can be mostly attributed to decreased spending in the prior year due to the worldwide pandemic, resulting in increases in most non-interest expense categories in the current quarter. Increases were offset by a decrease in other components of net periodic pension cost (benefits) and the $0.3 million release of a reserve established at December 31, 2020 related to the settlement with NYS Department of Financial Services as described in the Corporation's Form 8-K filed June 29, 2021. FDIC insurance increased $0.1 million primarily due to an increase in the assessment base due to increased average asset balances.

Income Tax Expense:

Income tax expense for the second quarter of 2021 was $2.1 million compared to $1.4 million for the same period in the prior year, an increase of $0.7 million. The effective tax rate for the current quarter increased to 23.4% compared to 18.9% for the same period in the prior year. The increase in income tax expense was primarily due to an increase in pretax income.

2nd Quarter 2021 vs 1st Quarter 2021

Net Interest Income:

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2021 totaled $16.1 million compared to $15.8 million for the prior quarter, an increase of $0.3 million, or 1.9%, due primarily to increases of $0.1 million in interest income and fees from loans and $0.1 million in interest and dividend income on taxable securities, and a decrease of $0.1 million in total interest expense on deposits.

The increase in interest income and fees from loans was primarily due to an increase of $0.1 million in interest income on commercial loans primarily attributable to a $28.2 million increase in average balances on commercial loans and the recognition of PPP loan fees, partially offset by a decrease in commercial loan portfolio average yield due to a decrease in interest rates. The Corporation recorded $1.0 million of PPP fees in the second quarter of 2021, of which $0.5 million represented accelerated recognition of fees related to SBA loan forgiveness of $54.5 million in loan balances. In the first quarter of 2021, $1.1 million of PPP fees were recorded, of which $0.5 million represented accelerated recognition of fees related to SBA loan forgiveness of $34.4 million in loan balances.

The increase in interest and dividend income on taxable securities can be primarily attributed to an increase in average invested balances of $91.7 million in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the prior quarter. The decrease in interest expense on deposits was primarily due to decreases in average interest rates paid on interest-bearing checking, savings and money market products.

Fully taxable equivalent net interest margin was 2.76% in the current quarter compared to 2.86% in the prior quarter. Average interest-earning assets increased $101.6 million in the current quarter compared to the prior quarter, while the average yield on interest-earning assets decreased 13 basis points from 3.03% in the prior quarter to 2.90% in the current quarter.

The Corporation continues to closely monitor the loan portfolio for effects related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Changes in governmental policies during the pandemic placed stress on certain industries while other industries initially anticipated to be highly impacted by the pandemic demonstrated resilience. As a result, the Corporation continually evaluates various qualitative factors used to calculate the provision. As of June 30, 2021, a $2.5 million pandemic related provision remains as part of the allowance, a decrease of $1.5 million from March 31, 2021.

Non-Interest Income:

Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2021 was $6.5 million compared to $5.6 million for the prior quarter, an increase of $0.9 million, or 15.5%. The increase was mostly attributed to increases of $0.1 million in wealth management group fee income, $0.1 million in interchange revenue from debit card transactions, and a $0.7 million one-time refund of real estate, sales tax and Mastercard incentives. The increase in wealth management group fee income was primarily attributed to increases in the market value of assets under management and tax preparation fee revenue.

Non-Interest Expense:

Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2021 was $13.9 million compared to $13.4 million for the prior quarter, an increase of $0.5 million, or 3.7%. The increase can be mostly attributed to increases of $0.3 million in salaries and wage expense, and $0.2 million in marketing and advertising expenses, offset by the $0.3 million release of a reserve established at December 31, 2020 related to the settlement with NYS Department of Financial Services as described in the Corporation's Form 8-K filed June 29, 2021. The increase in salaries and wage expense was primarily attributed to seasonal factors in the second quarter of 2021 when compared to the prior quarter. The increase in marketing and advertising expense was primarily due to the timing of various projects.

Income Tax Expense:

Income tax expense for the second quarter of 2021 was $2.1 million compared to $1.8 million for the prior quarter, an increase of $0.3 million in income tax expense. The effective tax rate for the current quarter increased to 23.4% compared to 21.4% in the prior period.

Asset Quality

Non-performing loans totaled $8.6 million at June 30, 2021, or 0.55% of total loans, compared to $10.0 million or 0.65% of total loans at December 31, 2020. Non-performing assets, which are comprised of non-performing loans and other real estate owned, were $8.8 million, or 0.37% of total assets, at June 30, 2021, compared to $10.2 million, or 0.45% of total assets, at December 31, 2020. The decrease in non-performing loans can mostly be attributed to payments received on non-performing residential mortgages and home equity lines and loans. The decrease in non-performing assets can be primarily attributed to the decrease in non-performing loans.

Management performs an ongoing assessment of the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses based upon a number of factors including an analysis of historical loss factors, collateral evaluations, recent charge-off experience, credit quality of the loan portfolio, current economic conditions and loan growth. Management continues to evaluate the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as it relates to the loan portfolio. As part of this analysis, management identified what it believes to be higher risk loans through a detailed analysis of industry codes. During 2020, management increased certain allowance qualitative factors based on its assessment of the impact of the current pandemic on local, national, and global economic conditions as well as the perceived risks inherent in specific industries and credit characteristics. Based on this approach, the Corporation adjusted the COVID-19 pandemic specific provision for the second quarter of 2021. The total provision for loan losses was a credit of $0.2 million primarily due to favorable recovery experience during the second quarter of 2021. Net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2021 were $0.1 million, compared to net recoveries of $0.2 million for the first quarter of 2021.

The allowance for loan losses was $20.7 million at June 30, 2021 and $20.9 million at December 31, 2020. The allowance for loan losses was 240.89% of non-performing loans at June 30, 2021 compared to 210.25% at December 31, 2020. The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.33% at June 30, 2021 compared to 1.36% at December 31, 2020. The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to total loans excluding PPP loans was 1.46% at June 30, 2021. The Corporation continues to closely monitor the loan portfolio for effects related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Changes in governmental policies during the pandemic placed stress on certain industries while other industries initially anticipated to be highly impacted by the pandemic demonstrated resilience. Based upon management review of these factors, the pandemic-related portion of the allowance decreased $1.5 million during the second quarter of 2021 to $2.5 million as of June 30, 2021.

Under Section 4013 of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the "CARES Act"), "Temporary Relief from Troubled Debt Restructurings" loans less than 30 days past due as of December 31, 2019 will be considered current for COVID-19 related modifications and therefore will not be treated as TDRs. The Consolidated Appropriations Act (CAA) signed in December, 2020 extended the provisions of Section 4013 to January 1, 2022.

On June 17, 2020 the New York legislature passed, and Governor Cuomo signed, legislation which allows certain borrowers to extend the period of forbearance on a primary residence if financial hardship is demonstrated as a result of COVID-19. At its highest point as of May 31, 2020, total loan forbearances represented 15.77% of the Corporation's total loan portfolio. As of June 30, 2021, total loan forbearances represent 1.32% of the total loan portfolio.

COVID-19 Loan Modifications Outstanding As Of

June 30, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2021 #

Clients Total Loan

Balance #

Clients Total Loan

Balance #

Clients Total Loan

Balance #

Clients Total Loan

Balance #

Clients Total Loan

Balance Commercial 172 $167.7 million 31 $43.3 million 13 $19.8 million 22 $25.2 million 19 $20.3 million Retail and Residential 457 $18.0 million 43 $2.5 million 18 $1.0 million 16 $1.1 million 5 $0.2 million

The above reflects the uncertain economic situation whereby the initial response by customers prompted a quick reaction to the unknown potential impact of COVID-19 on their business. Subsequently, customers may have reassessed their financial position prior to finalization of a modification, either modifying deferral requests or withdrawing the request altogether. In some cases, customers continued to make payments on modified loans.

Balance Sheet Activity

Total assets were $2.381 billion at June 30, 2021 compared to $2.279 billion at December 31, 2020, an increase of $101.3 million, or 4.4%. The increase can be mostly attributed to increases of $133.0 million in securities available for sale, at estimated fair value, and $21.5 million in loans, net of deferred fees, offset by a decrease of $51.7 million in total cash and cash equivalents. The increase in securities available for sale can be mostly attributed to purchases of $215.5 million, offset by a decrease of $71.8 million in paydowns, and a decrease in the value of the portfolio of $8.4 million due to increases in interest rates. The increase in loans, net of deferred loan fees, was due primarily to the growth of $19.9 million in commercial loans and $7.3 million in residential mortgages, offset by a decrease of $5.7 million in consumer loans. PPP loans resulted in a net decrease of $11.2 million to the total loan portfolio as of June 30, 2021 due to a total of $88.9 million of paydowns received from the SBA. The PPP loan program ended May 31, 2021 precluding further originations. The decrease in cash and cash equivalents was primarily due to changes in deposits, securities, and loans.

Total liabilities were $2.177 billion at June 30, 2021 compared to $2.080 billion at December 31, 2020, an increase of $97.0 million, or 4.7%. The increase in total liabilities can primarily be attributed to an increase of $100.4 million, or 4.9% in deposits, offset by a decrease of $3.7 million in other liabilities. The increase in deposits was due primarily to increases of $57.3 million in consumer deposits, $34.8 million in commercial deposits, and $8.2 million in public deposits. The increase in deposits was partially attributed to the collection of stimulus checks and PPP loan disbursements. The decrease in other liabilities was due primarily to a decrease of $4.0 million in interest rate swap liabilities.

Total shareholders’ equity was $204.0 million at June 30, 2021 compared to $199.7 million at December 31, 2020, an increase of $4.3 million, or 2.1%, primarily due to a $10.7 million increase in retained earnings, offset by a decrease in accumulated other income (loss). The increase in retained earnings of $10.7 million was due primarily to net income of $13.3 million offset by $1.5 million in dividends declared. The $6.3 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) can mostly be attributed to a decrease in the fair market value of the securities portfolio. Treasury stock increased $0.4 million primarily due to the Corporation's common stock repurchase program, offset by the impact of the issuance of shares related to the Corporation's employee benefit plans and directors' stock plans. As of June 30, 2021, a total of 26,456 shares have been repurchased at an average cost of $36.52 per share.

The total equity to total assets ratio was 8.57% at June 30, 2021 compared to 8.76% at December 31, 2020. The tangible equity to tangible assets ratio was 7.72% at June 30, 2021 compared to 7.87% at December 31, 2020. Book value per share increased to $43.57 at June 30, 2021 from $42.53 at December 31, 2020. As of June 30, 2021, the Bank’s capital ratios were in excess of those required to be considered well-capitalized under the regulatory framework for prompt corrective action.

Other Items

The market value of total assets under management or administration in our Wealth Management Group was $2.246 billion at June 30, 2021, including $328.5 million of assets under management or administration for the Corporation, compared to $2.091 billion at December 31, 2020, including $305.5 million of assets under management or administration for the Corporation, an increase of $155.6 million, or 7.44%. The increase in total assets under management or administration for the Corporation can be mostly attributed to an increase in the market value of the assets under management.

As previously announced on January 8, 2021, the Corporation announced that the Board of Directors approved a new stock repurchase program. Under the new repurchase program, the Corporation may repurchase up to 250,000 shares of its common stock, or approximately 5% of its then outstanding shares. The repurchase program permits shares to be repurchased in open market or privately negotiated transactions, through block trades, and pursuant to any trading plan that may be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities and Exchange Commission. As of June 30, 2021, a total of 26,456 shares of common stock at a total cost of $1.0 million were repurchased by the Corporation under its share repurchase program. The weighted average cost was $36.52 per share repurchased. Remaining buyback authority under the share repurchase program was 223,544 shares at June 30, 2021.

Chemung Financial's COVID-19 Pandemic Update

The Corporation continues to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic while following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Department of Health (DOH). At this time, our offices remain fully open and facemasks are optional for employees and customers who are fully vaccinated. Efforts to assist our customer base through the Forgiveness phase of the Small Business Administration's (SBA's) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) continue.

Management believes that the Corporation's liquidity position is strong. The Corporation uses a variety of resources to meet its liquidity needs. These include short term investments, cash flow from lending and investing activities, core- deposit growth and non-core funding sources, such as time deposits of $100,000 or more, FHLB advances, securities sold under agreements to repurchase, and other borrowings. As of June 30, 2021, the Corporation's cash and cash equivalents balance was $56.8 million. The Corporation also maintains an investment portfolio of securities available for sale, comprised primarily of mortgage-backed securities and municipal bonds. Although this portfolio generates interest income for the Corporation, it also serves as an available source of liquidity and capital if the need should arise. As of June 30, 2021, the Corporation's investment in securities available for sale was $687.6 million, $467.6 million of which was not pledged as collateral. Additionally, the Bank's unused borrowing capacity at the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York was $78.6 million, as of June 30, 2021. The Corporation did not experience excessive draws on available working capital lines of credit and home equity lines of credit during the second quarter 2021 due to the COVID-19 crisis, nor has the Corporation experienced any significant or unusual activity related to customer reaction to the COVID-19 crisis that would create stress on the Corporation's liquidity position.

With respect to the Corporation's credit risk and lending activities, management has taken actions to identify and assess additional possible credit exposure due to the changing environment caused by the COVID-19 crisis based upon the industry types within our current loan portfolio. Lending risks, as mentioned, are being monitored by industry, based upon NAICS code, with specific attention being paid to those industries that may experience greater stress during this time.

The COVID-19 crisis is expected to continue to impact the Corporation's financial results, as well as demand for its services and products during 2021. The short and long-term implications of the COVID-19 crisis, and related monetary and fiscal stimulus measures on the Corporation's future revenues, earnings results, allowance for loan losses, capital reserves, and liquidity are uncertain at this time.

About Chemung Financial Corporation

Chemung Financial Corporation is a $2.4 billion financial services holding company headquartered in Elmira, New York and operates 31 retail offices through its principal subsidiary, Chemung Canal Trust Company, a full service community bank with trust powers. Established in 1833, Chemung Canal Trust Company is the oldest locally-owned and managed community bank in New York State. Chemung Financial Corporation is also the parent of CFS Group, Inc., a financial services subsidiary offering non-traditional services including mutual funds, annuities, brokerage services, tax preparation services and insurance, and Chemung Risk Management, Inc., a captive insurance company based in the State of Nevada.

Chemung Financial Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, (in thousands) 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 ASSETS Cash and due from financial institutions $ 27,439 $ 30,602 $ 29,467 $ 35,327 $ 28,689 Interest-earning deposits in other financial institutions 29,358 126,397 79,071 114,575 126,473 Total cash and cash equivalents 56,797 156,999 108,538 149,902 155,162 Equity investments 2,856 2,718 2,542 2,291 2,169 Securities available for sale 687,594 626,195 554,611 396,300 317,061 Securities held to maturity 2,981 2,453 2,469 3,047 3,597 FHLB and FRB stocks, at cost 3,562 3,164 3,150 3,150 3,150 Total investment securities 694,137 631,812 560,230 402,497 323,808 Commercial 1,105,520 1,128,241 1,085,554 1,095,170 1,065,901 Mortgage 246,667 245,231 239,401 227,372 207,999 Consumer 205,812 207,477 211,508 215,951 224,098 Loans, net of deferred loan fees 1,557,999 1,580,949 1,536,463 1,538,493 1,497,998 Allowance for loan losses (20,676 ) (20,909 ) (20,924 ) (24,590 ) (24,130 ) Loans, net 1,537,323 1,560,040 1,515,539 1,513,903 1,473,868 Loans held for sale — 295 170 2,059 1,491 Premises and equipment, net 19,094 19,541 20,119 20,891 21,395 Operating lease right-of-use assets 7,274 7,335 7,145 7,474 7,650 Goodwill 21,824 21,824 21,824 21,824 21,824 Other intangible assets, net 68 157 258 371 491 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 41,339 41,774 43,086 43,802 43,063 Total assets $ 2,380,712 $ 2,442,495 $ 2,279,451 $ 2,165,014 $ 2,050,921



LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Non-interest-bearing demand deposits $ 674,205 $ 693,785 $ 620,423 $ 619,412 $ 616,736 Interest-bearing demand deposits 276,250 285,934 282,172 270,949 246,470 Money market accounts 669,953 661,132 603,583 579,574 538,006 Savings deposits 276,496 270,778 245,865 248,751 239,334 Time deposits 241,283 298,752 285,731 205,503 170,710 Total deposits 2,138,187 2,210,381 2,037,774 1,924,189 1,811,256 Advances and other debt 3,724 3,788 3,849 4,155 3,969 Operating lease liabilities 7,409 7,462 7,264 7,584 7,752 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 27,415 26,080 30,865 32,081 33,355 Total liabilities 2,176,735 2,247,711 2,079,752 1,968,009 1,856,332 Shareholders' equity Common stock 53 53 53 53 53 Additional-paid-in capital 47,081 47,025 46,764 46,892 46,758 Retained earnings 178,673 173,325 168,006 163,987 159,505 Treasury stock, at cost (17,972 ) (17,867 ) (17,525 ) (15,569 ) (13,869 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (3,858 ) (7,752 ) 2,401 1,642 2,142 Total shareholders' equity 203,977 194,784 199,699 197,005 194,589 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,380,712 $ 2,442,495 $ 2,279,451 $ 2,165,014 $ 2,050,921 Period-end shares outstanding 4,681 4,682 4,695 4,746 4,804

Chemung Financial Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30,

Percent Six Months Ended

June 30,

Percent (in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Interest and dividend income:

Loans, including fees

$

14,692

$

14,666

0.2

$

29,309

$

28,894

1.4 Taxable securities 1,951 1,397 39.7 3,753 2,884 30.1 Tax exempt securities 266 265 0.4 527 536 (1.7 ) Interest-earning deposits 36 144 (75.0 ) 96 542 (82.3 ) Total interest and dividend income 16,945 16,472 2.9 33,685 32,856 2.5 Interest expense:

Deposits

832

827

0.6

1,753

2,113

(17.0

) Borrowed funds 34 54 (37.0 ) 67 90 (25.6 ) Total interest expense 866 881 (1.7 ) 1,820 2,203 (17.4 )

Net interest income

16,079

15,591

3.1

31,865

30,653

4.0 Provision for loan losses (150 ) 260 (157.7 ) (409 ) 3,310 (112.4 ) Net interest income after provision for loan losses 16,229 15,331 5.9 32,274 27,343 18.0 Non-interest income:

Wealth management group fee income

2,803

2,323

20.7

5,481

4,552

20.4 Service charges on deposit accounts 732 564 29.8 1,449 1,554 (6.8 ) Interchange revenue from debit card transactions 1,262 982 28.5 2,385 1,907 25.1 Change in fair value of equity investments 102 156 (34.6 ) 188 (90 ) (308.9 ) Net gains on sales of loans held for sale 342 288 18.8 642 363 76.9 Net gains (losses) on sales of other real estate owned — (48 ) N/M (18 ) (77 ) (76.6 ) Income from bank owned life insurance 12 14 (14.3 ) 27 133 (79.7 ) Other 1,239 801 54.7 1,959 1,468 33.4 Total non-interest income 6,492 5,080 27.8 12,113 9,810 23.5 Non-interest expense:

Salaries and wages

6,037

5,822

3.7

11,799

11,590

1.8 Pension and other employee benefits 1,480 1,334 10.9 2,939 2,850 3.1 Other components of net periodic pension and postretirement benefits (391 ) (243 ) 60.9 (782 ) (508 ) 53.9 Net occupancy 1,491 1,430 4.3 3,014 2,952 2.1 Furniture and equipment 410 560 (26.8 ) 776 1,035 (25.0 ) Data processing 2,048 1,939 5.6 4,051 3,853 5.1 Professional services 535 531 0.8 989 860 15.0 Amortization of intangible assets 89 119 (25.2 ) 190 251 (24.3 ) Marketing and advertising 284 82 246.3 410 406 1.0 Other real estate owned expense 5 5 — 17 34 (50.0 ) FDIC insurance 329 229 43.7 719 479 50.1 Loan expense 290 187 55.1 524 497 5.4 Other 1,244 1,232 1.0 2,558 2,677 (4.4 ) Total non-interest expense 13,851 13,227 4.7 27,204 26,976 0.8 Income before income tax expense 8,870 7,184 23.5 17,183 10,177 68.8 Income tax expense 2,075 1,357 52.9 3,858 1,859 107.5 Net income $ 6,795 $ 5,827 16.6 $ 13,325 $ 8,318 60.2 Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 1.45 $ 1.20 $ 2.84 $ 1.71 Cash dividends declared per share 0.31 0.26 0.57 0.52 Average basic and diluted shares outstanding 4,683 4,850 4,688 4,868

N/M - Not Meaningful







Chemung Financial Corporation

As of or for the Three Months Ended





As of or for the Six Months Ended

Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data) June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 Sept. 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Interest income $ 16,945 $ 16,740 $ 17,337 $ 16,714 $ 16,472 $ 33,685 $ 32,856 Interest expense 866 954 940 845 881 1,820 2,203 Net interest income 16,079 15,786 16,397 15,869 15,591 31,865 30,653 Provision (credit) for loan losses (150 ) (259 ) 250 679 260 (409 ) 3,310 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 16,229 16,045 16,147 15,190 15,331 32,274 27,343 Non-interest income 6,492 5,621 5,975 5,339 5,080 12,113 9,810 Non-interest expense 13,851 13,353 15,597 13,362 13,227 27,204 26,976 Income before income tax expense 8,870 8,313 6,525 7,167 7,184 17,183 10,177 Income tax expense 2,075 1,783 1,292 1,456 1,357 3,858 1,859 Net income $ 6,795 $ 6,530 $ 5,233 $ 5,711 $ 5,827 $ 13,325 $ 8,318 Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 1.45 $ 1.39 $ 1.11 $ 1.19 $ 1.20 $ 2.84 $ 1.71 Average basic and diluted shares outstanding 4,683 4,691 4,702 4,773 4,850 4,688 4,868 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 1.11 % 1.12 % 0.93 % 1.08 % 1.15 % 1.12 % 0.87 % Return on average equity 13.58 % 13.24 % 10.51 % 11.56 % 12.22 % 13.41 % 8.80 % Return on average tangible equity (a) 15.25 % 14.88 % 11.84 % 13.03 % 13.83 % 15.07 % 9.98 % Efficiency ratio (unadjusted) (f) 61.37 % 62.38 % 69.72 % 63.00 % 63.99 % 61.86 % 66.67 % Efficiency ratio (adjusted) (a) (b) 60.72 % 61.64 % 68.94 % 62.19 % 63.16 % 61.17 % 65.77 % Non-interest expense to average assets 2.27 % 2.30 % 2.76 % 2.54 % 2.62 % 2.28 % 2.83 % Loans to deposits 72.87 % 71.52 % 75.40 % 79.96 % 82.70 % 72.87 % 82.70 % YIELDS / RATES - Fully Taxable Equivalent Yield on loans 3.72 % 3.81 % 3.96 % 3.91 % 4.06 % 3.77 % 4.21 % Yield on investments 1.21 % 1.28 % 1.37 % 1.61 % 1.58 % 1.24 % 1.87 % Yield on interest-earning assets 2.90 % 3.03 % 3.23 % 3.37 % 3.45 % 2.97 % 3.64 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits 0.22 % 0.25 % 0.26 % 0.26 % 0.28 % 0.24 % 0.37 % Cost of borrowings 3.64 % 3.51 % 3.52 % 3.54 % 0.82 % 3.58 % 1.18 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 0.23 % 0.26 % 0.27 % 0.27 % 0.29 % 0.25 % 0.38 % Interest rate spread 2.67 % 2.77 % 2.96 % 3.10 % 3.16 % 2.72 % 3.26 % Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent 2.76 % 2.86 % 3.06 % 3.20 % 3.26 % 2.81 % 3.40 % CAPITAL Total equity to total assets at end of period 8.57 % 7.97 % 8.76 % 9.10 % 9.49 % 8.57 % 9.49 % Tangible equity to tangible assets at end of period (a) 7.72 % 7.14 % 7.87 % 8.16 % 8.49 % 7.72 % 8.49 % Book value per share $ 43.57 $ 41.60 $ 42.53 $ 41.51 $ 40.51 $ 43.57 $ 40.51 Tangible book value per share (a) 38.90 36.91 37.83 36.83 35.86 38.90 35.86 Period-end market value per share 44.31 41.82 33.95 28.87 27.30 44.31 27.30 Dividends declared per share 0.31 0.26 0.26 0.26 0.26 0.57 0.52 AVERAGE BALANCES

Loans and loans held for sale (c) $ 1,585,902 $ 1,557,368 $ 1,540,618 $ 1,515,762 $ 1,456,080 $ 1,571,714 $ 1,383,211 Interest earning assets 2,352,908 2,251,334 2,144,891 1,986,043 1,931,107 2,302,402 1,823,335 Total assets 2,447,587 2,357,646 2,249,949 2,094,114 2,032,729 2,402,823 1,920,163 Deposits 2,210,413 2,117,963 2,009,211 1,853,557 1,776,275 2,164,445 1,682,210 Total equity 200,627 200,035 198,036 196,569 191,853 200,332 190,140 Tangible equity (a) 178,681 177,992 175,894 174,302 169,464 178,337 167,688 ASSET QUALITY

Net charge-offs $ 83 ($ 244 ) $ 3,915 $ 219 $ 2,363 ($ 161 ) $ 2,657 Non-performing loans (d) 8,583 9,327 9,952 15,726 17,280 8,583 17,280 Non-performing assets (e) 8,761 9,418 10,189 16,311 17,573 8,761 17,573 Allowance for loan losses 20,676 20,909 20,924 24,590 24,130 20,676 24,130 Annualized net charge-offs to average loans 0.02 % (0.06 %) 1.01 % 0.06 % 0.65 % (0.02 %) 0.39 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.55 % 0.59 % 0.65 % 1.02 % 1.15 % 0.55 % 1.15 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.37 % 0.39 % 0.45 % 0.75 % 0.86 % 0.37 % 0.86 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.33 % 1.32 % 1.36 % 1.60 % 1.61 % 1.33 % 1.61 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 240.89 % 224.19 % 210.25 % 156.36 % 139.64 % 240.89 % 139.64 %





(a) See the GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.

(b) Efficiency ratio (adjusted) is non-interest expense less amortization of intangible assets less legal reserve divided by the total of fully taxable equivalent net interest income plus non- interest income less net gains or losses on securities transactions.

(c) Loans and loans held for sale do not reflect the allowance for loan losses.

(d) Non-performing loans include non-accrual loans only.

(e) Non-performing assets include non-performing loans plus other real estate owned.

(f) Efficiency ratio (unadjusted) is non-interest expense divided by the total of net interest income plus non-interest income.

Chemung Financial Corporation

Average Consolidated Balance Sheets & Net Interest Income Analysis and Rate/Volume Analysis of Net Interest Income (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021 vs. 2020

Average Balance Interest Yield / Rate Average Balance Interest Yield / Rate Total Change Due to Volume Due to Rate (in thousands) Interest earning assets: Commercial loans $ 1,132,348 $ 10,613 3.76 % $ 1,030,364 $ 10,479 4.09 % $ 134 $ 1,009 ($ 875 ) Mortgage loans 246,470 2,160 3.52 % 198,692 1,859 3.76 % 301 426 (125 ) Consumer loans 207,084 1,948 3.77 % 227,024 2,350 4.16 % (402 ) (194 ) (208 ) Taxable securities 629,789 1,953 1.24 % 257,720 1,397 2.18 % 556 1,358 (802 ) Tax-exempt securities 41,571 327 3.16 % 41,669 327 3.16 % — — — Interest-earning deposits 95,646 36 0.15 % 175,638 144 0.33 % (108 ) (49 ) (59 ) Total interest earning assets 2,352,908 17,037 2.90 % 1,931,107 16,556 3.45 % 481 2,550 (2,069 ) Non- interest earnings assets: Cash and due from banks 25,317 24,100 Other assets 90,444 103,786 Allowance for loan losses (21,082 ) (26,264 ) Total assets $ 2,447,587 $ 2,032,729 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking $ 282,420 $ 55 0.08 % $ 229,706 $ 47 0.08 % $ 8 $ 8 $ — Savings and money market 958,629 233 0.10 % 782,121 228 0.12 % 5 48 (43 ) Time deposits 273,131 544 0.80 % 170,659 551 1.30 % (7 ) 255 (262 ) Long-term advances and other debt 3,746 34 3.64 % 27,090 55 0.82 % (21 ) (81 ) 60 Total int.-bearing liabilities 1,517,926 866 0.23 % 1,209,576 881 0.29 % (15 ) 230 (245 ) Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 696,233 593,789 Other liabilities 32,801 37,511 Total liabilities 2,246,960 1,840,876 Shareholders' equity 200,627 191,853 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,447,587 $ 2,032,729 Fully taxable equivalent net interest income 16,171 15,675 $ 496 $ 2,320 ($ 1,824 ) Net interest rate spread (1) 2.67 % 3.16 % Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (2) 2.76 % 3.26 % Taxable equivalent adjustment (92 ) (84 ) Net interest income $ 16,079 $ 15,591





(1) Net interest rate spread is the difference in the average yield on interest-earning assets less the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.



(2) Net interest margin is the ratio of fully taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

Chemung Financial Corporation

Average Consolidated Balance Sheets & Net Interest Income Analysis and Rate/Volume Analysis of Net Interest Income (Unaudited)

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 vs. 2020



(in thousands) Average

Balance Interest Yield / Rate Average

Balance Interest Yield / Rate Total

Change Due to

Volume Due to

Rate Interest earning assets: Commercial loans $ 1,118,307 $ 21,085 3.80 % $ 956,257 $ 20,352 4.28 % $ 733 $ 3,180 $ (2,447 ) Mortgage loans 244,414 4,256 3.51 % 195,274 3,695 3.81 % 561 870 (309 ) Consumer loans 208,993 4,026 3.88 % 231,680 4,894 4.25 % (868 ) (459 ) (409 ) Taxable securities 584,180 3,757 1.30 % 254,694 2,885 2.28 % 872 2,513 (1,641 ) Tax-exempt securities 41,272 649 3.17 % 41,945 659 3.16 % (10 ) (12 ) 2 Interest-earning deposits 105,236 96 0.18 % 143,485 542 0.76 % (446 ) (115 ) (331 ) Total interest earning assets 2,302,402 33,869 2.97 % 1,823,335 33,027 3.64 % 842 5,977 (5,135 )



Non-interest earnings assets: Cash and due from banks 26,469 24,897 Other assets 95,139 96,923 Allowance for loan losses (21,187 ) (24,992 ) Total assets $ 2,402,823 $ 1,920,163







Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking $ 288,426 $ 122 0.09 % $ 219,866 $ 207 0.19 % $ (85 ) $ 50 $ (135 ) Savings and money market 920,076 508 0.11 % 766,467 770 0.20 % (262 ) 130 (392 ) Time deposits 283,442 1,123 0.80 % 165,805 1,136 1.38 % (13 ) 591 (604 ) Long-term advances and other debt 3,777 67 3.58 % 15,569 91 1.18 % (24 ) (107 ) 83 Total int.-bearing liabilities 1,495,721 1,820 0.25 % 1,167,707 2,204 0.38 % (384 ) 664 (1,048 )



Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 672,501 530,072 Other liabilities 34,269 32,244 Total liabilities 2,202,491 1,730,023 Shareholders' equity 200,332 190,140 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,402,823 $ 1,920,163



Fully taxable equivalent net interest income 32,049 30,823 $ 1,226 $ 5,313 $ (4,087 ) Net interest rate spread (1) 2.72 % 3.26 % Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (2) 2.81 % 3.40 % Taxable equivalent adjustment (184 ) (170 ) Net interest income $ 31,865 $ 30,653

(1) Net interest rate spread is the difference in the average yield on interest-earning assets less the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

(2) Net interest margin is the ratio of fully taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

Chemung Financial Corporation

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)

The Corporation prepares its Consolidated Financial Statements in accordance with GAAP. See the Corporation’s unaudited consolidated balance sheets and statements of income contained within this press release. That presentation provides the reader with an understanding of the Corporation’s results that can be tracked consistently from period-to-period and enables a comparison of the Corporation’s performance with other companies’ GAAP financial statements.

In addition to analyzing the Corporation’s results on a reported basis, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, because it believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information to investors about the underlying operational performance and trends of the Corporation and, therefore, facilitate a comparison of the Corporation with the performance of its competitors. Non-GAAP financial measures used by the Corporation may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

The SEC has adopted Regulation G, which applies to all public disclosures, including earnings releases, made by registered companies that contain “non-GAAP financial measures.” Under Regulation G, companies making public disclosures containing non-GAAP financial measures must also disclose, along with each non-GAAP financial measure, certain additional information, including a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure to the closest comparable GAAP financial measure and a statement of the Corporation’s reasons for utilizing the non-GAAP financial measure as part of its financial disclosures. The SEC has exempted from the definition of “non-GAAP financial measures” certain commonly used financial measures that are not based on GAAP. When these exempted measures are included in public disclosures, supplemental information is not required. The following measures used in this Report, which are commonly utilized by financial institutions, have not been specifically exempted by the SEC and may constitute "non-GAAP financial measures" within the meaning of the SEC's rules, although we are unable to state with certainty that the SEC would so regard them.

Fully Taxable Equivalent Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income is commonly presented on a tax-equivalent basis. That is, to the extent that some component of the institution's net interest income, which is presented on a before-tax basis, is exempt from taxation (e.g., is received by the institution as a result of its holdings of state or municipal obligations), an amount equal to the tax benefit derived from that component is added to the actual before-tax net interest income total. This adjustment is considered helpful in comparing one financial institution's net interest income to that of other institutions or in analyzing any institution’s net interest income trend line over time, to correct any analytical distortion that might otherwise arise from the fact that financial institutions vary widely in the proportions of their portfolios that are invested in tax-exempt securities, and that even a single institution may significantly alter over time the proportion of its own portfolio that is invested in tax-exempt obligations. Moreover, net interest income is itself a component of a second financial measure commonly used by financial institutions, net interest margin, which is the ratio of net interest income to average interest-earning assets. For purposes of this measure as well, fully taxable equivalent net interest income is generally used by financial institutions, as opposed to actual net interest income, again to provide a better basis of comparison from institution to institution and to better demonstrate a single institution’s performance over time. The Corporation follows these practices.

As of or for the Three Months Ended As of or for the

Six Months Ended (in thousands, except ratio data) June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 Dec. 31,

2020 Sept. 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 NET INTEREST MARGIN - FULLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT Net interest income (GAAP) $ 16,079 $ 15,786 $ 16,397 $ 15,869 $ 15,591 $ 31,865 $ 30,653 Fully taxable equivalent adjustment 92 91 89 85 84 184 170 Fully taxable equivalent net interest income (non-GAAP) $ 16,171 $ 15,877 $ 16,486 $ 15,954 $ 15,675 $ 32,049 $ 30,823



Average interest-earning assets (GAAP)



$



2,352,908



$



2,251,334



$



2,144,891



$



1,986,043



$



1,931,107



$



2,302,402



$



1,823,335

Net interest margin - fully taxable equivalent (non-GAAP)



2.76



%



2.86



%



3.06



%



3.20



%



3.26



%



2.81



%



3.40



%

Efficiency Ratio

The unadjusted efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense divided by total revenue (net interest income and non-interest income). The adjusted efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure which represents the Corporation’s ability to turn resources into revenue and is calculated as non-interest expense divided by total revenue (fully taxable equivalent net interest income and non- interest income), adjusted for one-time occurrences and amortization. This measure is meaningful to the Corporation, as well as investors and analysts, in assessing the Corporation’s productivity measured by the amount of revenue generated for each dollar spent.

As of or for the Three Months Ended As of or for the

Six Months Ended

(in thousands, except ratio data) June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 Dec. 31,

2020 Sept. 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 EFFICIENCY RATIO

Net interest income (GAAP)

$

16,079

$

15,786

$

16,397

$

15,869

$

15,591

$

31,865

$

30,653 Fully taxable equivalent adjustment 92 91 89 85 84 184 170 Fully taxable equivalent net interest income (non-GAAP) $ 16,171 $ 15,877 $ 16,486 $ 15,954 $ 15,675 $ 32,049 $ 30,823 Non-interest income (GAAP) $ 6,492 $ 5,621 $ 5,975 $ 5,339 $ 5,080 $ 12,113 $ 9,810 Less: net (gains) losses on security transactions — — — — — — — Adjusted non-interest income (non-GAAP) $ 6,492 $ 5,621 $ 5,975 $ 5,339 $ 5,080 $ 12,113 $ 9,810 Non-interest expense (GAAP) $ 13,851 $ 13,353 $ 15,597 $ 13,362 $ 13,227 $ 27,204 $ 26,976 Less: amortization of intangible assets (89 ) (101 ) (113 ) (120 ) (119 ) (190 ) (251 ) Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 13,762 $ 13,252 $ 15,484 $ 13,242 $ 13,108 $ 27,014 $ 26,725 Efficiency ratio (unadjusted) 61.37 % 62.38 % 69.72 % 63.00 % 63.99 % 61.86 % 66.67 % Efficiency ratio (adjusted) 60.72 % 61.64 % 68.94 % 62.19 % 63.16 % 61.17 % 65.77 %

Tangible Equity and Tangible Assets (Period-End)

Tangible equity, tangible assets, and tangible book value per share are each non-GAAP financial measures. Tangible equity represents the Corporation’s stockholders’ equity, less goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible assets represents the Corporation’s total assets, less goodwill and other intangible assets. Tangible book value per share represents the Corporation’s tangible equity divided by common shares at period-end. These measures are meaningful to the Corporation, as well as investors and analysts, in assessing the Corporation’s use of equity.

As of or for the Three Months Ended As of or for the

Six Months Ended

(in thousands, except per share and ratio data) June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 Dec. 31,

2020 Sept. 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 TANGIBLE EQUITY AND TANGIBLE ASSETS (PERIOD END)

Total shareholders' equity (GAAP)

$

203,977

$

194,784

$

199,699

$

197,005

$

194,589

$

203,977

$

194,589 Less: intangible assets (21,892 ) (21,981 ) (22,082 ) (22,195 ) (22,315 ) (21,892 ) (22,315 ) Tangible equity (non-GAAP) $ 182,085 $ 172,803 $ 177,617 $ 174,810 $ 172,274 $ 182,085 $ 172,274



Total assets (GAAP)



$



2,380,712



$



2,442,495



$



2,279,451



$



2,165,014



$



2,050,921



$



2,380,712



$



2,050,921 Less: intangible assets (21,892 ) (21,981 ) (22,082 ) (22,195 ) (22,315 ) (21,892 ) (22,315 ) Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 2,358,820 $ 2,420,514 $ 2,257,369 $ 2,142,819 $ 2,028,606 $ 2,358,820 $ 2,028,606



Total equity to total assets at end of period (GAAP)



8.57



%



7.97



%



8.76



%



9.10



%



9.49



%



8.57



%



9.49



% Book value per share (GAAP) $ 43.57 $ 41.60 $ 42.53 $ 41.51 $ 40.51 $ 43.57 $ 40.51 Tangible equity to tangible assets at end of period (non-GAAP) 7.72 % 7.14 % 7.87 % 8.16 % 8.49 % 7.72 % 8.49 % Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 38.90 $ 36.91 $ 37.83 $ 36.83 $ 35.86 $ 38.90 $ 35.86

Tangible Equity (Average)

Average tangible equity and return on average tangible equity are each non-GAAP financial measures. Average tangible equity represents the Corporation’s average stockholders’ equity, less average goodwill and intangible assets for the period. Return on average tangible equity measures the Corporation’s earnings as a percentage of average tangible equity. These measures are meaningful to the Corporation, as well as investors and analysts, in assessing the Corporation’s use of equity.

As of or for the Three Months Ended As of or for the

Six Months Ended

(in thousands, except ratio data) June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 Dec. 31,

2020 Sept. 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 TANGIBLE EQUITY (AVERAGE)

Total average shareholders' equity (GAAP)

$

200,627

$

200,035

$

198,036

$

196,569

$

191,853

$

200,332

$

190,140 Less: average intangible assets (21,946 ) (22,043 ) (22,142 ) (22,267 ) (22,389 ) (21,995 ) (22,452 ) Average tangible equity (non-GAAP) $ 178,681 $ 177,992 $ 175,894 $ 174,302 $ 169,464 $ 178,337 $ 167,688

Return on average equity (GAAP)

13.58

%

13.24

%

10.51

%

11.56

%

12.22

%

13.41

%

8.80

% Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 15.25 % 14.88 % 11.84 % 13.03 % 13.83 % 15.07 % 9.98 %

Adjustments for Certain Items of Income or Expense

In addition to disclosures of certain GAAP financial measures, including net income, EPS, ROA, and ROE, we may also provide comparative disclosures that adjust these GAAP financial measures for a particular period by removing from the calculation thereof the impact of certain transactions or other material items of income or expense occurring during the period, including certain nonrecurring items. The Corporation believes that the resulting non-GAAP financial measures may improve an understanding of its results of operations by separating out any such transactions or items that may have had a disproportionate positive or negative impact on the Corporation’s financial results during the particular period in question. In the Corporation’s presentation of any such non-GAAP (adjusted) financial measures not specifically discussed in the preceding paragraphs, the Corporation supplies the supplemental financial information and explanations required under Regulation G.

As of or for the Three Months Ended As of or for the

Six Months Ended

(in thousands, except per share and ratio data) June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 Dec. 31,

2020 Sept. 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 NON-GAAP NET INCOME

Reported net income (GAAP)

$

6,795

$

6,530

$

5,233

$

5,711

$

5,827

$

13,325

$

8,318 Net (gains) losses on security transactions (net of tax) — — — — — — — Net income (non-GAAP) $ 6,795 $ 6,530 $ 5,233 $ 5,711 $ 5,827 $ 13,325 $ 8,318 Average basic and diluted shares outstanding 4,683 4,691 4,702 4,773 4,850 4,688 4,868 Reported basic and diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 1.45 $ 1.39 $ 1.11 $ 1.19 $ 1.20 $ 2.84 $ 1.71 Reported return on average assets (GAAP) 1.11 % 1.12 % 0.93 % 1.08 % 1.15 % 1.12 % 0.87 % Reported return on average equity (GAAP) 13.58 % 13.24 % 10.51 % 11.56 % 12.22 % 13.41 % 8.80 % Basic and diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 1.45 $ 1.39 $ 1.11 $ 1.19 $ 1.20 $ 2.84 $ 1.71 Return on average assets (non-GAAP) 1.11 % 1.12 % 0.93 % 1.08 % 1.15 % 1.12 % 0.87 % Return on average equity (non-GAAP) 13.58 % 13.24 % 10.51 % 11.56 % 12.22 % 13.41 % 8.80 %

