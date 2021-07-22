Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Announces Results for the Quarter and Period Ended June 30, 2021

| Source: Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Kalispell, Montana, UNITED STATES

2nd Quarter 2021 Highlights:

  • Net income of $77.6 million, an increase of $14.2 million, or 22 percent, over the prior year second quarter net income of $63.4 million.
  • Diluted earnings per share of $0.81, an increase of 23 percent from the prior year second quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.66.
  • Total assets crossed $20 billion during the current quarter ending at $20.488 billion at June 30, 2021.
  • The loan portfolio, excluding the Payroll Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, increased $249 million, or 10 percent annualized, in the current quarter.
  • Core deposits increased $669 million, or 17 percent annualized, during the current quarter.
  • Early stage delinquencies (accruing loans 30-89 days past due) of $12.1 million at June 30, 2021 decreased $32.5 million from the prior quarter and decreased $13.1 million from the prior year second quarter.
  • An improved economic outlook drove a credit loss benefit of $5.7 million in the current quarter.
  • The Company funded 1,947 new PPP loans for $67.6 million during the current quarter.
  • The Company received $350 million in PPP loan forgiveness from the U.S. Small Business Administration (“SBA”) during the current quarter.
  • Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share, an increase of $0.01 per share, or 3 percent, over the prior quarter regular dividend. The Company has declared 145 consecutive quarterly dividends and has increased the dividend 48 times.
  • The Company announced the signing of definitive agreement to acquire Altabancorp, the parent company of Altabank, a community bank based in American Fork, Utah, with total assets of $3.522 billion. Altabank, was recently honored with the prestigious Utah Best of State Bank Award in the Community Banking category which marked its second consecutive year for receiving the award. This will be the largest Bank acquisition in the Company’s history and its 24th acquisition since 2000.

First Half 2021 Highlights:

  • Net income of $158 million for the first half of 2021, an increase of $51.6 million, or 48 percent, over the prior year first half of 2020 net income of $107 million.
  • Diluted earnings per share of $1.66, an increase of 47 percent from the prior year first six months diluted earnings per share of $1.13.
  • The loan portfolio, excluding the PPP loans, increased $330 million, or 6 percent annualized, in the first half of 2021.
  • Core deposits increased $1.975 billion, or 27 percent annualized, during the first six months of 2021.
  • The Company funded 8,525 PPP loans in the amount of $555 million during the first half of 2021.
  • The Company received $776 million in PPP loan forgiveness from the U.S. Small Business Administration (“SBA”) during the first half of 2021.
  • Dividends declared in the first half of 2021 of $0.63 per share, an increase of $0.05 per share, or 9 percent, over the prior year dividends of $0.58 per share.

Financial Summary  

 At or for the Three Months ended At or for the Six Months ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share and market data)Jun 30,
2021		 Mar 31,
2021		 Jun 30,
2020		 Jun 30,
2021		 Jun 30,
2020
Operating results         
Net income$77,627  80,802  63,444  158,429  106,783 
Basic earnings per share$0.81  0.85  0.67  1.66  1.13 
Diluted earnings per share$0.81  0.85  0.66  1.66  1.13 
Dividends declared per share$0.32  0.31  0.29  0.63  0.58 
Market value per share         
Closing$55.08  57.08  35.29  55.08  35.29 
High$63.05  67.35  46.54  67.35  46.54 
Low$52.99  44.55  30.30  44.55  26.66 
Selected ratios and other data         
Number of common stock shares outstanding95,507,234 95,501,819 95,409,061 95,507,234 95,409,061
Average outstanding shares - basic95,505,877 95,465,801 95,405,493 95,485,839 94,346,582
Average outstanding shares - diluted95,580,904 95,546,922 95,430,403 95,565,591 94,395,930
Return on average assets (annualized)1.55% 1.73% 1.57% 1.64% 1.42%
Return on average equity (annualized)13.25% 14.12% 11.68% 13.68% 10.15%
Efficiency ratio49.92% 46.75% 47.54% 48.31% 50.86%
Dividend payout ratio39.51% 36.47% 43.28% 37.95% 51.33%
Loan to deposit ratio67.64% 70.72% 86.45% 67.64% 86.45%
Number of full time equivalent employees2,987 2,994 2,954 2,987 2,954
Number of locations194 193 192 194 192
Number of ATMs250 250 251 250 251

KALISPELL, Mont., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) reported net income of $77.6 million for the current quarter, an increase of $14.2 million, or 22 percent, from the $63.4 million of net income for the prior year second quarter. Diluted earnings per share for the current quarter was $0.81 per share, an increase of 23 percent from the prior year second quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.66. “We are pleased to see solid loan and deposit growth with an improving economic outlook,” said Randy Chesler, President and Chief Executive Officer. “The Glacier team has done an excellent job getting back to business and taking care of customers as our markets see increased activity with our summer season in full swing.”

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $158.4 million, an increase of $51.6 million, or 48 percent, from the $106.8 million net income from the first six months in the prior year. Diluted earnings per share for the first half of the current year was $1.66 per share, an increase of 47 percent, from the diluted earnings per share of $1.13 for the same period last year.

In May 2021, the Company announced the signing of definitive agreement to acquire Altabancorp, the parent company of Altabank, a community bank based in American Fork, Utah (collectively, “Alta”). Alta provides banking services to individuals and businesses in Utah with twenty-five banking offices from Preston, Idaho to St. George, Utah. As of March 31, 2021, Alta had total assets of $3.522 billion, total loans of $1.797 billion and total deposits of $3.159 billion. The acquisition is subject to required regulatory approvals and other customary conditions of closing and is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2021. Upon closing of the transaction, Alta will become the Company’s seventeenth Bank division.

Asset Summary

         $ Change from
(Dollars in thousands)Jun 30,
2021		 Mar 31,
2021		 Dec 31,
2020		 Jun 30,
2020		 Mar 31,
2021		 Dec 31,
2020		 Jun 30,
2020
Cash and cash equivalents$921,207  878,450  633,142  547,610  42,757  288,065  373,597 
Debt securities, available-for-sale6,147,143  5,853,315  5,337,814  3,533,950  293,828  809,329  2,613,193 
Debt securities, held-to-maturity1,024,730  588,751  189,836  203,275  435,979  834,894  821,455 
Total debt securities7,171,873  6,442,066  5,527,650  3,737,225  729,807  1,644,223  3,434,648 
Loans receivable             
Residential real estate734,838  745,097  802,508  903,198  (10,259) (67,670) (168,360)
Commercial real estate6,584,322  6,474,701  6,315,895  6,047,692  109,621  268,427  536,630 
Other commercial2,932,419  3,100,584  3,054,817  3,547,249  (168,165) (122,398) (614,830)
Home equity648,800  625,369  636,405  654,392  23,431  12,395  (5,592)
Other consumer337,669  324,178  313,071  300,847  13,491  24,598  36,822 
Loans receivable11,238,048  11,269,929  11,122,696  11,453,378  (31,881) 115,352  (215,330)
Allowance for credit losses(151,448) (156,446) (158,243) (162,509) 4,998  6,795  11,061 
Loans receivable, net11,086,600  11,113,483  10,964,453  11,290,869  (26,883) 122,147  (204,269)
Other assets1,308,353  1,336,553  1,378,961  1,330,944  (28,200) (70,608) (22,591)
Total assets$20,488,033  19,770,552  18,504,206  16,906,648  717,481  1,983,827  3,581,385 

Total debt securities of $7.172 billion at June 30, 2021 increased $730 million, or 11 percent, during the current quarter and increased $3.435 billion, or 92 percent, from the prior year second quarter. The Company continues to purchase debt securities with excess liquidity from the increase in core deposits and SBA forgiveness of PPP loans. Debt securities represented 35 percent of total assets at June 30, 2021 compared to 30 percent of total assets at December 30, 2020 and 22 percent of total assets at June 30, 2020.

The loan portfolio of $11.238 billion at June 30, 2021 decreased $31.9 million, or 28 basis points, in the current quarter. Excluding the PPP loans, the loan portfolio increased $249 million, or 10 percent annualized, during the current quarter with the largest increase in other commercial loans which increased $113 million.

The loan portfolio decreased $215 million, or 2 percent, from the prior year second quarter. Excluding the PPP loans, the loan portfolio increased $517 million, or 5 percent, from the prior year second quarter with the largest increase in commercial real estate loans which increased $537 million, or 9 percent.

Credit Quality Summary

 At or for the Six Months ended At or for the Three Months ended At or for the Year ended At or for the Six Months ended
(Dollars in thousands)Jun 30,
2021		 Mar 31,
2021		 Dec 31,
2020		 Jun 30,
2020
Allowance for credit losses       
Balance at beginning of period$158,243   158,243   124,490   124,490  
Impact of adopting CECL      3,720   3,720  
Acquisitions      49   49  
Provision for credit losses(5,234)  489   37,637   36,296  
Charge-offs(5,946)  (4,246)  (13,808)  (5,235) 
Recoveries4,385   1,960   6,155   3,189  
Balance at end of period$151,448   156,446   158,243   162,509  
Provision for credit losses       
Loan portfolio$(5,234)  489   37,637   36,296  
Unfunded loan commitments(371)  (441)  2,128   (182) 
Total provision for credit losses$(5,605)  48   39,765   36,114  
Other real estate owned$771   2,965   1,744   4,743  
Accruing loans 90 days or more past due4,220   3,733   1,725   6,071  
Non-accrual loans48,050   29,887   31,964   35,157  
Total non-performing assets$53,041   36,585   35,433   45,971  
Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets0.26 % 0.19 % 0.19 % 0.27 %
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of non-performing loans290 % 465 % 470 % 394 %
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans1.35 % 1.39 % 1.42 % 1.42 %
Net charge-offs as a percentage of total loans0.01 % 0.02 % 0.07 % 0.02 %
Accruing loans 30-89 days past due$12,076   44,616   22,721   25,225  
Accruing troubled debt restructurings$37,667   41,345   42,003   41,759  
Non-accrual troubled debt restructurings$3,179   4,702   3,507   8,204  
U.S. government guarantees included in non-performing assets$4,186   2,778   3,011   3,305  

Non-performing assets of $53.0 million at June 30, 2021 increased $16.5 million, over the prior quarter and was primarily isolated to one credit relationship. Non-performing assets increased $7.1 million, or 15 percent, over the prior year second quarter. Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets at June 30, 2021 was 0.26 percent. Excluding the government guaranteed PPP loans, the non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets at June 30, 2021 was 0.27 percent, an increase of 8 basis points from the prior quarter and 3 basis points decrease from the prior year second quarter.

Early stage delinquencies (accruing loans 30-89 days past due) of $12.1 million at June 30, 2021 decreased $32.5 million from the prior quarter with a large portion of the decrease primarily isolated to one credit relationship which moved to non-accrual at June 30, 2021. Early stage delinquencies decreased $13.1 million from the prior year second quarter. Early stage delinquencies as a percentage of loans at June 30, 2021 was 0.11 percent, which was a decrease of 29 basis points from prior quarter and an 11 basis points decrease from prior year second quarter. Excluding PPP loans, early stage delinquencies as a percentage of loans at June 30, 2021 was 0.11 percent, which was a decrease of 32 basis points from prior quarter and a 14 basis points decrease from prior year second quarter.

The current quarter provision for credit loss benefit on loans of $5.7 million was a decrease of $6.2 million from the prior quarter provision for credit loss expense of $489 thousand and a $19.3 million decrease from the prior year second quarter provision for credit loss expense of $13.6 million. The higher levels of provision for credit losses in the prior year second quarter were driven by negative economic forecasts due to COVID-19. The lower levels in the current quarter related to improvement in the economic forecasts.

The allowance for credit losses on loans (“ACL”) as a percentage of total loans outstanding at June 30, 2021 was 1.35 percent which was a 4 basis points decrease compared to the prior quarter. Excluding the PPP loans, the ACL as percentage of loans was 1.43 percent compared to 1.51 percent in the prior quarter and 1.62 percent in the prior year second quarter.

Credit Quality Trends and Provision for Credit Losses on the Loan Portfolio

(Dollars in thousands)Provision for Credit Losses Loans Net (Recoveries)
Charge-Offs		 ACL
as a Percent
of Loans		 Accruing
Loans 30-89
Days Past Due
as a Percent of
Loans		 Non-Performing
Assets to
Total Subsidiary
Assets
Second quarter 2021$(5,723) $(725) 1.35% 0.11% 0.26%
First quarter 2021489  2,286  1.39% 0.40% 0.19%
Fourth quarter 2020(1,528) 4,781  1.42% 0.20% 0.19%
Third quarter 20202,869  826  1.42% 0.15% 0.25%
Second quarter 202013,552  1,233  1.42% 0.22% 0.27%
First quarter 202022,744  813  1.49% 0.41% 0.26%
Fourth quarter 2019  1,045  1.31% 0.24% 0.27%
Third quarter 2019  3,519  1.32% 0.31% 0.40%

Net recoveries for the current quarter were $725 thousand compared to net charge-offs of $2.3 million for the prior quarter and net charge-offs $1.2 million from the same quarter last year. Loan portfolio growth, composition, average loan size, credit quality considerations, economic forecasts and other environmental factors will continue to determine the level of the provision for credit losses for loans. 

In response to COVID-19, the Company modified 3,054 for $1.515 billion during the second quarter of 2020. These modifications were primarily short-term payment deferrals under six months. During the second half of 2020, the majority of the modified loan deferral periods expired, and the loans returned to regular payment status. As of June 30, 2021, $46.7 million of the modifications remain in the deferral period. In addition the state of Montana created the Montana Loan Deferment Program for only Montana-based businesses and was implemented only in the third quarter of 2020. Cares Act Funds were used to provide interest payments upfront and directly to lenders on behalf of participating borrowers to convert existing commercial loans to interest only status, resulting in the deferral of principal and interest for a period of six to twelve months. As of June 30, 2021, the Company had $105 million in eligible loans benefiting from this grant program compared to $272 million in the prior quarter.

PPP Loans

 Three Months ended Six Months ended
(Dollars in thousands)Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Jun 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2020
PPP interest income$10,328  13,523  7,304  23,851  7,304 
Deferred compensation on originating PPP loans1,522  5,213  8,412  6,735  8,412 
Total PPP income impact$11,850  18,736  15,716  30,586  15,716 


(Dollars in thousands)Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 Jun 30, 2020
PPP Round 1 loans$176,498  489,208  909,173  1,426,746 
PPP Round 2 loans518,107  486,583     
Total PPP loans694,605  975,791  909,173  1,426,746 
        
Net remaining fees - Round 11,313  6,244  17,605  40,590 
Net remaining fees - Round 222,694  21,890     
Total net remaining fees$24,007  28,134  17,605  40,590 

The SBA Round 2 PPP program ended in early May after the available funds were fully drawn upon. During the current quarter, the Company originated $67.6 million of Round 2 PPP loans which generated $5.6 million of SBA deferred processing fees and $1.5 million of deferred compensation costs for total net deferred fees of $4.1 million. During the first half of 2021, the Company originated $555 million of Round 2 PPP loans which generated $33.2 million of SBA deferred processing fees and $6.7 million of deferred compensation costs for total net deferred fees of $26.5 million.

During the current year, the SBA processing fees received on Round 2 averaged 5.99 percent which compared to the average of 3.75 percent received on Round 1 in the prior year. The increase in the fees received was the result of an increase in the number of smaller loans which receive a higher percentage fee and the change in the SBA fee schedule for loans under $50 thousand.

The Company continued to submit applications to the SBA for Round 1 PPP loan forgiveness and also began submitting forgiveness applications for Round 2. As of June 30, 2021, the Company had $176 million or 12 percent of the $1.472 billion of Round 1 PPP loans originated in the prior year and had $518 million or 93 percent of the $555 million of Round 2 PPP loans originated in the current year.

The Company recognized $10.3 million of interest income (including deferred fees and costs) from the Round 1 and Round 2 PPP loans in the current quarter. The income recognized in the current quarter included $6.0 million acceleration of net deferred fees in interest income resulting from the SBA forgiveness of loans. Net deferred fees remaining on the balance of the PPP loans at June 30, 2021 were $24.0 million, which will be recognized into interest income over the remaining life of the loans or when the loans are forgiven in whole or in part by the SBA.

Supplemental information regarding credit quality and identification of the Company’s loan portfolio based on regulatory classification is provided in the exhibits at the end of this press release. The regulatory classification of loans is based primarily on collateral type while the Company’s loan segments presented herein are based on the purpose of the loan.

Liability Summary

         $ Change from
(Dollars in thousands)Jun 30,
2021		 Mar 31,
2021		 Dec 31,
2020		 Jun 30,
2020		 Mar 31,
2021		 Dec 31,
2020		 Jun 30,
2020
Deposits             
Non-interest bearing deposits$6,307,794  6,040,440  5,454,539  5,043,704  267,354  853,255  1,264,090 
NOW and DDA accounts4,151,264  4,035,455  3,698,559  3,113,863  115,809  452,705  1,037,401 
Savings accounts2,346,129  2,206,592  2,000,174  1,756,503  139,537  345,955  589,626 
Money market deposit accounts2,990,021  2,817,708  2,627,336  2,403,641  172,313  362,685  586,380 
Certificate accounts939,563  965,986  978,779  995,536  (26,423) (39,216) (55,973)
Core deposits, total16,734,771  16,066,181  14,759,387  13,313,247  668,590  1,975,384  3,421,524 
Wholesale deposits26,121  38,143  38,142  68,285  (12,022) (12,021) (42,164)
Deposits, total16,760,892  16,104,324  14,797,529  13,381,532  656,568  1,963,363  3,379,360 
Repurchase agreements995,201  996,878  1,004,583  881,227  (1,677) (9,382) 113,974 
                     
Federal Home Loan Bank advances      37,963      (37,963)
Other borrowed funds33,556  33,452  33,068  32,546  104  488  1,010 
Subordinated debentures132,540  132,499  139,959  139,917  41  (7,419) (7,377)
Other liabilities211,889  208,014  222,026  229,748  3,875  (10,137) (17,859)
Total liabilities$18,134,078  17,475,167  16,197,165  14,702,933  658,911  1,936,913  3,431,145 

Core deposits of $16.735 billion as of June 30, 2021 increased $669 million, or 17 percent annualized, from the prior quarter and increased $3.422 billion, or 26 percent, from the prior year second quarter. Non-interest bearing deposits of $6.308 billion as of June 30, 2021 increased $267 million, or 4 percent, from the prior quarter and increased $1.264 billion, or 25 percent, from the prior year second quarter. The last fifteen months unprecedented increase in deposits resulted from a number of factors including the PPP loan proceeds deposited by customers, federal stimulus deposits and the increase in customer savings. Non-interest bearing deposits were 38 percent of total core deposits at June 30, 2021 compared to 37 percent of total core deposits at December 31, 2020 and 38 percent at June 30, 2020.

During the prior quarter, the Company paid off $7.5 million of subordinated debt. The low levels of borrowings, including wholesale deposits and Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances, reflected the significant increase in core deposits which funded the asset growth.

Stockholders’ Equity Summary

         $ Change from
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)Jun 30,
2021		 Mar 31,
2021		 Dec 31,
2020		 Jun 30,
2020		 Mar 31,
2021		 Dec 31,
2020		 Jun 30,
2020
Common equity$2,263,513  2,215,465  2,163,951  2,073,806  48,048  99,562  189,707 
Accumulated other comprehensive income90,442  79,920  143,090  129,909  10,522  (52,648) (39,467)
Total stockholders’ equity2,353,955  2,295,385  2,307,041  2,203,715  58,570  46,914  150,240 
Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net(564,546) (567,034) (569,522) (574,088) 2,488  4,976  9,542 
Tangible stockholders’ equity$1,789,409  1,728,351  1,737,519  1,629,627  61,058  51,890  159,782 


Stockholders’ equity to total assets11.49% 11.61% 12.47% 13.03%      
Tangible stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets8.98% 9.00% 9.69% 9.98%      
Book value per common share$24.65  24.03  24.18  23.10  0.62  0.47  1.55 
Tangible book value per common share$18.74  18.10  18.21  17.08  0.64  0.53  1.66 

Tangible stockholders’ equity of $1.789 billion at June 30, 2021 increased $61.1 million, or 4 percent, from the prior quarter and was the result of earnings retention coupled with an increase in other comprehensive income. Tangible stockholders’ equity of at June 30, 2021 increased $160 million, or 10 percent, from the prior year second quarter and was due to earnings retention that more than offset the decrease in other comprehensive income. Tangible book value per common share of $18.74 at the current quarter end increased $0.64 per share, or 4 percent, from the prior quarter and increased $1.66 per share, or 10 percent, from a year ago.

Cash Dividends
On June 30, 2021, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share, an increase of $0.01 per share, or 3 percent, over the prior quarter regular dividend. The dividend was payable July 22, 2021 to shareholders of record on July 13, 2021. The dividend was the 145th consecutive dividend. Future cash dividends will depend on a variety of factors, including net income, capital, asset quality, general economic conditions and regulatory considerations.

Operating Results for Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 
Compared to March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020

Income Summary

 Three Months ended $ Change from
(Dollars in thousands)Jun 30,
2021		 Mar 31,
2021		 Jun 30,
2020		 Mar 31,
2021		 Jun 30,
2020
Net interest income         
Interest income$159,956  161,552  155,404  (1,596) 4,552 
Interest expense4,487  4,740  7,185  (253) (2,698)
Total net interest income155,469  156,812  148,219  (1,343) 7,250 
Non-interest income         
Service charges and other fees13,795  12,792  11,366  1,003  2,429 
Miscellaneous loan fees and charges2,923  2,778  1,682  145  1,241 
Gain on sale of loans16,106  21,624  25,858  (5,518) (9,752)
(Loss) gain on sale of investments(61) 284  128  (345) (189)
Other income2,759  2,643  2,190  116  569 
Total non-interest income35,522  40,121  41,224  (4,599) (5,702)
Total income190,991  196,933  189,443  (5,942) 1,548 
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)3.44% 3.74% 4.12%    

Net Interest Income
The current quarter net interest income of $155 million decreased $1.3 million, or 86 basis points, over the prior quarter and increased $7.3 million, or 5 percent, from the prior year second quarter. The current quarter interest income of $160 million decreased $1.6 million, or 1 percent, compared to the prior quarter due to a decrease in interest income from the PPP loans. The current quarter interest income increased $4.6 million, or 3 percent, over the prior year second quarter due to an increase in interest income from the PPP loans and debt securities. The interest income (which included deferred fees and deferred costs) from the PPP loans was $10.3 million in the current quarter and $13.5 million in the prior quarter and $7.3 million in the prior year second quarter. Excluding the PPP loans, net interest income was $150 million in the current quarter compared to $148 million in the prior quarter and $145 million in the prior year second quarter.

The current quarter interest expense of $4.5 million decreased $253 thousand, or 5 percent, over the prior quarter and decreased $2.7 million, or 38 percent, over the prior year second quarter primarily as result of a decrease in deposit rates along with a shift in funding liabilities to low cost deposits. During the current quarter, the total cost of funding (including non-interest bearing deposits) of 10 basis points declined 2 basis points from the prior quarter and declined 10 basis points from the prior year second quarter with both decreases driven by a decrease in rates in deposits and borrowings.

The Company’s net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was 3.44 percent compared to 3.74 percent in the prior quarter and 4.12 in the prior year second quarter. The core net interest margin, excluding 3 basis points of discount accretion, 1 basis point from non-accrual interest and 7 basis points increase from the PPP loans, was 3.33 percent compared to 3.56 in the prior quarter and 4.21 percent in the prior year second quarter. The core net interest margin decreased 23 basis points in the current quarter and decreased 88 basis points from the prior year second quarter due to a decrease in earning asset yields. Earning asset yields have decreased due to the combined impact of the significant increase in the debt securities and the decrease in yields on both loans and debt securities. Debt securities comprised 39.4 percent of the earning assets during the current quarter compared to 35.7 percent in the prior quarter and 24.6 percent in the prior year second quarter.

Non-interest Income
Non-interest income for the current quarter totaled $35.5 million which was a decrease of $4.6 million, or 11 percent, over the prior quarter and a decrease of $5.7 million, or 14 percent, over the same quarter last year. Service charges and other fees increased $1.0 million from the prior quarter and increased $2.4 million from the prior year second quarter as a result of increased customer accounts and transaction activity. Miscellaneous loan fees and charges of $2.9 million in the current quarter increased $1.2 million, or 74 percent, from the prior year second quarter and was primarily driven by increases in loan servicing income and credit card interchange fees due to increased activity.

Gain on the sale of loans of $16.1 million for the current quarter decreased $5.5 million, or 26 percent, compared to the prior quarter and decreased $9.8 million, or 38 percent, from the prior year second quarter. The current quarter mortgage activity was lower than prior periods, but still remained at historically elevated levels.

Non-interest Expense Summary

 Three Months ended $ Change from
(Dollars in thousands)Jun 30,
2021		 Mar 31,
2021		 Jun 30,
2020		 Mar 31,
2021		 Jun 30,
2020
Compensation and employee benefits$64,109  62,468  57,981  1,641  6,128 
Occupancy and equipment9,208  9,515  9,357  (307) (149)
Advertising and promotions2,906  2,371  2,138  535  768 
Data processing5,661  5,206  5,042  455  619 
Other real estate owned48  12  75  36  (27)
Regulatory assessments and insurance1,702  1,879  1,037  (177) 665 
Core deposit intangibles amortization2,488  2,488  2,613    (125)
Other expenses13,960  12,646  16,521  1,314  (2,561)
Total non-interest expense$100,082  96,585  94,764  3,497  5,318 

Total non-interest expense of $100 million for the current quarter increased $3.5 million, or 4 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $5.3 million, or 6 percent, over the prior year second quarter. Excluding deferred compensation from originating PPP loans, total non-interest expense was $102 million for the current and prior quarter compared to $103 million in the prior year second quarter. Compensation and employee benefits increased $1.6 million, or 3 percent, from the prior quarter and increased $6.1 million from the prior year second quarter which was primarily driven by the decrease in deferred compensation on originating PPP loans. Deferred compensation from originating PPP loans was $1.5 million in the current quarter compared to $5.2 million in the prior quarter and $8.4 million in the prior year second quarter.

Regulatory assessment and insurance increased $665 thousand from the prior year second quarter primarily due to an accrual adjustment for the State of Montana regulatory semi-annual assessment which was waived for the first half of 2020. Other expenses of $14.0 million, increased $1.3 million, or 10 percent, from the prior quarter and decreased $2.6 million, or 16 percent, from the prior year second quarter with such changes driven by acquisition-related expenses. Current quarter other expenses included acquisition-related expenses of $1.1 million in the current quarter compared to $104 thousand in the prior quarter and $3.7 million in the prior year second quarter.

Federal and State Income Tax Expense
Tax expense during the second quarter of 2021 was $18.9 million, a decrease of $563 thousand, or 3 percent, compared to the prior quarter and an increase of $4.6 million, or 32 percent, from the prior year second quarter. The effective tax rate in the current quarter was 19.6 compared to 19.4 in the prior quarter and 18.4 percent in the prior year second quarter.

Efficiency Ratio
The efficiency ratio was 49.92 percent in the current quarter and 46.75 percent in the prior quarter and 47.54 in the prior year second quarter. “Once again, the Bank divisions were excellent in controlling non-interest expenses,” said Ron Copher, Chief Financial Officer. Excluding the impact from the PPP loans, the efficiency ratio would have been 53.53 percent in the current quarter compared to 52.89 percent in the prior quarter. The 64 basis points increase from the prior quarter was due to the decrease in gain on sale of loans in the current quarter. Excluding the impact of PPP loans, the current quarter efficiency ratio was a decrease of 39 basis points from the prior year second quarter efficiency ratio of 53.92 percent.

Operating Results for Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
Compared to June 30, 2020

Income Summary

 Six Months ended    
(Dollars in thousands)Jun 30,
2021		 Jun 30,
2020		 $ Change % Change
Net interest income       
Interest income$321,508  $298,269  $23,239  8%
Interest expense9,227  15,681  (6,454) (41)%
Total net interest income312,281  282,588  29,693  11%
Non-interest income       
Service charges and other fees26,587  25,386  1,201  5%
Miscellaneous loan fees and charges5,701  2,967  2,734  92%
Gain on sale of loans37,730  37,720  10  %
Gain on sale of investments223  991  (768) (77)%
Other income5,402  7,432  (2,030) (27)%
Total non-interest income75,643  74,496  1,147  2%
Total Income$387,924  $357,084  $30,840  9%
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)3.58% 4.23%    

Net Interest Income
Net-interest income of $312 million for the first half of 2021 increased $29.7 million, or 11 percent, over the same period in 2020. Interest income of $322 million for the first six months of the current year increased $23.2 million, or 8 percent, from the prior year and was primarily attributable to a $19.3 million increase in income from commercial loans, including $16.5 million from the PPP loans. Additionally, interest income on debt securities increased $9.2 million, or 20 percent, over the prior year which resulted from the increased volume of debt securities. Interest expense of $9.2 million for the first half of 2021 decreased $6.5 million, or 41 percent over the prior year primarily as a result of a decrease in the cost of deposits. The total funding cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) for the first six months of 2021 was 11 basis points, which decreased 14 basis points compared to 25 basis points in first six months of 2020.

The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, during the first half of 2021 was 3.58 percent, a 65 basis points decrease from the net interest margin of 4.23 percent for the same period in the prior year. The core net interest margin, excluding 4 basis points of discount accretion, 1 basis point of non-accrual interest and 10 basis points increase from the PPP loans, was 3.43 which was an 83 basis point decrease from the core margin of 4.26 percent in the prior year. Although the Company was successful in reducing the total cost of funding, it was not enough to outpace the decrease in yields on loans and debt securities driven by the current interest rate environment and the shift in the earning asset mix to lower yielding debt securities.

Non-interest Income
Non-interest income of $75.6 million for the first half of 2021 increased $1.1 million, or 2 percent, over the same period last year. Service charges and other fees of $26.6 million for the first six months of 2021 increased $1.2 million, or 5 percent, from prior year as a result of additional fees from increased customer accounts and transaction activity. Miscellaneous loan fees and charges increased $2.7 million, or 92 percent, driven by increases in loan servicing income and credit card interchange fees due to increased activity. Other income of $5.4 million decreased $2.0 million from the prior year and was primarily the result of a gain of $2.4 million on the sale of a former branch building in the first quarter of 2020.

Non-interest Expense Summary

 Six Months ended    
(Dollars in thousands)Jun 30,
2021		 Jun 30,
2020		 $ Change % Change
Compensation and employee benefits$126,577  $117,641  $8,936  8%
Occupancy and equipment18,723  18,576  147  1%
Advertising and promotions5,277  4,625  652  14%
Data processing10,867  10,324  543  5%
Other real estate owned60  187  (127) (68)%
Regulatory assessments and insurance3,581  2,127  1,454  68%
Core deposit intangibles amortization4,976  5,146  (170) (3)%
Other expenses26,606  31,625  (5,019) (16)%
Total non-interest expense$196,667  $190,251  $6,416  3%

Total non-interest expense of $197 million for the first half of 2021 increased $6.4 million, or 3 percent, over the prior year first half. Compensation and employee benefits for the first six months of 2021 increased $8.9 million, or 8 percent, from last year due to the increased number of employees from organic growth, increased real estate commissions, increased performance-related compensation and annual salary increases. Regulatory assessment and insurance for the first half of 2021 increased $1.5 million from the prior year same period primarily as a result of the State of Montana waiving the first semi-annual regulatory assessment of 2020 and Small Bank assessment credits applied by the FDIC in the first quarter of 2020. Other expenses of $26.6 million, decreased $5.0 million, or 16 percent, from the prior year, primarily from a decrease in acquisition-related expenses. Acquisition-related expenses were $1.1 million in the current year compared to $6.5 million in the prior year.

Provision for Credit Losses

The provision for credit loss benefit was $5.6 million for the first six months of 2021, including provision for credit loss benefit of $5.2 million on the loan portfolio and credit loss benefit of $371 thousand on unfunded loan commitments. The provision for credit loss benefit of $5.2 million on the loan portfolio in the current year decreased $41.5 million over the provision for credit loss expense of $36.3 million in the prior year which was primarily attributable to changes in the economic forecast related to COVID-19. Net charge-offs during the current year were $1.6 million compared to $2.0 million during the prior year.

Federal and State Income Tax Expense
Tax expense of $38.4 million in the first six months of 2021 increased $14.5 million, or 61 percent, over the prior year same period. The effective tax rate for 2021 was 19.5 percent compared to 18.3 percent in the prior year.

Efficiency Ratio
The efficiency ratio was 48.31 percent for the first six months of 2021 compared to 50.86 percent for the same period last year. Excluding the impact from the PPP loans, the efficiency ratio was 53.21 in 2021 compared to 54.21 in 2020 with the improvement driven by an increase in investment interest income and a decrease in deposit interest expense.

Forward-Looking Statements  
This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about management’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “should,” “projects,” “seeks,” “estimates” or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations in the forward-looking statements, including those set forth in this news release:

  • the risks associated with lending and potential adverse changes of the credit quality of loans in the Company’s portfolio;
  • changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System or the Federal Reserve Board, which could adversely affect the Company’s net interest income and profitability;
  • changes in the cost and scope of insurance from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and other third parties;
  • legislative or regulatory changes, such as the those signaled by the Biden Administration, as well as increased banking and consumer protection regulation that adversely affect the Company’s business, both generally and as a result of the Company exceeding $10 billion in total consolidated assets;
  • ability to complete pending or prospective future acquisitions;
  • costs or difficulties related to the completion and integration of acquisitions;
  • the goodwill the Company has recorded in connection with acquisitions could become impaired, which may have an adverse impact on earnings and capital;
  • reduced demand for banking products and services;
  • the reputation of banks and the financial services industry could deteriorate, which could adversely affect the Company's ability to obtain and maintain customers;
  • competition among financial institutions in the Company's markets may increase significantly;
  • the risks presented by continued public stock market volatility, which could adversely affect the market price of the Company’s common stock and the ability to raise additional capital or grow the Company through acquisitions;
  • the projected business and profitability of an expansion or the opening of a new branch could be lower than expected;
  • consolidation in the financial services industry in the Company’s markets resulting in the creation of larger financial institutions who may have greater resources could change the competitive landscape;
  • dependence on the Chief Executive Officer, the senior management team and the Presidents of Glacier Bank divisions;
  • material failure, potential interruption or breach in security of the Company’s systems and technological changes which could expose us to new risks (e.g., cybersecurity), fraud or system failures;
  • natural disasters, including fires, floods, earthquakes, and other unexpected events;
  • the Company’s success in managing risks involved in the foregoing; and
  • the effects of any reputational damage to the Company resulting from any of the foregoing.

The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly correct or update any forward-looking statement if it later becomes aware that actual results are likely to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statement.

Conference Call Information
A conference call for investors is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, July 23, 2021. The conference call will be accessible by telephone and webcast. Interested individuals are invited to listen to the call by dialing 877-561-2748 and conference ID 7591544. To participate on the webcast, log on to: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/nsp6p5ro. If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on our website, www.glacierbancorp.com, or by calling 855-859-2056 with the ID 7591544 by July 30, 2021.

About Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI), a member of the Russell 2000® and the S&P MidCap 400® indices, is the parent company for Glacier Bank and its Bank divisions: Bank of the San Juans (Durango, CO), Citizens Community Bank (Pocatello, ID), Collegiate Peaks Bank (Buena Vista, CO), First Bank of Montana (Lewistown, MT), First Bank of Wyoming (Powell, WY), First Community Bank Utah (Layton, UT), First Security Bank (Bozeman, MT), First Security Bank of Missoula (Missoula, MT), First State Bank (Wheatland, WY), Glacier Bank (Kalispell, MT), Heritage Bank of Nevada (Reno, NV), Mountain West Bank (Coeur d’Alene, ID), North Cascades Bank (Chelan, WA), The Foothills Bank (Yuma, AZ), Valley Bank of Helena (Helena, MT), and Western Security Bank (Billings, MT).

CONTACT: Randall M. Chesler, CEO
(406) 751-4722
Ron J. Copher, CFO
(406) 751-7706


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)Jun 30,
2021		 Mar 31,
2021		 Dec 31,
2020		 Jun 30,
2020
Assets       
Cash on hand and in banks$272,363  227,745  227,108  212,681 
Interest bearing cash deposits648,844  650,705  406,034  334,929 
Cash and cash equivalents921,207  878,450  633,142  547,610 
Debt securities, available-for-sale6,147,143  5,853,315  5,337,814  3,533,950 
Debt securities, held-to-maturity1,024,730  588,751  189,836  203,275 
Total debt securities7,171,873  6,442,066  5,527,650  3,737,225 
Loans held for sale, at fair value98,410  118,731  166,572  115,345 
Loans receivable11,238,048  11,269,929  11,122,696  11,453,378 
Allowance for credit losses(151,448) (156,446) (158,243) (162,509)
Loans receivable, net11,086,600  11,113,483  10,964,453  11,290,869 
Premises and equipment, net315,573  322,354  325,335  326,005 
Other real estate owned771  2,965  1,744  4,743 
Accrued interest receivable70,452  79,331  75,497  77,363 
Core deposit intangible, net50,533  53,021  55,509  60,733 
Goodwill514,013  514,013  514,013  513,355 
Non-marketable equity securities10,019  10,022  10,023  11,592 
Bank-owned life insurance123,035  122,843  123,763  122,388 
Other assets125,547  113,273  106,505  99,420 
Total assets$20,488,033  19,770,552  18,504,206  16,906,648 
Liabilities       
Non-interest bearing deposits$6,307,794  6,040,440  5,454,539  5,043,704 
Interest bearing deposits10,453,098  10,063,884  9,342,990  8,337,828 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase995,201  996,878  1,004,583  881,227 
FHLB advances      37,963 
Other borrowed funds33,556  33,452  33,068  32,546 
Subordinated debentures132,540  132,499  139,959  139,917 
Accrued interest payable2,433  2,590  3,305  4,211 
Deferred tax liability6,463  3,116  23,860  25,213 
Other liabilities202,993  202,308  194,861  200,324 
Total liabilities18,134,078  17,475,167  16,197,165  14,702,933 
Commitments and Contingent Liabilities       
Stockholders’ Equity       
Preferred shares, $0.01 par value per share, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding       
Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 117,187,500 shares authorized955  955  954  954 
Paid-in capital1,496,488  1,495,438  1,495,053  1,492,817 
Retained earnings - substantially restricted766,070  719,072  667,944  580,035 
Accumulated other comprehensive income90,442  79,920  143,090  129,909 
Total stockholders’ equity2,353,955  2,295,385  2,307,041  2,203,715 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$20,488,033  19,770,552  18,504,206  16,906,648 


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

 Three Months ended Six Months ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)Jun 30,
2021		 Mar 31,
2021		 Jun 30,
2020		 Jun 30,
2021		 Jun 30,
2020
Interest Income         
Debt securities$28,730  27,306  25,833  56,036  46,847 
Residential real estate loans9,541  10,146  12,098  19,687  23,624 
Commercial loans110,829  113,541  106,343  224,370  205,027 
Consumer and other loans10,856  10,559  11,130  21,415  22,771 
Total interest income159,956  161,552  155,404  321,508  298,269 
Interest Expense         
Deposits2,804  3,014  4,587  5,818  10,168 
Securities sold under agreements to
repurchase		651  689  908  1,340  1,897 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances    268    614 
Other borrowed funds177  174  172  351  300 
Subordinated debentures855  863  1,250  1,718  2,702 
Total interest expense4,487  4,740  7,185  9,227  15,681 
Net Interest Income155,469  156,812  148,219  312,281  282,588 
Provision for credit losses(5,653) 48  16,929  (5,605) 36,114 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses161,122  156,764  131,290  317,886  246,474 
Non-Interest Income         
Service charges and other fees13,795  12,792  11,366  26,587  25,386 
Miscellaneous loan fees and charges2,923  2,778  1,682  5,701  2,967 
Gain on sale of loans16,106  21,624  25,858  37,730  37,720 
(Loss) gain on sale of debt securities(61) 284  128  223  991 
Other income2,759  2,643  2,190  5,402  7,432 
Total non-interest income35,522  40,121  41,224  75,643  74,496 
Non-Interest Expense         
Compensation and employee benefits64,109  62,468  57,981  126,577  117,641 
Occupancy and equipment9,208  9,515  9,357  18,723  18,576 
Advertising and promotions2,906  2,371  2,138  5,277  4,625 
Data processing5,661  5,206  5,042  10,867  10,324 
Other real estate owned48  12  75  60  187 
Regulatory assessments and insurance1,702  1,879  1,037  3,581  2,127 
Core deposit intangibles amortization2,488  2,488  2,613  4,976  5,146 
Other expenses13,960  12,646  16,521  26,606  31,625 
Total non-interest expense100,082  96,585  94,764  196,667  190,251 
Income Before Income Taxes96,562  100,300  77,750  196,862  130,719 
Federal and state income tax expense18,935  19,498  14,306  38,433  23,936 
Net Income$77,627  80,802  63,444  158,429  106,783 


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balance Sheets

 Three Months ended
 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021
(Dollars in thousands)Average
Balance		 Interest &
Dividends		 Average
Yield/
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest &
Dividends		 Average
Yield/
Rate
Assets           
Residential real estate loans$825,467  $9,541  4.62% $893,052  $10,146  4.54%
Commercial loans 19,520,603  112,226  4.73% 9,412,281  114,928  4.95%
Consumer and other loans964,415  10,856  4.51% 949,736  10,559  4.51%
Total loans 211,310,485  132,623  4.70% 11,255,069  135,633  4.89%
Tax-exempt debt securities 21,548,323  14,740  3.81% 1,545,484  14,710  3.81%
Taxable debt securities 45,810,800  17,251  1.19% 4,713,936  15,851  1.35%
Total earning assets18,669,608  164,614  3.54% 17,514,489  166,194  3.85%
Goodwill and intangibles565,749      568,222     
Non-earning assets804,897      843,305     
Total assets$20,040,254      $18,926,016     
Liabilities           
Non-interest bearing deposits$6,100,872  $  % $5,591,531  $  %
NOW and DDA accounts4,073,819  600  0.06% 3,830,856  570  0.06%
Savings accounts2,295,334  141  0.02% 2,092,517  138  0.03%
Money market deposit accounts2,921,642  861  0.12% 2,719,267  865  0.13%
Certificate accounts955,694  1,181  0.50% 971,584  1,422  0.59%
Total core deposits16,347,361  2,783  0.07% 15,205,755  2,995  0.08%
Wholesale deposits 534,301  21  0.24% 38,076  19  0.20%
Repurchase agreements974,744  651  0.27% 1,001,394  689  0.28%
FHLB advances    %     %
Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds166,002  1,032  2.49% 165,830  1,037  2.54%
Total funding liabilities17,522,408  4,487  0.10% 16,411,055  4,740  0.12%
Other liabilities168,613      193,858     
Total liabilities17,691,021      16,604,913     
Stockholders’ Equity           
Common stock955      955     
Paid-in capital1,495,886      1,495,138     
Retained earnings756,561      710,137     
Accumulated other comprehensive income95,831      114,873     
Total stockholders’ equity2,349,233      2,321,103     
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$20,040,254      $18,926,016     
Net interest income (tax-equivalent)  $160,127      $161,454   
Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)    3.44%     3.73%
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)    3.44%     3.74%

______________________________
1 Includes tax effect of $1.4 million and $1.4 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.
2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.
3 Includes tax effect of $3.0 million and $3.0 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.
4 Includes tax effect of $255 thousand and $255 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.
5 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balance Sheets (continued)

 Three Months ended
 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020
(Dollars in thousands)Average
Balance		 Interest &
Dividends		 Average
Yield/
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest &
Dividends		 Average
Yield/
Rate
Assets           
Residential real estate loans$825,467  $9,541  4.62% $1,048,095  $12,098  4.62%
Commercial loans 19,520,603  112,226  4.73% 9,235,881  107,632  4.69%
Consumer and other loans964,415  10,856  4.51% 957,798  11,130  4.67%
Total loans 211,310,485  132,623  4.70% 11,241,774  130,860  4.68%
Tax-exempt debt securities 31,548,323  14,740  3.81% 1,401,603  14,248  4.07%
Taxable debt securities 45,810,800  17,251  1.19% 2,266,707  14,730  2.60%
Total earning assets18,669,608  164,614  3.54% 14,910,084  159,838  4.31%
Goodwill and intangibles565,749      575,296     
Non-earning assets804,897      797,403     
Total assets$20,040,254      $16,282,783     
Liabilities           
Non-interest bearing deposits$6,100,872  $  % $4,733,485  $  %
NOW and DDA accounts4,073,819  600  0.06% 3,018,706  687  0.09%
Savings accounts2,295,334  141  0.02% 1,687,448  175  0.04%
Money market deposit accounts2,921,642  861  0.12% 2,300,787  1,240  0.22%
Certificate accounts955,694  1,181  0.50% 1,013,188  2,408  0.96%
Total core deposits16,347,361  2,783  0.07% 12,753,614  4,510  0.14%
Wholesale deposits 534,301  21  0.24% 68,503  77  0.46%
Repurchase agreements974,744  651  0.27% 740,748  908  0.49%
FHLB advances    % 182,061  268  0.58%
Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds166,002  1,032  2.49% 172,996  1,422  3.31%
Total funding liabilities17,522,408  4,487  0.10% 13,917,922  7,185  0.21%
Other liabilities168,613      180,935     
Total liabilities17,691,021      14,098,857     
Stockholders’ Equity           
Common stock955      954     
Paid-in capital1,495,886      1,492,230     
Retained earnings756,561      575,455     
Accumulated other comprehensive income95,831      115,287     
Total stockholders’ equity2,349,233      2,183,926     
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$20,040,254      $16,282,783     
Net interest income (tax-equivalent)  $160,127      $152,653   
Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)    3.44%     4.10%
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)    3.44%     4.12%

______________________________
1 Includes tax effect of $1.4 million and $1.3 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.
3 Includes tax effect of $3.0 million and $2.9 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
4 Includes tax effect of $255 thousand and $266 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
5 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balance Sheets (continued)

 Six Months ended
 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020
(Dollars in thousands)Average
Balance		 Interest &
Dividends		 Average
Yield/
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest &
Dividends		 Average
Yield/
Rate
Assets           
Residential real estate loans$859,073  $19,687  4.58% $1,014,371  $23,624  4.66%
Commercial loans 19,466,763  227,154  4.84% 8,522,681  207,588  4.90%
Consumer and other loans957,116  21,415  4.51% 942,361  22,771  4.86%
Total loans 211,282,952  268,256  4.79% 10,479,413  253,983  4.87%
Tax-exempt debt securities 31,546,912  29,450  3.81% 1,166,102  23,657  4.06%
Taxable debt securities 45,265,398  33,102  1.26% 2,163,144  28,502  2.64%
Total earning assets18,095,262  330,808  3.69% 13,808,659  306,142  4.46%
Goodwill and intangibles566,979      557,363     
Non-earning assets823,973      743,871     
Total assets$19,486,214      $15,109,893     
Liabilities           
Non-interest bearing deposits$5,847,608  $  % $4,203,222  $  %
NOW and DDA accounts3,953,009  1,170  0.06% 2,846,928  1,602  0.11%
Savings accounts2,194,485  279  0.03% 1,603,129  414  0.05%
Money market deposit accounts2,821,014  1,726  0.12% 2,166,293  2,864  0.27%
Certificate accounts963,595  2,603  0.54% 989,548  5,003  1.02%
Total core deposits15,779,711  5,778  0.07% 11,809,120  9,883  0.17%
Wholesale deposits 536,178  40  0.22% 62,806  285  0.91%
Repurchase agreements987,995  1,340  0.27% 641,785  1,897  0.59%
FHLB advances    % 145,366  614  0.84%
Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds165,917  2,069  2.51% 171,481  3,002  3.52%
Total funding liabilities16,969,801  9,227  0.11% 12,830,558  15,681  0.25%
Other liabilities181,166      164,148     
Total liabilities17,150,967      12,994,706     
Stockholders’ Equity           
Common stock955      944     
Paid-in capital1,495,514      1,454,617     
Retained earnings733,478      569,203     
Accumulated other comprehensive income105,300      90,423     
Total stockholders’ equity2,335,247      2,115,187     
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$19,486,214      $15,109,893     
Net interest income (tax-equivalent)  $321,581      $290,461   
Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)    3.58%     4.21%
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)    3.58%     4.23%

______________________________
1 Includes tax effect of $2.8 million and $2.6 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.
3 Includes tax effect of $6.0 million and $4.8 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
4 Includes tax effect of $510 thousand and $532 thousand on federal income tax credits for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
5 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Loan Portfolio by Regulatory Classification

 Loans Receivable, by Loan Type % Change from
(Dollars in thousands)Jun 30,
2021		 Mar 31,
2021		 Dec 31,
2020		 Jun 30,
2020		 Mar 31,
2021		 Dec 31,
2020		 Jun 30,
2020
Custom and owner occupied construction$158,405  $153,226  $157,529  $177,172  3% 1% (11)%
Pre-sold and spec construction163,740  154,312  148,845  161,964  6% 10% 1%
Total residential construction322,145   307,538   306,374   339,136   % % (5)%
Land development111,736  103,960  102,930  94,667  7% 9% 18%
Consumer land or lots138,292  133,409  123,747  120,015  4% 12% 15%
Unimproved land63,469  62,002  59,500  63,459  2% 7% %
Developed lots for operative builders27,143  27,310  30,449  26,647  (1)% (11)% 2%
Commercial lots64,664  61,289  60,499  60,563  6% 7% 7%
Other construction554,548  604,326  555,375  477,922  (8)% % 16%
Total land, lot, and other construction959,852   992,296   932,500   843,273   (3)% % 14 %
Owner occupied2,019,860  1,973,309  1,945,686  1,855,994  2% 4% 9%
Non-owner occupied2,436,672  2,372,644  2,290,512  2,238,586  3% 6% 9%
Total commercial real estate4,456,532   4,345,953   4,236,198   4,094,580   % % %
Commercial and industrial1,654,237   1,883,438   1,850,197   2,342,081   (12)% (11)% (29)%
Agriculture746,678   728,579   721,490   714,227   % % %
1st lien1,105,579  1,130,339  1,228,867  1,227,514  (2)% (10)% (10)%
Junior lien38,029  35,230  41,641  47,121  8% (9)% (19)%
Total 1-4 family1,143,608   1,165,569   1,270,508   1,274,635   (2)% (10)% (10)%
Multifamily residential398,499   380,172   391,895   343,870   % % 16 %
Home equity lines of credit693,135  664,800  657,626  655,492  4% 5% 6%
Other consumer201,336  191,152  190,186  181,402  5% 6% 11%
Total consumer894,471   855,952   847,812   836,894   % % %
States and political subdivisions631,199   546,086   575,647   581,673   16 % 10 % %
Other129,237   183,077   156,647   198,354   (29)% (17)% (35)%
Total loans receivable, including
loans held for sale		11,336,458  11,388,660  11,289,268  11,568,723  % % (2)%
Less loans held for sale 1(98,410) (118,731) (166,572) (115,345) (17)% (41)% (15)%
Total loans receivable$11,238,048  $11,269,929  $11,122,696  $11,453,378  % 1% (2)%

______________________________
1 Loans held for sale are primarily 1st lien 1-4 family loans.


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification

  

Non-performing Assets, by Loan Type		 Non-
Accrual
Loans		 Accruing
Loans 90
Days
or More Past
Due		 Other
Real Estate
Owned
(Dollars in thousands)Jun 30,
2021		 Mar 31,
2021		 Dec 31,
2020		 Jun 30,
2020		 Jun 30,
2021		 Jun 30,
2021		 Jun 30,
2021
Custom and owner occupied construction$243   246   247   440   243   —   —  
Land development279   330   342   659   31   —   248  
Consumer land or lots190   325   201   427   190   —   —  
Unimproved land178   243   294   663   178   —   —  
Commercial lots368   368   368   529   —   —   368  
Total land, lot and other construction1,015   1,266   1,205   2,278   399   —   616  
Owner occupied3,747   5,272   6,725   9,424   3,716   31   —  
Non-owner occupied1,892   4,615   4,796   5,482   1,892   —   —  
Total commercial real estate5,639   9,887   11,521   14,906   5,608   31   —  
Commercial and Industrial6,046   6,100   6,689   5,039   5,419   597   30  
Agriculture31,742   8,392   6,313   11,087   28,787   2,955   —  
1st lien4,186   4,303   5,353   7,634   3,754   432   —  
Junior lien272   290   301   746   247   25   —  
Total 1-4 family4,458   4,593   5,654   8,380   4,001   457   —  
Multifamily residential—   —   —   92   —   —   —  
Home equity lines of credit2,653   3,614   2,939   3,048   2,529   36   88  
Other consumer542   1,017   572   412   406   99   37  
Total consumer3,195   4,631   3,511   3,460   2,935   135   125  
Other703   1,470   293   289   658   45   —  
Total$53,041   36,585   35,433   45,971   48,050   4,220   771  


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued)

 Accruing 30-89 Days Delinquent Loans,  by Loan Type % Change from
(Dollars in thousands)Jun 30,
2021		 Mar 31,
2021		 Dec 31,
2020		 Jun 30,
2020		 Mar 31,
2021		 Dec 31,
2020		 Jun 30,
2020
Custom and owner occupied construction$  $963  $788  $  (100)% (100)% n/m
Pre-sold and spec construction70        n/m n/m n/m
Total residential construction70   963   788   —   (93)% (91)% n/m
Land development    202    n/m (100)% n/m
Consumer land or lots  215  71  248  (100)% (100)% (100)%
Unimproved land307  334  357  411  (8)% (14)% (25)%
Developed lots for operative builders    306    n/m (100)% n/m
Commercial lots      153  n/m n/m (100)%
Other construction  1,520      (100)% n/m n/m
Total land, lot and other construction307   2,069   936   812   (85)% (67)% (62)%
Owner occupied2,243  1,784  3,432  1,512  26% (35)% 48%
Non-owner occupied574  2,407  149  966  (76)% 285% (41)%
Total commercial real estate2,817   4,191   3,581   2,478   (33)% (21)% 14 %
Commercial and industrial2,947   2,063   1,814   4,127   43 % 62 % (29)%
Agriculture837   25,458   1,553   12,084   (97)% (46)% (93)%
1st lien736  5,984  6,677  656  (88)% (89)% 12%
Junior lien106  18  55  160  489% 93% (34)%
Total 1-4 family842   6,002   6,732   816   (86)% (87)% %
Home equity lines of credit1,942  1,223  2,840  3,330  59% (32)% (42)%
Other consumer919  519  1,054  739  77% (13)% 24%
Total consumer2,861   1,742   3,894   4,069   64 % (27)% (30)%
States and political subdivisions—   375   2,358   124   (100)% (100)% (100)%
Other1,395   1,753   1,065   715   (20)% 31 % 95 %
Total$12,076  $44,616  $22,721  $25,225  (73)% (47)% (52)%

______________________________
n/m - not measurable

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued)

 Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries), Year-to-Date
Period Ending, By Loan Type		 Charge-Offs Recoveries
(Dollars in thousands)Jun 30,
2021		 Mar 31,
2021		 Dec 31,
2020		 Jun 30,
2020		 Jun 30,
2021		 Jun 30,
2021
Custom and owner occupied construction$    (9)      
Pre-sold and spec construction(8) (7) (24) (12)   8 
Total residential construction(8) (7) (33) (12) —    
Land development(77) (75) (106) (50)   77 
Consumer land or lots(164) (141) (221) (17) 3  167 
Unimproved land(21) (21) (489) (287)   21 
Commercial lots    (55) (3)    
Total land, lot and other construction(262) (237) (871) (357)   265  
Owner occupied(70) (54) (168) (49) 41  111 
Non-owner occupied(503) (505) 3,030  115    503 
Total commercial real estate(573) (559) 2,862   66   41   614  
Commercial and industrial(218) 80   1,533   576   262   480  
Agriculture(6) (1) 337   33     10  
1st lien(237) 5  69    42  279 
Junior lien(475) (47) (211) (129)   475 
Total 1-4 family(712) (42) (142) (129) 42   754  
Multifamily residential(40) —   (244) (43) —   40  
Home equity lines of credit(23) 25  101  24  41  64 
Other consumer74  46  307  161  241  167 
Total consumer51   71   408   185   282   231  
Other3,329   2,981   3,803   1,727   5,312   1,983  
Total$1,561  2,286  7,653  2,046  5,946  4,385 

Visit our website at www.glacierbancorp.com 