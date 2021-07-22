Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Announces Results for the Quarter and Period Ended June 30, 2021

2nd Quarter 2021 Highlights:
- Net income of $77.6 million, an increase of $14.2 million, or 22 percent, over the prior year second quarter net income of $63.4 million.
- Diluted earnings per share of $0.81, an increase of 23 percent from the prior year second quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.66.
- Total assets crossed $20 billion during the current quarter ending at $20.488 billion at June 30, 2021.
- The loan portfolio, excluding the Payroll Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, increased $249 million, or 10 percent annualized, in the current quarter.
- Core deposits increased $669 million, or 17 percent annualized, during the current quarter.
- Early stage delinquencies (accruing loans 30-89 days past due) of $12.1 million at June 30, 2021 decreased $32.5 million from the prior quarter and decreased $13.1 million from the prior year second quarter.
- An improved economic outlook drove a credit loss benefit of $5.7 million in the current quarter.
- The Company funded 1,947 new PPP loans for $67.6 million during the current quarter.
- The Company received $350 million in PPP loan forgiveness from the U.S. Small Business Administration (“SBA”) during the current quarter.
- Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share, an increase of $0.01 per share, or 3 percent, over the prior quarter regular dividend. The Company has declared 145 consecutive quarterly dividends and has increased the dividend 48 times.
- The Company announced the signing of definitive agreement to acquire Altabancorp, the parent company of Altabank, a community bank based in American Fork, Utah, with total assets of $3.522 billion. Altabank, was recently honored with the prestigious Utah Best of State Bank Award in the Community Banking category which marked its second consecutive year for receiving the award. This will be the largest Bank acquisition in the Company’s history and its 24th acquisition since 2000.
First Half 2021 Highlights:
- Net income of $158 million for the first half of 2021, an increase of $51.6 million, or 48 percent, over the prior year first half of 2020 net income of $107 million.
- Diluted earnings per share of $1.66, an increase of 47 percent from the prior year first six months diluted earnings per share of $1.13.
- The loan portfolio, excluding the PPP loans, increased $330 million, or 6 percent annualized, in the first half of 2021.
- Core deposits increased $1.975 billion, or 27 percent annualized, during the first six months of 2021.
- The Company funded 8,525 PPP loans in the amount of $555 million during the first half of 2021.
- The Company received $776 million in PPP loan forgiveness from the U.S. Small Business Administration (“SBA”) during the first half of 2021.
- Dividends declared in the first half of 2021 of $0.63 per share, an increase of $0.05 per share, or 9 percent, over the prior year dividends of $0.58 per share.
Financial Summary
|At or for the Three Months ended
|At or for the Six Months ended
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share and market data)
|Jun 30,
2021
|Mar 31,
2021
|Jun 30,
2020
|Jun 30,
2021
|Jun 30,
2020
|Operating results
|Net income
|$
|77,627
|80,802
|63,444
|158,429
|106,783
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.81
|0.85
|0.67
|1.66
|1.13
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.81
|0.85
|0.66
|1.66
|1.13
|Dividends declared per share
|$
|0.32
|0.31
|0.29
|0.63
|0.58
|Market value per share
|Closing
|$
|55.08
|57.08
|35.29
|55.08
|35.29
|High
|$
|63.05
|67.35
|46.54
|67.35
|46.54
|Low
|$
|52.99
|44.55
|30.30
|44.55
|26.66
|Selected ratios and other data
|Number of common stock shares outstanding
|95,507,234
|95,501,819
|95,409,061
|95,507,234
|95,409,061
|Average outstanding shares - basic
|95,505,877
|95,465,801
|95,405,493
|95,485,839
|94,346,582
|Average outstanding shares - diluted
|95,580,904
|95,546,922
|95,430,403
|95,565,591
|94,395,930
|Return on average assets (annualized)
|1.55
|%
|1.73
|%
|1.57
|%
|1.64
|%
|1.42
|%
|Return on average equity (annualized)
|13.25
|%
|14.12
|%
|11.68
|%
|13.68
|%
|10.15
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|49.92
|%
|46.75
|%
|47.54
|%
|48.31
|%
|50.86
|%
|Dividend payout ratio
|39.51
|%
|36.47
|%
|43.28
|%
|37.95
|%
|51.33
|%
|Loan to deposit ratio
|67.64
|%
|70.72
|%
|86.45
|%
|67.64
|%
|86.45
|%
|Number of full time equivalent employees
|2,987
|2,994
|2,954
|2,987
|2,954
|Number of locations
|194
|193
|192
|194
|192
|Number of ATMs
|250
|250
|251
|250
|251
KALISPELL, Mont., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) reported net income of $77.6 million for the current quarter, an increase of $14.2 million, or 22 percent, from the $63.4 million of net income for the prior year second quarter. Diluted earnings per share for the current quarter was $0.81 per share, an increase of 23 percent from the prior year second quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.66. “We are pleased to see solid loan and deposit growth with an improving economic outlook,” said Randy Chesler, President and Chief Executive Officer. “The Glacier team has done an excellent job getting back to business and taking care of customers as our markets see increased activity with our summer season in full swing.”
Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $158.4 million, an increase of $51.6 million, or 48 percent, from the $106.8 million net income from the first six months in the prior year. Diluted earnings per share for the first half of the current year was $1.66 per share, an increase of 47 percent, from the diluted earnings per share of $1.13 for the same period last year.
In May 2021, the Company announced the signing of definitive agreement to acquire Altabancorp, the parent company of Altabank, a community bank based in American Fork, Utah (collectively, “Alta”). Alta provides banking services to individuals and businesses in Utah with twenty-five banking offices from Preston, Idaho to St. George, Utah. As of March 31, 2021, Alta had total assets of $3.522 billion, total loans of $1.797 billion and total deposits of $3.159 billion. The acquisition is subject to required regulatory approvals and other customary conditions of closing and is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2021. Upon closing of the transaction, Alta will become the Company’s seventeenth Bank division.
Asset Summary
|$ Change from
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Jun 30,
2021
|Mar 31,
2021
|Dec 31,
2020
|Jun 30,
2020
|Mar 31,
2021
|Dec 31,
2020
|Jun 30,
2020
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|921,207
|878,450
|633,142
|547,610
|42,757
|288,065
|373,597
|Debt securities, available-for-sale
|6,147,143
|5,853,315
|5,337,814
|3,533,950
|293,828
|809,329
|2,613,193
|Debt securities, held-to-maturity
|1,024,730
|588,751
|189,836
|203,275
|435,979
|834,894
|821,455
|Total debt securities
|7,171,873
|6,442,066
|5,527,650
|3,737,225
|729,807
|1,644,223
|3,434,648
|Loans receivable
|Residential real estate
|734,838
|745,097
|802,508
|903,198
|(10,259
|)
|(67,670
|)
|(168,360
|)
|Commercial real estate
|6,584,322
|6,474,701
|6,315,895
|6,047,692
|109,621
|268,427
|536,630
|Other commercial
|2,932,419
|3,100,584
|3,054,817
|3,547,249
|(168,165
|)
|(122,398
|)
|(614,830
|)
|Home equity
|648,800
|625,369
|636,405
|654,392
|23,431
|12,395
|(5,592
|)
|Other consumer
|337,669
|324,178
|313,071
|300,847
|13,491
|24,598
|36,822
|Loans receivable
|11,238,048
|11,269,929
|11,122,696
|11,453,378
|(31,881
|)
|115,352
|(215,330
|)
|Allowance for credit losses
|(151,448
|)
|(156,446
|)
|(158,243
|)
|(162,509
|)
|4,998
|6,795
|11,061
|Loans receivable, net
|11,086,600
|11,113,483
|10,964,453
|11,290,869
|(26,883
|)
|122,147
|(204,269
|)
|Other assets
|1,308,353
|1,336,553
|1,378,961
|1,330,944
|(28,200
|)
|(70,608
|)
|(22,591
|)
|Total assets
|$
|20,488,033
|19,770,552
|18,504,206
|16,906,648
|717,481
|1,983,827
|3,581,385
Total debt securities of $7.172 billion at June 30, 2021 increased $730 million, or 11 percent, during the current quarter and increased $3.435 billion, or 92 percent, from the prior year second quarter. The Company continues to purchase debt securities with excess liquidity from the increase in core deposits and SBA forgiveness of PPP loans. Debt securities represented 35 percent of total assets at June 30, 2021 compared to 30 percent of total assets at December 30, 2020 and 22 percent of total assets at June 30, 2020.
The loan portfolio of $11.238 billion at June 30, 2021 decreased $31.9 million, or 28 basis points, in the current quarter. Excluding the PPP loans, the loan portfolio increased $249 million, or 10 percent annualized, during the current quarter with the largest increase in other commercial loans which increased $113 million.
The loan portfolio decreased $215 million, or 2 percent, from the prior year second quarter. Excluding the PPP loans, the loan portfolio increased $517 million, or 5 percent, from the prior year second quarter with the largest increase in commercial real estate loans which increased $537 million, or 9 percent.
Credit Quality Summary
|At or for the Six Months ended
|At or for the Three Months ended
|At or for the Year ended
|At or for the Six Months ended
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Jun 30,
2021
|Mar 31,
2021
|Dec 31,
2020
|Jun 30,
2020
|Allowance for credit losses
|Balance at beginning of period
|$
|158,243
|158,243
|124,490
|124,490
|Impact of adopting CECL
|—
|—
|3,720
|3,720
|Acquisitions
|—
|—
|49
|49
|Provision for credit losses
|(5,234
|)
|489
|37,637
|36,296
|Charge-offs
|(5,946
|)
|(4,246
|)
|(13,808
|)
|(5,235
|)
|Recoveries
|4,385
|1,960
|6,155
|3,189
|Balance at end of period
|$
|151,448
|156,446
|158,243
|162,509
|Provision for credit losses
|Loan portfolio
|$
|(5,234
|)
|489
|37,637
|36,296
|Unfunded loan commitments
|(371
|)
|(441
|)
|2,128
|(182
|)
|Total provision for credit losses
|$
|(5,605
|)
|48
|39,765
|36,114
|Other real estate owned
|$
|771
|2,965
|1,744
|4,743
|Accruing loans 90 days or more past due
|4,220
|3,733
|1,725
|6,071
|Non-accrual loans
|48,050
|29,887
|31,964
|35,157
|Total non-performing assets
|$
|53,041
|36,585
|35,433
|45,971
|Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets
|0.26
|%
|0.19
|%
|0.19
|%
|0.27
|%
|Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of non-performing loans
|290
|%
|465
|%
|470
|%
|394
|%
|Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans
|1.35
|%
|1.39
|%
|1.42
|%
|1.42
|%
|Net charge-offs as a percentage of total loans
|0.01
|%
|0.02
|%
|0.07
|%
|0.02
|%
|Accruing loans 30-89 days past due
|$
|12,076
|44,616
|22,721
|25,225
|Accruing troubled debt restructurings
|$
|37,667
|41,345
|42,003
|41,759
|Non-accrual troubled debt restructurings
|$
|3,179
|4,702
|3,507
|8,204
|U.S. government guarantees included in non-performing assets
|$
|4,186
|2,778
|3,011
|3,305
Non-performing assets of $53.0 million at June 30, 2021 increased $16.5 million, over the prior quarter and was primarily isolated to one credit relationship. Non-performing assets increased $7.1 million, or 15 percent, over the prior year second quarter. Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets at June 30, 2021 was 0.26 percent. Excluding the government guaranteed PPP loans, the non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets at June 30, 2021 was 0.27 percent, an increase of 8 basis points from the prior quarter and 3 basis points decrease from the prior year second quarter.
Early stage delinquencies (accruing loans 30-89 days past due) of $12.1 million at June 30, 2021 decreased $32.5 million from the prior quarter with a large portion of the decrease primarily isolated to one credit relationship which moved to non-accrual at June 30, 2021. Early stage delinquencies decreased $13.1 million from the prior year second quarter. Early stage delinquencies as a percentage of loans at June 30, 2021 was 0.11 percent, which was a decrease of 29 basis points from prior quarter and an 11 basis points decrease from prior year second quarter. Excluding PPP loans, early stage delinquencies as a percentage of loans at June 30, 2021 was 0.11 percent, which was a decrease of 32 basis points from prior quarter and a 14 basis points decrease from prior year second quarter.
The current quarter provision for credit loss benefit on loans of $5.7 million was a decrease of $6.2 million from the prior quarter provision for credit loss expense of $489 thousand and a $19.3 million decrease from the prior year second quarter provision for credit loss expense of $13.6 million. The higher levels of provision for credit losses in the prior year second quarter were driven by negative economic forecasts due to COVID-19. The lower levels in the current quarter related to improvement in the economic forecasts.
The allowance for credit losses on loans (“ACL”) as a percentage of total loans outstanding at June 30, 2021 was 1.35 percent which was a 4 basis points decrease compared to the prior quarter. Excluding the PPP loans, the ACL as percentage of loans was 1.43 percent compared to 1.51 percent in the prior quarter and 1.62 percent in the prior year second quarter.
Credit Quality Trends and Provision for Credit Losses on the Loan Portfolio
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Provision for Credit Losses Loans
|Net (Recoveries)
Charge-Offs
|ACL
as a Percent
of Loans
|Accruing
Loans 30-89
Days Past Due
as a Percent of
Loans
|Non-Performing
Assets to
Total Subsidiary
Assets
|Second quarter 2021
|$
|(5,723
|)
|$
|(725
|)
|1.35
|%
|0.11
|%
|0.26
|%
|First quarter 2021
|489
|2,286
|1.39
|%
|0.40
|%
|0.19
|%
|Fourth quarter 2020
|(1,528
|)
|4,781
|1.42
|%
|0.20
|%
|0.19
|%
|Third quarter 2020
|2,869
|826
|1.42
|%
|0.15
|%
|0.25
|%
|Second quarter 2020
|13,552
|1,233
|1.42
|%
|0.22
|%
|0.27
|%
|First quarter 2020
|22,744
|813
|1.49
|%
|0.41
|%
|0.26
|%
|Fourth quarter 2019
|—
|1,045
|1.31
|%
|0.24
|%
|0.27
|%
|Third quarter 2019
|—
|3,519
|1.32
|%
|0.31
|%
|0.40
|%
Net recoveries for the current quarter were $725 thousand compared to net charge-offs of $2.3 million for the prior quarter and net charge-offs $1.2 million from the same quarter last year. Loan portfolio growth, composition, average loan size, credit quality considerations, economic forecasts and other environmental factors will continue to determine the level of the provision for credit losses for loans.
In response to COVID-19, the Company modified 3,054 for $1.515 billion during the second quarter of 2020. These modifications were primarily short-term payment deferrals under six months. During the second half of 2020, the majority of the modified loan deferral periods expired, and the loans returned to regular payment status. As of June 30, 2021, $46.7 million of the modifications remain in the deferral period. In addition the state of Montana created the Montana Loan Deferment Program for only Montana-based businesses and was implemented only in the third quarter of 2020. Cares Act Funds were used to provide interest payments upfront and directly to lenders on behalf of participating borrowers to convert existing commercial loans to interest only status, resulting in the deferral of principal and interest for a period of six to twelve months. As of June 30, 2021, the Company had $105 million in eligible loans benefiting from this grant program compared to $272 million in the prior quarter.
PPP Loans
|Three Months ended
|Six Months ended
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Jun 30, 2021
|Mar 31, 2021
|Jun 30, 2020
|Jun 30, 2021
|Jun 30, 2020
|PPP interest income
|$
|10,328
|13,523
|7,304
|23,851
|7,304
|Deferred compensation on originating PPP loans
|1,522
|5,213
|8,412
|6,735
|8,412
|Total PPP income impact
|$
|11,850
|18,736
|15,716
|30,586
|15,716
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Jun 30, 2021
|Mar 31, 2021
|Dec 31, 2020
|Jun 30, 2020
|PPP Round 1 loans
|$
|176,498
|489,208
|909,173
|1,426,746
|PPP Round 2 loans
|518,107
|486,583
|—
|—
|Total PPP loans
|694,605
|975,791
|909,173
|1,426,746
|Net remaining fees - Round 1
|1,313
|6,244
|17,605
|40,590
|Net remaining fees - Round 2
|22,694
|21,890
|—
|—
|Total net remaining fees
|$
|24,007
|28,134
|17,605
|40,590
The SBA Round 2 PPP program ended in early May after the available funds were fully drawn upon. During the current quarter, the Company originated $67.6 million of Round 2 PPP loans which generated $5.6 million of SBA deferred processing fees and $1.5 million of deferred compensation costs for total net deferred fees of $4.1 million. During the first half of 2021, the Company originated $555 million of Round 2 PPP loans which generated $33.2 million of SBA deferred processing fees and $6.7 million of deferred compensation costs for total net deferred fees of $26.5 million.
During the current year, the SBA processing fees received on Round 2 averaged 5.99 percent which compared to the average of 3.75 percent received on Round 1 in the prior year. The increase in the fees received was the result of an increase in the number of smaller loans which receive a higher percentage fee and the change in the SBA fee schedule for loans under $50 thousand.
The Company continued to submit applications to the SBA for Round 1 PPP loan forgiveness and also began submitting forgiveness applications for Round 2. As of June 30, 2021, the Company had $176 million or 12 percent of the $1.472 billion of Round 1 PPP loans originated in the prior year and had $518 million or 93 percent of the $555 million of Round 2 PPP loans originated in the current year.
The Company recognized $10.3 million of interest income (including deferred fees and costs) from the Round 1 and Round 2 PPP loans in the current quarter. The income recognized in the current quarter included $6.0 million acceleration of net deferred fees in interest income resulting from the SBA forgiveness of loans. Net deferred fees remaining on the balance of the PPP loans at June 30, 2021 were $24.0 million, which will be recognized into interest income over the remaining life of the loans or when the loans are forgiven in whole or in part by the SBA.
Supplemental information regarding credit quality and identification of the Company’s loan portfolio based on regulatory classification is provided in the exhibits at the end of this press release. The regulatory classification of loans is based primarily on collateral type while the Company’s loan segments presented herein are based on the purpose of the loan.
Liability Summary
|$ Change from
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Jun 30,
2021
|Mar 31,
2021
|Dec 31,
2020
|Jun 30,
2020
|Mar 31,
2021
|Dec 31,
2020
|Jun 30,
2020
|Deposits
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|$
|6,307,794
|6,040,440
|5,454,539
|5,043,704
|267,354
|853,255
|1,264,090
|NOW and DDA accounts
|4,151,264
|4,035,455
|3,698,559
|3,113,863
|115,809
|452,705
|1,037,401
|Savings accounts
|2,346,129
|2,206,592
|2,000,174
|1,756,503
|139,537
|345,955
|589,626
|Money market deposit accounts
|2,990,021
|2,817,708
|2,627,336
|2,403,641
|172,313
|362,685
|586,380
|Certificate accounts
|939,563
|965,986
|978,779
|995,536
|(26,423
|)
|(39,216
|)
|(55,973
|)
|Core deposits, total
|16,734,771
|16,066,181
|14,759,387
|13,313,247
|668,590
|1,975,384
|3,421,524
|Wholesale deposits
|26,121
|38,143
|38,142
|68,285
|(12,022
|)
|(12,021
|)
|(42,164
|)
|Deposits, total
|16,760,892
|16,104,324
|14,797,529
|13,381,532
|656,568
|1,963,363
|3,379,360
|Repurchase agreements
|995,201
|996,878
|1,004,583
|881,227
|(1,677
|)
|(9,382
|)
|113,974
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|—
|—
|—
|37,963
|—
|—
|(37,963
|)
|Other borrowed funds
|33,556
|33,452
|33,068
|32,546
|104
|488
|1,010
|Subordinated debentures
|132,540
|132,499
|139,959
|139,917
|41
|(7,419
|)
|(7,377
|)
|Other liabilities
|211,889
|208,014
|222,026
|229,748
|3,875
|(10,137
|)
|(17,859
|)
|Total liabilities
|$
|18,134,078
|17,475,167
|16,197,165
|14,702,933
|658,911
|1,936,913
|3,431,145
Core deposits of $16.735 billion as of June 30, 2021 increased $669 million, or 17 percent annualized, from the prior quarter and increased $3.422 billion, or 26 percent, from the prior year second quarter. Non-interest bearing deposits of $6.308 billion as of June 30, 2021 increased $267 million, or 4 percent, from the prior quarter and increased $1.264 billion, or 25 percent, from the prior year second quarter. The last fifteen months unprecedented increase in deposits resulted from a number of factors including the PPP loan proceeds deposited by customers, federal stimulus deposits and the increase in customer savings. Non-interest bearing deposits were 38 percent of total core deposits at June 30, 2021 compared to 37 percent of total core deposits at December 31, 2020 and 38 percent at June 30, 2020.
During the prior quarter, the Company paid off $7.5 million of subordinated debt. The low levels of borrowings, including wholesale deposits and Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances, reflected the significant increase in core deposits which funded the asset growth.
Stockholders’ Equity Summary
|$ Change from
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Jun 30,
2021
|Mar 31,
2021
|Dec 31,
2020
|Jun 30,
2020
|Mar 31,
2021
|Dec 31,
2020
|Jun 30,
2020
|Common equity
|$
|2,263,513
|2,215,465
|2,163,951
|2,073,806
|48,048
|99,562
|189,707
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|90,442
|79,920
|143,090
|129,909
|10,522
|(52,648
|)
|(39,467
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|2,353,955
|2,295,385
|2,307,041
|2,203,715
|58,570
|46,914
|150,240
|Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net
|(564,546
|)
|(567,034
|)
|(569,522
|)
|(574,088
|)
|2,488
|4,976
|9,542
|Tangible stockholders’ equity
|$
|1,789,409
|1,728,351
|1,737,519
|1,629,627
|61,058
|51,890
|159,782
|Stockholders’ equity to total assets
|11.49
|%
|11.61
|%
|12.47
|%
|13.03
|%
|Tangible stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets
|8.98
|%
|9.00
|%
|9.69
|%
|9.98
|%
|Book value per common share
|$
|24.65
|24.03
|24.18
|23.10
|0.62
|0.47
|1.55
|Tangible book value per common share
|$
|18.74
|18.10
|18.21
|17.08
|0.64
|0.53
|1.66
Tangible stockholders’ equity of $1.789 billion at June 30, 2021 increased $61.1 million, or 4 percent, from the prior quarter and was the result of earnings retention coupled with an increase in other comprehensive income. Tangible stockholders’ equity of at June 30, 2021 increased $160 million, or 10 percent, from the prior year second quarter and was due to earnings retention that more than offset the decrease in other comprehensive income. Tangible book value per common share of $18.74 at the current quarter end increased $0.64 per share, or 4 percent, from the prior quarter and increased $1.66 per share, or 10 percent, from a year ago.
Cash Dividends
On June 30, 2021, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share, an increase of $0.01 per share, or 3 percent, over the prior quarter regular dividend. The dividend was payable July 22, 2021 to shareholders of record on July 13, 2021. The dividend was the 145th consecutive dividend. Future cash dividends will depend on a variety of factors, including net income, capital, asset quality, general economic conditions and regulatory considerations.
Operating Results for Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
Compared to March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020
Income Summary
|Three Months ended
|$ Change from
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Jun 30,
2021
|Mar 31,
2021
|Jun 30,
2020
|Mar 31,
2021
|Jun 30,
2020
|Net interest income
|Interest income
|$
|159,956
|161,552
|155,404
|(1,596
|)
|4,552
|Interest expense
|4,487
|4,740
|7,185
|(253
|)
|(2,698
|)
|Total net interest income
|155,469
|156,812
|148,219
|(1,343
|)
|7,250
|Non-interest income
|Service charges and other fees
|13,795
|12,792
|11,366
|1,003
|2,429
|Miscellaneous loan fees and charges
|2,923
|2,778
|1,682
|145
|1,241
|Gain on sale of loans
|16,106
|21,624
|25,858
|(5,518
|)
|(9,752
|)
|(Loss) gain on sale of investments
|(61
|)
|284
|128
|(345
|)
|(189
|)
|Other income
|2,759
|2,643
|2,190
|116
|569
|Total non-interest income
|35,522
|40,121
|41,224
|(4,599
|)
|(5,702
|)
|Total income
|190,991
|196,933
|189,443
|(5,942
|)
|1,548
|Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)
|3.44
|%
|3.74
|%
|4.12
|%
Net Interest Income
The current quarter net interest income of $155 million decreased $1.3 million, or 86 basis points, over the prior quarter and increased $7.3 million, or 5 percent, from the prior year second quarter. The current quarter interest income of $160 million decreased $1.6 million, or 1 percent, compared to the prior quarter due to a decrease in interest income from the PPP loans. The current quarter interest income increased $4.6 million, or 3 percent, over the prior year second quarter due to an increase in interest income from the PPP loans and debt securities. The interest income (which included deferred fees and deferred costs) from the PPP loans was $10.3 million in the current quarter and $13.5 million in the prior quarter and $7.3 million in the prior year second quarter. Excluding the PPP loans, net interest income was $150 million in the current quarter compared to $148 million in the prior quarter and $145 million in the prior year second quarter.
The current quarter interest expense of $4.5 million decreased $253 thousand, or 5 percent, over the prior quarter and decreased $2.7 million, or 38 percent, over the prior year second quarter primarily as result of a decrease in deposit rates along with a shift in funding liabilities to low cost deposits. During the current quarter, the total cost of funding (including non-interest bearing deposits) of 10 basis points declined 2 basis points from the prior quarter and declined 10 basis points from the prior year second quarter with both decreases driven by a decrease in rates in deposits and borrowings.
The Company’s net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was 3.44 percent compared to 3.74 percent in the prior quarter and 4.12 in the prior year second quarter. The core net interest margin, excluding 3 basis points of discount accretion, 1 basis point from non-accrual interest and 7 basis points increase from the PPP loans, was 3.33 percent compared to 3.56 in the prior quarter and 4.21 percent in the prior year second quarter. The core net interest margin decreased 23 basis points in the current quarter and decreased 88 basis points from the prior year second quarter due to a decrease in earning asset yields. Earning asset yields have decreased due to the combined impact of the significant increase in the debt securities and the decrease in yields on both loans and debt securities. Debt securities comprised 39.4 percent of the earning assets during the current quarter compared to 35.7 percent in the prior quarter and 24.6 percent in the prior year second quarter.
Non-interest Income
Non-interest income for the current quarter totaled $35.5 million which was a decrease of $4.6 million, or 11 percent, over the prior quarter and a decrease of $5.7 million, or 14 percent, over the same quarter last year. Service charges and other fees increased $1.0 million from the prior quarter and increased $2.4 million from the prior year second quarter as a result of increased customer accounts and transaction activity. Miscellaneous loan fees and charges of $2.9 million in the current quarter increased $1.2 million, or 74 percent, from the prior year second quarter and was primarily driven by increases in loan servicing income and credit card interchange fees due to increased activity.
Gain on the sale of loans of $16.1 million for the current quarter decreased $5.5 million, or 26 percent, compared to the prior quarter and decreased $9.8 million, or 38 percent, from the prior year second quarter. The current quarter mortgage activity was lower than prior periods, but still remained at historically elevated levels.
Non-interest Expense Summary
|Three Months ended
|$ Change from
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Jun 30,
2021
|Mar 31,
2021
|Jun 30,
2020
|Mar 31,
2021
|Jun 30,
2020
|Compensation and employee benefits
|$
|64,109
|62,468
|57,981
|1,641
|6,128
|Occupancy and equipment
|9,208
|9,515
|9,357
|(307
|)
|(149
|)
|Advertising and promotions
|2,906
|2,371
|2,138
|535
|768
|Data processing
|5,661
|5,206
|5,042
|455
|619
|Other real estate owned
|48
|12
|75
|36
|(27
|)
|Regulatory assessments and insurance
|1,702
|1,879
|1,037
|(177
|)
|665
|Core deposit intangibles amortization
|2,488
|2,488
|2,613
|—
|(125
|)
|Other expenses
|13,960
|12,646
|16,521
|1,314
|(2,561
|)
|Total non-interest expense
|$
|100,082
|96,585
|94,764
|3,497
|5,318
Total non-interest expense of $100 million for the current quarter increased $3.5 million, or 4 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $5.3 million, or 6 percent, over the prior year second quarter. Excluding deferred compensation from originating PPP loans, total non-interest expense was $102 million for the current and prior quarter compared to $103 million in the prior year second quarter. Compensation and employee benefits increased $1.6 million, or 3 percent, from the prior quarter and increased $6.1 million from the prior year second quarter which was primarily driven by the decrease in deferred compensation on originating PPP loans. Deferred compensation from originating PPP loans was $1.5 million in the current quarter compared to $5.2 million in the prior quarter and $8.4 million in the prior year second quarter.
Regulatory assessment and insurance increased $665 thousand from the prior year second quarter primarily due to an accrual adjustment for the State of Montana regulatory semi-annual assessment which was waived for the first half of 2020. Other expenses of $14.0 million, increased $1.3 million, or 10 percent, from the prior quarter and decreased $2.6 million, or 16 percent, from the prior year second quarter with such changes driven by acquisition-related expenses. Current quarter other expenses included acquisition-related expenses of $1.1 million in the current quarter compared to $104 thousand in the prior quarter and $3.7 million in the prior year second quarter.
Federal and State Income Tax Expense
Tax expense during the second quarter of 2021 was $18.9 million, a decrease of $563 thousand, or 3 percent, compared to the prior quarter and an increase of $4.6 million, or 32 percent, from the prior year second quarter. The effective tax rate in the current quarter was 19.6 compared to 19.4 in the prior quarter and 18.4 percent in the prior year second quarter.
Efficiency Ratio
The efficiency ratio was 49.92 percent in the current quarter and 46.75 percent in the prior quarter and 47.54 in the prior year second quarter. “Once again, the Bank divisions were excellent in controlling non-interest expenses,” said Ron Copher, Chief Financial Officer. Excluding the impact from the PPP loans, the efficiency ratio would have been 53.53 percent in the current quarter compared to 52.89 percent in the prior quarter. The 64 basis points increase from the prior quarter was due to the decrease in gain on sale of loans in the current quarter. Excluding the impact of PPP loans, the current quarter efficiency ratio was a decrease of 39 basis points from the prior year second quarter efficiency ratio of 53.92 percent.
Operating Results for Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
Compared to June 30, 2020
Income Summary
|Six Months ended
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Jun 30,
2021
|Jun 30,
2020
|$ Change
|% Change
|Net interest income
|Interest income
|$
|321,508
|$
|298,269
|$
|23,239
|8
|%
|Interest expense
|9,227
|15,681
|(6,454
|)
|(41
|)%
|Total net interest income
|312,281
|282,588
|29,693
|11
|%
|Non-interest income
|Service charges and other fees
|26,587
|25,386
|1,201
|5
|%
|Miscellaneous loan fees and charges
|5,701
|2,967
|2,734
|92
|%
|Gain on sale of loans
|37,730
|37,720
|10
|—
|%
|Gain on sale of investments
|223
|991
|(768
|)
|(77
|)%
|Other income
|5,402
|7,432
|(2,030
|)
|(27
|)%
|Total non-interest income
|75,643
|74,496
|1,147
|2
|%
|Total Income
|$
|387,924
|$
|357,084
|$
|30,840
|9
|%
|Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)
|3.58
|%
|4.23
|%
Net Interest Income
Net-interest income of $312 million for the first half of 2021 increased $29.7 million, or 11 percent, over the same period in 2020. Interest income of $322 million for the first six months of the current year increased $23.2 million, or 8 percent, from the prior year and was primarily attributable to a $19.3 million increase in income from commercial loans, including $16.5 million from the PPP loans. Additionally, interest income on debt securities increased $9.2 million, or 20 percent, over the prior year which resulted from the increased volume of debt securities. Interest expense of $9.2 million for the first half of 2021 decreased $6.5 million, or 41 percent over the prior year primarily as a result of a decrease in the cost of deposits. The total funding cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) for the first six months of 2021 was 11 basis points, which decreased 14 basis points compared to 25 basis points in first six months of 2020.
The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, during the first half of 2021 was 3.58 percent, a 65 basis points decrease from the net interest margin of 4.23 percent for the same period in the prior year. The core net interest margin, excluding 4 basis points of discount accretion, 1 basis point of non-accrual interest and 10 basis points increase from the PPP loans, was 3.43 which was an 83 basis point decrease from the core margin of 4.26 percent in the prior year. Although the Company was successful in reducing the total cost of funding, it was not enough to outpace the decrease in yields on loans and debt securities driven by the current interest rate environment and the shift in the earning asset mix to lower yielding debt securities.
Non-interest Income
Non-interest income of $75.6 million for the first half of 2021 increased $1.1 million, or 2 percent, over the same period last year. Service charges and other fees of $26.6 million for the first six months of 2021 increased $1.2 million, or 5 percent, from prior year as a result of additional fees from increased customer accounts and transaction activity. Miscellaneous loan fees and charges increased $2.7 million, or 92 percent, driven by increases in loan servicing income and credit card interchange fees due to increased activity. Other income of $5.4 million decreased $2.0 million from the prior year and was primarily the result of a gain of $2.4 million on the sale of a former branch building in the first quarter of 2020.
Non-interest Expense Summary
|Six Months ended
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Jun 30,
2021
|Jun 30,
2020
|$ Change
|% Change
|Compensation and employee benefits
|$
|126,577
|$
|117,641
|$
|8,936
|8
|%
|Occupancy and equipment
|18,723
|18,576
|147
|1
|%
|Advertising and promotions
|5,277
|4,625
|652
|14
|%
|Data processing
|10,867
|10,324
|543
|5
|%
|Other real estate owned
|60
|187
|(127
|)
|(68
|)%
|Regulatory assessments and insurance
|3,581
|2,127
|1,454
|68
|%
|Core deposit intangibles amortization
|4,976
|5,146
|(170
|)
|(3
|)%
|Other expenses
|26,606
|31,625
|(5,019
|)
|(16
|)%
|Total non-interest expense
|$
|196,667
|$
|190,251
|$
|6,416
|3
|%
Total non-interest expense of $197 million for the first half of 2021 increased $6.4 million, or 3 percent, over the prior year first half. Compensation and employee benefits for the first six months of 2021 increased $8.9 million, or 8 percent, from last year due to the increased number of employees from organic growth, increased real estate commissions, increased performance-related compensation and annual salary increases. Regulatory assessment and insurance for the first half of 2021 increased $1.5 million from the prior year same period primarily as a result of the State of Montana waiving the first semi-annual regulatory assessment of 2020 and Small Bank assessment credits applied by the FDIC in the first quarter of 2020. Other expenses of $26.6 million, decreased $5.0 million, or 16 percent, from the prior year, primarily from a decrease in acquisition-related expenses. Acquisition-related expenses were $1.1 million in the current year compared to $6.5 million in the prior year.
Provision for Credit Losses
The provision for credit loss benefit was $5.6 million for the first six months of 2021, including provision for credit loss benefit of $5.2 million on the loan portfolio and credit loss benefit of $371 thousand on unfunded loan commitments. The provision for credit loss benefit of $5.2 million on the loan portfolio in the current year decreased $41.5 million over the provision for credit loss expense of $36.3 million in the prior year which was primarily attributable to changes in the economic forecast related to COVID-19. Net charge-offs during the current year were $1.6 million compared to $2.0 million during the prior year.
Federal and State Income Tax Expense
Tax expense of $38.4 million in the first six months of 2021 increased $14.5 million, or 61 percent, over the prior year same period. The effective tax rate for 2021 was 19.5 percent compared to 18.3 percent in the prior year.
Efficiency Ratio
The efficiency ratio was 48.31 percent for the first six months of 2021 compared to 50.86 percent for the same period last year. Excluding the impact from the PPP loans, the efficiency ratio was 53.21 in 2021 compared to 54.21 in 2020 with the improvement driven by an increase in investment interest income and a decrease in deposit interest expense.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about management’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “should,” “projects,” “seeks,” “estimates” or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations in the forward-looking statements, including those set forth in this news release:
- the risks associated with lending and potential adverse changes of the credit quality of loans in the Company’s portfolio;
- changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System or the Federal Reserve Board, which could adversely affect the Company’s net interest income and profitability;
- changes in the cost and scope of insurance from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and other third parties;
- legislative or regulatory changes, such as the those signaled by the Biden Administration, as well as increased banking and consumer protection regulation that adversely affect the Company’s business, both generally and as a result of the Company exceeding $10 billion in total consolidated assets;
- ability to complete pending or prospective future acquisitions;
- costs or difficulties related to the completion and integration of acquisitions;
- the goodwill the Company has recorded in connection with acquisitions could become impaired, which may have an adverse impact on earnings and capital;
- reduced demand for banking products and services;
- the reputation of banks and the financial services industry could deteriorate, which could adversely affect the Company's ability to obtain and maintain customers;
- competition among financial institutions in the Company's markets may increase significantly;
- the risks presented by continued public stock market volatility, which could adversely affect the market price of the Company’s common stock and the ability to raise additional capital or grow the Company through acquisitions;
- the projected business and profitability of an expansion or the opening of a new branch could be lower than expected;
- consolidation in the financial services industry in the Company’s markets resulting in the creation of larger financial institutions who may have greater resources could change the competitive landscape;
- dependence on the Chief Executive Officer, the senior management team and the Presidents of Glacier Bank divisions;
- material failure, potential interruption or breach in security of the Company’s systems and technological changes which could expose us to new risks (e.g., cybersecurity), fraud or system failures;
- natural disasters, including fires, floods, earthquakes, and other unexpected events;
- the Company’s success in managing risks involved in the foregoing; and
- the effects of any reputational damage to the Company resulting from any of the foregoing.
The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly correct or update any forward-looking statement if it later becomes aware that actual results are likely to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statement.
Conference Call Information
A conference call for investors is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, July 23, 2021. The conference call will be accessible by telephone and webcast. Interested individuals are invited to listen to the call by dialing 877-561-2748 and conference ID 7591544. To participate on the webcast, log on to: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/nsp6p5ro. If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on our website, www.glacierbancorp.com, or by calling 855-859-2056 with the ID 7591544 by July 30, 2021.
About Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI), a member of the Russell 2000® and the S&P MidCap 400® indices, is the parent company for Glacier Bank and its Bank divisions: Bank of the San Juans (Durango, CO), Citizens Community Bank (Pocatello, ID), Collegiate Peaks Bank (Buena Vista, CO), First Bank of Montana (Lewistown, MT), First Bank of Wyoming (Powell, WY), First Community Bank Utah (Layton, UT), First Security Bank (Bozeman, MT), First Security Bank of Missoula (Missoula, MT), First State Bank (Wheatland, WY), Glacier Bank (Kalispell, MT), Heritage Bank of Nevada (Reno, NV), Mountain West Bank (Coeur d’Alene, ID), North Cascades Bank (Chelan, WA), The Foothills Bank (Yuma, AZ), Valley Bank of Helena (Helena, MT), and Western Security Bank (Billings, MT).
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Jun 30,
2021
|Mar 31,
2021
|Dec 31,
2020
|Jun 30,
2020
|Assets
|Cash on hand and in banks
|$
|272,363
|227,745
|227,108
|212,681
|Interest bearing cash deposits
|648,844
|650,705
|406,034
|334,929
|Cash and cash equivalents
|921,207
|878,450
|633,142
|547,610
|Debt securities, available-for-sale
|6,147,143
|5,853,315
|5,337,814
|3,533,950
|Debt securities, held-to-maturity
|1,024,730
|588,751
|189,836
|203,275
|Total debt securities
|7,171,873
|6,442,066
|5,527,650
|3,737,225
|Loans held for sale, at fair value
|98,410
|118,731
|166,572
|115,345
|Loans receivable
|11,238,048
|11,269,929
|11,122,696
|11,453,378
|Allowance for credit losses
|(151,448
|)
|(156,446
|)
|(158,243
|)
|(162,509
|)
|Loans receivable, net
|11,086,600
|11,113,483
|10,964,453
|11,290,869
|Premises and equipment, net
|315,573
|322,354
|325,335
|326,005
|Other real estate owned
|771
|2,965
|1,744
|4,743
|Accrued interest receivable
|70,452
|79,331
|75,497
|77,363
|Core deposit intangible, net
|50,533
|53,021
|55,509
|60,733
|Goodwill
|514,013
|514,013
|514,013
|513,355
|Non-marketable equity securities
|10,019
|10,022
|10,023
|11,592
|Bank-owned life insurance
|123,035
|122,843
|123,763
|122,388
|Other assets
|125,547
|113,273
|106,505
|99,420
|Total assets
|$
|20,488,033
|19,770,552
|18,504,206
|16,906,648
|Liabilities
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|$
|6,307,794
|6,040,440
|5,454,539
|5,043,704
|Interest bearing deposits
|10,453,098
|10,063,884
|9,342,990
|8,337,828
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|995,201
|996,878
|1,004,583
|881,227
|FHLB advances
|—
|—
|—
|37,963
|Other borrowed funds
|33,556
|33,452
|33,068
|32,546
|Subordinated debentures
|132,540
|132,499
|139,959
|139,917
|Accrued interest payable
|2,433
|2,590
|3,305
|4,211
|Deferred tax liability
|6,463
|3,116
|23,860
|25,213
|Other liabilities
|202,993
|202,308
|194,861
|200,324
|Total liabilities
|18,134,078
|17,475,167
|16,197,165
|14,702,933
|Commitments and Contingent Liabilities
|Stockholders’ Equity
|Preferred shares, $0.01 par value per share, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 117,187,500 shares authorized
|955
|955
|954
|954
|Paid-in capital
|1,496,488
|1,495,438
|1,495,053
|1,492,817
|Retained earnings - substantially restricted
|766,070
|719,072
|667,944
|580,035
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|90,442
|79,920
|143,090
|129,909
|Total stockholders’ equity
|2,353,955
|2,295,385
|2,307,041
|2,203,715
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|20,488,033
|19,770,552
|18,504,206
|16,906,648
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|Three Months ended
|Six Months ended
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Jun 30,
2021
|Mar 31,
2021
|Jun 30,
2020
|Jun 30,
2021
|Jun 30,
2020
|Interest Income
|Debt securities
|$
|28,730
|27,306
|25,833
|56,036
|46,847
|Residential real estate loans
|9,541
|10,146
|12,098
|19,687
|23,624
|Commercial loans
|110,829
|113,541
|106,343
|224,370
|205,027
|Consumer and other loans
|10,856
|10,559
|11,130
|21,415
|22,771
|Total interest income
|159,956
|161,552
|155,404
|321,508
|298,269
|Interest Expense
|Deposits
|2,804
|3,014
|4,587
|5,818
|10,168
|Securities sold under agreements to
repurchase
|651
|689
|908
|1,340
|1,897
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|—
|—
|268
|—
|614
|Other borrowed funds
|177
|174
|172
|351
|300
|Subordinated debentures
|855
|863
|1,250
|1,718
|2,702
|Total interest expense
|4,487
|4,740
|7,185
|9,227
|15,681
|Net Interest Income
|155,469
|156,812
|148,219
|312,281
|282,588
|Provision for credit losses
|(5,653
|)
|48
|16,929
|(5,605
|)
|36,114
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|161,122
|156,764
|131,290
|317,886
|246,474
|Non-Interest Income
|Service charges and other fees
|13,795
|12,792
|11,366
|26,587
|25,386
|Miscellaneous loan fees and charges
|2,923
|2,778
|1,682
|5,701
|2,967
|Gain on sale of loans
|16,106
|21,624
|25,858
|37,730
|37,720
|(Loss) gain on sale of debt securities
|(61
|)
|284
|128
|223
|991
|Other income
|2,759
|2,643
|2,190
|5,402
|7,432
|Total non-interest income
|35,522
|40,121
|41,224
|75,643
|74,496
|Non-Interest Expense
|Compensation and employee benefits
|64,109
|62,468
|57,981
|126,577
|117,641
|Occupancy and equipment
|9,208
|9,515
|9,357
|18,723
|18,576
|Advertising and promotions
|2,906
|2,371
|2,138
|5,277
|4,625
|Data processing
|5,661
|5,206
|5,042
|10,867
|10,324
|Other real estate owned
|48
|12
|75
|60
|187
|Regulatory assessments and insurance
|1,702
|1,879
|1,037
|3,581
|2,127
|Core deposit intangibles amortization
|2,488
|2,488
|2,613
|4,976
|5,146
|Other expenses
|13,960
|12,646
|16,521
|26,606
|31,625
|Total non-interest expense
|100,082
|96,585
|94,764
|196,667
|190,251
|Income Before Income Taxes
|96,562
|100,300
|77,750
|196,862
|130,719
|Federal and state income tax expense
|18,935
|19,498
|14,306
|38,433
|23,936
|Net Income
|$
|77,627
|80,802
|63,444
|158,429
|106,783
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balance Sheets
|Three Months ended
|June 30, 2021
|March 31, 2021
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Average
Balance
|Interest &
Dividends
|Average
Yield/
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest &
Dividends
|Average
Yield/
Rate
|Assets
|Residential real estate loans
|$
|825,467
|$
|9,541
|4.62
|%
|$
|893,052
|$
|10,146
|4.54
|%
|Commercial loans 1
|9,520,603
|112,226
|4.73
|%
|9,412,281
|114,928
|4.95
|%
|Consumer and other loans
|964,415
|10,856
|4.51
|%
|949,736
|10,559
|4.51
|%
|Total loans 2
|11,310,485
|132,623
|4.70
|%
|11,255,069
|135,633
|4.89
|%
|Tax-exempt debt securities 2
|1,548,323
|14,740
|3.81
|%
|1,545,484
|14,710
|3.81
|%
|Taxable debt securities 4
|5,810,800
|17,251
|1.19
|%
|4,713,936
|15,851
|1.35
|%
|Total earning assets
|18,669,608
|164,614
|3.54
|%
|17,514,489
|166,194
|3.85
|%
|Goodwill and intangibles
|565,749
|568,222
|Non-earning assets
|804,897
|843,305
|Total assets
|$
|20,040,254
|$
|18,926,016
|Liabilities
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|$
|6,100,872
|$
|—
|—
|%
|$
|5,591,531
|$
|—
|—
|%
|NOW and DDA accounts
|4,073,819
|600
|0.06
|%
|3,830,856
|570
|0.06
|%
|Savings accounts
|2,295,334
|141
|0.02
|%
|2,092,517
|138
|0.03
|%
|Money market deposit accounts
|2,921,642
|861
|0.12
|%
|2,719,267
|865
|0.13
|%
|Certificate accounts
|955,694
|1,181
|0.50
|%
|971,584
|1,422
|0.59
|%
|Total core deposits
|16,347,361
|2,783
|0.07
|%
|15,205,755
|2,995
|0.08
|%
|Wholesale deposits 5
|34,301
|21
|0.24
|%
|38,076
|19
|0.20
|%
|Repurchase agreements
|974,744
|651
|0.27
|%
|1,001,394
|689
|0.28
|%
|FHLB advances
|—
|—
|—
|%
|—
|—
|—
|%
|Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds
|166,002
|1,032
|2.49
|%
|165,830
|1,037
|2.54
|%
|Total funding liabilities
|17,522,408
|4,487
|0.10
|%
|16,411,055
|4,740
|0.12
|%
|Other liabilities
|168,613
|193,858
|Total liabilities
|17,691,021
|16,604,913
|Stockholders’ Equity
|Common stock
|955
|955
|Paid-in capital
|1,495,886
|1,495,138
|Retained earnings
|756,561
|710,137
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|95,831
|114,873
|Total stockholders’ equity
|2,349,233
|2,321,103
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|20,040,254
|$
|18,926,016
|Net interest income (tax-equivalent)
|$
|160,127
|$
|161,454
|Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)
|3.44
|%
|3.73
|%
|Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)
|3.44
|%
|3.74
|%
______________________________
1 Includes tax effect of $1.4 million and $1.4 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.
2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.
3 Includes tax effect of $3.0 million and $3.0 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.
4 Includes tax effect of $255 thousand and $255 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.
5 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balance Sheets (continued)
|Three Months ended
|June 30, 2021
|June 30, 2020
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Average
Balance
|Interest &
Dividends
|Average
Yield/
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest &
Dividends
|Average
Yield/
Rate
|Assets
|Residential real estate loans
|$
|825,467
|$
|9,541
|4.62
|%
|$
|1,048,095
|$
|12,098
|4.62
|%
|Commercial loans 1
|9,520,603
|112,226
|4.73
|%
|9,235,881
|107,632
|4.69
|%
|Consumer and other loans
|964,415
|10,856
|4.51
|%
|957,798
|11,130
|4.67
|%
|Total loans 2
|11,310,485
|132,623
|4.70
|%
|11,241,774
|130,860
|4.68
|%
|Tax-exempt debt securities 3
|1,548,323
|14,740
|3.81
|%
|1,401,603
|14,248
|4.07
|%
|Taxable debt securities 4
|5,810,800
|17,251
|1.19
|%
|2,266,707
|14,730
|2.60
|%
|Total earning assets
|18,669,608
|164,614
|3.54
|%
|14,910,084
|159,838
|4.31
|%
|Goodwill and intangibles
|565,749
|575,296
|Non-earning assets
|804,897
|797,403
|Total assets
|$
|20,040,254
|$
|16,282,783
|Liabilities
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|$
|6,100,872
|$
|—
|—
|%
|$
|4,733,485
|$
|—
|—
|%
|NOW and DDA accounts
|4,073,819
|600
|0.06
|%
|3,018,706
|687
|0.09
|%
|Savings accounts
|2,295,334
|141
|0.02
|%
|1,687,448
|175
|0.04
|%
|Money market deposit accounts
|2,921,642
|861
|0.12
|%
|2,300,787
|1,240
|0.22
|%
|Certificate accounts
|955,694
|1,181
|0.50
|%
|1,013,188
|2,408
|0.96
|%
|Total core deposits
|16,347,361
|2,783
|0.07
|%
|12,753,614
|4,510
|0.14
|%
|Wholesale deposits 5
|34,301
|21
|0.24
|%
|68,503
|77
|0.46
|%
|Repurchase agreements
|974,744
|651
|0.27
|%
|740,748
|908
|0.49
|%
|FHLB advances
|—
|—
|—
|%
|182,061
|268
|0.58
|%
|Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds
|166,002
|1,032
|2.49
|%
|172,996
|1,422
|3.31
|%
|Total funding liabilities
|17,522,408
|4,487
|0.10
|%
|13,917,922
|7,185
|0.21
|%
|Other liabilities
|168,613
|180,935
|Total liabilities
|17,691,021
|14,098,857
|Stockholders’ Equity
|Common stock
|955
|954
|Paid-in capital
|1,495,886
|1,492,230
|Retained earnings
|756,561
|575,455
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|95,831
|115,287
|Total stockholders’ equity
|2,349,233
|2,183,926
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|20,040,254
|$
|16,282,783
|Net interest income (tax-equivalent)
|$
|160,127
|$
|152,653
|Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)
|3.44
|%
|4.10
|%
|Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)
|3.44
|%
|4.12
|%
______________________________
1 Includes tax effect of $1.4 million and $1.3 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.
3 Includes tax effect of $3.0 million and $2.9 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
4 Includes tax effect of $255 thousand and $266 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
5 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balance Sheets (continued)
|Six Months ended
|June 30, 2021
|June 30, 2020
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Average
Balance
|Interest &
Dividends
|Average
Yield/
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest &
Dividends
|Average
Yield/
Rate
|Assets
|Residential real estate loans
|$
|859,073
|$
|19,687
|4.58
|%
|$
|1,014,371
|$
|23,624
|4.66
|%
|Commercial loans 1
|9,466,763
|227,154
|4.84
|%
|8,522,681
|207,588
|4.90
|%
|Consumer and other loans
|957,116
|21,415
|4.51
|%
|942,361
|22,771
|4.86
|%
|Total loans 2
|11,282,952
|268,256
|4.79
|%
|10,479,413
|253,983
|4.87
|%
|Tax-exempt debt securities 3
|1,546,912
|29,450
|3.81
|%
|1,166,102
|23,657
|4.06
|%
|Taxable debt securities 4
|5,265,398
|33,102
|1.26
|%
|2,163,144
|28,502
|2.64
|%
|Total earning assets
|18,095,262
|330,808
|3.69
|%
|13,808,659
|306,142
|4.46
|%
|Goodwill and intangibles
|566,979
|557,363
|Non-earning assets
|823,973
|743,871
|Total assets
|$
|19,486,214
|$
|15,109,893
|Liabilities
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|$
|5,847,608
|$
|—
|—
|%
|$
|4,203,222
|$
|—
|—
|%
|NOW and DDA accounts
|3,953,009
|1,170
|0.06
|%
|2,846,928
|1,602
|0.11
|%
|Savings accounts
|2,194,485
|279
|0.03
|%
|1,603,129
|414
|0.05
|%
|Money market deposit accounts
|2,821,014
|1,726
|0.12
|%
|2,166,293
|2,864
|0.27
|%
|Certificate accounts
|963,595
|2,603
|0.54
|%
|989,548
|5,003
|1.02
|%
|Total core deposits
|15,779,711
|5,778
|0.07
|%
|11,809,120
|9,883
|0.17
|%
|Wholesale deposits 5
|36,178
|40
|0.22
|%
|62,806
|285
|0.91
|%
|Repurchase agreements
|987,995
|1,340
|0.27
|%
|641,785
|1,897
|0.59
|%
|FHLB advances
|—
|—
|—
|%
|145,366
|614
|0.84
|%
|Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds
|165,917
|2,069
|2.51
|%
|171,481
|3,002
|3.52
|%
|Total funding liabilities
|16,969,801
|9,227
|0.11
|%
|12,830,558
|15,681
|0.25
|%
|Other liabilities
|181,166
|164,148
|Total liabilities
|17,150,967
|12,994,706
|Stockholders’ Equity
|Common stock
|955
|944
|Paid-in capital
|1,495,514
|1,454,617
|Retained earnings
|733,478
|569,203
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|105,300
|90,423
|Total stockholders’ equity
|2,335,247
|2,115,187
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|19,486,214
|$
|15,109,893
|Net interest income (tax-equivalent)
|$
|321,581
|$
|290,461
|Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)
|3.58
|%
|4.21
|%
|Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)
|3.58
|%
|4.23
|%
______________________________
1 Includes tax effect of $2.8 million and $2.6 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.
3 Includes tax effect of $6.0 million and $4.8 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
4 Includes tax effect of $510 thousand and $532 thousand on federal income tax credits for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
5 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Loan Portfolio by Regulatory Classification
|Loans Receivable, by Loan Type
|% Change from
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Jun 30,
2021
|Mar 31,
2021
|Dec 31,
2020
|Jun 30,
2020
|Mar 31,
2021
|Dec 31,
2020
|Jun 30,
2020
|Custom and owner occupied construction
|$
|158,405
|$
|153,226
|$
|157,529
|$
|177,172
|3
|%
|1
|%
|(11
|)%
|Pre-sold and spec construction
|163,740
|154,312
|148,845
|161,964
|6
|%
|10
|%
|1
|%
|Total residential construction
|322,145
|307,538
|306,374
|339,136
|5
|%
|5
|%
|(5
|)%
|Land development
|111,736
|103,960
|102,930
|94,667
|7
|%
|9
|%
|18
|%
|Consumer land or lots
|138,292
|133,409
|123,747
|120,015
|4
|%
|12
|%
|15
|%
|Unimproved land
|63,469
|62,002
|59,500
|63,459
|2
|%
|7
|%
|—
|%
|Developed lots for operative builders
|27,143
|27,310
|30,449
|26,647
|(1
|)%
|(11
|)%
|2
|%
|Commercial lots
|64,664
|61,289
|60,499
|60,563
|6
|%
|7
|%
|7
|%
|Other construction
|554,548
|604,326
|555,375
|477,922
|(8
|)%
|—
|%
|16
|%
|Total land, lot, and other construction
|959,852
|992,296
|932,500
|843,273
|(3
|)%
|3
|%
|14
|%
|Owner occupied
|2,019,860
|1,973,309
|1,945,686
|1,855,994
|2
|%
|4
|%
|9
|%
|Non-owner occupied
|2,436,672
|2,372,644
|2,290,512
|2,238,586
|3
|%
|6
|%
|9
|%
|Total commercial real estate
|4,456,532
|4,345,953
|4,236,198
|4,094,580
|3
|%
|5
|%
|9
|%
|Commercial and industrial
|1,654,237
|1,883,438
|1,850,197
|2,342,081
|(12
|)%
|(11
|)%
|(29
|)%
|Agriculture
|746,678
|728,579
|721,490
|714,227
|2
|%
|3
|%
|5
|%
|1st lien
|1,105,579
|1,130,339
|1,228,867
|1,227,514
|(2
|)%
|(10
|)%
|(10
|)%
|Junior lien
|38,029
|35,230
|41,641
|47,121
|8
|%
|(9
|)%
|(19
|)%
|Total 1-4 family
|1,143,608
|1,165,569
|1,270,508
|1,274,635
|(2
|)%
|(10
|)%
|(10
|)%
|Multifamily residential
|398,499
|380,172
|391,895
|343,870
|5
|%
|2
|%
|16
|%
|Home equity lines of credit
|693,135
|664,800
|657,626
|655,492
|4
|%
|5
|%
|6
|%
|Other consumer
|201,336
|191,152
|190,186
|181,402
|5
|%
|6
|%
|11
|%
|Total consumer
|894,471
|855,952
|847,812
|836,894
|5
|%
|6
|%
|7
|%
|States and political subdivisions
|631,199
|546,086
|575,647
|581,673
|16
|%
|10
|%
|9
|%
|Other
|129,237
|183,077
|156,647
|198,354
|(29
|)%
|(17
|)%
|(35
|)%
|Total loans receivable, including
loans held for sale
|11,336,458
|11,388,660
|11,289,268
|11,568,723
|—
|%
|—
|%
|(2
|)%
|Less loans held for sale 1
|(98,410
|)
|(118,731
|)
|(166,572
|)
|(115,345
|)
|(17
|)%
|(41
|)%
|(15
|)%
|Total loans receivable
|$
|11,238,048
|$
|11,269,929
|$
|11,122,696
|$
|11,453,378
|—
|%
|1
|%
|(2
|)%
______________________________
1 Loans held for sale are primarily 1st lien 1-4 family loans.
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification
|
Non-performing Assets, by Loan Type
|Non-
Accrual
Loans
|Accruing
Loans 90
Days
or More Past
Due
|Other
Real Estate
Owned
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Jun 30,
2021
|Mar 31,
2021
|Dec 31,
2020
|Jun 30,
2020
|Jun 30,
2021
|Jun 30,
2021
|Jun 30,
2021
|Custom and owner occupied construction
|$
|243
|246
|247
|440
|243
|—
|—
|Land development
|279
|330
|342
|659
|31
|—
|248
|Consumer land or lots
|190
|325
|201
|427
|190
|—
|—
|Unimproved land
|178
|243
|294
|663
|178
|—
|—
|Commercial lots
|368
|368
|368
|529
|—
|—
|368
|Total land, lot and other construction
|1,015
|1,266
|1,205
|2,278
|399
|—
|616
|Owner occupied
|3,747
|5,272
|6,725
|9,424
|3,716
|31
|—
|Non-owner occupied
|1,892
|4,615
|4,796
|5,482
|1,892
|—
|—
|Total commercial real estate
|5,639
|9,887
|11,521
|14,906
|5,608
|31
|—
|Commercial and Industrial
|6,046
|6,100
|6,689
|5,039
|5,419
|597
|30
|Agriculture
|31,742
|8,392
|6,313
|11,087
|28,787
|2,955
|—
|1st lien
|4,186
|4,303
|5,353
|7,634
|3,754
|432
|—
|Junior lien
|272
|290
|301
|746
|247
|25
|—
|Total 1-4 family
|4,458
|4,593
|5,654
|8,380
|4,001
|457
|—
|Multifamily residential
|—
|—
|—
|92
|—
|—
|—
|Home equity lines of credit
|2,653
|3,614
|2,939
|3,048
|2,529
|36
|88
|Other consumer
|542
|1,017
|572
|412
|406
|99
|37
|Total consumer
|3,195
|4,631
|3,511
|3,460
|2,935
|135
|125
|Other
|703
|1,470
|293
|289
|658
|45
|—
|Total
|$
|53,041
|36,585
|35,433
|45,971
|48,050
|4,220
|771
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued)
|Accruing 30-89 Days Delinquent Loans, by Loan Type
|% Change from
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Jun 30,
2021
|Mar 31,
2021
|Dec 31,
2020
|Jun 30,
2020
|Mar 31,
2021
|Dec 31,
2020
|Jun 30,
2020
|Custom and owner occupied construction
|$
|—
|$
|963
|$
|788
|$
|—
|(100
|)%
|(100
|)%
|n/m
|Pre-sold and spec construction
|70
|—
|—
|—
|n/m
|n/m
|n/m
|Total residential construction
|70
|963
|788
|—
|(93
|)%
|(91
|)%
|n/m
|Land development
|—
|—
|202
|—
|n/m
|(100
|)%
|n/m
|Consumer land or lots
|—
|215
|71
|248
|(100
|)%
|(100
|)%
|(100
|)%
|Unimproved land
|307
|334
|357
|411
|(8
|)%
|(14
|)%
|(25
|)%
|Developed lots for operative builders
|—
|—
|306
|—
|n/m
|(100
|)%
|n/m
|Commercial lots
|—
|—
|—
|153
|n/m
|n/m
|(100
|)%
|Other construction
|—
|1,520
|—
|—
|(100
|)%
|n/m
|n/m
|Total land, lot and other construction
|307
|2,069
|936
|812
|(85
|)%
|(67
|)%
|(62
|)%
|Owner occupied
|2,243
|1,784
|3,432
|1,512
|26
|%
|(35
|)%
|48
|%
|Non-owner occupied
|574
|2,407
|149
|966
|(76
|)%
|285
|%
|(41
|)%
|Total commercial real estate
|2,817
|4,191
|3,581
|2,478
|(33
|)%
|(21
|)%
|14
|%
|Commercial and industrial
|2,947
|2,063
|1,814
|4,127
|43
|%
|62
|%
|(29
|)%
|Agriculture
|837
|25,458
|1,553
|12,084
|(97
|)%
|(46
|)%
|(93
|)%
|1st lien
|736
|5,984
|6,677
|656
|(88
|)%
|(89
|)%
|12
|%
|Junior lien
|106
|18
|55
|160
|489
|%
|93
|%
|(34
|)%
|Total 1-4 family
|842
|6,002
|6,732
|816
|(86
|)%
|(87
|)%
|3
|%
|Home equity lines of credit
|1,942
|1,223
|2,840
|3,330
|59
|%
|(32
|)%
|(42
|)%
|Other consumer
|919
|519
|1,054
|739
|77
|%
|(13
|)%
|24
|%
|Total consumer
|2,861
|1,742
|3,894
|4,069
|64
|%
|(27
|)%
|(30
|)%
|States and political subdivisions
|—
|375
|2,358
|124
|(100
|)%
|(100
|)%
|(100
|)%
|Other
|1,395
|1,753
|1,065
|715
|(20
|)%
|31
|%
|95
|%
|Total
|$
|12,076
|$
|44,616
|$
|22,721
|$
|25,225
|(73
|)%
|(47
|)%
|(52
|)%
______________________________
n/m - not measurable
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued)
|Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries), Year-to-Date
Period Ending, By Loan Type
|Charge-Offs
|Recoveries
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Jun 30,
2021
|Mar 31,
2021
|Dec 31,
2020
|Jun 30,
2020
|Jun 30,
2021
|Jun 30,
2021
|Custom and owner occupied construction
|$
|—
|—
|(9
|)
|—
|—
|—
|Pre-sold and spec construction
|(8
|)
|(7
|)
|(24
|)
|(12
|)
|—
|8
|Total residential construction
|(8
|)
|(7
|)
|(33
|)
|(12
|)
|—
|8
|Land development
|(77
|)
|(75
|)
|(106
|)
|(50
|)
|—
|77
|Consumer land or lots
|(164
|)
|(141
|)
|(221
|)
|(17
|)
|3
|167
|Unimproved land
|(21
|)
|(21
|)
|(489
|)
|(287
|)
|—
|21
|Commercial lots
|—
|—
|(55
|)
|(3
|)
|—
|—
|Total land, lot and other construction
|(262
|)
|(237
|)
|(871
|)
|(357
|)
|3
|265
|Owner occupied
|(70
|)
|(54
|)
|(168
|)
|(49
|)
|41
|111
|Non-owner occupied
|(503
|)
|(505
|)
|3,030
|115
|—
|503
|Total commercial real estate
|(573
|)
|(559
|)
|2,862
|66
|41
|614
|Commercial and industrial
|(218
|)
|80
|1,533
|576
|262
|480
|Agriculture
|(6
|)
|(1
|)
|337
|33
|4
|10
|1st lien
|(237
|)
|5
|69
|—
|42
|279
|Junior lien
|(475
|)
|(47
|)
|(211
|)
|(129
|)
|—
|475
|Total 1-4 family
|(712
|)
|(42
|)
|(142
|)
|(129
|)
|42
|754
|Multifamily residential
|(40
|)
|—
|(244
|)
|(43
|)
|—
|40
|Home equity lines of credit
|(23
|)
|25
|101
|24
|41
|64
|Other consumer
|74
|46
|307
|161
|241
|167
|Total consumer
|51
|71
|408
|185
|282
|231
|Other
|3,329
|2,981
|3,803
|1,727
|5,312
|1,983
|Total
|$
|1,561
|2,286
|7,653
|2,046
|5,946
|4,385
Visit our website at www.glacierbancorp.com