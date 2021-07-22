Cyclerion Therapeutics to Present Clinical Trial Design for CY6463 Phase 2a Study in Participants with Alzheimer’s Disease with Vascular Pathology at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference 2021 (AAIC)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYCN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to develop treatments that restore cognitive function, today announced that it will present clinical trial design for a Phase 2a study of its lead development candidate, CY6463, in participants with Alzheimer’s disease with vascular pathology at the upcoming Alzheimer’s Association International Conference 2021 (AAIC). AAIC will be held July 26-30, 2021, virtually and in Denver, CO.



In addition, Anna Marin, a researcher in the laboratory of Dr. Andrew Budson and Dr. Katherine Turk in the Department of Neurology, Boston University School of Medicine and Center for Translational and Cognitive Neuroscience, VA Boston Healthcare System, will present results from the Cyclerion sponsored study on peak alpha frequency and N200 latency as predictors of neuropsychological performance in a memory disorders clinic. This pioneering work provides insights into the relationships between electrophysiological measures and cognitive performance in patients with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. Cyclerion identified changes in electrophysiological measures in the recent Phase 1 Translational Pharmacology study and will be evaluating electrophysiological and cognitive endpoints in the Phase 2a study in participants with Alzheimer’s disease with vascular pathology.

Cyclerion Poster Presentation Details:

Title: Clinical trial design for a Phase 2a study evaluating the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and CNS activity of CY6463 in participants with Alzheimer’s disease with vascular pathology

Poster Number: P-54463

Presenter: Chad Glasser, Ph.D., Director of Clinical Research, Cyclerion Therapeutics

Authors: Chad Glasser, Jennifer Chickering, Phebe Wilson, Emily Florine, Chris Winrow, Chris Wright

The poster presentation will be available beginning at 8 a.m. MT / 10 a.m. ET Monday, July 26, on the AAIC meeting platform. The poster will also be available on the News & Events page of the Cyclerion website https://ir.cyclerion.com/news-events/event-calendar.

Center for Translational and Cognitive Neuroscience Poster Presentation Details:

Title: Peak alpha frequency and N200 latency as predictors of neuropsychological performance in a memory disorders clinic

Poster Number: P-54365

Presenter: Anna Marin B.A., Department of Neurology, Boston University School of Medicine; Center for Translational and Cognitive Neuroscience, VA Boston Healthcare System

Authors: Anna Marin B.A.1,2, Kylie Schiloski B.A.2, Naheer Lahdo B.A.2, Ana Vives Rodriguez M.D.2, Renee DeCaro Ph.D.2, Andrew E. Budson M.D.1,2, Katherine W. Turk M.D.1,2

1 Department of Neurology, Boston University School of Medicine; 2Center for Translational and Cognitive Neuroscience, VA Boston Healthcare System

About Cyclerion Therapeutics

Cyclerion Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to develop treatments that restore cognitive function. Cyclerion is advancing novel, first-in-class, CNS-penetrant, sGC stimulators that modulate a key node in a fundamental CNS signaling pathway. The multidimensional pharmacology elicited by the stimulation of sGC has the potential to impact a broad range of CNS diseases. The most advanced compound, CY6463, has shown rapid improvement in biomarkers associated with cognitive function and is currently in clinical development for Alzheimer's Disease with Vascular pathology (ADv), Mitochondrial Encephalomyopathy, Lactic Acidosis and Stroke-like episodes (MELAS), and Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia (CIAS). Cyclerion is also advancing CY3018, a next-generation sGC stimulator.

For more information about Cyclerion, please visit https://www.cyclerion.com/ and follow us on Twitter (@Cyclerion) and LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/cyclerion).

