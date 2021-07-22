U.S. CUSTOMS FINDS EVASION OF ANTIDUMPING/COUNTERVAILING DUTIES ON QUARTZ SURFACE PRODUCTS FROM CHINA

Minneapolis, MN, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The leading U.S. producer of quartz surface products, Cambria Company LLC, announces that U.S. Customs and Border Protection has preliminarily determined the existence of an illicit scheme by Simpli Home Ltd. to evade existing tariffs and sell quartz surface products originating from China. By importing bathroom vanities from Vietnam that incorporate quartz surface products from China, Simpli Home Ltd. attempted to elude existing antidumping and countervailing duties (“AD/CVD”) and endangered thousands of American jobs.

“We hope that the entire quartz surface industry understands by now that this illegal evasion of the antidumping and countervailing duties on quartz surface products will not be tolerated,” said Marty Davis, President and CEO of Cambria. “We have to stand up for the rights of American producers and American workers to receive relief from illegally traded imports so that our industry can continue to grow and prosper. We deeply appreciate Customs taking this enforcement action to ensure that Americans are able to compete on a fair and equal playing field. At the same time, we will continue our efforts to root out illegal evasion activity and work with Customs so that it can take additional enforcement action as necessary.”

In April of 2018, Cambria initiated a case before the Department of Commerce and the United States International Trade Commission alleging unfair trading of quartz surface products from China. At that time, dumped and subsidized Chinese quartz imports harmed American industry and workers by displacing over $1 billion per year of domestic product. Cambria’s successful petition resulted in U.S. Customs levying duties of up to 500% to halt the import of unfairly traded Chinese quartz into the U.S. marketplace.

While the AD/CVD duties have provided tremendous relief to Cambria and other U.S. producers, Cambria has continued the battle against dishonest firms who prioritize profits over American workers by concealing the true origin of their products. Customs’ announcement confirms that quartz surface products made in China remain subject to the payment of AD/CVD duties, even when they undergo further processing in a third country. Cambria continues to work with Customs to identify and hold responsible any foreign exporters and U.S. importers that are evading the AD/CVD duties through this or any other evasion scheme.

About Cambria

Cambria Company LLC, headquartered in Le Sueur, MN, is the leading domestic producer of quartz surface products. It is a family-owned, American-made company that employs more than 2,000 people in the United States. For more information visit CambriaUSA.com.

