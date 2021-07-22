Seacoast Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Pipelines Expand Sequentially, in Line with a Flourishing Florida Economy

Record Quarter for Wealth Management, Interchange Income, and Growth in Transaction Account Balances

STUART, Fla., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida ("Seacoast" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SBCF) today reported net income in the second quarter of 2021 of $31.4 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, a decrease of 7% compared to the first quarter of 2021, and an increase of 25% compared to the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted net income1 for the second quarter of 2021 was $33.3 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, a decrease of 6% compared to the first quarter of 2021, and an increase of 31% compared to the second quarter of 2020. The ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets was 10.43%, tangible book value per share increased to $17.08 and Tier 1 capital increased to 18.3%.

For the second quarter of 2021, return on average tangible assets was 1.48%, return on average tangible shareholders' equity was 13.88%, and the efficiency ratio was 54.93%, compared to 1.70%, 15.62%, and 53.21%, respectively, in the prior quarter, and 1.37%, 13.47%, and 50.11%, respectively, in the prior year quarter. Adjusted return on average tangible assets1 in the second quarter of 2021 was 1.52%, adjusted return on average tangible shareholders' equity1 was 14.27%, and the adjusted efficiency ratio1 was 53.49%, compared to 1.75%, 16.01%, and 51.99%, respectively, in the prior quarter, and 1.33%, 13.09%, and 49.60%, respectively, in the prior year quarter.

Charles M. Shaffer, Seacoast's President and CEO, said, “Our investments over the last six months in commercial banking talent and technology are evident in the pipeline growth this quarter, and we continue to see strong economic expansion in our markets. Our transaction account balances have grown $860 million from the start of the year, a reflection of the strength of our customer franchise. While this significant growth in deposits is impacting our net interest margin, our low-cost funding base positions us for success as rates increase and as demand for credit continues to expand in the coming periods.”

Mr. Shaffer further commented, “We continue to steadily build shareholder value through consistent growth in our tangible book value per share, which has increased 13% year-over-year to $17.08, overcoming the challenge of the pandemic. The Company is committed to maintaining our fortress balance sheet, supported by a robust capital position and a strictly underwritten credit portfolio. Our prudent capital levels, low cost of funds, and ample liquidity support further disciplined organic growth and opportunistic acquisitions as we move forward.”

Financial Results

Income Statement

  • Net income was $31.4 million, or $0.56 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $33.7 million, or $0.60, for the prior quarter, and $25.1 million, or $0.47, for the prior year quarter. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, net income was $65.1 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, compared to $25.8 million, or $0.49, for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Adjusted net income1 was $33.3 million, or $0.59 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $35.5 million, or $0.63, for the prior quarter, and $25.5 million, or $0.48, for the prior year quarter. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, adjusted net income1 was $68.7 million, or $1.23 per diluted share, compared to $30.9 million, or $0.59, for the six months ended June 30, 2020.
  • Net revenues were $81.1 million in the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of $3.2 million, or 4%, compared to the prior quarter, and a decrease of $1.2 million, or 1%, compared to the prior year quarter. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, net revenues were $165.4 million, an increase of $5.3 million, or 3%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020. Adjusted revenues1 were $81.2 million in the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of $3.2 million, or 4%, from the prior quarter, and an increase of $0.1 million, or 0.2%, compared to the prior year quarter. For the six months ended June 30, 2021 net revenues were $165.6 million, an increase of $6.7 million, or 4%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020.
  • Net interest income totaled $65.8 million in the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of $0.8 million, or 1%, from the prior quarter reflecting lower income from Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, partially offset by lower interest expense on deposits. During the second quarter of 2021, net interest income included $5.1 million in interest and fees earned on PPP loans compared to $6.9 million in the first quarter of 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, net interest income was $132.4 million, an increase of $2.0 million, or 2%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020. As of June 30, 2021, remaining deferred fees on PPP loans total $10.6 million, which will be recognized over the loans' remaining contractual maturity or earlier, as loans are forgiven.
  • Net interest margin declined from 3.51% in the first quarter of 2021 to 3.23% in the second quarter of 2021, largely as the result of significant growth in transaction account deposit balances during the second quarter. This increase in funding occurred across our customer base at near-zero rates, as new clients were onboarded and existing clients continue to see expansion in cash balances. The resulting increase in liquidity negatively impacted net interest margin by 23 basis points. Excluding this increase in liquidity, the remaining decline in net interest margin is attributed to lower PPP interest and fees as a result of declining balances as PPP loans are forgiven. Excess liquidity has been partially invested through securities purchases; however, cash deployment remains disciplined and prudent, with careful reinvestment of liquidity over time. Securities yields declined by only two basis points to 1.63% in the second quarter of 2021. Non-PPP loan yields declined by only one basis point to 4.36% during the second quarter of 2021. Offsetting and favorable was the decline in the cost of deposits from 13 basis points in the first quarter of 2021 to eight basis points in the second quarter of 2021. The effect on net interest margin of accretion of purchase discounts on acquired loans was an increase of 14 basis points in the second quarter compared to an increase of 15 basis points in the prior quarter. The effect on net interest margin of interest and fees on PPP loans was an increase of six basis points in the second quarter and an increase of 11 basis points in the prior quarter.
  • Noninterest income totaled $15.3 million in the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of $2.3 million, or 13%, compared to the prior quarter, and an increase of $0.3 million, or 2%, compared to the prior year quarter. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, noninterest income was $33.0 million, an increase of $3.3 million, or 11%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020. Results for the second quarter of 2021 included the following:
    • Interchange revenue reached a new record of $4.1 million, compared to $3.8 million in the prior quarter, reflecting higher transactional volume and higher per-card spending, both indicative of the strength and confidence in our consumer and small business franchise.
    • Wealth management income increased to a record $2.4 million in the current quarter, compared to $2.3 million in the first quarter of 2021. The team continues to deliver strong growth in assets under management, which increased $133 million quarter-over-quarter, bringing total assets under management to $1.2 billion. The team is successfully winning business with commercial relationships and high net worth families across the Company’s footprint.
    • Mortgage banking fees were $3.0 million, compared to $4.2 million in the prior quarter, due to slowing refinance activity and low housing inventory levels.
    • Other income declined by $1.5 million in the second quarter of 2021, reflecting the impact in the first quarter of 2021 of $1.7 million in income associated with the resolution of contingencies on two loans acquired in 2017.
  • The provision for credit losses was a net benefit of $4.9 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to a net benefit of $5.7 million in the prior quarter, and provision expense of $7.6 million in the prior year quarter. The ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans declined to 1.49% at June 30, 2021, compared to 1.53% at March 31, 2021 and 1.58% at June 30, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, the ratio declined to 1.60% at June 30, 2021, compared to 1.71% at March 31, 2021 and 1.76% at June 30, 2020, reflecting a continued improvement in the economic outlook.
  • Noninterest expense was $45.8 million in the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of $0.3 million, or 1%, compared to the prior quarter, and an increase of $3.4 million, or 8%, compared to the prior year quarter. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, noninterest expense was $91.9 million, an increase of $1.7 million, or 2%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020. Changes from the first quarter of 2021 consisted of the following:
    • Salaries and wages increased $1.6 million, or 7%, to $23.0 million. In the first quarter of 2021, PPP loan production resulted in higher deferrals of related salary costs, impacting the first quarter by $1.9 million. This deferral slowed in the second quarter, as the PPP program ended.
    • Employee benefits decreased $1.0 million, or 21%, with the prior quarter reflecting the seasonal impact of higher payroll taxes and 401(k) plan contributions.
    • Occupancy expenses decreased $0.5 million, or 13%. Three branch consolidations were completed in the first quarter of 2021, resulting in associated charges in the first quarter of $0.3 million.
    • Legal and professional fees decreased by $0.4 million, or 15%, compared to the first quarter, reflecting lower legal fees, including a $0.1 million decrease in merger-related costs.
  • Seacoast recorded $8.8 million of income tax expense in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $10.2 million in the prior quarter and $7.2 million in the second quarter of 2020. A tax benefit related to stock-based compensation totaled $0.6 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to a tax benefit of $0.1 million in the first quarter of 2021, and tax expense of $0.2 million in the second quarter of 2020.
  • The ratio of net adjusted noninterest expense1 to average tangible assets was 1.98% in the second quarter of 2021, compared to 2.16% in the prior quarter and 2.11% in the second quarter of 2020.
  • The efficiency ratio was 54.93% compared to 53.21% in the prior quarter and 50.11% in the prior year quarter. The adjusted efficiency ratio1 was 53.49% compared to 51.99% in the prior quarter and 49.60% in the prior year quarter. The Company remains committed to efficiency through disciplined, proactive management of its cost structure.

Balance Sheet

  • At June 30, 2021, the Company had total assets of $9.3 billion and total shareholders' equity of $1.2 billion. Book value per share increased to $21.33 from $20.89 on March 31, 2021, and $19.45 on June 30, 2020. Tangible book value per share of $17.08 on June 30, 2021 has increased 11% on an annualized basis compared to March 31, 2021, and 13% compared to June 30, 2020.
  • Debt securities totaled $1.8 billion on June 30, 2021, an increase of $252.5 million, or 16%, compared to March 31, 2021. Purchases during the quarter were primarily in agency-issued collateralized mortgage obligations and had an average yield of 1.39% and a duration of 3.1 years. The Company continues to take a prudent and disciplined approach to reinvesting liquidity.
  • Loans totaled $5.4 billion on June 30, 2021, a decrease of $224.4 million, or 4%, compared to March 31, 2021. The decrease includes $243.0 million in PPP loan forgiveness during the second quarter of 2021. Removing the impact of declines in PPP loans outstanding, loans declined only $6.9 million from the prior quarter.
  • Loan originations, excluding PPP, were $456.5 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $436.0 million in the first quarter of 2021, an increase of 5%.
    • Commercial originations during the second quarter of 2021 were $193.0 million, compared to $204.3 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $106.9 million in the second quarter of 2020.
    • Consumer originations in the second quarter of 2021 increased to $63.7 million from $46.7 million in the first quarter of 2021, and $58.0 million in the second quarter of 2020.
    • Residential loans originated for sale in the secondary market totaled $120.1 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $138.3 million in the first quarter of 2021, and $122.5 million in the second quarter of 2020. While we expect to continue to see the benefit of the inflow of new residents and businesses into Florida, refinance activity has slowed from the peaks seen in the last several quarters, and housing inventory is low.
    • Closed residential loans retained in the portfolio totaled $79.7 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $46.6 million in the first quarter of 2021, and $23.5 million in the second quarter of 2020.
  • Pipelines (loans in underwriting and approval or approved and not yet closed) totaled $468.5 million on June 30, 2021, an increase of 8% from March 31, 2021 and an increase of 83% from June 30, 2020.
    • Commercial pipelines were $322.0 million as of June 30, 2021, an increase of 34% from $240.9 million at March 31, 2021 and an increase of 175% from $117.0 million at June 30, 2020. With significant economic growth in the State of Florida and the addition of top talent across our footprint, we expect production to increase in the second half of 2021.
    • Consumer pipelines were $31.7 million as of June 30, 2021, compared to $28.1 million at March 31, 2021 and $30.6 million at June 30, 2020.
    • Residential saleable pipelines were $60.6 million as of June 30, 2021, compared to $92.1 million at March 31, 2021 and $94.7 million at June 30, 2020. Retained residential pipelines were $54.1 million as of June 30, 2021, compared to $72.4 million at March 31, 2021 and $13.2 million at June 30, 2020.
  • Total deposits were $7.8 billion as of June 30, 2021, an increase of $450.7 million, or 6%, compared to March 31, 2021.
    • The overall cost of deposits declined to 8 basis points in the second quarter of 2021 from 13 basis points in the prior quarter.
    • Total transaction account balances increased $382.9 million, or 9%, quarter-over-quarter, and at June 30, 2021 represent 60% of overall deposit funding. The increase in funding occurred across our customer base at near-zero rates, as new clients were onboarded and existing clients continue to see expansion in cash balances.
    • Interest-bearing deposits (interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market deposits) increased $295.1 million, or 7%, quarter-over-quarter to $4.4 billion, noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased $266.9 million, or 10%, to $3.0 billion, and CDs (excluding brokered) declined $37.8 million, or 7%, to $481.7 million.
    • As of June 30, 2021, deposits per banking center were $163 million, compared to $154 million at March 31, 2021 and $133 million on June 30, 2020.

Asset Quality

  • Nonperforming loans decreased by $2.4 million to $32.9 million at June 30, 2021. Nonperforming loans to total loans outstanding were 0.61% at June 30, 2021, 0.62% at March 31, 2021, and 0.52% at June 30, 2020.
  • Nonperforming assets to total assets were 0.49% at June 30, 2021, 0.58% at March 31, 2021, and 0.57% at June 30, 2020.
  • The ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.49% at June 30, 2021, 1.53% at March 31, 2021, and 1.58% at June 30, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, the ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans at June 30, 2021, was 1.60%, compared to 1.71% at March 31, 2021 and 1.76% at June 30, 2020. The decline in coverage reflects continued improvement in the economic outlook.
  • Net charge-offs were $0.7 million, or 0.05%, of average loans for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $0.4 million, or 0.03%, of average loans in the first quarter of 2021 and $1.8 million, or 0.12%, of average loans in the second quarter of 2020. Net charge-offs for the four most recent quarters averaged 0.10%.
  • Portfolio diversification, in terms of asset mix, industry, and loan type, has been a critical element of the Company's lending strategy. Exposure across industries and collateral types is broadly distributed. Excluding PPP loans, Seacoast's average commercial loan size is $420 thousand, reflecting an ability to maintain granularity within the overall loan portfolio.
  • Construction and land development and commercial real estate loans remain well below regulatory guidance at 24% and 164% of total bank-level risk-based capital, respectively, compared to 23% and 168% respectively, in the first quarter of 2021. On a consolidated basis, construction and land development and commercial real estate loans represent 22% and 150%, respectively, of total consolidated risk-based capital.

Capital and Liquidity

  • The tier 1 capital ratio increased to 18.3% from 18.1% at March 31, 2021, and 16.4% at June 30, 2020. The total capital ratio was 19.2% and the tier 1 leverage ratio was 11.7% at June 30, 2021.
  • Cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2021 totaled $1.4 billion, an increase of $469.5 million, or 48%, from March 31, 2021, largely the result of increased deposit balances during the quarter.
  • Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 10.43% at June 30, 2021, compared to 10.71% at March 31, 2021 and 10.19% at June 30, 2020. The ratio declined quarter-over-quarter largely as a result of a continued increase in liquidity on the balance sheet. The Company will deploy this liquidity in a disciplined and prudent manner.
  • At June 30, 2021, the Company had available unsecured lines of credit of $135.0 million and lines of credit under lendable collateral value of $1.7 billion. Additionally, $1.5 billion of debt securities and $688.4 million of residential and commercial real estate loans are available as collateral for potential borrowings.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS        
(Amounts in thousands except per share data)(Unaudited) 
 Quarterly Trends 
           
 2Q'21 1Q'21 4Q'20 3Q'20 2Q'20 
Selected Balance Sheet Data:          
Total Assets$9,316,833   $8,811,820  $8,342,392  $8,287,840  $8,084,013  
Gross Loans5,437,049   5,661,492  5,735,349  5,858,029  5,772,052  
Total Deposits7,836,436   7,385,749  6,932,561  6,914,843  6,666,783  
           
Performance Measures:          
Net Income$31,410   $33,719  $29,347  $22,628  $25,080  
Net Interest Margin3.23 % 3.51% 3.59% 3.40% 3.70% 
Average Diluted Shares Outstanding55,901   55,992  55,739  54,301  53,308  
Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS)$0.56   $0.60  $0.53  $0.42  $0.47  
Return on (annualized):          
Average Assets (ROA)1.40 % 1.61% 1.39% 1.11% 1.27% 
Average Tangible Assets (ROTA)21.48   1.70  1.49  1.20  1.37  
Average Tangible Common Equity (ROTCE)213.88   15.62  13.87  11.35  13.47  
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets210.43   10.71  11.01  10.67  10.19  
Tangible Book Value Per Share2$17.08   $16.62  $16.16  $15.57  $15.11  
Efficiency Ratio54.93 % 53.21% 48.23% 61.65% 50.11% 
           
Adjusted Operating Measures1:          
Adjusted Net Income$33,251   $35,497  $30,700  $27,336  $25,452  
Adjusted Diluted EPS0.59   0.63   0.55   0.50   0.48   
Adjusted ROTA21.52 % 1.75 % 1.50 % 1.38 % 1.33 % 
Adjusted ROTCE214.27   16.01   14.00   13.06   13.09   
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio53.49   51.99   48.75   54.82   49.60   
Net Adjusted Noninterest Expense as a
Percent of Average Tangible Assets2		1.98   2.16   2.00   2.24   2.11   
           
Other Data:          
Market capitalization3$1,893,141   $2,003,866   $1,626,913   $994,690   $1,081,009   
Full-time equivalent employees946   953   965   968   924   
Number of ATMs75   75   77   77   76   
Full-service banking offices48   48   51   51   50   
Registered online users129,568   126,352   123,615   121,620   117,273   
Registered mobile devices122,815   117,959   115,129   110,241   108,062   
1Non-GAAP measure, see “Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and a reconciliation to GAAP.
2The Company defines tangible assets as total assets less intangible assets, and tangible common equity as total shareholders' equity less intangible assets.
3Common shares outstanding multiplied by closing bid price on last day of each period.

Second Quarter Strategic Highlights

Legacy Bank of Florida Acquisition

Seacoast’s balanced growth strategy, combining organic growth with value-creating acquisitions, continues to benefit shareholders and expand the franchise across Florida. The upcoming acquisition of Legacy Bank of Florida, which is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, will add experienced bankers in the rapidly growing South Florida market, and should further support disciplined, profitable growth for the Company.

Capitalizing on Seacoast’s Early Commitment to Digital Transformation

  • Seacoast and its customers are benefiting from the Company’s automated online PPP forgiveness solution, which streamlines the process for clients while integrating with Seacoast’s existing technology infrastructure. In the second quarter of 2021, Seacoast processed $243 million in PPP loan forgiveness.
  • The Company completed a significant investment in its nCino digital commercial loan origination platform. This investment will accelerate speed to market, provide a quicker renewal process, and provide a streamlined workflow for bankers and underwriters.

Scaling and Evolving Our Culture

  • Seacoast recently announced the continued expansion of its commercial banking leadership team with three new additions, each bringing significant market expertise and has been successful in developing high performing commercial banking teams.
    • James Norton joined Seacoast as executive vice president and commercial real estate executive. James brings 20 years of experience in commercial real estate to Seacoast Bank. Most recently, James served as a real estate banking director covering the Mid-Atlantic market at JPMorgan Chase. He previously served in executive positions with the BB&T Corporation, IronStone Bank, and SunTrust Bank in the Southeast region. Based out of Tampa, James led the expansion of BB&T’s commercial real estate business in Florida prior to relocating to the Mid-Atlantic region.
    • Chris Rolle joined Seacoast as president of the West Florida region, covering the west coast from the Tampa Bay area to Naples-Ft. Myers. Rolle is a former executive at Synovus Bank, Florida Community Bank, and the BB&T Corporation covering both the Tampa-St. Petersburg and Orlando MSAs.
    • Robert Hursh joined Seacoast as market president for Pinellas County (St. Petersburg/Clearwater). Robert, a Pinellas County native, has more than 20 years of experience in leading commercial banking teams in the Tampa-St. Petersburg MSA, most recently as senior vice president with Synovus Bank.
  • The Company also added two new operational leaders to support growth.
    • Anthony Cavallaro joined Seacoast as senior vice president and operations executive and brings more than 25 years of experience, having led operations and risk management teams at Civista Bank and KeyBank.
    • Robert Walla joined Seacoast as senior vice president and director of loan operations. Bob brings 30 years of operations leadership, most recently at First Midwest Bank in Chicago, Illinois.
  • During the second quarter, Seacoast Bank was named among the Orlando Business Journal's 2021 Best Places to Work. This recognition acknowledges Seacoast’s commitment to employees’ well-being, especially throughout the pandemic, as well as the Company’s numerous diversity and inclusion initiatives.
  • Seacoast was also recently recognized as part of the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality, earning a top score of 100%.

1Non-GAAP measure, see “Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and for a reconciliation to GAAP.

OTHER INFORMATION

About Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF)
Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Florida with approximately $9.3 billion in assets and $7.8 billion in deposits as of June 30, 2021. The Company provides integrated financial services including commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services to customers through advanced banking solutions, and 48 traditional branches of its locally-branded, wholly-owned subsidiary bank, Seacoast National Bank. Offices stretch from Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach north through the Daytona Beach area, into Orlando and Central Florida and the adjacent Tampa market, and west to Okeechobee and surrounding counties. More information about the Company is available at www.SeacoastBanking.com.

Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning, and protections, of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including, without limitation, statements about future financial and operating results, loan growth, cost savings, enhanced revenues, economic and seasonal conditions in our markets, and improvements to reported earnings that may be realized from cost controls, tax law changes, new initiatives and for integration of banks that we have acquired, or expect to acquire, including Legacy Bank of Florida, as well as statements with respect to Seacoast's objectives, strategic plans, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts, any of which may be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and any variants thereof and related effects on the U.S. economy. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates and intentions about future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Seacoast to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You should not expect us to update any forward-looking statements.

All statements other than statements of historical fact could be forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements through our use of words such as "may", "will", "anticipate", "assume", "should", "support", "indicate", "would", "believe", "contemplate", "expect", "estimate", "continue", "further", "plan", "point to", "project", "could", "intend", "target" or other similar words and expressions of the future. These forward-looking statements may not be realized due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation: the effects of future economic and market conditions, including seasonality and the adverse impact of COVID-19 (economic and otherwise); governmental monetary and fiscal policies, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve, as well as legislative, tax and regulatory changes, including those that impact the money supply and inflation; changes in accounting policies, rules and practices, including the impact of the adoption of CECL; our participation in the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"); the risks of changes in interest rates on the level and composition of deposits, loan demand, liquidity and the values of loan collateral, securities, and interest sensitive assets and liabilities; interest rate risks, sensitivities and the shape of the yield curve; uncertainty related to the impact of LIBOR calculations on securities and loans; changes in borrower credit risks and payment behaviors; changing retail distribution strategies, customer preferences and behavior; changes in the availability and cost of credit and capital in the financial markets; changes in the prices, values and sales volumes of residential and commercial real estate; our ability to comply with any regulatory requirements; the effects of problems encountered by other financial institutions that adversely affect us or the banking industry; our concentration in commercial real estate loans; inaccuracies or other failures from the use of models, including the failure of assumptions and estimates, as well as differences in, and changes to, economic, market and credit conditions; the impact on the valuation of our investments due to market volatility or counterparty payment risk; statutory and regulatory dividend restrictions; increases in regulatory capital requirements for banking organizations generally; the risks of mergers, acquisitions and divestitures, including our ability to continue to identify acquisition targets and successfully acquire desirable financial institutions; changes in technology or products that may be more difficult, costly, or less effective than anticipated; our ability to identify and address increased cybersecurity risks; inability of our risk management framework to manage risks associated with our business; dependence on key suppliers or vendors to obtain equipment or services for our business on acceptable terms; reduction in or the termination of our ability to use the mobile-based platform that is critical to our business growth strategy; the effects of war or other conflicts, acts of terrorism, natural disasters, health emergencies, epidemics or pandemics, or other catastrophic events that may affect general economic conditions; unexpected outcomes of and the costs associated with, existing or new litigation involving us; our ability to maintain adequate internal controls over financial reporting; potential claims, damages, penalties, fines and reputational damage resulting from pending or future litigation, regulatory proceedings and enforcement actions; the risks that our deferred tax assets could be reduced if estimates of future taxable income from our operations and tax planning strategies are less than currently estimated and sales of our capital stock could trigger a reduction in the amount of net operating loss carryforwards that we may be able to utilize for income tax purposes; the effects of competition from other commercial banks, thrifts, mortgage banking firms, consumer finance companies, credit unions, securities brokerage firms, insurance companies, money market and other mutual funds and other financial institutions operating in our market areas and elsewhere, including institutions operating regionally, nationally and internationally, together with such competitors offering banking products and services by mail, telephone, computer and the Internet; and the failure of assumptions underlying the establishment of reserves for possible loan losses.

The risks relating to the Legacy Bank of Florida proposed merger include, without limitation: the timing to consummate the proposed merger; the risk that a condition to closing of the proposed merger may not be satisfied; the risk that the merger is not completed at all; the diversion of management time on issues related to the proposed merger; unexpected transaction costs, including the costs of integrating operations; the risks that the businesses will not be integrated successfully or such integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected; the potential failure to fully or timely realize expected revenues and revenue synergies, including as the result of revenues following the merger being lower than expected; the risk of deposit and customer attrition; any changes in deposit mix; unexpected operating and other costs, which may differ or change from expectation; the risk of customer and employee loss and business disruptions, including, without limitation, as the result of difficulties in maintaining relationships with employees; increased competitive pressures on solicitations of customers by competitors; as well as difficulties and risks inherent with entering new markets.

Actual results and capital and other financial conditions may differ materially from those included in these statements due to a variety of factors. These factors include, among others described above, macroeconomic and other challenges and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the duration and severity of the impact on public health, the U.S. and global economies, financial markets and consumer and corporate customers and clients, including economic activity and employment, as well as the various actions taken in response by governments, central banks and others, including Seacoast, and the precautionary statements included in this release.

All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties described in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 under "Special Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-looking Statements" and "Risk Factors", and otherwise in our SEC reports and filings. Such reports are available upon request from the Company, or from the Securities and Exchange Commission, including through the SEC's Internet website at www.sec.gov.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS(Unaudited)      
SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES     
   
 Quarterly Trends Six Months Ended 
               
(Amounts in thousands, except ratios and per share data)2Q'21 1Q'21 4Q'20 3Q'20 2Q'20 2Q'21 2Q'20 
               
Summary of Earnings              
Net income$31,410   $33,719  $29,347  $22,628  $25,080  $65,129   $25,789  
Adjusted net income133,251   35,497  30,700  27,336  25,452  68,748   30,914  
Net interest income265,933   66,741  68,903  63,621  67,388  132,674   130,679  
Net interest margin2,33.23 % 3.51% 3.59% 3.40% 3.70% 3.37 % 3.81% 
               
Performance Ratios              
Return on average assets-GAAP basis31.40 % 1.61% 1.39% 1.11% 1.27% 1.50 % 0.69% 
Return on average tangible assets-GAAP basis3,41.48   1.70  1.49  1.20  1.37  1.58   0.78  
Adjusted return on average tangible assets1,3,41.52   1.75  1.50  1.38  1.33  1.63   0.86  
Net adjusted noninterest expense to average tangible assets1,3,41.98   2.16  2.00  2.24  2.11  2.07   2.28  
               
Return on average shareholders' equity-GAAP basis310.76   12.03  10.51  8.48  9.96  11.39   5.17  
Return on average tangible common equity-GAAP basis3,413.88   15.62  13.87  11.35  13.47  14.73   7.27  
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity1,3,414.27   16.01  14.00  13.06  13.09  15.12   8.02  
Efficiency ratio554.93   53.21  48.23  61.65  50.11  54.05   54.88  
Adjusted efficiency ratio153.49   51.99  48.75  54.82  49.60  52.72   51.53  
Noninterest income to total revenue (excluding securities gains/losses)18.94   21.07  17.85  21.06  17.00  20.03   17.90  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets410.43   10.71  11.01  10.67  10.19  10.43   10.19  
Average loan-to-deposit ratio74.13   81.39  84.48  87.83  88.48  77.62   90.59  
End of period loan-to-deposit ratio69.93   77.48  83.72  85.77  87.40  69.93   87.40  
               
Per Share Data              
Net income diluted-GAAP basis$0.56   $0.60  $0.53  $0.42  $0.47  $1.17   $0.49  
Net income basic-GAAP basis0.57   0.61  0.53  0.42  0.47  1.18   0.49  
Adjusted earnings10.59   0.63  0.55  0.50  0.48  1.23   0.59  
               
Book value per share common21.33   20.89  20.46  19.91  19.45  21.33   19.45  
Tangible book value per share17.08   16.62  16.16  15.57  15.11  17.08   15.11  
Cash dividends declared0.13   —   —   —   —   0.13   —   
               
               
1Non-GAAP measure - see "Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and a reconciliation to GAAP.   
2Calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using amortized cost.   
3These ratios are stated on an annualized basis and are not necessarily indicative of future periods.   
4The Company defines tangible assets as total assets less intangible assets, and tangible common equity as total shareholders' equity less intangible assets.   
5Defined as noninterest expense less amortization of intangibles and gains, losses, and expenses on foreclosed properties divided by net operating revenue (net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus noninterest income excluding securities gains and losses). 

1Non-GAAP measure, see “Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and for a reconciliation to GAAP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME(Unaudited)      
SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES
   
 Quarterly Trends Six Months Ended 
               
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)2Q'21 1Q'21 4Q'20 3Q'20 2Q'20 2Q'21 2Q'20 
               
Interest on securities:              
Taxable$6,559    $6,298   $6,477   $6,972   $7,573  $12,857    $16,269   
Nontaxable147    148   86   125   121  295    243   
Fees on PPP loans3,877    5,390   3,603   161   4,010  9,267    4,010   
Interest on PPP loans1,251    1,496   1,585   1,558   1,058  2,747    1,058   
Interest and fees on loans - excluding PPP loans55,220    55,412   60,407   58,768   59,776  110,632    123,216   
Interest on federal funds sold and other investments709    586   523   556   684  1,295    1,418   
Total Interest Income67,763    69,330   72,681   68,140   73,222  137,093    146,214   
               
Interest on deposits980    1,065   1,228   1,299   1,203  2,045    4,393   
Interest on time certificates524    1,187   2,104   2,673   3,820  1,711    8,588   
Interest on borrowed money457    468   558   665   927  925    2,784   
Total Interest Expense1,961    2,720   3,890   4,637   5,950  4,681    15,765   
               
Net Interest Income65,802    66,610   68,791   63,503   67,272  132,412    130,449   
Provision for credit losses(4,855)  (5,715)  1,900   (845)  7,611  (10,570)  37,124   
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses70,657    72,325   66,891   64,348   59,661  142,982    93,325   
               
Noninterest income:              
Service charges on deposit accounts2,338    2,338   2,423   2,242   1,939  4,676    4,764   
Interchange income4,145    3,820   3,596   3,682   3,187  7,965    6,433   
Wealth management income2,387    2,323   1,949   1,972   1,719  4,710    3,586   
Mortgage banking fees2,977    4,225   3,646   5,283   3,559  7,202    5,767   
Marine finance fees177    189   145   242   157  366    303   
SBA gains232    287   113   252   181  519    320   
BOLI income872    859   889   899   887  1,731    1,773   
Other2,249    3,744   2,187   2,370   2,147  5,993    5,499   
 15,377    17,785   14,948   16,942   13,776  33,162    28,445   
Securities (losses) gains, net(55)  (114)  (18)  4   1,230  (169)  1,249   
Total Noninterest Income15,322    17,671   14,930   16,946   15,006  32,993    29,694   
               
Noninterest expenses:              
Salaries and wages22,966    21,393   21,490   23,125   20,226  44,359    43,924   
Employee benefits3,953    4,980    3,915    3,995    3,379   8,933    7,634    
Outsourced data processing costs4,676    4,468    4,233    6,128    4,059   9,144    8,692    
Telephone / data lines838    785    774    705    791   1,623    1,505    
Occupancy3,310    3,789    3,554    3,858    3,385   7,099    6,738    
Furniture and equipment1,166    1,254    1,317    1,576    1,358   2,420    2,981    
Marketing1,002    1,168    1,045    1,513    997   2,170    2,275    
Legal and professional fees2,182    2,582    509    3,018    2,277   4,764    5,640    
FDIC assessments515    526    528    474    266   1,041    266    
Amortization of intangibles1,212    1,211    1,421    1,497    1,483   2,423    2,939    
Foreclosed property expense and net (gain) loss on sale(90)  (65)  1,821    512    245   (155)  (70)  
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments—    —    (795)  756    178   —    224    
Other4,054    4,029    3,869    4,517    3,755   8,083    7,449    
Total Noninterest Expense45,784    46,120    43,681    51,674    42,399   91,904    90,197    
               
Income Before Income Taxes40,195    43,876    38,140    29,620    32,268   84,071    32,822    
Income taxes8,785    10,157    8,793    6,992    7,188   18,942    7,033    
               
Net Income$31,410    $33,719    $29,347    $22,628    $25,080   $65,129    $25,789    
               
Per share of common stock:              
               
Net income diluted$0.56    $0.60    $0.53    $0.42    $0.47   $1.17    $0.49    
Net income basic0.57    0.61    0.53    0.42    0.47   1.18    0.49    
Cash dividends declared0.13    —    —    —    —   0.13    —    
               
Average diluted shares outstanding55,901    55,992    55,739    54,301    53,308   55,827    52,807    
Average basic shares outstanding55,421    55,271    55,219    53,978    52,985   55,347    52,394    
               


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS(Unaudited) 
SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES
    
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 
(Amounts in thousands) 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 
            
Assets           
Cash and due from banks $97,468    $89,123    $86,630    $81,692    $84,178    
Interest bearing deposits with other banks 1,351,377    890,202    317,458    227,876    440,142    
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 1,448,845    979,325    404,088    309,568    524,320    
            
Time deposits with other banks 750    750    750    2,247    2,496    
            
Debt Securities:           
Available for sale (at fair value) 1,322,776    1,051,396    1,398,157    1,286,858    976,025    
Held to maturity (at amortized cost) 493,467    512,307    184,484    207,376    227,092    
Total Debt Securities 1,816,243    1,563,703    1,582,641    1,494,234    1,203,117    
            
Loans held for sale 42,793    60,924    68,890    73,046    54,943    
            
Loans 5,437,049    5,661,492    5,735,349    5,858,029    5,772,052    
Less: Allowance for credit losses (81,127)  (86,643)  (92,733)  (94,013)  (91,250)  
Net Loans 5,355,922    5,574,849    5,642,616    5,764,016    5,680,802    
            
Bank premises and equipment, net 69,392    70,385    75,117    76,393    69,041    
Other real estate owned 12,804    15,549    12,750    15,890    15,847    
Goodwill 221,176    221,176    221,176    221,176    212,146    
Other intangible assets, net 14,106    15,382    16,745    18,163    17,950    
Bank owned life insurance 158,506    132,634    131,776    130,887    127,954    
Net deferred tax assets 21,839    24,497    23,629    25,503    21,404    
Other assets 154,457    152,646    162,214    156,717    153,993    
Total Assets $9,316,833    $8,811,820    $8,342,392    $8,287,840    $8,084,013    
            
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity           
Liabilities           
Deposits           
Noninterest demand $2,952,160    $2,685,247    $2,289,787    $2,400,744    $2,267,435    
Interest-bearing demand 1,763,884    1,647,935    1,566,069    1,385,445    1,368,146    
Savings 811,516    768,362    689,179    655,072    619,251    
Money market 1,807,190    1,671,179    1,556,370    1,457,078    1,232,892    
Other time certificates 335,370    373,297    425,878    457,964    445,176    
Brokered time certificates 20,000    93,500    233,815    381,028    572,465    
Time certificates of more than $250,000 146,316    146,229    171,463    177,512    161,418    
Total Deposits 7,836,436    7,385,749    6,932,561    6,914,843    6,666,783    
            
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 119,973    109,171    119,609    89,508    92,125    
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings —    —    —    35,000    135,000    
Subordinated debt 71,506    71,436    71,365    71,295    71,225    
Other liabilities 106,571    90,115    88,455    78,853    88,277    
Total Liabilities 8,134,486    7,656,471    7,211,990    7,189,499    7,053,410    
            
Shareholders' Equity           
Common stock 5,544    5,529    5,524    5,517    5,299    
Additional paid in capital 862,598    858,688    856,092    854,188    811,328    
Retained earnings 314,584    290,420    256,701    227,354    204,719    
Treasury stock (10,180)  (8,693)  (8,285)  (7,941)  (8,037)  
  1,172,546    1,145,944    1,110,032    1,079,118    1,013,309    
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net 9,801    9,405    20,370    19,223    17,294    
Total Shareholders' Equity 1,182,347    1,155,349    1,130,402    1,098,341    1,030,603    
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $9,316,833    $8,811,820    $8,342,392    $8,287,840    $8,084,013    
            
Common shares outstanding 55,436    55,294    55,243    55,169    52,991    
            


CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA(Unaudited) 
SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES
  
  
          
(Amounts in thousands)2Q'21 1Q'21 4Q'20 3Q'20 2Q'20
          
Credit Analysis         
Net charge-offs - non-acquired loans$214   $292   $3,028   $1,112   $1,714  
Net charge-offs - acquired loans441   78   99   624   37  
Total Net Charge-offs 655   370   3,127   1,736   1,751  
          
Net charge-offs to average loans - non-acquired loans0.02 % 0.02 % 0.20 % 0.08 % 0.12 %
Net charge-offs to average loans - acquired loans0.03   0.01   0.01   0.04   —  
Total Net Charge-offs to Average Loans0.05   0.03   0.21   0.12   0.12  
          
Allowance for credit losses - non-acquired loans$64,525   $66,523   $69,786   $70,388   $73,587  
Allowance for credit losses - acquired loans16,602   20,120   22,947   23,625   17,663  
Total Allowance for Credit Losses$81,127   $86,643   $92,733   $94,013   $91,250  
          
Non-acquired loans at end of period$4,290,622   $4,208,911   $4,196,205   $4,157,376   $4,315,892  
Acquired loans at end of period782,315   870,928   972,183   1,061,853   879,710  
Paycheck Protection Program loans at end of period1364,112   581,653   566,961   638,800   576,450  
Total Loans$5,437,049   $5,661,492   $5,735,349   $5,858,029   $5,772,052  
          
Non-acquired loans allowance for credit losses to non-acquired loans at end of period1.50 % 1.58 % 1.66 % 1.69 % 1.71 %
Total allowance for credit losses to total loans at end of period1.49   1.53   1.62   1.60   1.58  
Total allowance for credit losses to total loans, excluding PPP loans1.60   1.71   1.79   1.80   1.76  
Purchase discount on acquired loans at end of period2.98   2.93   2.86   3.01   3.29  
          
End of Period         
Nonperforming loans$32,920   $35,328   $36,110   $36,897   $30,051  
Other real estate owned11,019   10,836   10,182   12,299   10,967  
Properties previously used in bank operations included in other real estate owned1,785   4,713   2,569   3,592   4,880  
Total Nonperforming Assets$45,724   $50,877   $48,861   $52,788   $45,898  
          
Accruing troubled debt restructures (TDRs)$4,037   $4,067   $4,182   $10,190   $10,338  
          
Nonperforming Loans to Loans at End of Period0.61 % 0.62 % 0.63 % 0.63 % 0.52 %
Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets at End of Period0.49   0.58   0.59   0.64   0.57  
          
 June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
Loans2021 2021 2020 2020 2020
          
Construction and land development$234,347   $227,117   $245,108   $280,610   $298,835  
Commercial real estate - owner occupied1,127,640   1,133,085   1,141,310   1,125,460   1,076,650  
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied1,412,439   1,438,365   1,395,854   1,394,464   1,392,787  
Residential real estate1,226,536   1,246,549   1,342,628   1,393,396   1,468,171  
Commercial and financial900,206   860,813   854,753   833,083   757,232  
Consumer171,769   173,910   188,735   192,216   201,927  
Paycheck Protection Program364,112   581,653   566,961   638,800   576,450  
Total Loans$5,437,049   $5,661,492   $5,735,349   $5,858,029   $5,772,052  
          
13Q'20 includes $54 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans acquired from Freedom Bank.


AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES 1(Unaudited) 
SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES
                   
                   
 2Q'21 1Q'21 2Q'20 
 Average   Yield/ Average   Yield/ Average   Yield/ 
(Amounts in thousands)Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate 
                   
Assets                  
Earning assets:                  
Securities:                  
Taxable$1,629,410    $6,559   1.61 % $1,550,457    $6,298   1.62 % $1,135,698    $7,573   2.67 % 
Nontaxable25,581    186   2.90   25,932    187   2.89   19,347    152   3.14   
Total Securities1,654,991    6,745   1.63   1,576,389    6,485   1.65   1,155,045    7,725   2.68   
                   
Federal funds sold and other investments925,323    709   0.31   377,344    586   0.63   433,626    684   0.63   
                   
Loans excluding PPP loans5,092,897    55,313   4.36   5,149,642    55,504   4.37   5,304,381    59,861   4.54   
PPP loans505,339    5,127   4.07   609,733    6,886   4.58   424,171    5,068   4.81   
Total Loans5,598,236    60,440   4.33   5,759,375    62,390   4.39   5,728,552    64,929   4.56   
                   
Total Earning Assets8,178,550    67,894   3.33   7,713,108    69,461   3.65   7,317,223    73,338   4.03   
                   
Allowance for credit losses(86,042)      (91,735)      (84,965)      
Cash and due from banks327,171        255,685        103,919        
Premises and equipment70,033        74,272        71,173        
Intangible assets235,964        237,323        230,871        
Bank owned life insurance133,484        132,079        127,386        
Other assets166,686        164,622        147,395        
                   
Total Assets$9,025,846        $8,485,354        $7,913,002        
                   
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                  
Interest-bearing demand$1,692,178    $235   0.06 % $1,600,490    $258   0.07 % $1,298,639    $297   0.09 % 
Savings790,734    118   0.06   722,274    137   0.08   591,040    165   0.11   
Money market1,736,481    627   0.14   1,609,938    670   0.17   1,193,969    741   0.25   
Time deposits533,350    524   0.39   711,320    1,187   0.68   1,293,766    3,820   1.19   
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase115,512    35   0.12   112,834    41   0.15   74,717    34   0.18   
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings—    —   —   —    —   —   199,698    312   0.63   
Other borrowings71,460    422   2.37   71,390    427   2.43   71,185    581   3.28   
                   
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities4,939,715    1,961   0.16   4,828,246    2,720   0.23   4,723,014    5,950   0.51   
                   
Noninterest demand2,799,643        2,432,038        2,097,038        
Other liabilities116,093        88,654        79,855        
Total Liabilities7,855,451        7,348,938        6,899,907        
                   
Shareholders' equity1,170,395        1,136,416        1,013,095        
                   
Total Liabilities & Equity$9,025,846        $8,485,354        $7,913,002        
                   
Cost of deposits    0.08 %     0.13 %     0.31 % 
Interest expense as a % of earning assets    0.10 %     0.14 %     0.33 % 
Net interest income as a % of earning assets  $65,933   3.23 %   $66,741   3.51 %   $67,388   3.70 % 
                   
                   
1On a fully taxable equivalent basis. All yields and rates have been computed using amortized cost.     
Fees on loans have been included in interest on loans. Nonaccrual loans are included in loan balances.     


   
 Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 
 Average   Yield/ Average   Yield/ 
(Amounts in thousands, except ratios)Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate 
             
Assets            
Earning assets:            
Securities:            
Taxable$1,590,152    $12,857   1.62 % $1,144,086    $16,269   2.84 % 
Nontaxable25,756    373   2.90   19,544    304   3.11   
Total Securities1,615,908    13,230   1.64   1,163,630    16,573   2.85   
             
Federal funds sold and other investments652,847    1,295   0.40   260,775    1,418   1.09   
             
Loans excluding PPP loans5,121,114    110,817   4.36   5,259,808    123,385   4.72   
PPP loans557,247    12,013   4.35   212,085    5,068   4.81   
Total Loans5,678,361    122,830   4.36   5,471,893    128,453   4.72   
             
Total Earning Assets7,947,116    137,355   3.49   6,896,298    146,444   4.27   
             
Allowance for credit losses(88,873)      (70,948)      
Cash and due from banks291,626        97,002        
Premises and equipment72,141        69,379        
Intangible assets236,640        228,791        
Bank owned life insurance132,785        126,939        
Other assets165,658        136,811        
             
Total Assets$8,757,093        $7,484,272        
             
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity            
Interest-bearing liabilities:            
Interest-bearing demand$1,646,587    $493   0.06 % $1,236,285    $1,131   0.18 % 
Savings756,693    255   0.07   558,883    513   0.18   
Money market1,673,559    1,297   0.16   1,161,363    2,749   0.48   
Time deposits621,844    1,711   0.55   1,222,758    8,588   1.41   
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase114,181    76   0.13   72,891    201   0.55   
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings—    —   —   224,860    1,279   1.14   
Other borrowings71,425    849   2.40   71,149    1,304   3.69   
             
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities4,884,289    4,681   0.19   4,548,189    15,765   0.70   
             
Noninterest demand2,616,856        1,861,126        
Other liabilities102,450        71,413        
Total Liabilities7,603,595        6,480,728        
             
Shareholders' equity1,153,499        1,003,544        
             
Total Liabilities & Equity$8,757,093        $7,484,272        
             
Cost of deposits    0.10 %     0.43 % 
Interest expense as a % of earning assets    0.12 %     0.46 % 
Net interest income as a % of earning assets  $132,674   3.37 %   $130,679   3.81 % 
             
             
1On a fully taxable equivalent basis. All yields and rates have been computed using amortized cost.
Fees on loans have been included in interest on loans. Nonaccrual loans are included in loan balances.


CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA(Unaudited) 
SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES
     
   June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 
(Amounts in thousands) 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 
             
Customer Relationship Funding           
Noninterest demand           
Commercial  $2,431,928   $2,189,564   $1,821,361   $1,973,494   $1,844,288   
Retail  401,988   379,257   350,783   322,559   314,723   
Public funds  88,057   83,315   90,973   70,371   74,674   
Other  30,187   33,111   26,670   34,320   33,750   
Total Noninterest Demand 2,952,160   2,685,247   2,289,787   2,400,744   2,267,435   
             
Interest-bearing demand           
Commercial  545,797   497,047   454,909   413,513   412,846   
Retail  958,619   895,853   839,958   777,078   733,772   
Public funds  259,468   255,035   271,202   194,854   221,528   
Total Interest-Bearing Demand 1,763,884   1,647,935   1,566,069   1,385,445   1,368,146   
             
Total transaction accounts           
Commercial  2,977,725   2,686,611   2,276,270   2,387,007   2,257,134   
Retail  1,360,607   1,275,110   1,190,741   1,099,637   1,048,495   
Public funds  347,525   338,350   362,175   265,225   296,202   
Other  30,187   33,111   26,670   34,320   33,750   
Total Transaction Accounts 4,716,044   4,333,182   3,855,856   3,786,189   3,635,581   
             
Savings  811,516   768,362   689,179   655,072   619,251   
             
Money market           
Commercial  787,894   692,537   611,623   634,697   586,416   
Retail  737,554   701,453   661,311   613,532   579,126   
Brokered  187,023   197,389   196,616   141,808   —   
Public funds  94,719   79,800   86,820   67,041   67,350   
Total Money Market 1,807,190   1,671,179   1,556,370   1,457,078   1,232,892   
             
Brokered time certificates 20,000   93,500   233,815   381,028   572,465   
Other time certificates 481,686   519,526   597,341   635,476   606,594   
  501,686   613,026   831,156   1,016,504   1,179,059   
Total Deposits $7,836,436   $7,385,749   $6,932,561   $6,914,843   $6,666,783   
             
Customer sweep accounts $119,973   $109,171   $119,609   $89,508   $92,125   
             

Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation contains financial information determined by methods other than Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance and believes these presentations provide useful supplemental information, and a clearer understanding of the Company’s performance. The Company believes the non-GAAP measures enhance investors’ understanding of the Company’s business and performance and if not provided would be requested by the investor community. These measures are also useful in understanding performance trends and facilitate comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. The limitations associated with operating measures are the risk that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items comprising these measures and that different companies might define or calculate these measures differently. The Company provides reconciliations between GAAP and these non-GAAP measures. These disclosures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP.

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION(Unaudited) 
SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES
              
 Quarterly Trends Six Months Ended
              
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)2Q'21 1Q'21 4Q'20 3Q'20 2Q'20 2Q'21 2Q'20
              
Net Income$31,410    $33,719    $29,347    $22,628    $25,080    $65,129    $25,789   
              
Total noninterest income15,322    17,671    14,930    16,946    15,006    32,993    29,694   
Securities losses (gains), net55    114    18    (4)  (1,230)  169    (1,249) 
Total Adjustments to Noninterest Income55    114    18    (4)  (1,230)  169    (1,249) 
Total Adjusted Noninterest Income15,377    17,785    14,948    16,942    13,776    33,162    28,445   
              
Total noninterest expense45,784    46,120    43,681    51,674    42,399    91,904    90,197   
Merger related charges(509)  (581)  —    (4,281)  (240)  (1,090)  (4,793) 
Amortization of intangibles(1,212)  (1,211)  (1,421)  (1,497)  (1,483)  (2,423)  (2,939) 
Business continuity expenses—    —    —    —    —    —    (307) 
Branch reductions and other expense initiatives(663)  (449)  (354)  (464)  —    (1,112)  —   
Total Adjustments to Noninterest Expense(2,384)  (2,241)  (1,775)  (6,242)  (1,723)  (4,625)  (8,039) 
Total Adjusted Noninterest Expense43,400    43,879    41,906    45,432    40,676    87,279    82,158   
              
Income Taxes8,785    10,157    8,793    6,992    7,188    18,942    7,033   
Tax effect of adjustments598    577    440    1,530    121    1,175    1,665   
Total Adjustments to Income Taxes598    577    440    1,530    121    1,175    1,665   
Adjusted Income Taxes9,383    10,734    9,233    8,522    7,309    20,117    8,698   
Adjusted Net Income$33,251    $35,497    $30,700    $27,336    $25,452    $68,748    $30,914   
              
Earnings per diluted share, as reported$0.56    $0.60    $0.53    $0.42    $0.47    $1.17    $0.49   
Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share 0.59    0.63    0.55    0.50    0.48    1.23    0.59   
Average diluted shares outstanding55,901    55,992    55,739    54,301    53,308    55,827    52,807   
              
Adjusted Noninterest Expense$43,400    $43,879    $41,906    $45,432    $40,676    $87,279    $82,158   
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments—    —    795    (756)  (178)  —    (224) 
Foreclosed property expense and net gain / (loss) on sale90    65    (1,821)  (512)  (245)  155    70   
Net Adjusted Noninterest Expense$43,490    $43,944    $40,880    $44,164    $40,253    $87,434    $82,004   
              
Revenue$81,124    $84,281    $83,721    $80,449    $82,278    $165,405    $160,143   
Total Adjustments to Revenue55    114    18    (4)  (1,230)  169    (1,249) 
Impact of FTE adjustment131    131    112    118    116    262    230   
Adjusted Revenue on a fully taxable equivalent basis$81,310    $84,526    $83,851    $80,563    $81,164    $165,836    $159,124   
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio53.49  % 51.99  % 48.75  % 54.82  % 49.60  % 52.72  % 51.53  %
              
Net Interest Income$65,802    $66,610    $68,791    $63,503    $67,272    $132,412    $130,449   
Impact of FTE adjustment131    131    112    118    116    262    230   
Net Interest Income including FTE adjustment$65,933    $66,741    $68,903    $63,621    $67,388    $132,674    $130,679   
Total noninterest income15,322    17,671    14,930    16,946    15,006    32,993    29,694   
Total noninterest expense45,784    46,120    43,681    51,674    42,399    91,904    90,197   
Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Earnings$35,471    $38,292    $40,152    $28,893    $39,995    $73,763    $70,176   
Total Adjustments to Noninterest Income55    114    18    (4)  (1,230)  169    (1,249) 
Total Adjustments to Noninterest Expense(2,294)  (2,176)  (2,801)  (7,510)  (2,146)  (4,470)  (8,193) 
Adjusted Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Earnings$37,820    $40,582    $42,971    $36,399    $40,911    $78,402    $77,120   
              
Average Assets$9,025,846    $8,485,354    $8,376,396    $8,086,890    $7,913,002    $8,757,093    $7,484,272   
Less average goodwill and intangible assets(235,964)  (237,323)  (238,631)  (228,801)  (230,871)  (236,640)  (228,791) 
Average Tangible Assets$8,789,882    $8,248,031    $8,137,765    $7,858,089    $7,682,131    $8,520,453    $7,255,481   
              
Return on Average Assets (ROA)1.40  % 1.61  % 1.39  % 1.11  % 1.27  % 1.50  % 0.69  %
Impact of removing average intangible assets and related amortization0.08    0.09    0.10    0.09    0.10    0.08    0.09   
Return on Average Tangible Assets (ROTA)1.48    1.70    1.49    1.20    1.37    1.58    0.78   
Impact of other adjustments for Adjusted Net Income0.04    0.05    0.01    0.18    (0.04)  0.05    0.08   
Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Assets1.52    1.75    1.50    1.38    1.33    1.63    0.86   
              
Average Shareholders' Equity$1,170,395    $1,136,416    $1,111,073    $1,061,807    $1,013,095    $1,153,499    $1,003,544   
Less average goodwill and intangible assets(235,964)  (237,323)  (238,631)  (228,801)  (230,871)  (236,640)  (228,791) 
Average Tangible Equity$934,431    $899,093    $872,442    $833,006    $782,224    $916,859    $774,753   
              
Return on Average Shareholders' Equity10.76  % 12.03  % 10.51  % 8.48  % 9.96  % 11.39  % 5.17  %
Impact of removing average intangible assets and related amortization3.12    3.59    3.36    2.87    3.51    3.34    2.10   
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (ROTCE)13.88    15.62    13.87    11.35    13.47    14.73    7.27   
Impact of other adjustments for Adjusted Net Income0.39    0.39    0.13    1.71    (0.38)  0.39    0.75   
Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 14.27    16.01    14.00    13.06    13.09    15.12    8.02   
              
Loan interest income1$60,440    $62,390    $65,684    $60,573    $64,929    $122,830    $128,453   
Accretion on acquired loans(2,886)  (2,868)  (4,448)  (3,254)  (2,988)  (5,754)  (7,275) 
Interest and fees on PPP loans(5,127)  (6,886)  (5,187)  (1,719)  (5,068)  (12,013)  (5,068) 
Loan interest income excluding PPP and accretion on acquired loans$52,427    $52,636    $56,049    $55,600    $56,873    $105,063    $116,110   
              
Yield on loans14.33    4.39    4.42    4.11    4.56    4.36    4.72   
Impact of accretion on acquired loans(0.21)  (0.20)  (0.30)  (0.22)  (0.21)  (0.20)  (0.27) 
Impact of PPP loans0.01    (0.04)  0.11    0.33    (0.04)  (0.02)  (0.01) 
Yield on loans excluding PPP and accretion on acquired loans4.13  % 4.15  % 4.23  % 4.22  % 4.31  % 4.14  % 4.44  %
              
Net Interest Income1$65,933    $66,741    $68,903    $63,621    $67,388    $132,674    $130,679   
Accretion on acquired loans(2,886)  (2,868)  (4,448)  (3,254)  (2,988)  (5,754)  (7,275) 
Interest and fees on PPP loans(5,127)  (6,886)  (5,187)  (1,719)  (5,068)  (12,013)  (5,068) 
Net interest income excluding PPP and accretion on acquired loans$57,920    $56,987    $59,268    $58,648    $59,332    $114,907    $118,336   
              
Net Interest Margin3.23    3.51    3.59    3.40    3.70    3.37    3.81   
Impact of accretion on acquired loans(0.14)  (0.15)  (0.23)  (0.17)  (0.16)  (0.15)  (0.25) 
Impact of PPP loans(0.06)  (0.11)  0.01    0.19    (0.08)  (0.08)  —   
Net interest margin excluding PPP and accretion on acquired loans3.03  % 3.25  % 3.37  % 3.42  % 3.46  % 3.14  % 3.56  %
              
Security interest income1$6,745    $6,485    $6,586    $7,129    $7,725    $13,230    $16,573   
Tax equivalent adjustment on securities(39)  (39)  (23)  (32)  (31)  (78)  (61) 
Security interest income excluding tax equivalent adjustment$6,706    $6,446    $6,563    $7,097    $7,694    $13,152    $16,512   
              
Loan interest income1$60,440    $62,390    $65,684    $60,573    $64,929    $122,830    $128,453   
Tax equivalent adjustment on loans(92)  (92)  (89)  (86)  (85)  (184)  (169) 
Loan interest income excluding tax equivalent adjustment$60,348    $62,298    $65,595    $60,487    $64,844    $122,646    $128,284   
              
Net Interest Income1$65,933    $66,741    $68,903    $63,621    $67,388    $132,674    $130,679   
Tax equivalent adjustment on securities(39)  (39)  (23)  (32)  (31)  (78)  (61) 
Tax equivalent adjustment on loans(92)  (92)  (89)  (86)  (85)  (184)  (169) 
Net interest income excluding tax equivalent adjustment$65,802    $66,610    $68,791    $63,503    $67,272    $132,412    $130,449   
              
1On a fully taxable equivalent basis. All yields and rates have been computed using amortized cost.

 