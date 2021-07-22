Zweig Group Hires Dathan Gaskill, Launches New Service

Fayetteville, AR, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zweig Group, a leading provider of advisory services, research, and education for the AEC industry, announced that Dathan Gaskill has joined the firm as Managing Director of Zweig Group Risk Solutions, a new business unit dedicated to providing innovative risk management and financial strategies for Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) firms. Gaskill was most recently the Chief Financial Officer of Garver, a 900+ person engineering firm out of Little Rock, Arkansas, known for winning top awards for growth and being a Best Firm To Work For in North America.

Announcing the key hire, Chad Clinehens, Zweig Group President and CEO said, “We are thrilled to have Dathan bring his expertise and experience to Zweig Group. His demonstrated success in developing innovative financial and risk management strategies in AEC is going to be an enormous asset to our clients.” Gaskill brings nearly three decades of experience with extensive working knowledge of financial systems, governance, compliance, capital structure, treasury, capital markets, mergers and acquisitions and investor relations.

“I am excited to join a company with such a strong vision to elevate the industry,” said Dathan Gaskill. “This new area of risk management and strategic solutions will bring some amazing new ideas for how firms can approach risk and improve their competitive advantage. I’m confident the platform of Zweig Group is the best place to bring this to market.”

The announcement reinforces Zweig Group’s commitment to bringing the best in ideas and approaches for running an AEC firm. “This is just the beginning of a series of announcements and information about this new area,” said Jamie Claire Kiser, Managing Principal of Zweig Group. “Beyond Dathan, we have a full team of partners established that can fully implement the core strategy of this new area which will have special appeal to larger AEC firms of 300 or more staff as the financial impacts are significant.”

The firm plans to open a new office in Little Rock, Arkansas as part of the expansion.

For more information on Zweig Group, visit www.zweiggroup.com.

####

About Zweig Group

Zweig Group, three times on the Inc 500/5000 list, is the leading research, publishing, and consulting resource for the built environment. The firm provides strategy, mergers and acquisitions, business valuation, ownership transition, marketing, business development, market research, financial management, project management, recruiting and executive search services nationwide. Zweig Group also provides a comprehensive suite of products including industry reports and surveys, executive training, and business conferences covering virtually every aspect of AEC firm management. Headquartered in Fayetteville, Arkansas and Dallas, Texas.

The firm’s mission, elevate the industry, has five tenets: promote, diversify, educate, change, and celebrate. Zweig Group’s vision is to facilitate action in pursuit of elevating individuals, firms, and thus the industry. More than a mission, this is a movement to advance the AEC profession, creating a world that celebrates the built environment and recognizes its impact on individuals, communities, and commerce.

For more information, visit http://www.zweiggroup.com or call (800) 466-6275.

Attachment