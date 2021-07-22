Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Data Breach Investigation Alert

NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP, a preeminent national consumer rights law firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. customers.



On September 26, 2020, Arthur J. Gallagher Co. (“AJG”) detected an apparent ransomware attack on the AJG internal network. On May 24, 2021, it was concluded that certain information was taken from AJG’s internal network by an unauthorized party. Finally, almost a year after the attack took place, on June 30, 2021, AJG reported to the California Attorney General’s office that between June 30, 2020 and September 26, 2020, an unauthorized party gained access to AJG’s internal network and gained access to certain individuals’ information.

On June 30, 2021, AJG began providing written notice to individuals notifying them of the Data Breach. The letters include the following affected information:

Social Security number or tax identification number,

Driver's license, passport or other government identification number,

Date of birth,

Username and password,

Employee identification number,

Financial account or credit card information,

Electronic signature,

Medical treatment,

Claim, diagnosis, medication or other medical information,

Health insurance information,

Medical record or account number, and

Biometric information.

If you received a NOTICE OF DATA BREACH from AJG and you reside in the United States

